UK saw 13 asylum-seekers commit suicide since 2022

An Albanian man died of suspected suicide on the Bibby Stockholm barge in December 2023. (File/AFP)
An Albanian man died of suspected suicide on the Bibby Stockholm barge in December 2023. (File/AFP)
Updated 47 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
UK saw 13 asylum-seekers commit suicide since 2022

An Albanian man died of suspected suicide on the Bibby Stockholm barge in December 2023. (File/AFP)
  • At least 24 other people attempted to take their own lives, with serious self-harm reported in 32 other cases
  • Allegations have been made that temporary government accommodation, including former military bases and hotels, not fit for purpose
Updated 47 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Thirteen asylum-seekers have committed suicide in the UK in the past two-and-a-half years, with another 24 attempting to take their own lives in that period.

A report by The Times found these included children, such as a 14-year-old Iraqi girl who threw herself from a building and sustained severe head injuries.

Of the 13 to die, all bar one were awaiting decisions on asylum applications, with the other having been denied. They ranged in age from 19 to 45 years old and included a 21-year-old Russian woman who took her own life beside a London canal.

An additional 32 cases of serious self-harm by asylum-seekers were also recorded by the Home Office during the period in question, with the youngest aged 17 and the oldest aged 48. Among the nationalities represented in the self-harm data were people from Iran, Syria, Libya, South Africa and Turkiye.

A Yemeni doctor, who claimed asylum in the UK in 2023, told The Times that conditions for asylum-seekers in the UK were unsuitable, blaming them for the number of people self-harming or attempting suicide.

“The staff members treat you like you’re some kind of criminal — it feels like a prison. You don’t get visitors except (during) certain hours (and) it’s not easy to go out”, she said.

“A lot of asylum-seekers keep saying that we’re treated like beggars, when a lot of asylum-seekers come from overly achieving professions. Overnight you’re treated like that — and this is how your life is, for you don’t know how long. I never thought that I would have to fight on a daily basis for basic human needs or basic rights.”

The length of time and uncertainty surrounding asylum applications in the UK is thought to play a large role in the mental health conditions of asylum-seekers in the UK, with over two-thirds of the 161,000 asylum-seekers awaiting initial decisions on their status in spring 2023 waiting over six months for an outcome.

A Namibian nurse and former UN employee told The Times she had applied for asylum in the UK in February 2020 but did not receive her rejection until August 2023.
During that time, she said, she was “taken out of a safe environment” and moved to a hotel in Glasgow, where six people were stabbed by a Sudanese asylum-seeker in June 2022 while she was a resident there.

She said she and others were not offered mental health support in the aftermath of the attack.

“Everything feels like we cannot ask questions,” she told The Times. “It is something that I never expected in the UK. Never in my life did I expect that I would be afraid in the UK.”

Prof. Cornelius Katona, asylum-seeker and refugee mental health lead at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, told The Times: “People who have been displaced and are seeking refuge and protection may have faced violence, danger or exploitation and lost loved ones. These can be deeply traumatic experiences and increase the risk that someone might develop a mental illness such as anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Asylum-seekers must also contend with significant housing, employment and financial uncertainty when they arrive in the UK, while also experiencing difficulty in accessing healthcare. All these factors can exacerbate an existing mental illness and potentially lead to increased suicidality or self-harm.”

Despite the Home Office providing training to staff to deal with issues including PTSD and suicidal tendencies, questions have also been raised about the suitability of dedicated holding centers, including a former Royal Air Force base at Wethersfield in Essex, where emergency services were summoned on 38 separate occasions in the first five months of 2024.

Medecins Sans Frontieres claimed 41 percent of people at the site had made use of its medical services citing suicidal thoughts or behavior.

The charity told The Times: “Although there are clear differences between hotels and containment sites, the often poor living conditions, safeguarding failures and extended delays people experience lead to various levels of anguish and mental health issues.”

A case brought by four former residents about the site is currently being heard by the High Court in London. There have also been allegations that the Bibby Stockholm barge, a vessel due to be decommissioned in January 2025, was unfit for housing asylum-seekers after an Albanian man died of suspected suicide in December 2023.

A Home Office spokesman told The Times: “We take the health and well-being of asylum-seekers seriously and at every stage in the process will seek to ensure that all needs and vulnerabilities are identified and considered, including those related to mental health and trauma. We ensure that where a serious incident is reported, we take the necessary action so our safeguarding standards remain at the highest level.”

