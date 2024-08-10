You are here

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, NYU Abu Dhabi to leverage 3D printing technology

Left, Dr. Houssam Younes and Dr. Yazan Aljabery
Left, Dr. Houssam Younes and Dr. Yazan Aljabery
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, in collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi, leveraged cutting-edge three-dimensional printing technology to print a 3D model of the heart and plan a complex surgical intervention on a 41-year-old patient, Mian Mohamed Shabbie, with rare cardiovascular anomaly.
The technology developed by NYU Abu Dhabi’s Core Technology Platform can be used in various fields such as cardiovascular and neurological cases. The process involves three stages: 3D image reconstruction, a procedure that involves creating a three-dimensional model from raw diagnostic imaging data to provide a foundational digital framework of the patient’s anatomy; 3D slicing, which allows for a more detailed analysis of the individual structures and organs in greater detail and; 3D printing, which involves building a physical replica of the patient’s anatomy that the surgeon can hold, examine, and use for pre-surgical planning and simulation.
This technology is instrumental in understanding the unique challenges of each case and allows for a more precise and tailored surgical approach with the highest accuracy and minimum risks.
When Shabbie was referred to Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in critical condition, he presented with complications stemming from a birth defect of the aorta, the main blood vessel that carries blood away from the heart. In Shabbie’s case, his aorta — which normally has a left-sided arch after exiting the heart — had a right-sided arch with a giant aneurysm. The aneurysm itself was of a rare kind, known as Kommerell’s diverticulum, which has one of the main branches of the aorta, with a bulge at the site of its origin.
Dr. Houssam Younes, department chair for vascular surgery within the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “Kommerell’s diverticulum is a rare cardiovascular abnormality, even more so when combined with a right-sided aortic arch, as seen in only 0.03 percent of people worldwide. Due to its asymptomatic nature or presentation with symptoms commonly associated with other conditions, these congenital deformities are infrequently detected, calling for a high level of physician and technological expertise during surgical interventions.”
Dr. Yazan Aljabery, cardiac surgeon within the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, explained: “Correcting a case of Kommerell’s diverticulum when the aorta arches left, as is typical, is relatively straightforward because the deformity is accessible and visible. However, when the vessel arches right, as in this case, the defect is obscured by other large vessels, making surgical interventions particularly challenging. Using a 3D-printed model in such cases enhances the safety of the procedure and allows for more precise and tailored surgery.”
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been designated by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as a Centre of Excellence for Adult Cardiac Surgery, recognizing its comprehensive range of integrated cardiac surgery and structural heart disease interventions provided by a team of some of the world’s most reputable cardiovascular experts.
 

 

Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service operating in 16 markets, announced the launch of the Viu Gift Box bundle exclusively with Omantel.
Viu is a leading streaming service included with Omantel’s comprehensive suite of plans for new post-paid customers, ensuring a seamless and unparalleled entertainment experience within the Sultanate of Oman. This tailor-made bundle allows Omantel’s eligible customers to upgrade to Viu Premium, coupled with free streaming data to enjoy Viu’s content.
With the introduction of this bundle, Omantel’s customers will gain three months of free access to Viu’s extensive catalog of premium Arabic content, along with a unique selection of popular Turkish series and a vast slate of Korean dramas, all dubbed in Arabic (subject to their subscription plan). Customers will also enjoy a Viu premium subscription in addition to 3GB of Viu streaming data from Omantel.
This strategic arrangement underscores Viu’s commitment to offering quality entertainment choices and broad access to a diverse selection of content for users in Oman. It marks another milestone in the relationship between Viu and Omantel, building on the existing collaboration which also includes the option of direct carrier billing for Viu services. Both Viu and Omantel are devoted to consistently presenting superior entertainment experiences for their customers. This alliance is set to meet the increasing demand for quality streaming content in the region and offer viewers in Oman the best of Korean, Turkish, and Arabic streaming content.
On the occasion of the collaboration, Rohit D’silva, chief business officer, MEA, Viu, commented: “Our collaboration with Omantel, the leading telecommunications provider in the Sultanate of Oman, is a thrilling development for Viu. It broadens our reach, allowing us to introduce our rich assortment of premium content to Omantel’s customers. We are dedicated to enriching the entertainment experience and offering an outstanding streaming service across various devices.”
Ali Bait Fadhil, acting general manager of Core Telco at Omantel, shared the company’s enthusiasm about the strategic alliance with Viu, affirming that Omantel is keen on reinforcing its leadership and expanding services in different segments through meaningful partnerships.
“Our customers’ needs and preferences are our top priorities as we strive to earn and preserve their trust,” Ali Bait Fadhil said. “The launch will offer our customers a distinctive service that showcases the finest films and series.”

