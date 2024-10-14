Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a warning that there will be thunderstorms in several regions of Saudi Arabia until Friday.

The Makkah region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by flash floods, hail and strong winds, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al-Ardiyat are particularly at risk, while Turabah may have light rainfall.

The Riyadh region will also be affected, with light to moderate rain forecast for Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Sulayyil, Al-Aflaj, Hawtah Bani Tamim and Al-Kharj.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Baha, Asir, Jazan and Najran, while the Eastern Province may experience light showers.

The Civil Defense has urged people to exercise caution, avoid areas prone to flash floods, including valleys, and refrain from swimming in flooded areas.

Members of the public should stay updated on the latest weather conditions through various media channels.

Autumn in Saudi Arabia is typically rainy, with rapid weather changes offering relief from the heat, according to the National Center for Meteorology.