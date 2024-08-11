You are here

Lithium protests part of hybrid warfare against Serbia, says president

Tens of thousands of Serbians took to streets in Belgrade on Saturday against lithium mining in Serbia. (Reuters)
Tens of thousands of Serbians took to streets in Belgrade on Saturday against lithium mining in Serbia. (Reuters)
Updated 11 August 2024
AP
Lithium protests part of hybrid warfare against Serbia, says president

Tens of thousands of Serbians took to streets in Belgrade on Saturday against lithium mining in Serbia. (Reuters)
  • Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said 14 people have been brought in for questioning
Updated 11 August 2024
AP
BELGRADE: Serbia’s president on Sunday accused demonstrators who opposed a lithium mining project in the Balkan country of being part of a Western-backed “hybrid” warfare against his government and vowed to take strong legal action against those protesters who have blocked railway and road traffic in the capital a day earlier.
In one of the biggest protests in recent years, tens of thousands took to the streets in the capital, Belgrade, Saturday against lithium mining in Serbia, despite officials’ warnings of their alleged plot to unseat populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.
Some of the protesters later blocked tracks at two railway stations in the city, and briefly stopped traffic on a major highway. Riot police early Sunday pushed them out of the railway stations with their riot shields.

This plan against lithium mining was scrapped in 2022 after large demonstrations were held that included the blocking of key bridges and roads.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said 14 people have been brought in for questioning. Police are working to identify all the perpetrators who will face charges, he said.
Vucic told reporters that although the main protest was done democratically, the blockage of traffic on the highway amounted to “terror of the minority over the majority.”
“It is part of the hybrid approach” designed to topple the government, Vucic told reporters. “We knew everything in detail. You think you have surprised someone ... we have always been restrained, without violence we ensured order in the country, without a problem.”
Vucic said last week he had been tipped off by Russian intelligence services that a “mass unrest and a coup” were being prepared in Serbia by unspecified Western powers that wish to oust him from power.
Government officials and state-controlled media have launched a major campaign against the Saturday rally, comparing it to the Maidan uprising in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

 

Pakistani officials say a bus fell into a ravine in Punjab province killing at least 23 people and injuring others.

Pakistani officials say a bus fell into a ravine in Punjab province killing at least 23 people and injuring others.
Pakistani officials say a bus fell into a ravine in Punjab province killing at least 23 people and injuring others.

Pakistani officials say a bus fell into a ravine in Punjab province killing at least 23 people and injuring others.
RAWALPINDI: At least 22 people were killed when the bus they were traveling in plunged into a ravine in Pakistan on Sunday, rescue officials said.
“22 dead till now, including 15 men, six women and one child,” said Farooq Ahmed, a spokesman for Rescue 1122 emergency services in Punjab.

Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters

Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters
Updated 25 August 2024
Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters

Floods ease in Bangladesh but 300,000 still in shelters
  • Heavy floods which have killed 18 have added to challenges of new government in the country 
  • Highways and rail lines between capital Dhaka and main port city of Chittagong remain damaged
FENI, Bangladesh: River waters in low-lying Bangladesh are receding after days of deadly floods but 300,000 people are still in emergency shelters requiring aid, disaster officials said Sunday.
The heavy floods, which killed at least 18 people in Bangladesh, have added to the challenges of a new government who took charge early this month after a student-led revolution.
Rescue teams — including joint forces of the army, air force and navy — are helping those forced from their homes and bringing aid to those who have lost all, said Faruk-e-Azam, the disaster management minister.
“The flood situation is improving as the flood water started to recede,” Azam told AFP.
More than 307,000 people are in shelters and more than 5.2 million have been affected by the floods, the ministry said.
“Now we are working to restore communication in the affected areas so that we can distribute relief food,” Azam added.
“We are also taking steps so that contagious diseases don’t spread.”
It adds to the woes of a nation still reeling from weeks of political turmoil, which culminated in the toppling of autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India by helicopter.
With an interim government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus still finding its feet, ordinary Bangladeshis have been crowdfunding relief efforts.
Highways and rail lines were damaged between the capital Dhaka and the main port city of Chittagong, making access to badly flooded districts difficult and disrupting business activity.
Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction yearly, but climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.
The nation of 170 million people is crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers and has seen frequent floods in recent decades.
Much of the country is made up of deltas where the Himalayan rivers the Ganges and the Brahmaputra wind toward the sea after coursing through India.
It is among the countries most vulnerable to disasters and climate change, according to the Global Climate Risk Index.
Floods across the border in upstream India have also left a trail of destruction, with at least 24 people have been killed in Tripura state since Monday.

