Taliban-run media stops showing images of living beings in some Afghan provinces

Leading Lebanese daily goes pan-Arab amid ongoing war

LONDON: Amid escalating conflict in Lebanon, Annahar chief Nayla Tueni has announced the relaunch of her media group, unveiling a bold shift to become a pan-Arab media leader with a growing presence across the region.

The publisher of the iconic Arabic-language daily Annahar, which marked its 92nd anniversary this year, is embracing a “digital-first” strategy, transforming from a newspaper to a “viewspaper.”

Nayla Tueni, Annahar chief. (Supplied)

Despite the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which began as cross-border clashes on Oct. 8, 2023, and intensified into a widespread Israeli offensive starting Sept. 23, the Beirut-headquartered Annahar remains committed to its plan to relaunch its services against all odds.

Tueni, Annahar’s editor-in-chief and group CEO, told Arab News that the idea for the transformation and relaunch was conceived in January, with implementation efforts beginning in April.

“The goal of Annahar’s refoundation is to reach a wider audience,” she said. “We’ve enhanced the website to offer a seamless, unified experience across all platforms — whether you’re reading the newspaper, following us on social media, or watching videos on our platform, we want you to enjoy the same cohesive experience throughout.”

In addition to its daily print newspaper, Annahar Media runs two websites, Annahar and Annahar Al-Arabi, while also managing a video platform and active social media channels.

Tueni highlighted that her company worked with Innovation Media Consulting, a global consultancy firm, to revamp Annahar’s digital products, rebuild the newsroom using cutting-edge AI tools and workflows, and design a new commercial strategy.

Other renovation partners include the marketing communications group Impact BBDO, the engineering company Obermeyer Middle East, and the digital agency Born Interactive.

“In addition,” Tueni said, “we put significant effort into refining the content, reorganizing the structure, and rethinking how teams collaborate — even how to think in a different way to be from Lebanon to the Arab world, present in the whole Arab world.

“We’ve transitioned from being a traditional newspaper to what we call a ‘viewspaper.’ From Monday to Thursday, we publish a compact edition, while Friday features a more in-depth weekend edition, covering culture, lifestyle, and other topics.

“We provide deeper insights — the why, the what, and the what’s next — whether it’s politics, health, lifestyle, culture, technology, climate change, or any other issue,” she said.

The renovation and relaunch of Annahar have brought many challenges, largely caused by the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

Describing the relaunch as “the bridge between the past and the future,” Tueni said that working toward this milestone “has been incredibly difficult because, first, we are in Lebanon and facing a lot of challenges.

“During the war, it has been tough to cover global events on little to no sleep, while also hearing the bombs, to check in on all colleagues who may have fled their homes, all while continuing to work on the content and the relaunch.”

Renovation efforts also involved transforming the offices in Martyr’s Square, a large portion of which was devastated by the Beirut Port blast on Aug. 4, 2020, when hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate detonated in one of the port’s warehouses.

“We worked on our offices to have an AI-powered newsroom, studios, and a news cafe,” Tueni said.

Elaborating on the news cafe, she said that it offers a platform and space for people to meet, hold conferences and talks, and maybe even organize fashion shows.

She added that Annahar is also planning to enhance its subscription model “to generate revenues on our archive — we’ve been working on documentaries, short documentaries, and content from the archives.”

Annahar’s teams are diligently working to produce “more podcasts, audios, and videos that resonate with a broader audience — talking to people from different places around the Arab world,” Tueni said.

“We’re also working to include content in foreign languages, including French and English.”

She added that “Annahar Media has a big role to play as a fact-checking hub to combat the spread of fake news,” which has been rampant in recent years.

The group is also developing a media training academy aimed at not only equipping journalism students with essential skills, but also offering courses to the wider public. These will cover topics such as public image, leadership, speaking on television, conducting interviews, and other communication skills.

On being resolute about relaunching despite the turmoil in Lebanon, Tueni highlighted Annahar’s unwavering commitment to its mission and vision “through the turbulence of war and uncertainty” since its founding in 1933 by Gebran Andraos Tueni.

She said: “Believing in Annahar, and in the mission and vision established by my grandfather and carried on by my father is incredibly important to me. Continuing this legacy is a vital endeavor.

“After 92 years of Annahar, we are embarking on a new chapter today, carrying forward the values instilled by the founder Gebran.

“Today, we’re translating this into a modern, forward-thinking approach, remaining committed to our mission of upholding the truth, delivering in-depth content, and maintaining a clear vision.”

Nayla Tueni was a member of the Lebanese parliament for a decade, from 2009 to 2018, representing the district of Achrafieh. In September 2011, she took on the role of editor-in-chief of both Annahar newspaper and its digital platform.