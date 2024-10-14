You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday
Autumn in Saudi Arabia is typically rainy, with rapid weather changes offering relief from the heat. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68hp9

Updated 56 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday
  • The Makkah region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall
Updated 56 min 41 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a warning that there will be thunderstorms in several regions of Saudi Arabia until Friday.

The Makkah region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by flash floods, hail and strong winds, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Taif, Maysan, Adham and Al-Ardiyat are particularly at risk, while Turabah may have light rainfall.

The Riyadh region will also be affected, with light to moderate rain forecast for Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Sulayyil, Al-Aflaj, Hawtah Bani Tamim and Al-Kharj.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Baha, Asir, Jazan and Najran, while the Eastern Province may experience light showers.

The Civil Defense has urged people to exercise caution, avoid areas prone to flash floods, including valleys, and refrain from swimming in flooded areas.

Members of the public should stay updated on the latest weather conditions through various media channels.

Autumn in Saudi Arabia is typically rainy, with rapid weather changes offering relief from the heat, according to the National Center for Meteorology.

Topics: Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Baysh Dam opens gates to accommodate heavy rainfall
Saudi Arabia welcomes autumn and expected rainfall, cooler weather
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia welcomes autumn and expected rainfall, cooler weather

Saudi Arabia sends second relief plane to Lebanon 

Saudi Arabia sends second relief plane to Lebanon 
Updated 14 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia sends second relief plane to Lebanon 

Saudi Arabia sends second relief plane to Lebanon 
Updated 14 October 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The second Saudi relief plane, operated by KSrelief, departed on Monday from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, carrying food, medical supplies and shelter aid to Beirut International Airport.

This mission follows the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support the Lebanese people.

This aid aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected in Lebanon and is part of the Kingdom’s support across various humanitarian and relief sectors.

Caves in Saudi Arabia’s northern region are windows to history, gates to adventure

Caves in Saudi Arabia’s northern region are windows to history, gates to adventure
Updated 14 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Caves in Saudi Arabia’s northern region are windows to history, gates to adventure

Caves in Saudi Arabia’s northern region are windows to history, gates to adventure
  • Caves and sinkholes offer glimpse into the past with their unique geological formations
  • Kingdom’s 1,826 caves have underground tunnels formed naturally in dry limestone areas
Updated 14 October 2024
Arab News

Riyadh: At least 542 caves and sinkholes discovered in Saudi Arabia’s Northern Borders region offer more destinations for the increasing number of tourists, adventurers and researchers interested in these structures, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Of varying shapes, these structures offer a glimpse into the past with their unique geological formations, said the report, quoting Burjas Al-Falih, a speleologist and a member of the Afaq Society for Astronomy.

Among the most famous caves in the Kingdom are the Jabal Qarah in Hufuf, Dahl Heet in Riyadh city, and Shuwaimis in Hail region.

 

Caves and sinkholes offer a glimpse into the past, often revealing the secrets of humanity and unique geological formations. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife has recently begun examining these structures in the Northern Borders region as a part of its Caves Exploration Program, which began in 2022.

According to the center, there are at least 1,826 caves in the Kingdom.

These consist of underground passages and tunnels formed by natural processes in dry limestone areas — evidence of a historical era that experienced prolonged rainy conditions.

The breathtaking rock structures often feature stalactites and stalagmites.

The rock structures, often featuring stalactites and stalagmites, create breathtaking views. (SPA)

Al-Falih emphasized the importance of documenting cave explorations. By classifying locations, types and access, adventurers can explore these sites responsibly, he said.

Organizing official trips to these locations can also help ensure their protection, he added.

In an earlier SPA report, Dr. Mohammed Ali Qurban, the chief executive officer of the NCW, explained that the discoveries in the caves hold significant environmental value for the Kingdom.

“The cave ecosystems serve as a historical museum, providing evidence of the biological diversity that has existed in the Kingdom throughout various historical eras, as well as the spatial, environmental, and climatic changes in the Arabian Peninsula,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the center’s earlier discovery of Arabian cheetah mummies in a cave — with some skeletons estimated to be over 4,000 years old — provided the first evidence of the species’ presence in the Kingdom.

Researchers from the center had also discovered rare bats and the remains of several extinct animals, he said.

The cave ecosystem is one of the rarest and most important of its kind in the world, recognized as a part of a nation’s natural heritage by UNESCO.

