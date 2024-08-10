Viu launches gift box bundle exclusively with Omantel

Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service operating in 16 markets, announced the launch of the Viu Gift Box bundle exclusively with Omantel.

Viu is a leading streaming service included with Omantel’s comprehensive suite of plans for new post-paid customers, ensuring a seamless and unparalleled entertainment experience within the Sultanate of Oman. This tailor-made bundle allows Omantel’s eligible customers to upgrade to Viu Premium, coupled with free streaming data to enjoy Viu’s content.

With the introduction of this bundle, Omantel’s customers will gain three months of free access to Viu’s extensive catalog of premium Arabic content, along with a unique selection of popular Turkish series and a vast slate of Korean dramas, all dubbed in Arabic (subject to their subscription plan). Customers will also enjoy a Viu premium subscription in addition to 3GB of Viu streaming data from Omantel.

This strategic arrangement underscores Viu’s commitment to offering quality entertainment choices and broad access to a diverse selection of content for users in Oman. It marks another milestone in the relationship between Viu and Omantel, building on the existing collaboration which also includes the option of direct carrier billing for Viu services. Both Viu and Omantel are devoted to consistently presenting superior entertainment experiences for their customers. This alliance is set to meet the increasing demand for quality streaming content in the region and offer viewers in Oman the best of Korean, Turkish, and Arabic streaming content.

On the occasion of the collaboration, Rohit D’silva, chief business officer, MEA, Viu, commented: “Our collaboration with Omantel, the leading telecommunications provider in the Sultanate of Oman, is a thrilling development for Viu. It broadens our reach, allowing us to introduce our rich assortment of premium content to Omantel’s customers. We are dedicated to enriching the entertainment experience and offering an outstanding streaming service across various devices.”

Ali Bait Fadhil, acting general manager of Core Telco at Omantel, shared the company’s enthusiasm about the strategic alliance with Viu, affirming that Omantel is keen on reinforcing its leadership and expanding services in different segments through meaningful partnerships.

“Our customers’ needs and preferences are our top priorities as we strive to earn and preserve their trust,” Ali Bait Fadhil said. “The launch will offer our customers a distinctive service that showcases the finest films and series.”

Our focus remains on the satisfaction of Omantel’s customers. We pledge to provide top-tier services, including in the realm of entertainment.”

Omantel is recognized for delivering the best customer experience in the Sultanate of Oman and leading the sector in service quality, customer base, and market position.



