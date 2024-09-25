You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince receives written message from Jordan’s king

Saudi crown prince receives written message from Jordan’s king

Message was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji during a meeting with Jordan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Haitham Abu Al-Foul in Riyadh. (SPA)
Message was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji during a meeting with Jordan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Haitham Abu Al-Foul in Riyadh. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rf4bb

Updated 25 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince receives written message from Jordan’s king

Message was received by Saudi deputy foreign minister during a meeting with Jordan’s ambassador to Kingdom.
  • Al-Khuraiji and Abu Al-Foul reviewed Saudi-Jordanian relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields
Updated 25 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a written message from Jordan’s King Abdullah on Wednesday relating to relations between their countries.

The message was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji during a meeting with Jordan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Haitham Abu Al-Foul in Riyadh.

Al-Khuraiji and Abu Al-Foul reviewed Saudi-Jordanian relations and ways to support and enhance them in various fields. They also discussed topics of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan

Related

International community has ‘moral duty’ to protect Palestinians: Jordan’s king
Middle-East
International community has ‘moral duty’ to protect Palestinians: Jordan’s king
Saudi Arabia to host Global Logistics Forum in October 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host Global Logistics Forum in October 

Reconnect and revitalize: AlUla Wellness Festival returns in October

Reconnect and revitalize: AlUla Wellness Festival returns in October
Updated 25 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Reconnect and revitalize: AlUla Wellness Festival returns in October

Reconnect and revitalize: AlUla Wellness Festival returns in October
  • AlUla Wellness Festival program features a series of immersive retreats, unique wellness activities, and celebrity-led workshops
  • Some of the highlights include the Five Senses Sanctuary, where visitors can engage in meditation, yoga, and mindfulness sessions led by world-class experts
Updated 25 September 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: The AlUla Wellness Festival is returning from Oct. 17 to Nov. 2, inviting relaxation seekers, nature lovers, and free-spirited individuals to join a like-minded community for an expanded schedule of activities amid the stunning scenery of AlUla.

For centuries, AlUla has served as a haven for renewal, reflection, and personal development, benefiting both residents and travelers.

This year, the festival celebrates and revives this legacy, offering visitors the opportunity to indulge their senses in harmony with nature.

The AlUla Wellness Festival program features a series of immersive retreats, unique wellness activities, and celebrity-led workshops.

Some of the highlights include the Five Senses Sanctuary, where visitors can engage in meditation, yoga, and mindfulness sessions led by world-class experts.

The All Day I Dream music concert is an immersive experience that brings music, art, and community together through carefully curated melodic and soulful tunes.

The Hegra Sound Bath allows nature lovers to recharge under the bright moonlight with holistic sound therapy that combines yoga for all levels with soothing tunes.

Guests can explore a diverse array of healing experiences and embark on a profound journey of self-discovery through mindfulness practices, bodywork, art therapy, and more.

As the largest wellness festival of its kind in the Middle East, the AlUla Wellness Festival offers a stimulating yet blissful escape from urban life, immersing visitors in holistic living, life-changing practices, adventure activities, and a spirit of community.

Tickets will go on sale soon, with further news and updates to follow in due course. For more information, visit experiencealula.com.

The AlUla Wellness Festival is part of the AlUla Moments Calendar, which features five major festivals, each offering unique experiences in art, culture, music, nature, and wellness.

Other highlights include Winter at Tantora, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival, the AlUla Skies Festival, the AlUla Arts Festival, AZIMUTH, Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, and heritage events blending fashion, adventure, and sports.

Topics: AlUla Wellness Festival Royal Commission for Al-Ula (RCU) AlUla Moments Calendar

Related

The 16-day festival promises visitors self-discovery and holistic healing guided by experts. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
AlUla Wellness Festival returns to historic setting
AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture
Saudi Arabia
AlUla Wellness Festival promises unique blend of nature, culture

Investment in infrastructure key to smart and sustainable cities, say experts

Investment in infrastructure key to smart and sustainable cities, say experts
Updated 25 September 2024
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

Investment in infrastructure key to smart and sustainable cities, say experts

Investment in infrastructure key to smart and sustainable cities, say experts
  • Mansour Al-Mushaiti: Protecting the environment is a significant challenge in agricultural and food advancement, and sustainable development is crucial for economic growth
  • Experts discussed the crucial role of infrastructure management in smart city operations, emphasizing the use of new technologies like intelligent transportation systems
Updated 25 September 2024
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Investment in infrastructure is pivotal in fostering sustainable development and facilitating the evolution of smart cities, the deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture has said.

Mansour Al-Mushaiti was speaking during “Shaping the Future: Collaborative Infrastructure Initiatives for Saudi Arabia,” a panel discussion at the Saudi Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition.

