Northern Ireland violence shocks Muslims and stokes fears over sectarian divides

Protesters hold placards during the Belfast Welcomes Diversity anti-racism protest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, August 10, 2024. (REUTERS)
Protesters hold placards during the Belfast Welcomes Diversity anti-racism protest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, August 10, 2024. (REUTERS)
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
Northern Ireland violence shocks Muslims and stokes fears over sectarian divides
  • The violence has mirrored disorder across England, spurred by misinformation spread on social media about the suspected perpetrator of a knife attack in Southport on July 29 which killed three children
  • Three decades of violent sectarian conflict known as the “Troubles” largely ended in 1998, but bitterness and frictions persist between pro-UK Protestant loyalists and pro-Irish unity Catholic nationalists
BELFAST: A week of racism-fueled disorder in Northern Ireland, sparked by disturbances in English towns and cities, is proving harder to end, with fears the UK region’s sectarian divisions are feeding into the violence.
“They burned every single thing, there is nothing left inside, just ashes,” said Bashir, whose supermarket in Belfast was torched during attacks against foreign-owned shops and businesses.
A mosque in a town near Belfast was also targeted late Friday.
“We are scared at what may happen next, there is lots of hostility against the Muslim community,” said the 28-year-old from Dubai, who did not want to give his full name citing safety reasons.
Northern Ireland has seen nightly unrest, mainly in pro-UK loyalist neighborhoods, that began after an anti-immigration protest in Belfast on August 3.
The violence has mirrored disorder across England, spurred by misinformation spread on social media about the suspected perpetrator of a knife attack in Southport on July 29 which killed three children.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said Saturday that 31 people have been arrested during the disturbances.
“On a fundamental level the Belfast attacks are similar in its dynamic to anti-immigration protests in white working class areas in England, the Republic of Ireland and elsewhere in Europe,” said Peter McLoughlin, a politics lecturer at Queens University Belfast.
“It is driven by racism and fear of the other, but in Northern Ireland it also interfaces with sectarian political dynamics,” he told AFP.

Three decades of violent sectarian conflict known as the “Troubles” largely ended in 1998, but bitterness and frictions persist between pro-UK Protestant loyalists and pro-Irish unity Catholic nationalists.
Outside Bashir’s smoke-scarred shopfront in the staunchly loyalist inner-city district of Sandy Row, British Union Jack flags flutter on lampposts and painted wall murals proclaim fierce allegiance to the UK.
“Within loyalism there is a sense that prevailed through Northern Ireland’s peace process that their community is in retreat, that their community and British identity is under attack,” McLoughlin explained.
Many loyalists feel they “must oppose outsiders coming into those areas, who are seen as taking supposedly Protestant jobs and houses, and encroaching on a community that was once dominant,” he added.
After last Saturday’s anti-immigration protest, rioters rampaged through streets looking for foreign-owned businesses to attack.
“What happened last week was crazy,” Yilmaz Batu, a 64-year-old Turkish chef who has been living in Northern Ireland for two years, told AFP.
“There was never any trouble before,” he said, sitting at the Sahara Shisha Cafe, one of several Middle Eastern and Turkish-owned businesses near Sandy Row that were hit.
The Northern Ireland Muslim Council said in a statement that “the vast majority of the violence has been whipped up and fueled by deliberate misinformation and disinformation on social media.”
“False and dangerous narratives” about Muslims who “constitute a small minority in Northern Ireland” led to the attacks, it added.

Northern Ireland has low rates of immigration compared to the rest of the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
The 2021 census showed about six percent of the population were born outside the UK or Ireland, with around 97 percent describing their ethnicity as white.
The disorder was “extremely shocking for the wider community,” said Fiona Doran, chair of the United Against Racism group which co-organized a solidarity rally in Belfast on Saturday.
The demonstration, which drew several thousand people, gave people “a chance to come out on the streets, to show that Belfast is a welcoming city, it’s a city that says no to racism and fascism,” she told AFP.
At an anti-immigration rally the previous day in Belfast, around a hundred protesters carried British flags and placards reading “respect our country or leave!“
Some chanted the name of Tommy Robinson, a notorious anti-Muslim agitator who has been accused of helping to fuel the unrest in England through constant social media posts about the events.
Nearby, behinds ranks of armored police vehicles, more than 1,000 counter-protesters chanted “racists out!“
Bashir told AFP on Saturday he is unsure if he will reopen his supermarket.
“My question is: are we able to do that? If we do, it will be because of all the people who came out to show us support,” he said following the solidarity demonstration.
 

