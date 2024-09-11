You are here

Hanoi river level hits 20-year high as typhoon toll passes 150

Above, the flooded Red River in Hanoi on Sept. 10, 2024 in the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi hitting northern Vietnam. (AFP)
People stand on their balcony above a flooded street in Trang Dinh district, Lang Son province after Typhoon Yagi swept through northern Vietnam. (File/AFP)
AFP
  • Police, soldiers and volunteers help residents along the banks of the swollen river in Hanoi to evacuate their homes
  • Typhoons in the region are forming closer to the coast, intensifying more rapidly, and staying over land longer due to climate change
AFP
HANOI: Residents of Hanoi waded through waist-deep water Wednesday as river levels hit a 20-year high and the toll from the strongest typhoon in decades passed 150, with neighboring nations also enduring deadly flooding and landslides.

Typhoon Yagi hit Vietnam at the weekend bringing winds in excess of 149 kilometers per hour and a deluge of rain that has also brought destructive floods to northern areas of Laos, Thailand and Myanmar.

The Red River in Hanoi reached its highest level in 20 years on Wednesday, forcing residents to trudge through waist-deep brown water as they retrieved possessions from flooded homes.

Others fashioned makeshift boats from whatever materials they could find.

“This was the worst flooding I have witnessed,” said Nguyen Tran Van, 41, who has lived near the Red River in the Vietnamese capital for 15 years.

“I didn’t think the water would rise as quick as it did. I moved because if the water had risen just a bit higher, it would have been very difficult for us to leave,” Van said.

A landslide smashed into the remote mountain village of Lang Nu in Lao Cai province, levelling it to a flat expanse of mud and rocks, strewn with debris and laced by streams.

State media said at least 30 people had been killed in the village, with another 65 still missing.

Villagers laid dead bodies on the ground, some in makeshift coffins, some wrapped in cloth, while police with picks and shovels dug through the dirt in search of more victims.

Vietnamese state media said the toll from Yagi — the strongest storm to hit northern Vietnam in 30 years — had risen to 155 across the country, with 141 missing.

It was not clear whether that total includes victims of Tuesday’s landslide, where access remained difficult and Internet was cut off, reports said.

Mai Van Khiem, head of the national weather bureau, told state media that the water level in the Red River in Hanoi was at its highest since 2004.

He warned of serious widespread flooding in the provinces surrounding the capital in the days to come.

Police, soldiers and volunteers helped hundreds of residents along the banks of the swollen river in Hanoi to evacuate their homes in the early hours as the water level rose rapidly.

A police official in Hanoi, refusing to be named, said officers were going on foot or by boat to check every house along the river.

“All residents must leave,” he said. “We are bringing them to public buildings turned into temporary shelters or they can stay with relatives. There has been so much rain and the water is rising quickly.”

On Tuesday images showed people stranded on rooftops and victims posted desperate pleas for help on social media, while 59,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes in Yen Bai province.

In neighboring Laos, authorities evacuated 300 people from 17 villages in northern Luang Namtha province, deputy district chief Sivilai Pankaew said.

He said the high-speed Laos-China railway was not affected by the floods.

In the historic city of Luang Prabang — a world heritage site and major tourist destination — houses and shops were inundated, Lao Post reported.

State media said at least one person has been killed and images showed rescuers working in murky brown flood waters.

Thai authorities said four people were killed in the kingdom’s northern provinces of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai and the army has been deployed to help around 9,000 flood-hit families.

In Myanmar, residents and local media said flooding knocked out power and telephone lines in the town of Tachileik, in eastern Shan state where further heavy rain was forecast.

Further south, hundreds of residents of the Myanmar border trade hub of Myawaddy left their homes to take shelter in schools and monasteries on higher ground as flood waters rose, a resident of the town, which sits on the border with Thailand, said.

Southeast Asia experiences annual monsoon rains, but human-made climate change is causing more intense weather patterns that can make destructive floods more likely.

Typhoons in the region are forming closer to the coast, intensifying more rapidly, and staying over land longer due to climate change, according to a study published in July.

