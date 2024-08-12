You are here

  • Home
  • Paris Olympics memorable moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces
Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics memorable moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces

Paris Olympics memorable moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces
French swimmer Leon Marchand holds the Olympic flame lantern next to IOC President Thomas Bach, with athletes Teddy Riner of France, Mijain Lopez Nunez of Cuba, Yingsha Sun of China, Djankeu Ngamba of Refugee Olympic Team, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Emma McKeon of Australia on stage. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v8k6t

Updated 48 sec ago
AP
Follow

Paris Olympics memorable moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces

Paris Olympics memorable moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces
  • Paris introduced the world to “The Pommel Horse Guy” and “The Real John Wick” and a meme-making performance by an Australian professor in the Olympic debut of breaking
  • French swimmer Leon Marchand delivered in his home Olympics with a Michael Phelps-like performance, winning five medals, four of them gold
Updated 48 sec ago
AP
Follow

PARIS: Simone Biles stole the show at the Paris Olympics with a captivating comeback that had everyone watching everything she did both in and out of the gymnasium.

All eyes were on Biles as she won four medals, but the spotlight was bright enough to highlight new names, new faces and some unlikely new stars. The Paris Games will be remembered for breathtaking venues, unprecedented accessibility and Snoop Dogg taking a starring role in NBC’s record-smashing coverage.

Paris introduced the world to “The Pommel Horse Guy” and “The Real John Wick” and a meme-making performance by an Australian professor in the Olympic debut of breaking.

French swimmer Leon Marchand delivered in his home Olympics with a Michael Phelps-like performance, winning five medals, four of them gold. Ilona Maher angled for a shot on reality TV show “Love Island” after leading the US to a heart-stopping late victory that gave the US its first ever medal, a bronze, in rugby sevens.

Noah Lyles was crowned the fastest man in the world for winning the 100 meters, but after he finished third in the 200 — his first loss in his favorite event since the Tokyo Olympics three years ago — he revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19. Sha’Carri Richardson chased down two competitors in the rain to end her first Olympics with a relay gold after settling for silver in the 100.

The US won the medal count — 121 of them headed into Sunday’s final day of competition, 37 of them gold — and the Americans again prevailed in men’s basketball and women’s soccer.

Here’s a look at some of the top moments of the Paris Olympics:

Biles soared to gold

Biles returned to the Olympics three years after she pulled out of multiple events at the Tokyo Games for mental health reasons and won four medals, three of them gold.

She was the most popular attraction in Paris and competed in front of celebrity-packed crowds. Those who couldn’t sit in the stands with Tom Cruise, Spike Lee, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga tuned in from afar as NBC said 34.7 million viewers across its platforms watched Biles lead the United States to team gold.

Next up for the greatest gymnast in Olympic history is a 30-stop “Gold Over America Tour” for the GOAT.

Swimming struggles

Nine days of competition wrapped up with the Americans barely pulling off the lead in the gold-medal standings in swimming, needing a victory in the last race of the Olympics to do so.

The US finished with just eight golds, its fewest since the 1988 Seoul Games and one ahead of its biggest rival, Australia.

“It’s one of the worst performances in history as a US team,” said Phelps, the most decorated Olympian ever.

The rest of the world totaled more victories (20) than the US and Australia combined, the first time that’s happened since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Track troubles

The 34 medals and 14 golds for the Americans were their best showing in track and field in a non-boycotted Games since the early 20th century, when there were more events and fewer countries.

And that came despite the disappointment of Richardson not winning gold in the 100, Lyles losing the 200 after his COVID-19 diagnosis and the men’s 4x100 meter relay fumbling its way to a disqualification.

The relay performance was so bad that Carl Lewis, a nine-time gold medalist, called for top-to-bottom changes within the American track and field program.

But the US closed out strong: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set another world record in again winning the 400 hurdles, and she then was part of the 4x400 relay team that she and Gabby Thomas led to a runaway win on the final night at Stade de France.

The American men won gold in the same race in a much closer finish about 15 minutes earlier.

The 14 golds by the US are the most in a non-boycotted Olympics since 1968.

USA hoops gets another gold

Stephen Curry added more hardware to his legacy as he finally won an Olympic gold medal.