 Our focus remains on the satisfaction of Omantel’s customers. We pledge to provide top-tier services, including in the realm of entertainment.”
Omantel is recognized for delivering the best customer experience in the Sultanate of Oman and leading the sector in service quality, customer base, and market position.
 
 

 

 

stc Group, a leading digital enabler, launched its fifth annual sustainability report, continuing its commitment to driving forward sustainable transformation through environmental, social, and governance excellence.

The initiatives outlined in stc Group’s 2023 Sustainability Report contribute to sustainable transformation and a future where businesses are the catalysts for protecting people and the planet. As part of the updated sustainability framework, the group identified three core pillars in 2023.

Environmental performance & climate
stc Group aspires to be a global leader in environmental stewardship and has made significant progress toward its commitment to achieving net zero by 2050. This commitment has been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative and is supported by several environmental performance programs.

Key initiatives and programs include the installation of seven operational solar powered sites at headquarters, as well as the incorporation of energy efficiency and sustainability measures for data centers and towers.

Additionally, a solar pilot project launched for 18 sites across the Kingdom. The group has also implemented advanced power-saving technologies using artificial intelligence, resulting in a 13 percent reduction in energy consumption across stc’s 4G and 5G networks.

Human capital development through technological innovation
Fundamental to stc Group’s sustainability practices are initiatives that advance human capital by creating opportunities for growth that bridge societal divides through technological innovation. These social investment initiatives enrich the lives of customers, empower stc Group employees, and contribute to community development in impactful ways.

Strong governance & ethical excellence
stc Group is dedicated to embodying a standard ethical governance that upholds the utmost levels of integrity, transparency, and accountability. In 2023, stc Group transitioned its compliance function from legal affairs to an independent division reporting to the chief regulatory and compliance officer, ensuring programs across subsidiaries rigorously adhere to performance standards, thorough impact assessments, and responsible business practices. This included the expansion of the rawafed program, which boosts the local economy and promotes sustainable business.

 

 

Residents of Qatar can now apply for their Bulgaria visas at the VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Doha. Inaugurated on Aug. 5, the center will accept documents for short-term and long-term visas, as well as requests for the legalization of Police Clearance Certificates to Bulgaria.

The contract for VFS Global to provide Bulgaria visa services in Qatar was signed by Plamen Delev, ambassador of Bulgaria in Qatar on July 22. 

Plamen Delev, Ambassador of Bulgaria in Qatar, said: “Globalization demands efficient visa services. The strategic outsourcing of the Bulgaria Visas and Police Clearance Certificates legalization with VFS Global in Qatar streamlines the process, leveraging their expertise for smoother travel and business opportunities. This commitment to innovation ensures that our Embassy sets higher levels of exceptional visa services.”

Marita Bachhav, regional head, VFS Global, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with the Bulgarian government to offer convenient and efficient visa application services to residents in Qatar. The opening of our new Visa Application Centre in Doha reflects our commitment to providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for travelers seeking Bulgarian visas.”

VFS Global has been a trusted partner for the government of Bulgaria since 2008, and currently operates a network of 92 Bulgaria Visa Application Centres in 16 countries worldwide.

