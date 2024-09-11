Muslim advocacy group files civil rights complaint against University of Georgia

Trump safe after multiple shots fired near his Florida golf course

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was safe after multiple shots were fired near his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, according to two sources briefed on the incident.

The shots originated outside the fence line of the course, the sources said. Trump’s campaign had earlier said he was safe following gunshots in his vicinity but gave no details.

The Secret Service said it was investigating the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., cited local law enforcement as saying an AK-47 automatic weapon had been discovered in bushes and a suspect has been apprehended, according to a post on X.



BREAKING: More gunshots fired off in the vicinity of Trump.



He is safe. pic.twitter.com/jhpthUoJwo — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 15, 2024

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm his account.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump was injured in an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania on July 13, just months ahead of what looks likely to be highly contested Nov. 5 election in which he will be pitted against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

The first shooting of a US president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that forced Kimberly Cheatle to resign as Secret Service director under bipartisan congressional pressure.

Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rallygoer was killed in the gunfire. The gunman, identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

The White House said in a statement that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had been briefed about the incident and were “relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.