Curry scored 24 points and led the US to a 98-87 win over France in the men’s basketball final. It was the fifth consecutive gold medal for the US — and the 17th in 20 all-time appearances for the Americans at the Games.

Kevin Durant, the first four-time men’s gold medalist in Olympic basketball history, scored 15 for the Americans, as did Devin Booker. And LeBron James, wearing metallic gold sneakers, scored 14 for the US as he won his fourth Olympic medal and third gold.

Victor Wembanyama, in his first Olympic final, scored 26 points for France and was in tears after the game.

American women’s soccer team back on top

The US women’s soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 in the final. The Americans had not won gold since the 2012 London Olympics.

The gold closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

At the final whistle, the US players celebrated as Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA.” played in the stadium.

Boxing controversy

Women’s boxing was dragged into the culture wars over gender misconceptions involving two of the competitors.

Imane Khelif of Algeria and Li Yu-ting of Taiwan were heavily scrutinized because of a Russian-dominated International Boxing Association’s decision to disqualify them from last year’s world championships, claiming both failed an eligibility test for women’s competition that IBA officials have declined to answer basic questions about.

Khelif endured intense scrutiny in the ring and online abuse from around the world over misconceptions about her womanhood and still won gold in the women’s welterweight division.

Lin won a gold medal in the women’s featherweight division one night later to cap her four-fight unbeaten run through Paris by winning Taiwan’s first Olympic boxing gold medal.

“I’m a woman like any other woman. I was born as a woman, I live as a woman and I am qualified,” Khelif said after her victory.

The International Olympic Committee took the unprecedented step last year of permanently banning the IBA from the Olympics following years of concerns about its governance, competitive fairness and financial transparency. The IOC has called the sex tests that the sport’s governing body imposed on the two boxers irretrievably flawed.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Sport
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Olympics chief Thomas Bach says will not seek third term
Sport
Olympics chief Thomas Bach says will not seek third term

Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show

Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
AP
Reuters
Follow

Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show

Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
  • Tom Cruise stunt caps handing of Olympic flag to Los Angeles; Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish perform in LA sequence
  • Paris breathe new life into an Olympic brand hurt by the difficulties of Rio de Janeiro’s 2016 Games and the soulless spirit of Tokyo’s COVID-hit event
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
AP Reuters

SAINT-DENIS, France: Setting out to prove that topping Paris isn’t mission impossible, Los Angeles rolled out a skydiving Tom Cruise, Grammy winner Billie Eilish and other stars on Sunday as it took over Olympic hosting duties for 2028 from the French capital, which closed out its 2024 Games just as they started — with joy and panache.
Paris was bringing down the curtain on an Olympic Games that brought dazzling sport to heart of the capital, breathing new life into an Olympic brand hurt by the difficulties of Rio de Janeiro’s 2016 Games and the soulless spirit of Tokyo’s COVID-hit event.
Even Parisians were carried away by the Olympic fervor.
“We wanted to dream. We got Leon Marchand,” Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet told the crowd, referring to the French swimmer who won four golds in the swimming.
“From one day to the next Paris became a party and France found itself. From a country of grumblers, we became a country of frenzied fans.”

Following in Paris’ footsteps promises to be a challenge: It made spectacular use of its cityscape for its first Games in 100 years, with the Eiffel Tower and other iconic monuments becoming Olympic stars in their own right as they served as backdrops and venues for medal-winning feats.

But the City of Angeles showed that it, too, has aces up its sleeves, like the City of Light.
Cruise — in his Ethan Hunt persona — wowed by descending from the top of the stadium to electric guitar “Mission Impossible” riffs. Once his feet were back on the ground — and after shaking hands with enthralled athletes — he took the Olympic flag from star gymnast Simone Biles, fixed it to the back of a motorcycle and roared out of the arena.

 

The appetite-whetting message was clear: Los Angeles 2028 promises to be an eye-opener, too.
Still, this was largely Paris’ night — its opportunity for one final party. And what a party it was.

