War on Gaza

Iran condemns 'barbaric' Israeli strike on Gaza school

Displaced Palestinians gather in the yard of a school hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City on August 10, 2024, that killed around 100 people. (AFP)
Displaced Palestinians gather in the yard of a school hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza City on August 10, 2024, that killed around 100 people. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Iran condemns ‘barbaric’ Israeli strike on Gaza school

Iran condemns ‘barbaric’ Israeli strike on Gaza school
  • Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran condemned a “barbaric” Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza housing displaced Palestinians that left dozens dead on Saturday, calling it a “war crime.”
The attack showed once again that Israel “does not respect any of the rules and regulations of international law and moral and human principles,” foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
He said the strike was “a clear example of the simultaneous perpetration of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity” by Israel.
Kanani called for “firm action by Muslim and freedom-loving countries around the world to support the Palestinian nation and its legitimate struggles and resistance against the occupation.”
The civil defense agency in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said 93 people were killed in the strike.
Israel’s military accused Hamas militants of using the building as a command center.
AFP could not independently verify the toll which, if confirmed, would be one of the largest from a single strike during 10 months of war between Israel and Hamas.
Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Tehran has hailed Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel but denied any involvement.
Tensions between Iran and Israel have soared since the killing on July 31 of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during a visit to Tehran, which blamed Israel and vowed to retaliate.
 

 

Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack

Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack

Hezbollah says launched ‘squadrons of drones’ at Israel after Sidon attack
  • Ten months of cross-border violence has killed some 562 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to the AFP tally
Updated 6 sec ago
BEIRUT, Lebanon: Lebanon’s Iran-back Hezbollah group said it launched on Saturday explosive-laden drones at a north Israel army base following the killing of a Hamas commander in south Lebanon a day earlier.
Hezbollah fighters launched “squadrons of explosive-laden drones” at the Michve Alon base near the Galilee town of Safed “in response to the attack and assassination carried out by the Israeli enemy in the city of Sidon” on Friday, the group said in a statement.
Hezbollah’s media office said it was “the first time” the group had targeted that base.
On Friday, an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the south Lebanon city of Sidon killed a Hamas commander, the Palestinian militant group and the Israeli military said.
Hamas said in a statement that Samer Al-Hajj was killed “in a Zionist strike in the city of Sidon.”
The Israeli military said that its aircraft struck the Sidon area and “eliminated” Hajj, whom it identified as “a senior commander” for Hamas in Lebanon.
It was the first strike of its kind in Sidon since Hamas launched its October 7 attack on Israel, triggering war in Gaza and prompting its Lebanese ally Hezbollah to begin trading near-daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army in a bid to tie down its troops.
Ten months of cross-border violence has killed some 562 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to the AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.

 

Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election

Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election
Updated 10 August 2024
AFP
Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election

Tunisia president among three cleared to run in election
  • Experts have said presidential hopefuls faced significant constraints in their bid to challenge Saied
Updated 10 August 2024
TUNIS: The Tunisian election board announced Saturday that three candidates including incumbent President Kais Saied had been cleared to run in upcoming elections.
Saied, 66, was democratically elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021 and is now seeking another term in office in elections to be held on October 6.
Farouk Bouasker, president of the High Independent Authority for Elections (ISIE), told a news conference that 14 other presidential hopefuls were barred from the race after "not collecting enough endorsements".
Apart from Saied, the two other candidates on the ballot are former lawmakers Zouhair Maghzaoui and Ayachi Zammel, who heads a little-known party.
Maghzaoui has come out in support of Saied's power grab.
Experts have said presidential hopefuls faced significant constraints in their bid to challenge Saied, who has faced accusations of an "authoritarian drift" and a "rollback" on freedoms from rights groups and critics.
To be listed on the ballot, candidates are required to present a list of signatures from 10,000 registered voters, with at least 500 voter signatures per constituency -- "an enormous number" according to political analyst Amine Kharrat -- or secure endorsements from lawmakers or local officials.
ISIE also required a clean criminal record.
Several would-be contenders complained of obstacles in obtaining their criminal records as well as the necessary endorsement forms.
Numerous potential candidates are behind bars, many of them over accusations of "conspiracy against the state".
As part of Saied's consolidation of power, Tunisia's constitution was rewritten in 2022 to create a presidential regime whose parliament has extremely limited powers.
More than 20 of Saied's opponents have been detained in a flurry of arrests that began in February 2023.
ayj-fka/ami/dcp

Militia infighting kills at least 9 in Libya’s capital, officials say

Militia infighting kills at least 9 in Libya’s capital, officials say
Updated 10 August 2024
AP
Militia infighting kills at least 9 in Libya’s capital, officials say