 

Daesh attack in east DR Congo kills five

Daesh attack in east DR Congo kills five

  • The Democratic Republic of Congo is embroiled in several conflicts, particularly in the east where dozens of armed groups from both the DRC and neighboring countries have been operating for 30 years
KINSHASA: The Daesh group has claimed responsibility for an attack in eastern DR Congo that killed five people, according to a US-based intelligence group.
The SITE group, which specializes in monitoring radical terrorist groups, said on Saturday the Daesh Central Africa Province (ISCAP) had claimed responsibility for the attack in the Tshopo province.
“The Daesh stated that fighters shot at a militia post in a village in Tshopo, killing three personnel, then turned their guns on Christians inside the village,” the group said in a statement.
The statement added that the group had also set fire to more than 50 houses.
SITE also said in its statement that the ISCAP has “not previously carried out operations” in the Tshopo area.
The Daesh group portrays the ADF — Allied Democratic Forces — as its central African branch.
The ADF pledged allegiance in 2019 to the Daesh which has claimed responsibility for a number of ADF attacks and describes the ADF as its regional affiliate.
The group, originally made up of mainly Muslim Ugandan rebels, has established a presence over the past three decades in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing thousands of civilians.
Since the end of 2021, the Congolese and Ugandan armies have been conducting joint operations against the ADF in North Kivu and the neighboring province of Ituri, but have so far failed to stop the deadly attacks on civilians.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is embroiled in several conflicts, particularly in the east where dozens of armed groups from both the DRC and neighboring countries have been operating for 30 years.

 

Lithium protests part of hybrid warfare against Serbia, says president

Updated 11 August 2024
Lithium protests part of hybrid warfare against Serbia, says president

  • Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said 14 people have been brought in for questioning
BELGRADE: Serbia’s president on Sunday accused demonstrators who opposed a lithium mining project in the Balkan country of being part of a Western-backed “hybrid” warfare against his government and vowed to take strong legal action against those protesters who have blocked railway and road traffic in the capital a day earlier.
In one of the biggest protests in recent years, tens of thousands took to the streets in the capital, Belgrade, Saturday against lithium mining in Serbia, despite officials’ warnings of their alleged plot to unseat populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.
Some of the protesters later blocked tracks at two railway stations in the city, and briefly stopped traffic on a major highway. Riot police early Sunday pushed them out of the railway stations with their riot shields.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said 14 people have been brought in for questioning. Police are working to identify all the perpetrators who will face charges, he said.
Vucic told reporters that although the main protest was done democratically, the blockage of traffic on the highway amounted to “terror of the minority over the majority.”
“It is part of the hybrid approach” designed to topple the government, Vucic told reporters. “We knew everything in detail. You think you have surprised someone ... we have always been restrained, without violence we ensured order in the country, without a problem.”
Vucic said last week he had been tipped off by Russian intelligence services that a “mass unrest and a coup” were being prepared in Serbia by unspecified Western powers that wish to oust him from power.
Government officials and state-controlled media have launched a major campaign against the Saturday rally, comparing it to the Maidan uprising in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

 

Northern Irish first minister, deputy condemn Mosque attack near Belfast

Updated 11 August 2024
Northern Irish first minister, deputy condemn Mosque attack near Belfast

  • Cars were also set alight in the capital Belfast, in incidents described by police as racially motivated hate crimes
LONDON: The First Minister of Northern Ireland and her deputy have condemned an attack on a mosque in County Down and Saturday’s violence in Londonderry.

The mosque in Newtownards was attacked in the early hours of Saturday, with its front door and walls sprayed with graffiti and an unignited petrol bomb thrown at it.

Cars were set alight in the capital Belfast, in incidents described by police as racially motivated hate crimes.

Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly said the violence was “wrong, unacceptable and rejected” by the vast majority of the community. In a joint statement, they said: “They are disgraceful manifestations of criminality and have absolutely no justification.”

They continued: “Our thoughts are with those Police Service of Northern Ireland officers injured last night and the victims of recent racist attacks. This senseless violence and intimidation has no place in our society and we would appeal for calm.

“Those responsible should be quickly brought before the courts and we urge anyone with information to provide it to the PSNI.”

The violence mirrored disorder across England last week, spurred by misinformation spread on social media about the suspected perpetrator of a knife attack in Southport on July 29 which killed three children.

The PSNI said 31 people have been arrested following the disturbances.

“They burned every single thing, there is nothing left inside, just ashes,” Bashir, whose supermarket in Belfast was torched during attacks against foreign-owned shops and businesses, told AFP.

“We are scared at what may happen next, there is lots of hostility against the Muslim community,” said the 28-year-old from Dubai, who did not want to give his full name citing safety reasons.

