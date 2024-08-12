You are here

Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show

In this combo image, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is lowered on the Stade de France, ride a motorbike and carries the Olympic flag during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony in Saint-Denis, France, on Aug. 11, 202. (AP photos)
Participants gather during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, on Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP)
Updated 12 August 2024
AP
Reuters
  Tom Cruise stunt caps handing of Olympic flag to Los Angeles; Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish perform in LA sequence
  Paris breathe new life into an Olympic brand hurt by the difficulties of Rio de Janeiro's 2016 Games and the soulless spirit of Tokyo's COVID-hit event
AP Reuters
SAINT-DENIS, France: Setting out to prove that topping Paris isn’t mission impossible, Los Angeles rolled out a skydiving Tom Cruise, Grammy winner Billie Eilish and other stars on Sunday as it took over Olympic hosting duties for 2028 from the French capital, which closed out its 2024 Games just as they started — with joy and panache.
Paris was bringing down the curtain on an Olympic Games that brought dazzling sport to heart of the capital, breathing new life into an Olympic brand hurt by the difficulties of Rio de Janeiro’s 2016 Games and the soulless spirit of Tokyo’s COVID-hit event.
Even Parisians were carried away by the Olympic fervor.
“We wanted to dream. We got Leon Marchand,” Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet told the crowd, referring to the French swimmer who won four golds in the swimming.
“From one day to the next Paris became a party and France found itself. From a country of grumblers, we became a country of frenzied fans.”

Following in Paris’ footsteps promises to be a challenge: It made spectacular use of its cityscape for its first Games in 100 years, with the Eiffel Tower and other iconic monuments becoming Olympic stars in their own right as they served as backdrops and venues for medal-winning feats.

But the City of Angeles showed that it, too, has aces up its sleeves, like the City of Light.
Cruise — in his Ethan Hunt persona — wowed by descending from the top of the stadium to electric guitar “Mission Impossible” riffs. Once his feet were back on the ground — and after shaking hands with enthralled athletes — he took the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles, fixed it to the back of a motorcycle and roared out of the arena.

 

The appetite-whetting message was clear: Los Angeles 2028 promises to be an eye-opener, too.
Still, this was largely Paris’ night — its opportunity for one final party. And what a party it was.

The closing ceremony capped two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a boisterous, star-studded show in France’s national stadium, mixing unbridled celebration with a somber call for peace from IOC President Thomas Bach.

“These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish,” Bach said.
Having announced his intention to leave office next year, Bach also struck a more somber note as he appealed for ”a culture of peace” in a war-torn world.
“We know that the Olympic Games cannot create peace, but the Olympic Games can create a culture of peace that inspires the world,” he said. “Let us live this culture of peace every single day.”
Then came another change of gear, courtesy of Cruise.
In a prerecorded segment after being lowered on a rope live from the roof’s giddy heights, Cruise drove his bike past the Eiffel Tower, onto a plane and then skydived over the Hollywood Hills. Three circles were added to the O’s of the famed Hollywood sign to create five interlaced Olympic rings.
The thousands of athletes who danced and sang the night away cheered it — and the artistic show that celebrated Olympic themes, complete with firework flourishes.
Their enthusiasm bubbled over when crowds of them rushed the stage at one point. Stadium announcements in French and English urged them to double back. Some stayed, creating an impromptu mosh pit around Grammy-winning French pop-rock band Phoenix as they played, before security and volunteers cleared the stage.
Multiple time zones away, Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, rapper Snoop Dogg — wearing pants with the Olympic rings after being a popular mainstay at the Paris Games — along with his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre kept the party going with performances on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach.
Each is a California native, including H.E.R., who sang the US national anthem live at the Stade de France, crammed with more than 70,000 people.




French swimmer Leon Marchand carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame with IOC President Thomas Bach, left, at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP)

At the start of the show, the stadium crowd roared as French swimmer Léon Marchand, dressed in a suit and tie instead of the swim trunks he wore to win four golds, was shown on the giant screens collecting the Olympic flame from the Tuileries Gardens in Paris.
To spectators’ loud chants of “Léon, Léon,” Marchand then reappeared at the end of the show, blowing out the flame. Paris Games were over.
But they’ll be back.
“I call upon the youth of the world to assemble four years from now in Los Angeles,” Bach declared.