The closing ceremony capped two and a half extraordinary weeks of Olympic sports and emotion with a boisterous, star-studded show in France’s national stadium, mixing unbridled celebration with a somber call for peace from IOC President Thomas Bach.
“These were sensational Olympic Games from start to finish,” Bach said.
Having announced his intention to leave office next year, Bach also struck a more somber note as he appealed for ”a culture of peace” in a war-torn world.
“We know that the Olympic Games cannot create peace, but the Olympic Games can create a culture of peace that inspires the world,” he said. “Let us live this culture of peace every single day.”
Then came another change of gear, courtesy of Cruise.
In a prerecorded segment after being lowered on a rope live from the roof’s giddy heights, Cruise drove his bike past the Eiffel Tower, onto a plane and then skydived over the Hollywood Hills. Three circles were added to the O’s of the famed Hollywood sign to create five interlaced Olympic rings.
The thousands of athletes who danced and sang the night away cheered it — and the artistic show that celebrated Olympic themes, complete with firework flourishes.
Their enthusiasm bubbled over when crowds of them rushed the stage at one point. Stadium announcements in French and English urged them to double back. Some stayed, creating an impromptu mosh pit around Grammy-winning French pop-rock band Phoenix as they played, before security and volunteers cleared the stage.
Multiple time zones away, Eilish, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, rapper Snoop Dogg — wearing pants with the Olympic rings after being a popular mainstay at the Paris Games — along with his longtime collaborator Dr. Dre kept the party going with performances on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach.
Each is a California native, including H.E.R., who sang the US national anthem live at the Stade de France, crammed with more than 70,000 people.

French swimmer Leon Marchand carries a lantern containing the Olympic flame with IOC President Thomas Bach, left, at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP)

At the start of the show, the stadium crowd roared as French swimmer Léon Marchand, dressed in a suit and tie instead of the swim trunks he wore to win four golds, was shown on the giant screens collecting the Olympic flame from the Tuileries Gardens in Paris.
To spectators’ loud chants of “Léon, Léon,” Marchand then reappeared at the end of the show, blowing out the flame. Paris Games were over.
But they’ll be back.
“I call upon the youth of the world to assemble four years from now in Los Angeles,” Bach declared.

205 countries, 9,000 athletes

As a delicate pink sunset gave way to night, athletes first marched into the stadium waving the flags of their 205 countries and territories — a display of global unity in a world gripped by global tensions and conflicts, including those in Ukraine and Gaza. The stadium screens carried the words, “Together, united for peace.”
With the 329 medal events finished, the expected 9,000 athletes — many wearing their shiny medals — and team staffers filled the arena, dancing and cheering to thumping beats.

Unlike in Tokyo in 2021, where the Games were pushed back a year by the COVID-19 pandemic and largely stripped of fans, athletes and the more than 70,000 spectators at the Paris arena celebrated with abandon, singing together as Queen’s anthem “We Are the Champions” blared. Multiple French athletes crowd-surfed. US team members jumped up and down in their Ralph Lauren jackets.
The national stadium, France’s largest, was one of the targets of Daesh gunmen and suicide bombers who killed 130 people in and around Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. The joy and celebrations that swept Paris during the Games as Marchand and other French athletes racked up 64 medals — 16 of them gold — marked a major watershed in the city’s recovery from that night of terror.
The closing ceremony saw the awarding of the last medals — each embedded with a chunk of the Eiffel Tower. Fittingly for the first Olympics that aimed for gender parity, they all went to women — the gold, silver and bronze medalists from the women’s marathon earlier Sunday.
The women’s marathon took the spot of the men’s race that traditionally closed out previous Games. The switch was part of efforts in Paris to make the Olympic spotlight shine more brightly on the sporting feats of women. Paris was also where women first made their Olympic debut, at the Games of 1900.

The US team again topped the medal table, with 126 in all and 40 of them gold. Three were courtesy of gymnast Simone Biles, who made a resounding return to the top of the Olympic podium after prioritizing her mental health instead of competition in Tokyo in 2021.
Unlike Paris’ rain-drenched but exuberant opening ceremony that played out along the Seine River in the heart of city, the closing ceremony’s artistic portion took a more sober approach, with space-age and Olympic themes.
A golden-shrouded figure dropped spider-like from the skies into a darkened world of smoke and swirling stars. Olympic symbols were celebrated, including the flag of Greece, birthplace of the ancient Games, and the five interlaced Olympic rings, lit up in white in the arena where tens of thousands of lights glittered like fireflies.

‘Culture of peace’
The two weeks of sporting drama saw China and the United States duke it out for top spot in the medal table right down to the last event.
Echoing the heartache delivered to France by the United States in the men’s basketball final, the American women’s basketball side handed France a gut-wrenching one-point defeat to earn a 40th gold medal and top spot on the medal table.

