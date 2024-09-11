Harris and Trump ride debate buzz into election sprint

You are here

A screen displays the presidential debate hosted by ABC between Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sep. 10, 2024. (Reuters)
  • Rivals remain neck-and-neck in both nationwide and swing state polling
  • Both candidates declared victory after coming face to face for the first time
NEW YORK: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump set out Wednesday to ride the momentum from their high-stakes White House debate into the two-month final sprint to November as they sought to mop up undecided voters and shake up a presidential race that has ground to a dead heat.

The Democratic vice president and her Republican rival remain neck-and-neck in both nationwide and swing state polling, days before first ballots are mailed out and early in-person voting begins in several key states.

Both candidates declared victory after coming face to face for the first time on the biggest night so far of the campaign — although any boost or dent in support is unlikely to show up in polling for several days.

The ABC News-hosted debate in Philadelphia was punctuated by tense exchanges, although Harris focused on policy while Trump’s answers were littered with wild falsehoods and were often about his past grievances.

“She focused on the major thematic contrasts between her and Trump.... For his part, Trump didn’t hurt himself with his loyal followers but he likely didn’t make any inroads with undecided voters either,” said PR expert Andrew Koneschusky, a former press secretary to Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer.

Republican strategist Liam Donovan said while Harris scored points on Trump, the Republican “largely whiffed” in his efforts to tie his opponent to President Joe Biden’s more unpopular policies, instead accusing her of Marxism “and going on angry tirades about migrants run amok.”

“Don’t expect this debate to have an immediate impact in the polls, but it will surely boost morale at a time when Democrats are getting anxious,” he said.

After replacing Biden as the candidate in July, Harris rode a wave of enthusiasm through the Democratic convention that hugely boosted her popularity and gave her record fundraising numbers.

And with Biden gone, 78-year-old Trump finds himself as the candidate facing questions about his advanced age and mental acuity, with renewed focus on his eccentric and often rambling speeches.

But Harris, 59, had seen her polling momentum begin to stall ahead of the debate.

The Democrat has been reaching to the center, showcasing a parade of anti-Trump Republicans — most recently former vice president Dick Cheney and his daughter Liz, who was thrown out of the House leadership over her opposition to the tycoon.

Trump has been largely appealing to his own base, with apocalyptic warnings about migrant criminals and painting a dark picture of a country in “decline” that only he can save.

In a threatening social media post at the weekend, Trump vowed to prosecute Democratic donors, lawyers and elections officials who engage in behavior he deems “unscrupulous” in November.

He used the debate on Tuesday to double down on his bogus voter fraud claims from 2020.

Trump and Harris could cross paths again Wednesday when they attend ceremonies marking the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks by Al-Qaeda. It wasn’t clear if they would come face-to-face.

Trump was also due to talk up his debate performance in the morning on conservative-leaning Fox News.

Harris heads Thursday to North Carolina — one of a handful of closely run states expected to decide the election, where Harris has erased a six-point Trump lead over the last month to draw level — before returning to the key swing state of Pennsylvania on Friday.

Trump is due onstage in Tucson, Arizona on Thursday focusing on “our struggling economy and the rising cost of housing” and will deliver remarks in Las Vegas on Friday on the cost of living.

Harris’s running mate Tim Walz will travel to Michigan and Wisconsin from Thursday to Saturday, as his gaffe-prone Republican opposite number J.D. Vance deals with the fallout from another round of controversial remarks.

The Republican vice presidential nominee — who angered women earlier in the campaign with resurfaced comments about “childless cat ladies” — amplified a false claim Monday that Haitian immigrants are abducting and eating pets in Ohio.

In the debate, Trump repeated the bizarre claim, which has been debunked by local authorities.