Bangladesh floods leave 23 dead, 5.7 million people affected

Bangladesh floods leave 23 dead, 5.7 million people affected
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
Bangladesh floods leave 23 dead, 5.7 million people affected

Bangladesh floods leave 23 dead, 5.7 million people affected
  • As floodwaters recede slowly, many of the 5.7 million affected people remain isolated and in urgent need of food, clean water, medicine and dry clothes
  • Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that flood conditions could persist if the monsoon rains continued, as water levels were receding very slowly
Updated 1 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

DHAKA: The death toll from devastating floods caused by relentless monsoon rain and overflowing rivers in Bangladesh has risen to 23, with around 1.24 million families stranded across 11 districts, officials said on Monday.
As floodwaters recede slowly, many of the 5.7 million affected people remain isolated and in urgent need of food, clean water, medicine and dry clothes, above all in remote areas where blocked roads have hindered rescue and relief efforts.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said that flood conditions could persist if the monsoon rains continued, as water levels were receding very slowly.
Around 470,000 people have taken refuge in 3,500 shelters in the flood-hit districts, where around 650 medical teams are on the ground to provide treatment, with the army, air force, navy, and the South Asian country’s border guard assisting in rescue and relief operations, authorities said.
Vast areas of land are submerged, posing a significant threat to crops if the floodwaters linger for an extended period, agriculture ministry officials said.
An analysis in 2015 by the World Bank Institute estimated that 3.5 million people in Bangladesh, one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries, were at risk of annual river flooding. Scientists attribute the exacerbation of such catastrophic events to climate change.
“Countries like Bangladesh with negligible emissions and whose people have shown super resilience deserve immediate funds to address the impacts of climate change and frequent disasters,” said Farah Kabir, director of ActionAid Bangladesh.
“We need to recover from the losses and damage we have faced, as well as build resilience to future impacts and take on green development pathways.”
In one of the worst-hit districts, Noakhali, 56-year-old Shukuri Begum lost her home as it was swept into a pond by the floodwaters, according to ActionAid. Terrified, she fled with her grandchildren to a neighbor’s house, but couldn’t stay there long as it was no longer safe.
“I have a son with physical disabilities, and we couldn’t bring him with us. We had to stack beds and leave him on top, hoping he would be safe. I don’t know what’s waiting for us,” ActionAid quoted her as saying.

Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate
Updated 32 min 8 sec ago
AP
Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate

Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate
  • Both Harris and Trump are under pressure to deliver a strong performance next month in Philadelphia
  • Current dispute centers on the muting of microphones when a candidate isn’t speaking
Updated 32 min 8 sec ago
AP

The campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are arguing in advance of their high-stakes Sept. 10 debate over whether microphones should be muted except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak.
While it’s common for campaigns to quibble beforehand over debate mechanics, both Harris and Trump are under pressure to deliver a strong performance next month in Philadelphia. The first debate during this campaign led to President Joe Biden’s departure from the race.
Trump on Sunday night raised the possibility that he might not show up on ABC, posting on his Truth Social network that he had watched the network’s Sunday show with a “so-called Panel of Trump Haters” and posited, “why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” and urging followers to “Stay tuned!!”
The current dispute centers on the muting of microphones when a candidate isn’t speaking, a condition both Biden and Trump accepted for their June debate hosted by CNN. Both sides are accusing the other of gaming the system to protect their candidate.
Biden’s campaign team made microphone muting a condition of its decision to accept any debates this year, and some aides now regret the decision, saying voters were shielded from hearing Trump’s outbursts during the debate. That move likely would not have helped the incumbent Democrat’s disastrous performance.
The Harris campaign now wants microphones to be live all the time, according to Harris spokesman Brian Fallon, who issued a statement needling Trump.
“Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own,” Fallon said. Harris “is ready to deal with Trump’s constant lies and interruptions in real time. Trump should stop hiding behind the mute button.”
Trump spokesman Jason Miller retorted that the Republican nominee had “accepted the ABC debate under the exact same terms as the CNN debate.” He alleged Harris’ representatives sought “a seated debate, with notes, and opening statements.”
Miller then took a shot at Harris not sitting for an interview or holding a news conference since Biden ended his reelection and endorsed her, arguing her campaign now wants “to give her a cheat sheet for the debate.”
The Harris campaign denied Miller’s claim that she wanted notes.
During a stop Monday in the Washington area following a visit to Arlington National Cemetery, Trump said “we agreed to the same rules” in terms of the Sept. 10 debate, adding: “The truth is they’re trying to get out of it.”
Complicating the negotiations this year is that debates are being orchestrated on an ad hoc basis by host networks, as opposed to the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, through which debate rules were negotiated privately.
Microphones have been unmuted for both candidates for most of televised presidential debate history. The debate commission announced that its October 2020 debate would have microphones muted when candidates were not recognized to speak after the first Biden-Trump contest descended into a shouting match. The second 2020 debate with the microphone muting rules was widely celebrated for being more substantive than the earlier matchup.

