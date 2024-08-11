You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors

The updated law promises enhanced protections for investors, including adherence to the rule of law, fair treatment, and property rights, while ensuring robust safeguards for intellectual property and facilitating smooth fund transfers. File
The updated law promises enhanced protections for investors, including adherence to the rule of law, fair treatment, and property rights, while ensuring robust safeguards for intellectual property and facilitating smooth fund transfers. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/btnpv

Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors

Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced a significant overhaul of its investment law as part of its Vision 2030 reform strategy, aiming to strengthen its appeal to international investors. 

The revised legislation integrates existing investor rights and freedoms into a unified framework designed to improve transparency and ease of business operations. 

The updated law promises enhanced protections for investors, including adherence to the rule of law, fair treatment, and property rights, while ensuring robust safeguards for intellectual property and facilitating smooth fund transfers.  

It streamlines the registration process, replacing complex licensing requirements with a simpler system, and introduces new service centers to expedite government transactions and investment procedures. 

The update follows a series of pro-investment measures, including the introduction of the Civil Transactions Law, Private Sector Participation Law, Companies Law, Bankruptcy Law, and the creation of Special Economic Zones. 

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said: “The law reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating a welcoming and secure environment for investors, driving economic growth, and enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a premier global investment destination.” 

He added: “The policy direction outlined in Vision 2030 allows investors to invest with certainty and to grow with confidence at a time when many other markets are experiencing considerable volatility.” 

The law also aims to foster a competitive market environment by promoting fair competition and ensuring equal treatment for both domestic and international investors. 

It provides access to advanced dispute resolution mechanisms through the Saudi Arbitration Center and other affiliated entities.

Saudi Arabia’s investment-friendly policies have already shown significant results, with gross fixed capital formation surging 74 percent to nearly $300 billion in 2023, and FDI inflows increasing by 158 percent from $7.46 billion in 2017 to $19.3 billion in 2023. 

“The updated investment law builds on an extensive diversification agenda from an enhanced quality of life offering to investment specific measures such as the establishment of special economic zones,” said Al-Falih. 

The updated regulations, developed by the Ministry of Investment, will take effect in 2025 and are designed to align with Gulf Cooperation Council and World Trade Organization standards, as well as other international investment agreements. 

Commenting on the development, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan wrote on X that the revised law is a significant “update to the investment regulatory framework that contributes to private sector investment growth opportunities and a more competitive economy under the Saudi Vision 2030.”

Topics: main

Related

Saudi FDI inflows rise 29% amid ongoing economic reforms
Business & Economy
Saudi FDI inflows rise 29% amid ongoing economic reforms
Saudi Arabia and UAE megaprojects set to bolster MENA FDI in 2024: report 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and UAE megaprojects set to bolster MENA FDI in 2024: report 

Saudi Arabia’s economic review shows resilience amid global challenges

Saudi Arabia’s economic review shows resilience amid global challenges
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s economic review shows resilience amid global challenges

Saudi Arabia’s economic review shows resilience amid global challenges
Updated 9 min 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has shown growing resilience and flexibility in addressing global challenges, as highlighted in the latest economic review. 

This was demonstrated in a virtual meeting of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, which reviewed key reports, including a monthly update from the Ministry of Economy and Planning on August’s global and domestic economic performance. 

The review acknowledged that recent developments reflect the country’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial base and diversify its economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The country’s economic resilience is reflected in the ongoing decline in inflation rates, which fell to 1.5 percent in June, and an 8.2 percent annual increase in commodity exports in May, underscoring the impact of economic diversification efforts. 

The meeting also included an analysis of global economic prospects and their implications for the national economy. Additionally, the council reviewed the Ministry of Finance’s second-quarter financial report, which detailed revenue, expenditure, and public debt indicators. 

The report addressed improvements in service quality, social protection programs, infrastructure development, and progress in strategic projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. 

The council also reviewed a report from the Project Management Office at the Secretariat of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, which tracked the implementation of decisions and recommendations from the second quarter of 2024. 

The presentation included a detailed account of the council’s outputs and achievement statistics. 

The council also reviewed the annual report from the Digital Content Council on the 2023 performance of the Digital Content Program.  

The report highlighted growth in digital content within the Kingdom, key accomplishments, and an overview of the program’s status, including completed and ongoing initiatives, challenges, and proposed solutions. 

The council then made the necessary decisions and recommendations based on these reports.  

Topics: main Saudi economy invesment

Related

The Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning met with Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF's managing director. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy minister in talks with IMF managing director
Saudi economy minister meets with senior Italian official
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy minister meets with senior Italian official

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to boost entertainment sector growth

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to boost entertainment sector growth
Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to boost entertainment sector growth

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to boost entertainment sector growth
Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Key entertainment services, including licenses for facilities, talent management, and crowd management certifications, can now be accessed on Saudi Arabia’s new digital platform. 