Gunmen kill a polio worker during a vaccination campaign in Pakistan

Gunmen kill a polio worker during a vaccination campaign in Pakistan
  • Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a statement condemning the attack
  • No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Bajur
KHAR, Pakistan: Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire Wednesday on police escorting a team of polio workers during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in northwestern Pakistan, killing an officer and a polio worker, police said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Bajur, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, according to local police chief Abdul Aziz.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued a statement condemning the attack.
Pakistan on Monday launched a nationwide polio campaign amid a spike in militant attacks. The potentially fatal, paralyzing disease mostly strikes children under age 5 and typically spreads through contaminated water.
That same day, a roadside bomb hit a vehicle carrying officers assigned to protect health workers conducting polio immunization in the northwestern South Waziristan district, in the same province, wounding six officers and three civilians.
The militant Daesh group later claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack.
Anti-polio campaigns in Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.
Since January, Pakistan has reported 17 new cases of polio, jeopardizing decades of efforts to eliminate polio in the country. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in which the spread of polio has never been stopped.

  • ICRC chief met Myanmar’s ruling general this week
  • Access, restrictions limiting scope of aid operation
BANGKOK: Cmmittee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is in talks with Myanmar’s ruling junta, its armed opponents and its neighbors to provide cross-border humanitarian assistance into the war-torn country, its chief said on Wednesday.
Myanmar has been mired in conflict since February 2021 when top generals ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread protests that grew into an armed rebellion challenging the powerful military.
With wide swathes of the country in turmoil, about a third of Myanmar’s 55 million people require humanitarian assistance but the ICRC cannot operate in many areas because of access restrictions and security risks, said Mirjana Spoljaric.
“There’s a total absence in certain regions of medical services, I mean, a complete collapse,” Spoljaric told Reuters.
“There’s not even medicine coming in at the moment, and there’s very little food available.”
During a visit to Myanmar that ended this week, Mirjana said she told junta chief Min Aung Hlaing that the ICRC has the capacity to deliver more assistance.
“The problem is access,” she said. “It’s critical at the moment because we can’t even go and assess the humanitarian needs, and this is something that we need to remedy.”

CROSS-BORDER APPROACH
In an effort to push more aid into Myanmar, the ICRC is engaging multiple parties on the possibility of sending assistance through neighbors such as Bangladesh and Thailand.
“This was a constant topic of conversation,” Spoljaric said, “The cross-border issue is on the table.”
In March, Thailand delivered some aid into Myanmar, as part of an initiative backed by the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN to open a humanitarian corridor.
“The lesson learned is you need to have everybody’s agreement in order to operate. But this could potentially provide entry points for some level of ceasefire, local ceasefire negotiations going forward,” Spoljaric said.
Another potential route to deliver aid into the country is through Bangladesh, which borders Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where the Arakan Army rebel group has taken control of significant territory and beaten back the military.
The fighting in Rakhine has led to a fresh exodus of the mainly Muslim minority Rohingya community into Bangladesh, which already has over a million Rohingya refugees in sprawling camps.
“What we seek is the direct dialogue with all the parties to a conflict with all weapon bearers and those who have control over them,” Spoljaric said.
“But at the same time as in every conflict we try to mobilize states that can have an influence.”
A former Swiss diplomat, Spoljaric did not detail the response of the Myanmar junta chief to the proposal, which she said is also being discussed with armed groups opposed to the military, neighboring countries and ASEAN.
“I am hoping that my meeting with the chairman will improve channels of communication and will at least show some openings on their side to increase operational space,” she said, referring to Min Aung Hlaing.