205 countries, 9,000 athletes

As a delicate pink sunset gave way to night, athletes first marched into the stadium waving the flags of their 205 countries and territories — a display of global unity in a world gripped by global tensions and conflicts, including those in Ukraine and Gaza. The stadium screens carried the words, “Together, united for peace.”
With the 329 medal events finished, the expected 9,000 athletes — many wearing their shiny medals — and team staffers filled the arena, dancing and cheering to thumping beats.

Unlike in Tokyo in 2021, where the Games were pushed back a year by the COVID-19 pandemic and largely stripped of fans, athletes and the more than 70,000 spectators at the Paris arena celebrated with abandon, singing together as Queen’s anthem “We Are the Champions” blared. Multiple French athletes crowd-surfed. US team members jumped up and down in their Ralph Lauren jackets.
The national stadium, France’s largest, was one of the targets of Daesh gunmen and suicide bombers who killed 130 people in and around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. The joy and celebrations that swept Paris during the Games as Marchand and other French athletes racked up 64 medals — 16 of them gold — marked a major watershed in the city’s recovery from that night of terror.
The closing ceremony saw the awarding of the last medals — each embedded with a chunk of the Eiffel Tower. Fittingly for the first Olympics that aimed for gender parity, they all went to women — the gold, silver and bronze medalists from the women’s marathon earlier Sunday.
The women’s marathon took the spot of the men’s race that traditionally closed out previous Games. The switch was part of efforts in Paris to make the Olympic spotlight shine more brightly on the sporting feats of women. Paris was also where women first made their Olympic debut, at the Games of 1900.

The US team again topped the medal table, with 126 in all and 40 of them gold. Three were courtesy of gymnast Simone Biles, who made a resounding return to the top of the Olympic podium after prioritizing her mental health instead of competition in Tokyo in 2021.
Unlike Paris’ rain-drenched but exuberant opening ceremony that played out along the Seine River in the heart of city, the closing ceremony’s artistic portion took a more sober approach, with space-age and Olympic themes.
A golden-shrouded figure dropped spider-like from the skies into a darkened world of smoke and swirling stars. Olympic symbols were celebrated, including the flag of Greece, birthplace of the ancient Games, and the five interlaced Olympic rings, lit up in white in the arena where tens of thousands of lights glittered like fireflies.

‘Culture of peace’
The two weeks of sporting drama saw China and the United States duke it out for top spot in the medal table right down to the last event.
Echoing the heartache delivered to France by the United States in the men’s basketball final, the American women’s basketball side handed France a gut-wrenching one-point defeat to earn a 40th gold medal and top spot on the medal table.




French President Emmanuel Macron, top, third right, and IOC President Thomas Bach greet during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, on Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP)

As the world emerged from the COVID pandemic in 2022, Paris had promised an Olympic “light at the end of the tunnel” and to provide the stage for a carefree Games as they returned to Europe for the first time in over a decade.
But Russia’s war in Ukraine on Europe’s eastern flank, the threat of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza erupting into a wider conflict in the Middle East, and France’s heightened state of security alert loomed large as the Games got under way.
International Committee President Thomas Bach saluted the athletes as he declared the Games closed.
“During all this time, you lived peacefully together under one roof in the Olympic Village. You embraced each other,” Bach said. “You respected each other, even if your countries are divided by war and conflict. You created a culture of peace.”