Panelists discussed the importance of taking practical steps and working together with government entities, along with the importance of overcoming obstacles in infrastructure development. They also emphasized the need for transparency and accountability to build trust with stakeholders.

“Protecting the environment is a significant challenge in agricultural and food advancement, and sustainable development is crucial for economic growth,” Al-Mushaiti said. 

The biggest challenge, he added, was the high cost of infrastructure and lengthy construction: “The environmental burden in the municipalities and waste management system amounts to about SR7 billion (USD1.8 billion), which can be converted into revenues by 2035 through sustainable management, reducing consumption, and rationalization.

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 contributes to enhancing the sustainability of infrastructure through the implementation of a unified government framework to maximize assets in environmental, social, and economic domains.”

This includes technological innovations which contribute to providing job opportunities, improving the urban landscape and achieving spending efficiency.

“Applying sustainable resource management in the environment, water and agriculture system enabled us to benefit from the use of seawater, after which it is returned to nature,” added Al-Mushaiti.

The Saudi Infrastructure Summit is organized in collaboration with the Riyadh Infrastructure Project Center to improve project efficiency, increase spending effectiveness, and improve the overall quality of life in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, experts also discussed the crucial role of infrastructure management in smart city operations, emphasizing the use of new technologies like intelligent transportation systems and data analytics to optimize resource allocation and public safety.

Head of Smart Cities at the Eastern Province Municipality Mohammed Binhijna said infrastructure management would be essential for efficient operation. The integration of new technologies in transportation would enable cities to enhance traffic management, minimize congestion, and boost effectiveness.

He shared his insight during a session called “Smart City Operations: Challenges, Opportunities, and Best Practices” at the Smart Cities Saudi Expo, held alongside the Saudi Infrastructure Expo and Global Water Expo.

“Furthermore, data analysis serves as a valuable tool for optimizing resource distribution and operational efficiency within urban areas,” Binhijna added. As an example, he explained that data analysis meant cities could pinpoint areas with higher crime rates and allocate resources accordingly, enhancing public safety.

“Citizen engagement is essential for successful Smart Cities, with online platforms for reporting issues and participating in decision-making processes,” said Binhijna.

Abdulrahman Al-Bati, smart city solutions manager at Misk City, highlighted the importance of key performance indicators in measuring a city’s sustainability, including energy management and air pollution reduction.

He explained that KPIs used by cities covered four main areas — health and safety, mobility, data availability, and governance.

Energy management was a significant KPI, he said, with smart street lighting reducing operational costs by 10 percent annually. Air pollution reduction was also a crucial global indicator for sustainable city development.

Fabian Sowieja, technical director of International IoT Communication Technologies at Arrowfinch Technologies, said public-private partnerships were essential for successful smart cities, with a focus on managing different stakeholders.

“Public-private partnerships play a crucial role in this context, with collaborative navigation representing a fundamental principle of smart city development,” he said, adding the key to a thriving smart city lay in efficient management across diverse stakeholders.

Topics: Saudi Infrastructure Summit and Exhibition Mansour Al-Mushaiti Saudi Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Infrastructure Expo attracts global innovators to Riyadh 
Business & Economy
Saudi Infrastructure Expo attracts global innovators to Riyadh 
Saudi infrastructure projects changing property market landscape
Business & Economy
Saudi infrastructure projects changing property market landscape

Saudi Arabia highlights AI, data efforts at UN meeting

Saudi Arabia highlights AI, data efforts at UN meeting
Updated 25 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia highlights AI, data efforts at UN meeting

Saudi Arabia highlights AI, data efforts at UN meeting
  • Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Athority’s general manager of strategic partnerships, Rehab Alarfaj, highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts in data and AI
  • Alarfaj said that the authority’s efforts aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the fourth goal on quality education
Updated 25 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority participated in a dialogue session on AI capabilities at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The authority’s general manager of strategic partnerships, Rehab Alarfaj, highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts in data and AI, focusing on building national human capacities and its global contributions.

Alarfaj said that the authority’s efforts aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the fourth goal on quality education.

As part of this, she added, Saudi Arabia organized the National Olympiad for Programming and AI, with more than 260,000 middle and high school students participating, and the first International AI Olympiad, involving 25 countries.

She also emphasized alignment with the fifth UN Sustainable Development Goal on gender equality, citing the Elevate program, which trained more than 25,000 women worldwide in AI.

Alarfaj stressed the importance of building capacity through training to raise awareness among policymakers and professionals in AI, emphasizing ethical AI practices that Saudi Arabia has embraced.

She said that the Kingdom’s data and AI initiatives, including the National Data Bank and Estishraf, an AI-powered decision-making platform, had received international recognition, winning the 2024 WSIS prizes.

Alarfaj said that the Riyadh-based International Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Ethics was leading regional and global AI initiatives, supporting research, promoting AI ethics, coordinating policy development and enhancing capacity-building efforts.