  • Overall 170 women had returned from Iraq and Syria to France
  • Until 2022, France only brought back children on a case-by-case basis
PARIS: France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday that 364 repatriated children of French parents suspected of joining the Daesh group in Syria and Iraq a decade ago were doing well.
“There are 364 children in 59 departments (areas in France), who are followed by judges for children, and who benefit from coordination from my office to make sure they have optimal care,” Olivier Christen told the France Info radio station.
Another anti-terror prosecutor had in 2018 expressed fear that the children of French nationals who joined Daesh after it set up a so-called caliphate in 2014 could be “ticking time bombs.”
But Christen, who leads the National Anti-Terror Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) opened in 2019 in the wake of a spate of jihadist attacks, brushed aside that worry.
“These 364 children in no way seem to me to correspond to that expression,” he said.
“They are being closely monitored... They pose no particular difficulty.”
“There are very different situations. Some are very, very young children, others are fully fledged teenagers,” he added.
Overall 170 women had returned from Iraq and Syria to France, he said, including 57 from detention camps in northeast Syria in recent years since the Daesh caliphate’s territorial collapse in 2019.
Of the 364 children who had been brought to France, “169 have been repatriated over the past two years,” he added.
Until 2022, France only brought back children on a case-by-case basis, prioritizing orphans and some children of women who had agreed to give up their parental rights. But Paris changed that policy two years ago.
Daesh seized control of large swathes of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, before Syrian forces spearheaded by Kurds and backed by a US-led coalition ousted them from their last patch of land in eastern Syria in 2019.
Kurdish autonomous authorities in northeast Syria have been holding around 56,000 people, including 30,000 children, in detention centers and camps.
Among them are Daesh fighters and their families, as well as displaced people who fled the fighting.

  • Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will start their day with a visit to the site where planes brought down the World Trade Center’s twin towers
  • Donald Trump will also attend the New York City ceremony, along with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg
NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday will observe the 23th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the US with visits to each of the three sites where hijacked planes crashed in 2001, killing nearly 3,000 people.
Biden and Harris will start their day with a visit to the New York City site where planes brought down the World Trade Center’s twin towers.
Harris, now the Democratic nominee for president, was due to traveled to New York after debating her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia on Tuesday evening, with just eight weeks left before the Nov. 5 presidential election.
No remarks are scheduled at the site, where relatives will read the names of those who died.
Trump will also attend the New York City ceremony, along with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a source familiar with the plans said.
Biden and Harris will then fly to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where passengers on United Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit. Then they will head back to the Washington area to visit the Pentagon memorial.
“We can only imagine the heartbreak and the pain that the 9/11 families and survivors have felt every day for the past 23 years and we will always remember and honor those who were stolen from us way too soon,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.
“We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that an attack like this never happens again,” she said.
Biden issued a proclamation honoring those who died as a result of the attacks, as well as the hundreds of thousands of Americans who volunteered for military service afterwards.
“We owe these patriots of the 9/11 Generation a debt of gratitude that we can never fully repay,” Biden said, citing deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and other war zones, as well as the capture and killing of Sept. 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden and his deputy.
US congressional leaders on Tuesday posthumously awarded the congressional gold medal to 13 of those service members who were killed in the Aug. 26, 2021, suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

  • The Mirage was conducting nighttime exercises late on Tuesday after taking off from the Hsinchu air base when it suffered a loss of engine power and the pilot bailed out
TAIPEI: Taiwan’s air force said on Wednesday it had grounded its fleet of French-made Mirage fighter jets for maintenance checks after one crashed off the island’s northwest coast, though the pilot was rescued.
The Mirage was conducting nighttime exercises late on Tuesday after taking off from the Hsinchu air base when it suffered a loss of engine power and the pilot bailed out. Rescuers later found him and took him to hospital.
The air force said the Mirage fleet has now been grounded for checks, and that they would ensure sufficient coverage from other aircraft to make up for those taken out of rotation.
The US-built F-16 fighter jet is the mainstay of Taiwan’s air force. Taiwan received its first of 60 Mirage 2000 jets in 1997, though they have been upgraded several times since then. At least seven have since been lost in accidents.
Taiwan’s air force has suffered a series of crashes in recent years, including in 2022 when it grounded its Mirage fleet after one crashed into the sea off the east coast.
While Taiwan’s air force is well trained, it has been repeatedly scrambling to see off Chinese military aircraft flying near the island in the past five years, though the accidents have not been linked in any way to these intercept activities.