French President Emmanuel Macron, top, third right, and IOC President Thomas Bach greet during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, on Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP)

As the world emerged from the COVID pandemic in 2022, Paris had promised an Olympic “light at the end of the tunnel” and to provide the stage for a carefree Games as they returned to Europe for the first time in over a decade.
But Russia’s war in Ukraine on Europe’s eastern flank, the threat of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza erupting into a wider conflict in the Middle East, and France’s heightened state of security alert loomed large as the Games got under way.
International Committee President Thomas Bach saluted the athletes as he declared the Games closed.
“During all this time, you lived peacefully together under one roof in the Olympic Village. You embraced each other,” Bach said. “You respected each other, even if your countries are divided by war and conflict. You created a culture of peace.”

High bar for LA
The French had a new golden boy to celebrate with swimmer Marchand emerging as the king of the pool, before French judoka Teddy Riner reigned supreme as he claimed his fifth Olympic gold medal.
Simone Biles put her twisties misery of Tokyo behind her, making a long-awaited Olympic return in front of a star-studded crowd. She arrived the world’s most decorated gymnast and left with a further three gold medals for her trophy cabinet.
Breaking made its Olympic debut — to some derision on social media — whilst 3x3 basketball, sports climbing, skateboarding and surfing made their second appearances.
The IOC will be relieved that no major scandals erupted, although it did have to grapple with some controversies.
A simmering doping row involving Chinese athletes hung over the Olympic swimming meet where the United States faced the biggest challenge to their reign in decades.
A storm around gender eligibility hit the women’s boxing competition, revealing the toxic relations between the IOC and a widely discredited International Boxing Association.
Meanwhile, a $1.5 billion clean-up of the Seine rewarded Paris with the optics of triathlon and marathon swimmers competing in the river through central Paris, without a wave of illness ensuing — even if bacteria levels forced some training to be canceled.
But for all the sporting triumph and drama, the biggest star of the show for many was the City of Light itself and the fabulous backdrop it lent to much of the competition.
“They’ve got a high bar to reach. A lot of work to do,” said James Rutledge, 59, a former banker wearing a Team USA t-shirt outside the Stade de France. “Hollywood next? That’s something to play with.”

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?
World
After Olympic dream, a rude political awakening for Macron?
USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold
Sport
USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold

USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold

USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Follow

USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold

USA fend off France for eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold
  • A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 21 points for the Americans who won the title for the 10th time overall, surviving a buzzer-beating shot from France’s Gabby Williams
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: The United States held off France 67-66 to win an unprecedented eighth successive women’s Olympic basketball gold on Sunday and extend their run of victories at the tournament to 61 games.
A’ja Wilson scored a game-high 21 points for the Americans who won the title for the 10th time overall, surviving a buzzer-beating shot from France’s Gabby Williams.
The hosts needed a three to force overtime in Paris but Williams’ foot was on the three-point line as she let go of the ball, so her shot counted for just two points in a dramatic finale.
“I wish I could put it into words. I don’t think I’ll remember that second half for the next couple of weeks. It’s all a blur right now,” said Wilson, who also registered 13 rebounds and four blocks.
“We were just resilient in what we needed to do.”
Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Copper both scored 12 points off the bench for the US.
Williams, who led France with 19, admitted she knew her last-gasp shot wasn’t going to be enough.
“I knew straight away it was two points but I was going quickly. It was hard to stop,” she said.
The referees briefly conferred before confirming the game was over.
“I was behind her, so I saw it was a two,” said Copper. “No stress for me — I don’t know about the people on the bench!“
An eighth straight triumph gave the US women the record for most consecutive gold medals in any team sport at the Olympics, breaking a tie with the US men, who won seven basketball titles in a row from 1936 to 1968.
“An absolutely incredible basketball game. Two teams that left it all out there,” said US coach Cheryl Reeve.
“I knew it would be hard, anything easy isn’t worth having. Coming home with gold, I can’t think of anything that would be greater in life than what we just did together.”
For the 42-year-old Diana Taurasi it was a record sixth Olympic gold, moving her one ahead of Sue Bird.
The US women got support from LeBron James, who sat courtside wearing his gold medal and was joined by team-mates Bam Adebayo and Derrick White, after they won the men’s gold by beating France 98-87 in Saturday’s final.
A low-scoring first quarter saw a cold-shooting France muster just nine points, but the US only fared marginally better and led by six after 10 minutes.
Nevada-born Williams, who qualifies to play for France through her mother, trimmed the gap to a point with a three early in the second period before a basket from Valeriane Ayayi tied the game at 20-20.
Marine Fauthoux drained a three from near midcourt with the shot clock expiring to send the Bercy Arena crowd wild, but Napheesa Collier’s putback ensured the teams headed into the break level at 25-25.
France strung together a 10-point run to start the third period before the US hit back to lead 45-43 going into the final quarter, with Plum connecting on a pair of threes.
Wilson belatedly found some rhythm offensively after a difficult first half, but France had an answer each time and went back in front, 51-49, on Marieme Badiane’s layup.
The US nudged back ahead, Wilson getting a kind bounce off the backboard and Plum sinking a pair of free throws to leave them leading by three with two minutes to play.
Williams’ jumper made it a one-point contest before Copper drove to the basket to keep the US on top.
France got the ball back trailing by three with around 45 seconds left, but Fauthoux’s desperate heave under heavy pressure came up well short.
Wilson then made a free throw to extend the lead to four and Plum looked to have clinched the win with a pair of foul shots, but Williams kept France alive with a clutch three.
Copper held her nerve to sink two more free throws for the US to restore their cushion to three.
They needed every point as Williams nearly pulled off a miraculous escape act as the buzzer sounded, only to be denied by a matter of centimeters.
“We shouldn’t let our heads drop because what we did tonight was huge. Everyone’s going to talk about this game for years,” said Williams.
“Of course there’s disappointment but I think in a few hours we’re going to celebrate this medal.”