Topics: UNGA79 Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Rehab Alarfaj

Related

‘Ethics first, then AI:’ SDAIA President stresses importance of responsible development ahead of GAIN Summit
Media
‘Ethics first, then AI:’ SDAIA President stresses importance of responsible development ahead of GAIN Summit
SDAIA concludes training programs for datathon winners in US, UK
Saudi Arabia
SDAIA concludes training programs for datathon winners in US, UK

Tajikistan aims for closer cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Tajikistan aims for closer cooperation with Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 September 2024
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Tajikistan aims for closer cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Tajikistan aims for closer cooperation with Saudi Arabia
  • Ambassador highlights ties in trade, development at Independence Day reception
Updated 25 September 2024
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Tajikistan considers Saudi Arabia an important partner and looks forward to strengthening cooperation at all levels, its ambassador to the Kingdom said.

Speaking at a reception at the Culture Palace in the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh to mark Tajikistan’s 33rd Independence Day and the 30th anniversary of its constitution, Akram M. Karimi said: “For over 33 years, my country has been moving forward with strength and determination in its journey to preserve its independence and sovereignty, and achieve the accomplishments it aspires to on the path of progress.”

A key step was the adoption of a new constitution through a popular referendum on Nov. 6, 1994, he said.

Tajikistan gained independence on Sept. 9, 1991.

“Saudi Arabia was among the first countries to recognize Tajikistan’s independence and establish diplomatic ties,” Karimi said, adding that his country valued the Kingdom as an important partner and was keen to enhance cooperation.

The two nations had already established strong links with organizations like the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Gulf Cooperation Council, he said.

Karimi acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s support for Tajikistan’s development through financial institutions like the Islamic Development Bank, the Saudi Fund for Development and KSrelief.

“We are working together with our Saudi brothers to enhance trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries and we look forward to the desired Saudi investment presence in Tajikistan,” he said.

As part of these efforts, preparations are underway for the next Tajik-Saudi Intergovernmental Commission meeting and a Tajik-Saudi business forum in Riyadh.

Karimi spoke of Tajikistan’s progress under President Emomali Rahmon, who has made energy, communications, food security and industry his priorities for the country’s National Development Strategy through 2030.

Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy, undersecretary of Riyadh region, attended the celebration.

Topics: Tajikistan Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia to host Global Logistics Forum in October 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host Global Logistics Forum in October 
Saudi startups see rapid growth amid digital and e-commerce boom: LinkedIn
Business & Economy
Saudi startups see rapid growth amid digital and e-commerce boom: LinkedIn

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan to expand Arabic language teaching

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan to expand Arabic language teaching
Updated 25 September 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan to expand Arabic language teaching

Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan to expand Arabic language teaching
Updated 25 September 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language signed a memorandum of understanding with Al-Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty, Kazakhstan, to promote Arabic.

The MoU aims to teach the Arabic language across various fields, preserve its integrity, and support its use in line with the Human Capability Development Program, part of Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The agreement follows the Saudi Cabinet’s July 23 decision to authorize Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and the academy’s chairman, to negotiate with the Kazakh side on the MoU.

The signing took place during the academy delegation’s visit to Kazakhstan, which included visits to universities and institutions to assess the status of the Arabic language and explore collaboration opportunities.

As a global reference for Arabic language advancement, the academy leverages its expertise in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers.

The MoU covers areas such as the Arabic Language Proficiency Test for non-native speakers, developing educational materials, conducting research, creating digital dictionaries, and establishing Arabic-Kazakh linguistic corpora. It also includes sharing language services and consultations in areas of mutual interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan

Related

Saudi startups see rapid growth amid digital and e-commerce boom: LinkedIn
Business & Economy
Saudi startups see rapid growth amid digital and e-commerce boom: LinkedIn
Consumers in Saudi Arabia dial up electronics spending, latest POS data reveals graphic
Business & Economy
Consumers in Saudi Arabia dial up electronics spending, latest POS data reveals

Latest updates

Libya factions agree on process for picking central bank governor, UN mission says
Libya factions agree on process for picking central bank governor, UN mission says
Houthis threaten to ‘cut off heads’ of Yemenis who celebrate Sept. 26 revolution
Houthis threaten to ‘cut off heads’ of Yemenis who celebrate Sept. 26 revolution
US announces $424 mn in new aid for Sudanese at UN meeting
US announces $424 mn in new aid for Sudanese at UN meeting
Saudi crown prince receives written message from Jordan’s king
Message was received by Saudi deputy foreign minister during a meeting with Jordan’s ambassador to Kingdom.
Iraq hangs 21 mostly on ‘terror’ charges: security sources
Iraq hangs 21 mostly on ‘terror’ charges: security sources

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.