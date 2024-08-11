KSrelief provides humanitarian aid in Sudan, Yemen and Lebanon

DUBAI: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief provided relief to people in several regions affected by ongoing crises, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
In Sudan, KSrelief distributed 1,486 shelter and personal care kits to the country’s most vulnerable and displaced families, benefiting 4,273 individuals. This distribution is part of the Emergency Shelter Assistance Project for Sudan in 2024, which aims to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.
In Yemen, KSrelief provided water and sanitation services in the Al-Khawkhah district of Al-Hudaydah Governorate. Between July 10 and 16, 2024, the organization pumped 630,000 liters of drinking water and 464,000 liters of non-potable water, and performed 25 waste removal operations in camps for displaced people.
In Lebanon, KSrelief funded the Souboul Al Salam Association in the Miniyeh district of northern Lebanon, enabling 76 ambulance missions last week. These missions included transporting patients to and from hospitals, treating burn injuries and supporting refugee and host communities in the region.
JEDDAH: Visitors to Jeddah Season’s City Walk zone have been enjoying the Haunted Pirates attraction, which offers an adrenaline-pumping journey through a world of horror and interactive puzzle-solving for all age groups.
The event features pirate-themed areas, interactive performances, a pirate ship, and The Lost Treasure puzzle game. As visitors solve the puzzles they progress through the stages for an entertaining experience.
There is also a Pirate Island game for children, which allows them to enjoy sand and movement games while promoting interaction among different age groups.
Visitors to the horror zone are immersed in excitement and suspense as they venture into the haunted lair of the pirate world. The atmosphere is charged with fear and tension, heightened by captivating dance performances.
Haunted Pirates unfolds across three distinct areas. The first plunges visitors into a harrowing experience on a pirate ship where they face-off against ghostly pirates, testing their courage and spirit of adventure.
The second area presents the puzzle-solving game The Lost Treasure, which comprises eight stages to challenge players to unravel mysteries before progressing.
The third area, specifically for children, introduces Pirate Island, which features a sandy playground and movement games to foster shared memories of joy and fun.
The Haunted Pirates experience is open daily from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The attraction will close on Aug. 17.
City Walk zone offers many entertainment options, including 92 restaurants and cafes, over 70 shopping stores, and a range of physical and skill-based games to ensure a memorable experience for all those attending.
Visitors can book tickets at the zone or through the Saudi Events app to avoid queues.
RIYADH: Rock arches stand out as exceptional geological and natural marvels, captivating explorers and prompting contemplation on the temporal and spatial dimensions of various landscapes.
Within the Hisma Desert, which is located in the western part of the Tabuk region, numerous rock arches adorn both the core and periphery of the desert, the Saudi Press Agency has reported.
These structures attract tourists and spark curiosity with their circular shapes and intricate patterns that become more apparent upon closer inspection.
Scientific studies attribute the formation of these arches to the combined effect of wind and the underlying geological composition. The wind, as a primary agent, propels sand particles along the incline of the fossilized terrain, leading to their accumulation on the leeward side.
This cyclical process molds the distinctive rock arches over time, with factors like wind velocity, sediment availability, and geological composition influencing their size, configuration, and evolution.
These arches are typically found in sandy regions with stable rock foundations. They evolve due to wind and erosion, with local conditions enhancing their beauty.
The Hisma Desert’s rock arches are a stunning blend of nature’s artistry and environmental processes.
RIYADH: An online teaching platform is strengthening Saudi children’s educational journeys while also unleashing the potential of local and international educators.
Cindy Mi, an English teacher for 25 years who founded VIPKid a decade ago and brought the company to Saudi Arabia about two years ago, told Arab News: “I’ve always been a student and a teacher myself. The goal is to build a global classroom to allow more children to get access to best quality language learning educational experiences … so they can be ready for their more globalized future.”
Since its founding in 2013, VIPKid has helped more than 1 million children worldwide learn English and delivered over 280 million live online classes in English and Mandarin.
The CEO was inspired to expand the platform to the region after speaking on a Future Investment Initiative session about the future of education with Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar.
Reflecting on her discussion with Princess Reema, Mi said: “Her vision of empowering women and especially the youth of the Kingdom for the future was truly an inspiration.”
She added that Saudi Vision 2030’s goal to improve education was also part of the inspiration.
I can totally see so many women in the Kingdom, in the region, teach children around the globe and share the wonderful culture with the world.
Cindy Mi, VIPKid CEO
“We are very happy and honored to support the initiative by providing the children of the Kingdom with the highest quality language tutors from the US or from China, learning Mandarin Chinese and English, so that the children can be well prepared for the future.”
Over the years, VIPKid has built more than 10 core language-learning modules. It also offers over 1,800 supplemental elective classes for learning English and Mandarin.
VIPKid launched a pilot training program for local English teachers in 2023. It ended last month, and was designed to raise the standard for both proficiency and pedagogy.
Mi added that VIPKid’s multicultural programs allow experienced teachers from all over the world to meet with their Saudi counterparts in order to share best practices, improve subject matter competency and gain confidence in the classroom.
“We work with partners like government bodies, educational institutions and other tech companies so that we can help them launch similar programs, especially in the field of teacher training.”
In order to help students learn better at school, teachers also need to learn themselves, which requires investment, Mi said. “I think the Kingdom has invested a lot (in) teachers … it is very helpful for them to improve their language proficiency with a peer from other parts of the world.”
According to Mi, VIPKid’s classrooms are a safe space to make mistakes and teachers encourage students in ways that promote confidence. “That confidence would be the light in the learning,” she added. “It would be the lighthouse, and then the students would say, ‘Oh, I can do this. I can speak very confidently’.”
Noting the advancements and changes brought about by technology and artificial intelligence, Mi said that “the human part is always the most important.”
As a technology-dependent platform, the online institute has been able to create a more personalized learning experience for students with real-time feedback.
This has also opened up the prospect of AI teacher and student learning assistants, which allow both parties to identify improvement points through comprehensive analytical tools.
To improve the learning experience, VIPKid is leveraging its data to create an AI tutor who works with children to acquire the fundamentals of a language, such as phonetics, freeing up teachers to focus on more advanced topics.
“When it comes to technology, I think education can be affordable, accessible and personalized, that I think would unleash the potential of educators, but also truly be able to provide a high-quality learning experience for children across the globe,” she said.
Mi is also discussing the launch of Arabic tutoring programs with local partners: “There are so many children around the globe that are curious to learn the language, and also the many expats in the region … their children and family need to learn Arabic as well.”
She added that localizing further would benefit female teachers in the region by “the impact and income they can make.”
According to Mi, her experience in building a community of teachers with American, Canadian and Chinese teachers suggests that women tend to take up the profession more frequently: “I think women are equipped with the loving, passionate characteristics and personality to work with the kids.
“I can totally see so many women in the Kingdom, in the region, teach children around the globe and share the wonderful culture with the world.”
She added that “the empowerment of the youth for the future” is a common theme in China and Saudi Arabia.
“One thing I see VIPKid contributing is global educational resources and the teacher sources that can help children connect with the world and, at the same time, sharing our culture to the world as well,” she said.
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Sport and Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki recently held talks with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee Chairman Casey Wasserman at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The two sides discussed strengthening bilateral sports cooperation and the Kingdom's participation in the next Olympic games, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Qualifiers for LA28 Olympics are expected to begin in 2026.