Afghanistan’s Taliban govt says morality law will be ‘gently’ enforced

Taliban security personnel stand guard as an Afghan burqa-clad woman walks along a street at a market.
Taliban security personnel stand guard as an Afghan burqa-clad woman walks along a street at a market.
Updated 26 August 2024
AFP
Afghanistan's Taliban govt says morality law will be 'gently' enforced

Taliban security personnel stand guard as an Afghan burqa-clad woman walks along a street at a market.
  • Borrell urged the Taliban to put an end to such “systematic and systemic abuses against Afghan women and girls“
Updated 26 August 2024
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said Monday a recently ratified morality law would be enforced “gently,” after the international community and Afghans voiced concern over new restrictions.
Women must cover completely and not raise their voices in public, according to a 35-article law announced Wednesday by the justice ministry.
It imposes wide-ranging stipulations from behavior to dress and social interactions, including rules on men’s clothing and beard length as well as bans on homosexuality, animal fighting, playing music in public and non-Muslim holidays.
The United Nations, rights groups and Afghans have expressed concern that the law could lead to increased enforcement of rules on behavior and lifestyle, many already informally in place since the Taliban authorities took power in 2021 and implemented a strict interpretation of Islamic law — or sharia.
“I must make it clear that force and oppression won’t be used while implementing these rules,” said deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat in a voice message shared with AFP.
The rules “would be implemented very gently, informing people’s understanding, and guiding them,” he said.
The European Union added its voice to the chorus on Monday, saying it was “appalled” by a decree that “confirms and extends severe restrictions on the life of Afghans.”
“This latest decision is another serious blow undermining the rights of Afghan women and girls, which we cannot tolerate,” said a statement from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
Borrell urged the Taliban to put an end to such “systematic and systemic abuses against Afghan women and girls,” warning they may amount to gender persecution — a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
The Taliban government has consistently dismissed international criticism of their policies, including condemnation of restrictions on women the UN has labelled “gender apartheid.”
The law sets out graduated punishments for non-compliance — from verbal warnings to threats, fines and detentions of varying lengths — enforced by the morality police under the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.
Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, has called the law a “distressing vision for Afghanistan’s future, where moral inspectors have discretionary powers to threaten and detain anyone based on broad and sometimes vague lists of infractions.”

Scholz promises new weapons controls after Germany knife attack

Scholz promises new weapons controls after Germany knife attack
Updated 26 August 2024
AFP
Scholz promises new weapons controls after Germany knife attack

Scholz promises new weapons controls after Germany knife attack
  • A 26-year-old Syrian with suspected links to the Daesh group is alleged to have carried out the attack, which left three people dead and eight more wounded
  • Germany has been hit by several such attacks in recent years, with the most deadly being a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 that killed 12 people
Updated 26 August 2024
AFP

SOLINGEN, Germany: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday the government would tighten weapons controls and speed up deportations after a suspected Islamist knife attack in the western city of Solingen.
Friday night’s deadly stabbing at a street festival has reignited a debate over immigration in the country and put extra pressure on Scholz ahead of key regional elections set for Sunday.
“This was terrorism, terrorism against us all,” Scholz said on a visit to Solingen, where he laid flowers at a memorial to the victims.
A 26-year-old Syrian with suspected links to the Daesh group is alleged to have carried out the attack, which left three people dead and eight more wounded.
Scholz said he was “angry... at the Islamists who threaten our peaceful coexistence.”
“We will now have to tighten up the weapons regulations... in particular with regard to the use of knives,” Scholz said.
Stronger weapons controls would come “very quickly,” Scholz said.
Germany would also have to “do everything we can to ensure that those who cannot and must not stay here in Germany are repatriated and deported,” Scholz said.
The suspect, named as Issa Al H., was able to evade the police after the attack before reportedly handing himself in to law enforcement on Saturday evening.
The Syrian was detained on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and belonging to a “terrorist group.”
The Daesh group on Saturday said one of its members had carried out the attack in an act of “revenge.”
The group subsequently published a video via the jihadists’ Amaq news agency purporting to show the Solingen attack, in which the veiled man said he intended to carry out reprisals for “massacres” in the Middle East and beyond.
The claim could not be immediately verified.
The suspected attacker has raised concerns in Germany for the seeming ease with which he avoided authorities attempts to remove him.
According to the Bild and Spiegel news outlets, the suspect arrived in Germany in December 2022 and had a protected immigration status often given to those fleeing war-torn Syria.
He was meant to have been deported to Bulgaria, where he had first arrived in the European Union, but he went missing.
The suspect was not known to German security services as a dangerous extremist, according to officials.
According to federal police figures, almost 52,976 people were supposed to be deported or expelled from Germany last year.
Successful deportations however only took place in 21,206 instances — less than half of the total planned — often because the individuals concerned were “not handed over” to police.
The attack spurred a new debate around immigration in the EU’s most populous country ahead of regional elections next weekend in Saxony and Thuringia, where the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is set to make gains.
The attack would strengthen the perception that the government was “overwhelmed,” Ursula Muench, the director of the Academy for Political Education, told AFP.
The AfD has accused successive governments of contributing to “chaos” by allowing in too many immigrants, and called for a stop to new entries.
Friedrich Merz, the leader of the CDU, Germany’s main opposition party, meanwhile urged the government to stop taking in refugees from Syria and Afghanistan.
The government — a fraught coalition between Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business FDP — had already announced moves to toughen immigration rules.
Following an attack by a 25-year-old Afghan at an anti-Islam rally in Mannheim in May, the government said it would look to restart deportations directly to Afghanistan and Syria after years in which they were halted.
German security services have been on high alert for Islamist attacks since the Gaza war erupted on October 7 with the Hamas attacks on Israel.
Germany has been hit by several such attacks in recent years, with the most deadly being a truck rampage at a Berlin Christmas market in 2016 that killed 12 people.