High bar for LA
The French had a new golden boy to celebrate with swimmer Marchand emerging as the king of the pool, before French judoka Teddy Riner reigned supreme as he claimed his fifth Olympic gold medal.
Simone Biles put her twisties misery of Tokyo behind her, making a long-awaited Olympic return in front of a star-studded crowd. She arrived the world’s most decorated gymnast and left with a further three gold medals for her trophy cabinet.
Breaking made its Olympic debut — to some derision on social media — whilst 3x3 basketball, sports climbing, skateboarding and surfing made their second appearances.
The IOC will be relieved that no major scandals erupted, although it did have to grapple with some controversies.
A simmering doping row involving Chinese athletes hung over the Olympic swimming meet where the United States faced the biggest challenge to their reign in decades.
A storm around gender eligibility hit the women’s boxing competition, revealing the toxic relations between the IOC and a widely discredited International Boxing Association.
Meanwhile, a $1.5 billion clean-up of the Seine rewarded Paris with the optics of triathlon and marathon swimmers competing in the river through central Paris, without a wave of illness ensuing — even if bacteria levels forced some training to be canceled.
But for all the sporting triumph and drama, the biggest star of the show for many was the City of Light itself and the fabulous backdrop it lent to much of the competition.
“They’ve got a high bar to reach. A lot of work to do,” said James Rutledge, 59, a former banker wearing a Team USA t-shirt outside the Stade de France. “Hollywood next? That’s something to play with.”

From Pakistani Arshad Nadeem's gold to Djokovic's tennis triumph, 10 big moments of Olympics

From Pakistani Arshad Nadeem's gold to Djokovic's tennis triumph, 10 big moments of Olympics
AFP
  Nadeem clinched javelin gold with record-breaking 92.97-meter throw to win country's first medal since 1992 
  Djokovic won the men's final to become fifth player to complete Golden Slam of all four majors and win Olympic gold
AFP

PARIS: From a colorful, sometimes controversial opening ceremony to boxers caught up in a gender row to respectful bows on the gymnastics podium, the 2024 Olympics served up many memorable moments.
AFP Sport looks at 10 of the best:

-- Organizers promised a spectacular opening ceremony and the rain-soaked boat parade on the River Seine ended up making global headlines, but not for the expected reasons.
Church leaders, conservatives, and even US presidential candidate Donald Trump were left outraged by a scene involving drag queens and lesbian DJ Barbara Butch that appeared to parody Jesus’s Last Supper.
Artistic director Thomas Jolly denied any such intention. He and others involved ended up facing vicious online harassment that led to police complaints.

Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky swims in the Seine river to the finish line during the men's 10km marathon swimming final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Pont Alexandre III in Paris on August 9, 2024. (AFP)

-- Novak Djokovic stunned Carlos Alcaraz in a memorable men’s final to clinch tennis gold and become only the fifth player to complete the Golden Slam of all four majors plus Olympic gold.
The 37-year-old celebrated with a roar that echoed around Roland Garros before the tearful Serb clambered into the player’s box to embrace his wife Jelena and two children.
“There is no greater inspiration than representing your country,” said the 24-time Grand Slam title winner.
Alcaraz was also in tears, claiming he “had let Spain down.”

Serbia's Novak Djokovic shows his gold medal after defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles tennis final at the Roland Garros stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, on August 4, 2024. (AP)

-- Simone Biles may have been the star of the show but she was widely praised for bowing to her arch-rival Rebeca Andrade on the podium.
Biles said it was “just the right thing to do” after she and team-mate Jordan Chiles finished in silver and bronze medal position respectively behind the Brazilian in the floor final.
“Rebeca’s so amazing, she’s queen,” said Biles.
Romanian Ana Barbosu was later awarded the bronze medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Chiles should not have been upgraded from her initial fifth-place finish.
-- World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79sec to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final in the closest finish in modern history — just five thousandths of a second separated him from Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson.
“I’m the man among all of them. I’m the wolf among wolves,” said Lyles whose victory was only confirmed after a photo-finish.

Silver medalist Simone Biles, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles, of the United States, right, bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, during the medal ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France, on August 5, 2024, (AP)

-- Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem won the men’s javelin title, his country’s first individual gold at an Olympics, with a Games record of 92.97m.
In second place was India’s defending champion Neeraj Chopra.
“Rivalry is there when it comes to cricket matches, other sports, the two countries have a rivalry, but it’s a good thing for the young people in both countries to watch our sport and follow us. It’s a positive thing for both countries,” said Nadeem.