* With AFP

Ethiopia-Somalia to hold new talks on Monday

Updated 11 August 2024
Ethiopia-Somalia to hold new talks on Monday

  • Discussion scheduled to start next month brought forward, Turkish Foreign Ministry says
ISTANBUL: Horn of Africa rivals Somalia and Ethiopia will start a new series of talks in Ankara on Monday to ease tension, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that talks scheduled to start on Sept. 2 had been brought forward.
The talks aim to find a way to give Ethiopia access to international waters through Somalia without upsetting its territorial sovereignty.
Since Eritrea’s secession in 1991, Ethiopia has been the most populous country in the world without direct access to the sea.
Foreign ministers from the neighbors first met in Ankara on July 1, with Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan acting as mediator.
Fidan went to Ethiopia on Aug. 3 to meet its leaders.

The ministry said there have since been contacts with Somalia “at the highest level.”
It was not immediately known who would take part in Monday’s talks on what the Turkish ministry called “the needs, worries, and approaches of the two countries.”
Ethiopia made an accord in January with Somaliland, unilaterally breaking away from Somalia.
Ethiopia gained access to the sea but recognized the territory’s independence, setting off a new crisis with its neighbor.
The two countries, which have fought two wars in the past century, agreed in March to resolve their quarrel.
However, “indirect negotiations” have not produced a result, the Turkish ministry said, acknowledging “increasing tensions in the region.”
Turkiye said it had secured support from countries in the region for its mediation efforts.

 

UK treats far-right attacks less harshly than Islamist violence, think tank says

Updated 11 August 2024
UK treats far-right attacks less harshly than Islamist violence, think tank says

  • Body raises concerns that far-right acts are often dismissed as ‘mere thuggery’
LONDON: The UK’s approach to tackling extremism has been criticized for being “two-tiered,” with far-right attacks not being treated as seriously as Islamist ones, according to a leading think tank.

The Royal United Services Institute has raised concerns that right-wing violence is often dismissed as “mere thuggery” by politicians, prosecutors, and security services, The Observer reported on Sunday.

In contrast, similar acts by Islamist extremists would likely be swiftly classified as terrorism, the think tank argued in an article published by the newspaper.

The criticism comes in the wake of week-long riots across England and Northern Ireland, during which asylum hotels and mosques were targeted.

The violence has been linked to neo-Nazi and far-right activity, highlighting what RUSI described as “double standards” in how different forms of extremism are addressed.

RUSI, which was established in 1831 by the Duke of Wellington and is often cited as the world’s oldest think tank, said this double standard had allowed far-right extremism to flourish in the UK.

Dr. Jessica White, acting director of RUSI’s terrorism and conflict research group, research fellow Claudia Wallner, and Emily Winterbotham, director of terrorism and conflict studies, co-authored the article.

They wrote: “RUSI’s research suggests that the nature of far-right violence, which is often seen as low impact and disjointed, coupled with institutional bias and racism, means that far-right violence has historically not triggered the same responses from politicians, security services and the media as jihadist violent extremism.

“There exists a clear double standard, or two-tier approach, in how different forms of extremism are addressed, particularly when comparing security and legal responses to far-right and Islamist violent extremism.

“Far-right-motivated violence is often classified as mere ‘thuggery’ or hooliganism, while similar acts motivated by Islamist extremism would likely be swiftly labeled as terrorism. This inconsistency undermines the perceived severity of far-right threats and hinders the political will and the necessary legal precedent to take equivalent action.”

The article criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his recent description of an attack on a hotel housing asylum-seekers as “far-right thuggery,” The Observer reported.

While acknowledging the ideological roots of the violence, the authors argued that the term “thuggery” minimized the organized, ideological nature of the riots and the groups behind them.

RUSI advocated for treating severe incidents of far-right violence as terrorism. Recognizing severe cases of far-right violence as terrorism would “align with a more equitable legal strategy, ensuring that all forms of extremism are prosecuted with the seriousness they warrant,” it said.

It argued that the recent riots should be viewed as part of a broader “pattern of violence” across Europe that had been largely overlooked by both politicians and the public.

It added: “Similar far-right riots have occurred in Dublin in 2023 and in Chemnitz in Germany in 2018, both in reaction to stabbings that sparked widespread anti-immigrant sentiment, with far-right groups exploiting the incidents to incite violence against migrants and refugees.”

The RUSI’s findings followed recent allegations of bias within the UK’s legal and political systems, particularly in the context of pro-Palestinian protests that have taken place since Oct. 7.