Launched by the General Entertainment Authority, the initiative is available through the Saudi Business Center’s digital platform and aims to streamline processes for entrepreneurs and companies, boosting business activity and investment in the sector, according to a post on X.

The first phase, which began on Aug. 11, focuses on critical services that will help businesses operate efficiently and adapt to the Kingdom’s evolving entertainment landscape. 

The GEA plans to expand the platform’s offerings, with additional licenses and support mechanisms to be introduced in future phases.

This phased approach underscores the GEA’s commitment to nurturing the entertainment sector, a crucial component of Saudi Vision 2030’s economic diversification goals, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Saudi entertainment main

Related

Saudi Arabia’s new training paths to enhance skills in art, culture
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s new training paths to enhance skills in art, culture
Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors

Oil Updates — prices extends gains for fifth session on Mideast tensions, US data

Oil Updates — prices extends gains for fifth session on Mideast tensions, US data
Updated 44 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — prices extends gains for fifth session on Mideast tensions, US data

Oil Updates — prices extends gains for fifth session on Mideast tensions, US data
Updated 44 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON:Oil prices rose for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, extending gains from the previous week’s more than 3 percent rise, as US recession fears eased while geopolitical tensions in the Middle East supported prices.
Brent crude futures were up 73 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $80.39 a barrel by 10:12 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 88 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $77.72.
“Support is coming from last week’s better-than-expected US data which eased fears of a US recession,” IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore said.
“There is also a great deal of anxiety about when Iran might look to avenge Israel’s assassination of key Hamas and Hezbollah leaders. Feels like a matter of when — not if.”
Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate for the assassinations of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr.
“The market is still waiting for Iran’s response,” ING’s head of commodities research Warren Patterson said.
In addition, the Israeli incursion into Gaza intensified on Saturday with an airstrike on a school compound that killed at least 90 people, according to the Gaza Civil Emergency Service, though Israel said the death toll was inflated. Hamas cast doubt on its participation in new ceasefire talks on Sunday.
Brent gained 3.7 percent last week, while WTI rose by 4.5 percent, buoyed by economic data and increased hopes of a US interest rate cut.
Three US central bankers said last week that inflation appeared to be cooling enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates as soon as next month.
China’s consumer prices rose faster than expected in July, and US weekly jobless claims fell more than expected last week.
On Monday, Russia evacuated civilians from parts of a second region next to Ukraine after Kyiv increased military activity near the border just days after its biggest incursion into sovereign Russian territory since the start of the 2022 war. 

Topics: energy main

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 2.2% in June: GASTAT 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 2.2% in June: GASTAT 
Oil Update — prices fall, set to snap two-session streak 
Business & Economy
Oil Update — prices fall, set to snap two-session streak 

Ma’aden’s profits surge 160% to reach $532bn in first half of 2024

Ma’aden’s profits surge 160% to reach $532bn in first half of 2024
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Ma’aden’s profits surge 160% to reach $532bn in first half of 2024

Ma’aden’s profits surge 160% to reach $532bn in first half of 2024
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Mining Co., widely known as Ma’aden, achieved a net profit of SR2 billion ($532 million) in the first half of 2024, marking a striking 160 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

This surge in profitability was driven by several key factors. A major contributor to this financial success was the significant boost in sales volume, according to a Tadawul statement.

The company’s robust performance in primary aluminum and gold sales played a crucial role in driving up revenues. Ma’aden also benefited from reductions in raw material costs and lower depreciation expenses, which further enhanced its profitability.

The company also saw a favorable impact from several one-off financial adjustments. An insurance claim related to the relining of pots within its smelter plants, amounting to SR469 million, provided a substantial financial cushion. Furthermore, Ma’aden was positively impacted by the absence of the one-off severance charge of SR192 million that had affected its profitability in the previous year.

Despite these gains, the rise in net profits was somewhat tempered by a few challenges. The overall decline in commodity market prices for most of Ma’aden’s products, with the notable exception of gold and alumina, put pressure on the company’s revenue. Additionally, the company faced increased income taxes and zakat, which also offset some of the profit gains.

Operationally, Ma’aden continued to make significant strides in its strategic initiatives. The Phosphate 3 project, an ambitious expansion effort, saw progress with construction activities well underway. Meanwhile, the company was moving forward with plans for a new aluminum recycling plant at Ras Al-Khair, aimed at enhancing its sustainability efforts. The successful completion of Ma’aden’s investment in Vale Base Metals through its joint venture, Manara, was another highlight, positioning the company to benefit from the growing demand for green metals.

“We delivered a strong first half of 2024, demonstrating our ability to realize the benefits of operational efficiencies in a stable environment,” Ma’aden CEO Bob Wilt said.

“Our large-scale Phosphate 3 project is progressing, with construction underway, and we are moving forward with a new aluminum recycling plant at Ras Al-Khair.”