Applicants can also choose from a range of optional services offered by VFS Global for an enhanced customer journey, including SMS updates at every stage of the application process and courier return service for delivery of processed passports to the applicants’ doorstep.

VFS Global’s Premium Lounge will also be available to Bulgaria visa applicants, which includes end-to-end professional guidance, a faster application and biometric submission process, and complimentary SMS and courier return services, all in a plush ambience.

MANZAR: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today, to be held from Nov.1 - Jan.31, brings together more than 200 artworks — including paintings, drawings, photographs, videos, sculptures, installations, tapestries and miniatures, plus commissioned works by artists and architects currently living and working in Pakistan and its diasporas—to present various views of the country’s artistic and architectural movements.

Organized by the future Art Mill Museum and presented in collaboration with the National Museum of Qatar, which will host the exhibition, MANZAR presents the enormously diverse output of the painters, photographers, architects and others who have defined the array of narratives, histories, and contemporary perspectives of Pakistan’s cultures over the past 80 years. The artworks, programs and events extend from the gallery spaces to the courtyard of the Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al-Thani for a broad immersion in Pakistani art and architecture.

The ground-breaking exhibition, designed by renowned architect Raza Ali Dada and unfolding across 12 sections, will reveal how artists responded to and reimagined international modernist movements.

MANZAR brings to light lesser-known global art histories and demonstrates how they weave into broader social and cultural trends. Through themed galleries dedicated to aesthetic experiments and calligraphy, nation-building, regionalism, neo-miniature, the urban vernacular, and the politics of land and water, among others, the exhibiton presents a perspective on arts from Pakistan through unprecedented loans from public institutions such as the Alhamra Art Museum in Lahore and Pakistan National Council of the Arts in Islamabad; loans from private collections across Pakistan and in Dubai, London and New York; as well as works from Qatar Museums collections.

Mohammed Al Rumaihi, CEO of Qatar Museums, said: “By bringing the works of exceptional Pakistani artists and architects to Qatar, this exhibition affirms their contributions to their own nation and to the heritage of the world. We are especially proud to present this exhibition by the future Art Mill Museum in the galleries of the National Museum of Qatar, thereby emphasizing the close links between our nations, our histories and our futures. As with every Qatar Museums exhibition, this one is a bridge between cultures, and we are honored to provide an international platform for these hugely deserving artistic movements.”

In the setting of the traditional and unmistakable “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering” event in California, Maserati is preparing to unveil its newest creation to the world on Aug.16. 

Resulting from the Trident’s experience on track and dedicated to those who do not wish to sacrifice extraordinary performance on the road, this new car guarantees innovative technological solutions and impressive aerodynamic performance, typical of the fastest and most exciting
racing cars.

The Maserati super sports car will be presented as part of one of the most anticipated and prestigious motorsports gatherings of the year, an event that brings together enthusiasts from all around the world, breathtaking models, as well as previews and exclusive auctions: Monterey Car Week, due to take place in California from Aug.14 -19.

This powerful car – designed, developed, and produced entirely in Italy by Maserati – inherits the racing spirit of the Maserati GT2, the spearhead of the Modena brand’s
racing production; at the same time, it is a further evolution of the MC20, the Trident’s halo car, first equipped with the unmistakable V6 Nettuno engine.

The MC20 project represents state of the art of Maserati performance. From the outset of its technical development, a racing evolution was envisaged that would come to life in two directions, with the track version and its road counterpart, developed in close synergy by the same team that shares technological know-how and certain specific components.

The highly anticipated new leading light in the Maserati range will be the focus of this electrifying American show, which offers glamour, style, refined elegance, and stunning array of classic and modern cars that win over crowds and enchant the most discerning of collectors.

Enthusiasts will find themselves before a one-of-a-kind car with an unmistakable aesthetic, defined by a wide range of customization options, with details typical of a racing car without sacrificing the comfort and hallmarks of road models.

A car destined to be on the wish list of customers attracted by the most extreme super sports cars, is ready to welcome drivers and make them feel like a true racer, even off the track. 