Macron meets Le Pen under pressure to name new PM

Macron meets Le Pen under pressure to name new PM
Updated 26 August 2024
AFP
Macron meets Le Pen under pressure to name new PM

Macron meets Le Pen under pressure to name new PM
  • Deadline to present draft 2025 budget for the heavily-indebted government looming a month away
Updated 26 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron hosted far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen for rare talks Monday, as pressure mounts for him to finally name a prime minister after July’s inconclusive parliamentary poll.
The three-time National Rally (RN) presidential candidate called after the meeting for an extraordinary session of parliament so MPs would be able to immediately depose any new government in a confidence vote.
“I don’t want a prime minister to have a month to implement by decree a toxic policy that would be dangerous for the French people,” Le Pen said.
Snap elections called by centrist Macron failed last month to extricate France from the hung-parliament deadlock that had seen his camp run a minority government since 2022.
Instead, the National Assembly (lower house) is largely divided among three blocs: the New Popular Front (NFP) alliance of left-wing parties with over 190 seats, followed by the president’s supporters at around 160 and the far-right National Rally on 140.
None is close to a majority of 289 in the 577-seat chamber.
Since the second-round polls closed on July 7, the left has pushed for Macron to name one of their own as prime minister, saying the position falls to them as the largest power.
They have named largely unknown 37-year-old economist and civil servant Lucie Castets as their prospective candidate for head of government.
Macron has for his part delayed installing a new PM, leaving a caretaker government in place for an unprecedented period as he seeks a figure with broad support who would not immediately be toppled in a confidence vote.
“The president’s weakness is that since the night of the second round, he hasn’t been able to change the game or get anything moving... he is dependent on others’ goodwill to fix his own mistakes,” wrote commentator Guillaume Tabard in conservative daily Le Figaro.


The pressure is now on, with the deadline to present a draft 2025 budget for the heavily-indebted government looming just over a month away.
Since Friday, Macron has invited party leaders for talks at the Elysee in hopes of finding the elusive consensus candidate.
All have stuck to their guns, with the NFP alliance of Socialists, Communists, Greens and hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) insisting they have won the right to implement their big-spending program.
“I don’t want to participate in a show where the dice are loaded” against the left, Socialist party chief Olivier Faure said of the talks with Macron.
One big step came from LFI figurehead Jean-Luc Melenchon saying Friday that his followers need not be ministers in any government, a key objection of Macron and other political players.
The president has repeatedly called LFI an “extreme” movement, attempting to brand the party as equally beyond the pale as the far right.
Before, Macron “thought he could eliminate a Castets government as an option in two days of talks,” center-left daily Le Monde wrote.
After Melenchon’s offer, “he will have to justify more seriously than he planned to the French public why he’s ruling out the NFP,” the paper added.
Top Macron allies, conservatives and the RN still vow to vote no confidence in any left-wing government, shifting their fire since Melenchon’s offer to the NFP’s big-spending manifesto rather than its personnel.
France’s 2027 presidential election, in which Macron cannot stand again after serving two terms, further stacks political incentives against compromise.
Many leaders instead appear set on demonstrating their ideological purity to voters in the long race for the country’s top job.