Topics: Paris Olympics

Related

Sifan Hassan wins marathon to claim 3rd Paris medal
Sport
Sifan Hassan wins marathon to claim 3rd Paris medal
USA beat France 98-87 for men’s basketball Olympic gold
Sport
USA beat France 98-87 for men’s basketball Olympic gold

Sifan Hassan wins marathon to claim 3rd Paris medal

Sifan Hassan wins marathon to claim 3rd Paris medal
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Sifan Hassan wins marathon to claim 3rd Paris medal

Sifan Hassan wins marathon to claim 3rd Paris medal
  • Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan had taken on what many considered to be a crazy gamble, competing in the 5,000m, the 10,000m and the marathon — the last two events just two days apart
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: Sifan Hassan completed her mission impossible with a gruelling women’s marathon win on the sun-baked streets of Paris Sunday.

On the final day of what has been seen as a spectacular Games, the race to top the medals table was coming down to the final event, with China and the US grappling for dominance.

Dutchwoman Hassan had taken on what many considered to be a crazy gamble, competing in the 5,000m, the 10,000m and the marathon — the last two events just two days apart.

But in a thrilling sprint finish, Hassan overhauled Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa to take gold by three seconds in an Olympic record of 2hr 22min 55sec.

On Friday, she had taken bronze in the 10,000m in the Stade de France after coming away with a bronze in the 5,000m.

She fell to the ground on the blue carpet in front of the golden dome of the Invalides memorial complex in the heart of Paris before grabbing a Dutch flag to celebrate an extraordinary achievement.

“It was not easy,” said Hassan, 31. “It was so hot, but I was feeling OK. I’ve never pushed myself through to the finish line as I did today.”

“Every moment in the race I was regretting that I ran the 5,000m and 10,000m. I was telling myself if I hadn’t done that, I would feel great today.

“From the beginning to the end, it was so hard. Every step of the way. I was thinking, ‘Why did I do that? What is wrong with me?’

Hassan’s victory was a sensational ending to an Olympics athletics program that saw US sprinter Noah Lyles win the 100m by just five thousandths of a second.