Topics: National Center for Wildlife (NCW) Burjas Al-Falih Mohammed Ali Qurban

Related

The National Center for Wildlife’s program to explore biodiversity in caves was launched due to its positive impact on wildlife.
Saudi Arabia
Wildlife center to explore caves in Saudi Arabia’s north
Saudi Arabia’s caves: more than just rock cavities
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s caves: more than just rock cavities

Saudi FM receives Burundian counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah receives his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro in Riyadh.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah receives his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro in Riyadh.
Updated 13 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM receives Burundian counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah receives his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro in Riyadh.
  • The officials reviewed relations and cooperation between their countries and ways to enhance them in various fields
Updated 13 October 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received his Burundian counterpart Albert Shingiro in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed relations and cooperation between their countries and ways to enhance them in various fields.

They also discussed international developments and efforts made with regard to the developments. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia BURUNDI

Related

Burundi president meets Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir
Saudi Arabia
Burundi president meets Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir
Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king receives letter from Burundi's president on bilateral relations

Saudi naval forces participate in Medusa 13 joint naval-air exercise in Greece

Saudi naval forces participate in Medusa 13 joint naval-air exercise in Greece
Updated 13 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi naval forces participate in Medusa 13 joint naval-air exercise in Greece

Saudi naval forces participate in Medusa 13 joint naval-air exercise in Greece
  • The exercise includes naval and air forces from Greece, Egypt, France, and Cyprus, alongside Saudi Arabia
Updated 13 October 2024
Arab News

CRETE, Greece: The Royal Saudi Naval Forces took part on Sunday in a joint naval-air exercise called Medusa 13, being held in Greece.

The exercise includes naval and air forces from Greece, Egypt, France, and Cyprus, alongside Saudi Arabia, and aims to strengthen international military cooperation and enhance naval security, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Col. Naval Commander Fahd Al-Humaidi Al-Otaibi, the exercise commander, explained that Medusa 13 is designed to build alliances and foster joint security cooperation among participating nations.

The focus of the exercise is on executing joint combat missions using modern weaponry, coordinating between different units to counter unconventional maritime threats, and exchanging expertise in securing operational areas from various dangers.

The Saudi naval forces’ participation includes a range of units, such as the Special Naval Security Units, Marine Infantry, His Majesty’s Ships, and Naval Aviation. The exercise will take place both on the Greek island of Crete and in key operational areas in the Mediterranean Sea.

Medusa 13 will feature military operations, information operations, amphibious assaults, and a civilian evacuation scenario, highlighting the comprehensive nature of the training. The joint exercise is expected to significantly contribute to enhancing the naval capabilities of all participating nations while promoting regional security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF)

Related

Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy
World
Saudi naval cadets take part in first joint exercise with Indian Navy
Saudi and Bahraini high-ranking military officials pose for a group photo. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia concludes joint exercise in Bahrain

Saudi ministry promotes broiler pigeon breeding

The workshop aligns with Vision 2030 goals and seeks to increase domestic production of poultry. (SPA)
The workshop aligns with Vision 2030 goals and seeks to increase domestic production of poultry. (SPA)
Updated 13 October 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi ministry promotes broiler pigeon breeding

The workshop aligns with Vision 2030 goals and seeks to increase domestic production of poultry. (SPA)
Updated 13 October 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost food security and protein diversity, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture recently hosted a workshop in Riyadh for broiler pigeon breeders.

The workshop aligns with Vision 2030 goals and seeks to increase domestic production of poultry, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It aimed to equip breeders with the knowledge and skills necessary to raise broiler pigeon production to 16 million birds annually, equivalent to 12,000 tons of meat.

By increasing production and adopting modern breeding techniques, the ministry hopes to boost food security and reduce reliance on imports.

The ministry emphasized the importance of collaboration with Saudi universities to conduct research that supports the productive and economic aspects of broiler pigeon breeding.

Broiler pigeon breeding is seen as a promising project in Saudi Arabia due to its contribution to food security and potential to preserve natural resources.

By investing in this sector, the Kingdom aims to achieve its national targets while promoting sustainable agriculture.

 

Topics: Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture

Latest updates

Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday
Saudi Civil Defense warns of thunderstorms until Friday
Philippines seeks to enhance energy security with new Saudi cooperation
Philippines seeks to enhance energy security with new Saudi cooperation
Jory Almaiman named brand ambassador by Spanish jewelry label
Jory Almaiman named brand ambassador by Spanish jewelry label
Three Pakistani policemen killed in attack at police HQ
Three Pakistani policemen killed in attack at police HQ
Hezbollah targets Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike
Hezbollah targets Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.