Donald Trump makes surprise ‘spin room’ visit after US presidential debate

Donald Trump makes surprise ‘spin room’ visit after US presidential debate
AFP
AFP
PHILADELPHIA: Minutes after being hustled by Kamala Harris during their US presidential debate on Tuesday, Donald Trump appeared in front of reporters to get the last word.
As the debate drew to a close, cries of surprise went up at the entrance to the press room.
Trump had made an unexpected entrance to the “spin room,” where the candidates’ spokespeople and supporters usually hurry to distribute talking points to journalists.
Cameras and microphones in hand, dozens of reporters crowded behind thin ribbons to get as close as possible to the former president.
“What about black voters?” a reporter asked, managing to stand out from the crowd. “I love them. They love me,” the Republican billionaire declared.
Others tried to get his opinion on the 90-minute debate, during which 59-year-old Democratic candidate Harris had launched a relentless attack.
“I thought it was a great debate,” Trump said.
“I thought it was my best performance, actually, but I don’t even view it as a performance,” he added.
“Our country is in decline. We’re a nation in decline. And I thought that when we got that out, she was unable to defend it.”
Trump walked around the room, trailed by reporters, and after fielding a few questions, he finally disappeared behind black curtains.
“The fact that he showed up in the media filing center and spin room at the end, we haven’t seen that in years,” said Aaron Kall, director of debates at the University of Michigan.
“He wants to try to change the subject to something as quickly as possible.”
Both Trump and Harris will be back on the campaign trail on Wednesday, with less than two months left before the election.
They will take part in separate ceremonies to honor the victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Russian lawmaker warns the West over supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine

Russian lawmaker warns the West over supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine
Reuters
  • Washington and other European states are becoming parties to the war in Ukraine – Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s Duma
  • Sources said last week that the US was close to an agreement to give Ukraine of long range weapons
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia will consider the United States and its allies to be parties to the Ukraine war and Moscow will use more powerful weapons if the West allows Ukraine to use long-range weapons for strikes deep into Russia, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday.
“Washington and other European states are becoming parties to the war in Ukraine,” Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s Duma, the lower house of parliament, said on Telegram.
Volodin said that the United States, Germany, France, and Britain were becoming parties to the conflict.
“All this will lead to the fact that our country will be forced to respond using more powerful and destructive weapons to protect its citizens,” Volodin said.
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration was “working that out now” when asked if the US would lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long range weapons in the war.
Sources said last week that the US was close to an agreement to give Ukraine such weapons, but that Kyiv would need to wait several months as the US works through technical issues ahead of any shipment.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Iran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles in what he said was a “dramatic escalation.” Tehran said the claims were “ugly propaganda.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for Western countries to supply longer-range missiles and to lift restrictions on using them to hit targets such as military airfields inside Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in June that he could deploy conventional missiles within striking distance of the United States and its European allies if they allowed Ukraine to strike deeper into Russia with long-range Western weapons.
The conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine’s Maidan Revolution and Russia annexed Crimea, with Russian-backed separatist forces fighting Ukraine’s armed forces.
Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 with thousands of troops, triggering the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the depths of the Cold War.
Putin casts the conflict in Ukraine as part of an existential battle with a declining and decadent West which he says humiliated Russia after the Berlin Wall fell in 1989 by encroaching on what he considers Moscow’s sphere of influence, including Ukraine.
The West and Ukraine describe the invasion as an imperial-style land grab by Putin and has vowed to defeat Russia on the battlefield.

Bangladesh ramps up border vigilance as thousands of Rohingya flee Myanmar

Bangladesh ramps up border vigilance as thousands of Rohingya flee Myanmar
Reuters
  • The influx of refugees from Myanmar has mounted as fighting escalates between the troops of the ruling junta and the Arakan Army
  • The new arrivals add to more than one million Rohingya refugees already living in overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar district
Reuters