-- Images of Olympic table tennis players from North Korea and South Korea taking a selfie together on the medal podium went viral in South Korea, hailed as a rare show of cross-border unity.
After South Korea won bronze and North Korea silver in the mixed doubles behind China, South Korea’s Shin Yu-bin took a group photo after the medal ceremony.
North Korea’s Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong, the South’s Shin Yu-bin and the victorious Chinese team Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha all beamed into Lim’s phone, a South Korean-made Samsung.
“A selfie with both Koreas’ national flags and a Samsung phone,” said the widely read daily JongAng Ilbo.

-- Australian skateboarding sensation Arisa Trew, just 14, won the women’s park event to become her country’s youngest ever gold medallist.
Trew nailed a high-risk and high-speed final round in her trademark pink helmet, bringing the crowd to their feet at a sun-drenched Place de la Concorde.
The event also featured 11-year-old Zheng Haohao, the youngest athlete ever to represent China at the Olympics.
“Skateboarding in the Olympic Games isn’t much different from skateboarding in my neighborhood. It’s just more spectators,” she told reporters.

Australia's Arisa Trew reacts after a run in the women's park skateboarding final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on August 6, 2024. (AFP)

-- On a raucous night at Roland Garros, the storied home of the French Open, Algerian gender-row boxer Imane Khelif claimed gold and used her platform to hit back at “attacks” and “bullying” before defiantly declaring “I am a woman like any other.”
Together with Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who also fought in Paris, Khelif was disqualified from last year’s world championships after they failed gender eligibility tests.
However they were cleared to compete in Paris, setting the stage for one of the biggest controversies of the Games.
“I am fully qualified to take part, I am a woman like any other. I was born a woman, lived a woman and competed as a woman,” said the 25-year-old.

-- Cuban wrestler Mijain Lopez made Olympic history when he became the first athlete to win five consecutive individual golds in the same event, bettering the records of Games icons such as Carl Lewis and Michael Phelps.
The soon-to-be 42-year-old then placed his shoes in the center of the mat to signify his intention to retire.
“Wrestling has been the love of my life, for all of my life,” he said.

-- Turkish Olympic shooting silver medallist Yusuf Dikec became an overnight sensation for his casual style during competition.
His eye-catching posture saw the marksman wearing standard glasses, a team T-shirt and with his left hand casually tucked in his pocket.
Other than his pistol, he notably had none of the specialized equipment used by athletes in the hyper-precise event, like headphones, special lenses or a hat.
“The name’s Dikec. Yusuf Dikec,” said a social media post in reference to cinema icon James Bond.

Malixi completes US Girls' Junior-Women's Amateur sweep, beating Talley again in final

Malixi completes US Girls' Junior-Women's Amateur sweep, beating Talley again in final
Updated 12 August 2024
  Malixi is the second player to win both events in the same year, joining Eun Jeong Seong in 2016
  The 17-year-old Malixi has verbally committed to play at Duke, with plans to begin college play in 2025
England's Rai wins PGA Wyndham title as Greyserman collapses

England's Rai wins PGA Wyndham title as Greyserman collapses
Updated 12 August 2024
AFP
Follow

England’s Rai wins PGA Wyndham title as Greyserman collapses

England’s Rai wins PGA Wyndham title as Greyserman collapses
  Rai's 8-under 262 total was good enough for a two-stroke victory over Greyserman, whose four-hole roller coaster run on the back nine in the fourth round ended with heartbreak
  A tropical storm dumped more than six inches of rain on the course to wipe out play Thursday and set the stage for finishing the second round early Sunday then completing the last 36 holes at sunset
Updated 12 August 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: Aaron Rai withstood a 36-hole marathon final Sunday to win the rain-hit Wyndham Championship, taking his first PGA title after American Max Greyserman squandered a four-stroke lead.

The 29-year-old Englishman sank a birdie putt on the last hole from just inside seven feet in the gloom of twilight to secure the victory at Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Incredible. A dream come true,” Rai said. “I’m extremely grateful. I think it hasn’t sunk in just yet. An amazing achievement.”