Topics: Paris Olympics Sifan Hassan

Related

Swanson strike hands USA Olympic women’s football gold against Brazil
Sport
Swanson strike hands USA Olympic women’s football gold against Brazil
Bahrain’s Salwa Nasser wins silver in 400m race at Paris Olympics
Sport
Bahrain’s Salwa Nasser wins silver in 400m race at Paris Olympics

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests

Bangladesh retain ex-lawmaker Shakib for Pakistan Tests
  • Shakib Al Hasan, 37, lost his status as a lawmaker after parliament was dissolved following the ouster of long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina
  • He was elected from Hasina’s Awami League in a controversial election on Jan. 7 and is currently in Canada to play a T20 competition
Updated 11 August 2024
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh retained all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday in the squad for this month’s Test series against Pakistan, despite the former ruling party lawmaker facing backlash after the country’s premier was toppled.
Shakib, 37, lost his status as a lawmaker after parliament was dissolved following the dramatic ouster of long-time ruler Sheikh Hasina after weeks of deadly mass protests.
“The emphasis was on picking our best players,” chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said in a statement.
The all-rounder, who was elected as a lawmaker from Hasina’s Awami League in a controversial general election on January 7, is currently in Canada to play in a Twenty20 competition.
Since Hasina fled to India on August 5, her party offices have been looted and torched, and many members of her Awami League have gone into hiding fearing violence.
Shakib is expected to join the Bangladesh squad in Pakistan, where they will play two Test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi between August 21 and September 3.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the squad, after missing Bangladesh’s previous Test series against Sri Lanka at home in March and April.
Selectors also included pacer Taskin Ahmed.
“This is a well balanced squad,” Hossain said in a statement.
“The likes of Mushfiqur, Mominul (Haque), and Shakib have played 216 matches combined, and there is no substitute for that kind of experience.”
Hossain said Taskin would be considered only for the second Test as he hasn’t bowled in a Test since June last year.
“Pakistan are very tough opponents, especially in their home front and it will be a challenging tour for us,” added Hossain.
The team will leave Dhaka on Monday for the series, which is also part of the ICC World Test Championship.
Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed

Topics: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan

Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ with three grand finals

Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ with three grand finals
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ with three grand finals

Esports World Cup set for ‘Super Sunday’ with three grand finals
  • Can Twisted Minds earn Saudi Arabia gold in ‘Teamfight Tactics?’ Will Japan triumph in ‘Street Fighter 6?’ And are Heroic going to produce heroics in ‘Fortnite?’
Updated 11 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup is primed for a “Super Sunday” at Boulevard Riyadh City, with the grand finals taking place in “Fortnite,” “Street Fighter 6,” and “Teamfight Tactics.”

“Fortnite,” held at the Amazon Arena within the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, will see American team Exceed face French side Karmine Corp in the semifinals. The winner will go head-to-head with either Heroic, the ice-cool outfit from Norway, or the victor between Americans XSET and Canadians Gaimin Gladiators.

In “Street Fighter 6,” held at the Qiddiyah Arena within the SEF Arena, eight players have reached the quarterfinal stage, five of whom are Japanese: Gachikun, Ryukichi, Hikaro, Kawano, and Higuchi. Emirati star AngryBird, American fighter NoahTheProdigy, and Korean player Leshar are also hoping to battle their way to becoming an Esports World Cup champion.

“Teamfight Tactics,” played at the stc Arena, could see a Saudi Arabian side in the grand final, with Twisted Minds up against T1 in the semifinals. The winner of that match earns the right to face either Wolves Esports or Team Vitality in the showpiece occasion.

A team prize pool total of $2.5 million is on offer across all three competitions — with $1 million each available in “Fortnite” and “Street Fighter 6,” and $500,000 in “Teamfight Tactics.” There is also a $50,000 award to the MVP in each tournament.

Every penny adds up to the Esports World Cup having the largest tournament prize pool in the history of esports, with $60 million on offer.

The Esports World Cup, which began on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard City, features 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration.

Topics: eSports

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 2.2% in June: GASTAT 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil activities increase by 2.2% in June: GASTAT 
Edtech platform sharpens Saudi children’s language portfolio
Saudi Arabia
Edtech platform sharpens Saudi children’s language portfolio

Latest updates

In Iraq’s summer, residents of Kurdistan’s Irbil ache for water
In Iraq’s summer, residents of Kurdistan’s Irbil ache for water
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
US orders submarine, aircraft carrier to rush to Mideast as Israel warns of coming Iran attack
US orders submarine, aircraft carrier to rush to Mideast as Israel warns of coming Iran attack
At least 18 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda’s capital
At least 18 dead after landfill site collapses in Uganda’s capital
‘God saved me’: Kursk rout sparks panic, bombs along Ukraine border
‘God saved me’: Kursk rout sparks panic, bombs along Ukraine border

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.