Putin played on Trump's ego, top adviser says in new book

Putin played on Trump’s ego, top adviser says in new book
Updated 25 August 2024
Putin played on Trump's ego, top adviser says in new book

Putin played on Trump’s ego, top adviser says in new book
  • In his book, H.R. McMaster says an “overconfident” president Trump sought early in his administration to improve relations with Russia by building a personal rapport with Putin
  • The new behind-the-scenes details from Trump’s second national security adviser come as Americans are set to decide whether the former president should return to the White House
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump was determined during his presidency to cozy up to Vladimir Putin despite Russia’s interference in US democracy and objections by advisers, a former top aide claims in a new book, according to an excerpt published Saturday.
The new behind-the-scenes details from H.R. McMaster, Trump’s second national security adviser, come as Americans are set to decide whether the former president should return to the White House and as US officials warn of fresh foreign election meddling.
“After over a year in this job, I cannot understand Putin’s hold on Trump,” McMaster, in an excerpt from his memoir published in the Wall Street Journal, says he told his wife in March 2018.
A former lieutenant-general, McMaster became Trump’s national security adviser in February 2017, and says that from the beginning, discussions of Vladimir Putin and Russia “were difficult to have with the president.”
He says Trump connected “all topics involving Russia” to the federal investigation into Moscow’s interference in the 2016 election and possible ties with Trump’s campaign, a probe which would dog his entire presidency.
US officials have warned this year of new efforts by foreign powers, including Russia and Iran, to meddle in the November election, in which Trump is facing Vice President Kamala Harris.
McMaster says an “overconfident” president Trump sought early in his administration to improve relations with Russia by building a personal rapport with Putin.
But the Russian president, “a ruthless former KGB operator, played to Trump’s ego and insecurities with flattery,” McMaster says.
“Trump had revealed his vulnerability to this approach, his affinity for strongmen and his belief that he alone could forge a good relationship with Putin,” he added.

This photo taken on July 18, 2017, shows US President Donald Trump (C), US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster (R) during a meeting with US military leaders at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP/File)

McMaster detailed several instances of friction with Trump over his approach toward Putin, with the disagreements ultimately leading to his dismissal.
Following Putin’s election to a fourth term in March 2018, McMaster says Trump wanted to congratulate him by phone, but that he explained to the president that the vote had been rigged.
A call was scheduled nonetheless.
Before Trump called Putin, McMaster says he warned him about the conversation potentially being spun by the Kremlin as tacit support of the election process and to boost Russia’s image, in tatters at the time over an assassination attempt on UK soil.
He said he asked Trump: “As Russia tries to delegitimize our legitimate elections, why would you help him legitimize his illegitimate election?“
Trump nonetheless called Putin and congratulated him, and then requested the Russian president be invited to the White House.
Trump’s aversion to McMaster, he said, “was because I was the principal voice telling him that Putin was using him and other politicians in both parties in an effort to shake Americans’ confidence in our democratic principles, institutions and processes.”
McMaster was replaced just days later by John Bolton, who was also fired about a year-and-a-half later.
While Trump had four national security advisers during his term, President Joe Biden has had one since taking office in 2021.
“With Donald Trump, most everybody gets used up, and my time had come,” McMaster wrote.
 

Arab American voters in Michigan worried about Gaza, economy

Arab American voters in Michigan worried about Gaza, economy
Updated 25 August 2024
Arab American voters in Michigan worried about Gaza, economy

Arab American voters in Michigan worried about Gaza, economy
DEARBORN, Michigan: As the United States hurtles toward a presidential election this November between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, AFP has been taking the temperature in key counties of seven battleground states.
Wayne County, Michigan is steeped in history and influence — it is home to Detroit, the “Motor City” and the birthplace of Motown. It also boasts a significant Arab American population that could play a key role in the election.
Voters were asked two key questions: “What matters most to you in casting your vote?” and “What are your biggest fears for the country?“
Here’s what five people in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn had to say:

• Samra’a Luqman, a progressive activist and member of the Abandon Biden campaign in Michigan, said what matters most to her in this election is “holding a politician accountable for a genocide.”
“My biggest fear is that we fail to hold Biden accountable for aiding, abetting and committing this genocide, and that future politicians and presidents know that there is no red line when it comes to genocide. That’s my biggest fear,” she said.