He said: “Additionally, the successful completion of our investment in Vale Base Metals through Manara, is set to increase our exposure to green metals.”

Throughout this period, Ma’aden remained committed to its strategic goals, including a focus on operational efficiencies and technological innovation. The company is actively advancing one of the world’s largest greenfield exploration programs, which is expected to drive future mineral discoveries.

“Our strategic partnerships and technology-led innovation programs are fast-tracking mineral discoveries through the world’s largest greenfield exploration program of its kind,” Wilt added. 

Financially, Ma’aden reported net revenues of SR14.53 billion for the first six months of 2024. This represented a slight decline of 3.19 percent from the previous year, primarily due to lower commodity prices, although higher sales volumes of primary aluminum and gold helped mitigate this drop.

In terms of credit ratings, Ma’aden’s strong business profile was affirmed by Moody’s Investor Service in August 2023, which assigned the company a Baa1 long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook. This rating reflects Ma’aden’s solid standalone credit strength and the anticipated support from the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which remains the company’s majority shareholder.

Overall, Ma’aden’s impressive performance and strategic advancements underscore its commitment to leading the mining sector and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification goals, particularly in developing mining as a critical pillar of the Kingdom’s industry.

Topics: main

Related

Saudi Maaden, AMAK, Vedanta among qualified bidders for Umm Ad Damar exploration license
Business & Economy
Saudi Maaden, AMAK, Vedanta among qualified bidders for Umm Ad Damar exploration license
Update Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia
Business & Economy
Ma'aden adds four new vessels to its fleet to ship ammonia

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service
Updated 11 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port enhances connectivity with new shipping service
  • Mawani announced the launch of the 2-MGX service, operated by Qatari navigation company Milaha
  • New service to link port to 7 strategic regional and international ports
Updated 11 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is set to enhance its maritime links with key ports in India and China with the introduction of a new shipping service. 

The General Authority for Ports, also known as Mawani, announced the launch of the “Milaha Gulf Express 2,” or 2-MGX service, operated by Qatari navigation company Milaha. 

The strategic move is set to enhance the port’s role in global trade, benefiting exporters, importers, and shipping agents by offering improved access to major international markets, a release by the body said. 

The introduction of the 2-MGX service is a testament to King Abdulaziz Port’s growing significance within the global logistics network. 

As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services, which aims to position the Kingdom as a leading global logistics hub, the port’s enhanced connectivity with India and China represents a key step in achieving these objectives. 

The strategy is part of the broader Vision 2030 initiative, designed to diversify the economy and develop infrastructure that connects the Kingdom to international markets across three continents. 

King Abdulaziz Port, known for its robust operational and logistical capabilities, is well-prepared to support this new service, according to a press release. 

The port, located in the Eastern Province, features 43 fully serviced and equipped berths, with an annual handling capacity of up to 105 million tonnes of goods and containers. 

Its advanced infrastructure, including specialized stations and state-of-the-art equipment, enables the efficient management of a wide range of cargo types, further strengthening the Kingdom’s position in global trade. 

The new 2-MGX shipping service will link King Abdulaziz Port to seven strategic regional and international ports, including Ningbo, Shanghai, and Shekou in China; Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India; Sohar in Oman; and Hamad in Qatar. 

The service will operate on a bi-monthly basis, with a capacity of up to 9,000 standard containers, ensuring regular and reliable trade routes that enhance the port’s competitiveness. 

In line with its ongoing modernization efforts, the port has seen significant upgrades throughout the year, including the acquisition of 21 coastal and bridge cranes and the addition of 80 electric trucks. 
These improvements are designed to increase the port’s flexibility and sustainability, enabling it to accommodate advanced and larger vessels with full productivity and efficiency. 
The implementation of the 2-MGX service not only strengthens Saudi Arabia’s maritime links with vital Asian markets but also aligns with the Kingdom’s broader economic diversification goals. 

Topics: General Authority for Ports (Mawani) Saudi Arabia Dammam King Abdulaziz Port

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Dammam port records 37.4% surge in container handling
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Dammam port records 37.4% surge in container handling
Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia unveils updated investment law to facilitate foreign investors

Latest updates

Oman’s real estate trading exceeds $3.66bn in first half of 2024
Oman’s real estate trading exceeds $3.66bn in first half of 2024
Saudi Arabia’s economic review shows resilience amid global challenges
Saudi Arabia’s economic review shows resilience amid global challenges
700 migrants cross Channel to Britain in small boats
700 migrants cross Channel to Britain in small boats
Uihlein records emphatic first Asian Tour win at International Series England
Uihlein records emphatic first Asian Tour win at International Series England
Esports World Cup ‘Super Sunday’ sees Xiao Hai, XSET and Wolves Esports celebrate championship success
Esports World Cup ‘Super Sunday’ sees Xiao Hai, XSET and Wolves Esports celebrate championship success

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.