Rai fired a bogey-free 6-under par 64 after a third-round 68 earlier to finish 72 holes at Sedgefield Country Club on 18-under 262.

That was good enough for a two-stroke victory over Greyserman, whose four-hole roller coaster run on the back nine in the fourth round ended with heartbreak.

“I had a four shot lead with five holes to go? If you’re doing that in a PGA Tour event, you’re doing something exceptionally well so that’s what I’m going to walk away with,” Greyserman said.

“Stuff happens. I’m just going to walk away with more confidence, look at the positive things and learn from the mistakes.”

Japan’s Ryo Hizatsune and American J.J. Spaun shared third on 265 with US amateur Luke Clanton another stroke adrift.

A tropical storm dumped more than six inches of rain on the course to wipe out play on Thursday and set the stage for finishing the second round early Sunday then completing the last 36 holes at sunset.

Rai, who trailed most of the day, sank a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-3 12th to climb within two of Greyserman, who responded by holing out for eagle from the fairway from 91 yards at the par-4 13th hole, leaping to a four-stroke lead at 21-under.

But the drama was far from done as Greyserman squandered his entire advantage on the very next hole.

Greyserman bounced his tee shot at 14 off a right side cart path and out of bounds, then put his third into the left rough, his fourth into a bunker and made a quadruple bogey to fall level with Rai at 17-under.

Greyserman made a tap-in birdie at the par-5 15th but followed with a four-putt bogey at the par-3 16th, missing twice from inside four feet to leave Rai ahead by one.

Rai blasted his approach at 18 just inside seven feet and made the birdie putt for a two-shot edge.

When Greyserman couldn’t manage another hole out from the 18th fairway, Rai’s triumph was assured.

“I just did a good job of sticking to what we do well,” Rai said. “It was amazing to finish it off that way on 18.”

Rai has won twice on the DP World Tour, the 2018 Hong Kong Open and 2020 Scottish Open.

“Really pleased with how good a job I did just doing what I normally do,” Rai said. “I felt a little bit nervous at times but very proud of staying focused and pretty present throughout.”

The event was the PGA regular-season finale with only the top 70 in season points advancing to the playoffs that start next week.

The only player to secure his playoff spot on Sunday was No. 70 Victor Perez of France.

“I knew I needed to do something over this long day,” Perez said. “Felt like I played well.”

American Matt Kuchar, who decided not to finish the 18th hole due to darkness, is assured of not reaching the playoffs for the first time since they began in 2007.

Not since Jack Nicklaus in 1961 has an amateur enjoyed three PGA top-10 finishes but 20-year-old Clanton got his third on Sunday.

“That’s pretty cool,” he said. “It’s awesome being out here. Playing against the best players in the world, it’s pretty sweet.”

Clanton played 39 holes on Sunday and is set to compete in the US Amateur starting Monday.

Paris Olympics memorable moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces

Paris Olympics memorable moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces
Updated 12 August 2024
AP
Follow

Paris Olympics memorable moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces

Paris Olympics memorable moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces
  Paris introduced the world to "The Pommel Horse Guy" and "The Real John Wick" and a meme-making performance by an Australian professor in the Olympic debut of breaking
  French swimmer Leon Marchand delivered in his home Olympics with a Michael Phelps-like performance, winning five medals, four of them gold
Updated 12 August 2024
AP

PARIS: Simone Biles stole the show at the Paris Olympics with a captivating comeback that had everyone watching everything she did both in and out of the gymnasium.

All eyes were on Biles as she won four medals, but the spotlight was bright enough to highlight new names, new faces and some unlikely new stars. The Paris Games will be remembered for breathtaking venues, unprecedented accessibility and Snoop Dogg taking a starring role in NBC’s record-smashing coverage.

Paris introduced the world to “The Pommel Horse Guy” and “The Real John Wick” and a meme-making performance by an Australian professor in the Olympic debut of breaking.