• Hamzah Nasser moved to the United States from Yemen as a young child and is now CEO of the Haraz Coffee House chain.
“What matters to me the most is a president who wants to rebuild the economy in the United States and create more jobs, just like us as entrepreneurs,” Nasser told AFP.
“The best thing about what I do is creating jobs and giving back to the community and to the economy and this country overall,” he said.
“My biggest fear is a war that expands and where more terrorists are born out of it — and when I say terrorists, it could be homegrown terrorists or abroad,” Nasser added.
“The US has so much concern about other countries and what happens in other countries. And they don’t pay attention to this country, and a lot of the school shootings and crimes and domestic terrorists that are here in this country.”

For Hamzah Nasser, what matters most is "a president who wants to rebuild the economy in the United States and create more jobs." (AFP)

• Merwan Beydoun works at the Cleveland-Cliffs steel mill and is a member of the United Auto Workers union.
When asked what was most important in the upcoming election, Beydoun said: “I don’t think I have one thing. I think I have a multiple of equal things that will matter to me. And I believe the Middle East conflict is one of them. And I believe that the support for the union is another one.”
As for his biggest fear, Beydoun said it would be “if the elected officials in Congress or the president or vice president don’t see the concerns of the American people and act on them.”

• Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News newspaper said foremost on his mind for the election was “Gaza, killing Palestinians, killing children, murdering people.”
“My biggest fear is my country is going downhill very fast — ethically, morally, economically, socially. Divided. It’s very scary,” he told AFP.

• Soujoud Hamade is an attorney and founding partner at HNH Law Group.
“What will matter the most to me in the presidential election when I vote in November is the candidates’ stance on international policy and whether or not they have a humanitarian stance toward what is happening in Gaza, and in the West Bank, and in Lebanon and Syria,” she said.
“My biggest fear for my country is that we will go down in history as a country that supported a genocide against innocent civilians, and that we will become the social pariahs of the world for not standing up against this genocide.”
 

'Things will get worse' — PM Starmer says fixing UK problems will take time

‘Things will get worse’ — PM Starmer says fixing UK problems will take time
Updated 25 August 2024
'Things will get worse' — PM Starmer says fixing UK problems will take time

‘Things will get worse’ — PM Starmer says fixing UK problems will take time
  • Blames the Conservative government for breakdown
  • Says he won’t shy away from taking unpopular decisions
LONDON: Prime Minister Keir Starmer will warn Britons next week that the changes needed to fix Britain’s many problems will take time, saying “things will get worse before we get better” in a speech he describes as a chance to level with the public.

After being elected as prime minister at a July landslide election, Starmer has repeatedly blamed the former Conservative government for leaving Britain in a parlous state, something he said allowed “thugs” to spark this month’s anti-migrant riots.

In a speech due on Tuesday, a week before Britain’s parliament returns to work after a summer break, Starmer will say that “change won’t happen overnight” but that his government is determined to tackle a multitude of problems ranging from overflowing prisons to long waiting lists for health services.

“I said change would not happen overnight. When there is rot deep in the heart of a structure, you can’t just cover it up. You can’t tinker with it or rely on quick fixes. You have to overhaul the entire thing,” Starmer will say, according to excerpts of his speech provided by his office.

“We have inherited not just an economic black hole but a societal black hole and that is why we have to take action and do things differently. Part of that is being honest with people about the choices we face and how tough this will be. Frankly, things will get worse before we get better.”

Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, was forced to cancel his summer holiday this month to tackle riots that targeted Muslims and migrants. The riots began after the killings of three young girls in northern England was wrongly blamed on an Islamist migrant based on online misinformation.

Starmer said the Conservative government’s failure to tackle problems had widened cracks in society making it harder to deal with rioters than when he was Britain’s top prosecutor from 2008 to 2013.

“And those people throwing rocks, torching cars, making threats, they didn’t just know the system was broken. They were betting on it, they were gaming it, they saw the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure and they exploited them. That’s what we have inherited,” he will say.

Appealing to what he calls Britain’s working people such as teachers, nurses, small business owners and firefighters, Starmer will say his government has taken the “first steps toward the change people voted for” on July 4. But he will say the poor state of Britain’s public finances — which his finance minister says are on course to show a 22 billion pound ($29 billion) overspend this year — mean his government will have to make tough decisions.

“If we don’t take tough action across the board, we won’t be able to fix the foundations of the country like we need,” he will say. “I won’t shy away from making unpopular decisions now if it’s the right thing for the country in the long term. That’s what a government of service means.”

