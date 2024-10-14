Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday

RIYADH: The second Saudi relief plane, operated by KSrelief, departed on Monday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, carrying food, medical supplies and shelter aid to Beirut International Airport.
This mission follows the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support the Lebanese people.
This aid aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected in Lebanon and is part of the Kingdom’s support across various humanitarian and relief sectors.
Caves in Saudi Arabia’s northern region are windows to history, gates to adventure
Caves and sinkholes offer glimpse into the past with their unique geological formations
Kingdom’s 1,826 caves have underground tunnels formed naturally in dry limestone areas
Updated 14 October 2024
Arab News
Riyadh: At least 542 caves and sinkholes discovered in Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders region offer more destinations for the increasing number of tourists, adventurers and researchers interested in these structures, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Of varying shapes, these structures offer a glimpse into the past with their unique geological formations, said the report, quoting Burjas Al-Falih, a speleologist and a member of the Afaq Society for Astronomy.
Among the most famous caves in the Kingdom are the Jabal Qarah in Hufuf, Dahl Heet in Riyadh city, and Shuwaimis in Hail region.
Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife has recently begun examining these structures in the Northern Borders region as a part of its Caves Exploration Program, which began in 2022.
According to the center, there are at least 1,826 caves in the Kingdom.
These consist of underground passages and tunnels formed by natural processes in dry limestone areas — evidence of a historical era that experienced prolonged rainy conditions.
The breathtaking rock structures often feature stalactites and stalagmites.
Al-Falih emphasized the importance of documenting cave explorations. By classifying locations, types and access, adventurers can explore these sites responsibly, he said.
Organizing official trips to these locations can also help ensure their protection, he added.
In an earlier SPA report, Dr. Mohammed Ali Qurban, the chief executive officer of the NCW, explained that the discoveries in the caves hold significant environmental value for the Kingdom.
“The cave ecosystems serve as a historical museum, providing evidence of the biological diversity that has existed in the Kingdom throughout various historical eras, as well as the spatial, environmental, and climatic changes in the Arabian Peninsula,” he was quoted as saying.
He said the center’s earlier discovery of Arabian cheetah mummies in a cave — with some skeletons estimated to be over 4,000 years old — provided the first evidence of the species’ presence in the Kingdom.
Researchers from the center had also discovered rare bats and the remains of several extinct animals, he said.
The cave ecosystem is one of the rarest and most important of its kind in the world, recognized as a part of a nation’s natural heritage by UNESCO.
Saudi naval forces participate in Medusa 13 joint naval-air exercise in Greece
The exercise includes naval and air forces from Greece, Egypt, France, and Cyprus, alongside Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 October 2024
Arab News
CRETE, Greece: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces took part on Sunday in a joint naval-air exercise called Medusa 13, being held in Greece.
The exercise includes naval and air forces from Greece, Egypt, France, and Cyprus, alongside Saudi Arabia, and aims to strengthen international military cooperation and enhance naval security, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Col. Naval Commander Fahd Al-Humaidi Al-Otaibi, the exercise commander, explained that Medusa 13 is designed to build alliances and foster joint security cooperation among participating nations.
The focus of the exercise is on executing joint combat missions using modern weaponry, coordinating between different units to counter unconventional maritime threats, and exchanging expertise in securing operational areas from various dangers.
The Saudi naval forces’ participation includes a range of units, such as the Special Naval Security Units, Marine Infantry, His Majesty’s Ships, and Naval Aviation. The exercise will take place both on the Greek island of Crete and in key operational areas in the Mediterranean Sea.
Medusa 13 will feature military operations, information operations, amphibious assaults, and a civilian evacuation scenario, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the training. The joint exercise is expected to significantly contribute to enhancing the naval capabilities of all participating nations while promoting regional security.