French swimmer Leon Marchand delivered in his home Olympics with a Michael Phelps-like performance, winning five medals, four of them gold. Ilona Maher angled for a shot on reality TV show “Love Island” after leading the US to a heart-stopping late victory that gave the US its first ever medal, a bronze, in rugby sevens.

Noah Lyles was crowned the fastest man in the world for winning the 100 meters, but after he finished third in the 200 — his first loss in his favorite event since the Tokyo Olympics three years ago — he revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19. Sha’Carri Richardson chased down two competitors in the rain to end her first Olympics with a relay gold after settling for silver in the 100.

The US won the medal count — 121 of them headed into Sunday’s final day of competition, 37 of them gold — and the Americans again prevailed in men’s basketball and women’s soccer.

Here’s a look at some of the top moments of the Paris Olympics:

Biles soared to gold

Biles returned to the Olympics three years after she pulled out of multiple events at the Tokyo Games for mental health reasons and won four medals, three of them gold.

She was the most popular attraction in Paris and competed in front of celebrity-packed crowds. Those who couldn’t sit in the stands with Tom Cruise, Spike Lee, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga tuned in from afar as NBC said 34.7 million viewers across its platforms watched Biles lead the United States to team gold.

Next up for the greatest gymnast in Olympic history is a 30-stop “Gold Over America Tour” for the GOAT.

Swimming struggles

Nine days of competition wrapped up with the Americans barely pulling off the lead in the gold-medal standings in swimming, needing a victory in the last race of the Olympics to do so.

The US finished with just eight golds, its fewest since the 1988 Seoul Games and one ahead of its biggest rival, Australia.

“It’s one of the worst performances in history as a US team,” said Phelps, the most decorated Olympian ever.

The rest of the world totaled more victories (20) than the US and Australia combined, the first time that’s happened since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Track troubles

The 34 medals and 14 golds for the Americans were their best showing in track and field in a non-boycotted Games since the early 20th century, when there were more events and fewer countries.

And that came despite the disappointment of Richardson not winning gold in the 100, Lyles losing the 200 after his COVID-19 diagnosis and the men’s 4x100 meter relay fumbling its way to a disqualification.

The relay performance was so bad that Carl Lewis, a nine-time gold medalist, called for top-to-bottom changes within the American track and field program.

But the US closed out strong: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set another world record in again winning the 400 hurdles, and she then was part of the 4x400 relay team that she and Gabby Thomas led to a runaway win on the final night at Stade de France.

The American men won gold in the same race in a much closer finish about 15 minutes earlier.

The 14 golds by the US are the most in a non-boycotted Olympics since 1968.

USA hoops gets another gold

Stephen Curry added more hardware to his legacy as he finally won an Olympic gold medal.

Curry scored 24 points and led the US to a 98-87 win over France in the men’s basketball final. It was the fifth consecutive gold medal for the US — and the 17th in 20 all-time appearances for the Americans at the Games.

Kevin Durant, the first four-time men’s gold medalist in Olympic basketball history, scored 15 for the Americans, as did Devin Booker. And LeBron James, wearing metallic gold sneakers, scored 14 for the US as he won his fourth Olympic medal and third gold.

Victor Wembanyama, in his first Olympic final, scored 26 points for France and was in tears after the game.

American women’s soccer team back on top

The US women’s soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. The Americans had not won gold since the 2012 London Olympics.

The gold closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

At the final whistle, the US players celebrated as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA.” played in the stadium.

Boxing controversy

Women’s boxing was dragged into the culture wars over gender misconceptions involving two of the competitors.

Imane Khelif of Algeria and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan were heavily scrutinized because of a Russian-dominated International Boxing Association’s decision to disqualify them from last year’s world championships, claiming both failed an eligibility test for women’s competition that IBA officials have declined to answer basic questions about.

Khelif endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood and still won gold in the women’s welterweight division.

Lin won a gold medal in the women’s featherweight division one night later to cap her four-fight unbeaten run through Paris by winning Taiwan’s first Olympic boxing gold medal.