Militia infighting kills at least 9 in Libya’s capital, officials say
  • The UN mission in Libya on Saturday deplored the clashes, the use of heavy weapons in densely populated areas and the military build-up in and around the capital
Updated 10 August 2024
CAIRO: Clashes between two heavily armed militia groups in Libya’s capital terrorized residents and killed about a dozen people, the latest bout of violence in the largely lawless North African nation, officials said Saturday.
The hours-long clashes, which involved heavy weapons, happened Friday in Tripoli’s eastern neighborhood of Tajoura between the Rahba Al-Duruae militia, which is led by warlord Bashir Khalfallah — known as Al-Baqrah — and another militia Al-Shahida Sabriya, the officials added.
The Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency Services said at least nine people were killed and 16 others were wounded in the hours-long clashes.
The clashes stemmed from an attempted assassination of Al-Baqrah on Friday, which his militia blamed on Al-Shahida Sabriya, according to local media reports.
Khaled Al-Meshry, the newly elected head of the west-based High Council of State, condemned the assassination attempt and called for an investigation to hold those responsible accountable.
The warring parties are allied with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s government. Its spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.
The UN mission in Libya on Saturday deplored the clashes, the use of heavy weapons in densely populated areas and the military build-up in and around the capital.
“These clashes serve as a reminder of the critical need to unify the military and security apparatus, establishing legitimate and accountable institutions,” it said in a statement. “They also underscore the urgent need to expedite an inclusive political process leading to credible elections.”
The violence underscored the fragility of war-torn Libya following the 2011 uprising-turned-civil war, which toppled and later killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi. Amid the chaos, militias grew in wealth and power, particularly in Tripoli and the western part of the country.
Libya has been divided for years between rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments. Currently, it is governed by Dbeibah’s government in Tripoli and by the administration of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad in the east.
Western Libya is controlled by an array of lawless militias allied with Dbeibah’s government, while forces of powerful military commander Khalifa Haftar control the country’s east and south.
Friday’s militia infighting was the latest in a series of clashes between militias competing for influence in the country’s west.
In May, militia clashes rocked the coastal town of Zawiya, trapping families for houses inside their homes, killing at least one person and wounding 22 others. And in August last year, a 24-hour period of fighting between rival militias in Tripoli killed at least 45 people.
The capital’s clashes came as Haftar’s forces said it deployed troops to the southwestern areas to secure Libya’s southern borders. The deployment prompted militias in western Libya to mobilize amid mounting concerns of a potential new war between east and west Libya.
The United Nations’ mission and Western embassies in Libya expressed their concerns that the military movement could explode into an all-out war between Haftar’s forces and the West-based militias, four years after a ceasefire deal ended a 14-month war between the two sides.
“Such movements risk escalation and violent confrontation and could put the 2020 ceasefire at risk,” said a joint statement by the embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US

 

Jordan will not be a battlefield for Iran or Israel, foreign minister warns

Jordan will not be a battlefield for Iran or Israel, foreign minister warns
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
Jordan will not be a battlefield for Iran or Israel, foreign minister warns

Jordan will not be a battlefield for Iran or Israel, foreign minister warns
  • “We informed the Iranians and the Israelis that we will not allow anyone to violate our airspace and risk the safety of our citizens,” the Jordanian foreign minister said
  • “We will intercept anything that passes through our airspace“
Updated 10 August 2024
CAIRO: Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Saturday that the kingdom would not be a battlefield for Iran or Israel, as the region braces for a possible new wave of attacks by Tehran and its allies following last week’s killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.
“We will not be a battlefield for Iran or Israel. We informed the Iranians and the Israelis that we will not allow anyone to violate our airspace and risk the safety of our citizens,” the Jordanian foreign minister said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV.
“We will intercept anything that passes through our airspace or think that it constitutes a threat to us or our citizens.”
In April, Jordan, which lies between Iran and Israel, said it intercepted flying objects that entered its airspace as Tehran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel in the first direct retaliatory attack of its kind.
After that attack, which was launched in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria, Jordanian, Iraqi and Turkish officials each said Iran had provided them with some early warning of its action.
Iran has repeatedly vowed to “punish” Israel since the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Iran-backed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tehran on July 31. Iran and Hamas blamed Israel for the killing.
Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility for the killing, which has fueled concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip could spill into a wider Middle East conflict.
Those concerns have also been stoked by the killing of Lebanese armed group Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in an Israeli strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs hours before the assassination of Haniyeh.

US ‘deeply concerned’ about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge

US ‘deeply concerned’ about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge
Updated 10 August 2024
Reuters
US ‘deeply concerned’ about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge

US ‘deeply concerned’ about deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school refuge
  • “We are deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces on a compound that included a school,” the White House said
  • The White House statement also said “far too many civilians continue to be killed and wounded” in the Gaza war and reiterated its calls for a ceasefire
Updated 10 August 2024
WASHINGTON: The White House said it was “deeply concerned” about an Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City school compound on Saturday that local civil defense officials say killed around 100 people, adding to condemnation of the attack from several Arab states, Turkiye, Britain and the European Union’s foreign policy chief.
The school compound in Gaza City housed displaced Palestinian families. The Gaza Civil Emergency Service, which has a credible record stating casualty numbers, said about 100 people were killed in Saturday’s strike. Israel said around 20 militants had been operating at the compound.
Video from the site showed body parts scattered among rubble and more bodies being carried away and covered in blankets.
“We are deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces on a compound that included a school,” the White House said in a statement, adding Washington was in touch with Israel to seek more information.
Washington has faced mounting domestic and international criticism, including from human rights groups, for its military support for Israel. Saturday’s airstrike came a day after a State Department spokesperson said the US will provide Israel $3.5 billion to spend on US weapons and military equipment after Congress appropriated the funds in April.
“We know Hamas has been using schools as locations to gather and operate out of, but we have also said repeatedly and consistently that Israel must take measures to minimize civilian harm,” the White House added.
The White House statement also said “far too many civilians continue to be killed and wounded” in the Gaza war and reiterated its calls for a ceasefire.
The US comments followed condemnation of the attack from Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he was horrified by the images from the school, while British foreign minister David Lammy said he was “appalled” by the strike.
Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought shelter in Gaza’s schools, most of which have been closed since the war began 10 months ago.
The strike marked the latest deadly attack in Israel’s assault on Gaza which the health ministry in the Hamas-governed enclave says has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians while also displacing nearly the entire population of 2.3 million, causing a hunger crisis and leading to genocide allegations at the World Court that Israel denies.
The latest bloodshed in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict was triggered on Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
President Joe Biden laid out a three-phase ceasefire proposal in an address on May 31. Washington and regional mediators have since tried arranging the Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal but have run into repeated obstacles.
There has separately been an increased risk of a broader Middle East war after recent killings of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.