DHAKA: Bangladesh has ramped up vigilance at its border with Myanmar, with at least 18,000 Rohingya Muslims crossing over in recent months to escape escalating violence in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state, officials in Dhaka said.
The influx of refugees from Myanmar has mounted as fighting escalates between the troops of the ruling junta and the Arakan Army, the powerful ethnic militia that recruits from the Buddhist majority.
“Thousands of Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh and many are waiting to cross. The situation is dire,” said a foreign ministry official, who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to talk to media.
The new arrivals add to more than one million Rohingya refugees already living in overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar district after they fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017. They have little hope of returning to Myanmar, where they are largely denied citizenship and other basic rights.
Arrivals have more than doubled from what the government estimated earlier this month, despite Bangladesh repeatedly saying it cannot accept more Rohingya refugees as resources are already stretched thin.
“The vigilance at the border has increased, but managing our 271km (168 miles) border with Myanmar is challenging, especially without a security counterpart on the other side,” said another government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The official said many Rohingya were desperate and were finding ways to cross into Bangladesh.
The government was yet to make a decision on whether to register those who have entered recently and are living in refugee camps, said the foreign ministry official.
“If we decide to register them, it could open the floodgates, and that’s something we can’t afford,” he said. “But at the same time, how long can we ignore this issue? That’s the real question.”
The head of Bangladesh’s interim government, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has called for a fast-tracked third-country resettlement of Rohingya as a long-term solution, but the foreign ministry official said progress on resettlement has been limited.
“Around 2,000 people have gone under the resettlement program since it resumed in 2022 after a gap of 12 years,” he said, adding that the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland were among countries taking in refugees.

Hundreds flee after Philippine volcano warning

Hundreds flee after Philippine volcano warning
AFP
  • About 300 residents of villages within four kilometers of the Kanlaon volcano crater were evacuated as a precaution
  • Kanlaon’s daily average emission of sulfur dioxide almost tripled to 9,985 tonnes on Tuesday
AFP

MANILA: Hundreds of people fled their homes in the Philippines on Wednesday after a volcano spurted harmful gases, an official said, as experts warned of a potential eruption.
About 300 residents of villages within four kilometers of the Kanlaon volcano crater in the center of the country were evacuated on Tuesday as a precaution, the local government of nearby Canlaon City said.
The evacuees have taken temporary shelter at schools and community centers away from the volcano, city information officer Edna Lhou Masicampo said on Wednesday.
“People from villages near the foot of the volcano have been complaining about the strong smell of sulfur,” Masicampo said, adding most residents are farmers.
Classes were suspended and some tourist spots in the city of around 60,000 people were closed on Wednesday due to the volcano warning.
Kanlaon’s daily average emission of sulfur dioxide almost tripled to 9,985 tonnes on Tuesday.
“This is the highest emission from the volcano recorded since instrumental gas monitoring began,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.
“Current activity may lead to eruptive unrest,” it said, putting residents of the four villages at risk from red hot, swiftly moving ash clouds, “ballistic projectiles, rockfalls and others.”
Rising more than 2,400 meters (nearly 8,000 feet) above sea level on the central island of Negros, Kanlaon is one of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.
It has erupted 15 times in the past nine years.
Three hikers were killed in August 1996 due to ash ejection from Kanlaon.
The state volcanology agency raised the alert level for the volcano in June from one to two on a zero-to-five scale, warning more explosive eruptions were possible.
The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire,” which contains more than half the world’s volcanoes.

Kenya airport strike disrupts flights

Kenya airport strike disrupts flights
AFP
  • Kenya Airways warned of delays and possible cancelations of flights for both departing and arriving passengers
  • Strike would continue until the government scraps a plan to lease the airport to India’s Adani Group for 30 years
AFP

NAIROBI: Passengers were left stranded at Kenya’s main airport on Wednesday as staff went on strike over a planned takeover by an Indian company.
The walk-out by the Kenyan Aviation Workers Union began at midnight, disrupting flights at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Queues of passengers were outside the airport on Wednesday, some sitting on their luggage, and there were lines of cars trying to access the area, AFP reporters said.
The union said the strike would continue until the government scrapped a plan to lease the airport to India’s Adani Group for 30 years in exchange for a $1.85 billion investment.
“The strike is on and all shifts have been suspended,” union leader Moses Ndiema told workers at the airport.
“Adani must go, that is not optional,” he said.
Kenya Airways warned of delays and possible cancelations of flights for both departing and arriving passengers.
Critics say the plan to lease JKIA to Adani will lead to job losses for local staff and rob taxpayers of future airport profits.
Freight and passenger fees from the airport account for more than five percent of Kenya’s GDP.
The Law Society of Kenya and the Kenya Human Rights Commission won a delay on the deal from the High Court on Monday, arguing that it lacked “transparency.”
Kenya’s government has defended the plan as necessary to refurbish JKIA.
It is one of Africa’s busiest hubs, handling 8.8 million passengers and 380,000 tons of cargo in 2022-23, but is often hit by power outages and leaking roofs.
Adani would add a second runway and upgrade the passenger terminal, according to the Kenya Airport Authority.