“I’m a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman and I am qualified,” Khelif said after her victory.

The International Olympic Committee took the unprecedented step last year of permanently banning the IBA from the Olympics following years of concerns about its governance, competitive fairness and financial transparency. The IOC has called the sex tests that the sport’s governing body imposed on the two boxers irretrievably flawed.

USA fend off France for eighth successive women's Olympic basketball gold

USA fend off France for eighth successive women's Olympic basketball gold
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Follow

USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold

USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold
  A'ja Wilson scored a game-high 21 points for the Americans who won the title for the 10th time overall, surviving a buzzer-beating shot from France's Gabby Williams
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: The United States held off France 67-66 to win an unprecedented eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold on Sunday and extend their run of victories at the tournament to 61 games.
A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 21 points for the Americans who won the title for the 10th time overall, surviving a buzzer-beating shot from France’s Gabby Williams.
The hosts needed a three to force overtime in Paris but Williams’ foot was on the three-point line as she let go of the ball, so her shot counted for just two points in a dramatic finale.
“I wish I could put it into words. I don’t think I’ll remember that second half for the next couple of weeks. It’s all a blur right now,” said Wilson, who also registered 13 rebounds and four blocks.
“We were just resilient in what we needed to do.”
Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper both scored 12 points off the bench for the US.
Williams, who led France with 19, admitted she knew her last-gasp shot wasn’t going to be enough.
“I knew straight away it was two points but I was going quickly. It was hard to stop,” she said.
The referees briefly conferred before confirming the game was over.
“I was behind her, so I saw it was a two,” said Copper. “No stress for me — I don’t know about the people on the bench!“
An eighth straight triumph gave the US women the record for most consecutive gold medals in any team sport at the Olympics, breaking a tie with the US men, who won seven basketball titles in a row from 1936 to 1968.
“An absolutely incredible basketball game. Two teams that left it all out there,” said US coach Cheryl Reeve.
“I knew it would be hard, anything easy isn’t worth having. Coming home with gold, I can’t think of anything that would be greater in life than what we just did together.”
For the 42-year-old Diana Taurasi it was a record sixth Olympic gold, moving her one ahead of Sue Bird.
The US women got support from LeBron James, who sat courtside wearing his gold medal and was joined by team-mates Bam Adebayo and Derrick White, after they won the men’s gold by beating France 98-87 in Saturday’s final.
A low-scoring first quarter saw a cold-shooting France muster just nine points, but the US only fared marginally better and led by six after 10 minutes.
Nevada-born Williams, who qualifies to play for France through her mother, trimmed the gap to a point with a three early in the second period before a basket from Valeriane Ayayi tied the game at 20-20.
Marine Fauthoux drained a three from near midcourt with the shot clock expiring to send the Bercy Arena crowd wild, but Napheesa Collier’s putback ensured the teams headed into the break level at 25-25.
France strung together a 10-point run to start the third period before the US hit back to lead 45-43 going into the final quarter, with Plum connecting on a pair of threes.
Wilson belatedly found some rhythm offensively after a difficult first half, but France had an answer each time and went back in front, 51-49, on Marieme Badiane’s layup.
The US nudged back ahead, Wilson getting a kind bounce off the backboard and Plum sinking a pair of free throws to leave them leading by three with two minutes to play.
Williams’ jumper made it a one-point contest before Copper drove to the basket to keep the US on top.
France got the ball back trailing by three with around 45 seconds left, but Fauthoux’s desperate heave under heavy pressure came up well short.
Wilson then made a free throw to extend the lead to four and Plum looked to have clinched the win with a pair of foul shots, but Williams kept France alive with a clutch three.
Copper held her nerve to sink two more free throws for the US to restore their cushion to three.
They needed every point as Williams nearly pulled off a miraculous escape act as the buzzer sounded, only to be denied by a matter of centimeters.
“We shouldn’t let our heads drop because what we did tonight was huge. Everyone’s going to talk about this game for years,” said Williams.
“Of course there’s disappointment but I think in a few hours we’re going to celebrate this medal.”

