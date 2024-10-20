You are here

Moldova holds key polls on EU future amid fears of Russian meddling

Moldova holds key polls on EU future amid fears of Russian meddling
Moldovan President Maia Sandu delivers a speech during a rally to support a European path for the country, in Chisinau, Moldova. (REUTERS/File Photo)
Moldova holds key polls on EU future amid fears of Russian meddling
People listen to Moldova's President Maia Sandu speaking in Magdacesti, Moldova, onOct. 17, 2024, as she seeks a second term in office ahead of a presidential election and a referendum of whether to enshrine in Moldova's Constitution its path to European Union membership. (AP)
AFP
Moldova holds key polls on EU future amid fears of Russian meddling

Moldova holds key polls on EU future amid fears of Russian meddling
  • The elections are a litmus test of the former Soviet republic’s pro-European turn under incumbent President Maia Sandu
  • ncumbent President Maia Sandu cut ties with Moscow and applied for Moldova to join the EU following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022
AFP
CHISINAU: Moldovans vote on Sunday in a presidential election and a referendum on joining the European Union, with fears of Russian meddling in the two key electoral tests amid the war in neighboring Ukraine.
The elections are a litmus test of the former Soviet republic’s pro-European turn under incumbent President Maia Sandu, who is seeking a second term in the country of 2.6 million.
Police have made hundreds of arrests after discovering a massive vote-buying scheme, warning this week that up to a quarter of the ballots cast could be tainted by Russian cash.
“Our country is at a crossroads... A group of thieves are trying to deceive people, promise them money, give them false information,” Prime Minister Dorin Recean said, urging Moldovans “to be vigilant.”
Sandu, who beat a Moscow-backed incumbent in 2020, cut ties with Moscow and applied for Moldova to join the EU following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
She has repeatedly sounded the alarm on Russian efforts to interfere in the vote — a claim Moscow has rejected.
Washington also issued a fresh warning this week, while the EU passed new sanctions on several Moldovans.

Sandu, 52, a former World Bank economist, is the clear favorite in the race.
But with only 35.8 percent of voter support, she is predicted to fall short of the majority needed to avoid a second round on November 3, according to the latest polls by the WatchDog think tank.
Her 10 competitors include Alexandr Stoianoglo, a 57-year-old former prosecutor supported by the pro-Russian Socialists, who is polling at nine percent.
Renato Usatii, a 45-year-old former mayor of Moldova’s second largest city of Balti, is predicted to win 6.4 percent.
Polls open at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) and close at 9:00 pm, with partial results expected from around 10:00 pm.
For the referendum, 55.1 percent of those surveyed have said they would vote “yes,” while 34.5 percent said they were set on “no.”
The referendum asks if the constitution should be modified to include joining the EU as an objective. The 27-member bloc began membership talks with Chisinau this June.
For any result to be valid, participation must reach at least 33 percent. Some pro-Russian parties have campaigned for a boycott.
“The future of Moldova will depend on what the people will choose... I hope we will take firm steps toward the European Union,” accountant Lidia Ceban said.
Sandu has been touring the country to say that joining the EU will help improve life in one of Europe’s poorest nations.
“The fate of our country, for many decades to come, rests on this (Sunday’s) decision,” Sandu said at a campaign event.
Sandu’s critics say she has not done enough to fight inflation and reform the judiciary.
In his campaign, Stoianoglo — who was fired as prosecutor by Sandu — has called for the “restoration of justice,” while Usatii has said he is the best choice as he is “the only one who is not controlled either by the East or the West.”

Fears of Russian interference are looming large.
Millions of dollars from Russia to corrupt voters were funnelled into the country by people affiliated to Ilan Shor, a fugitive businessman and former politician, police said earlier this month.
The “unprecedented” scheme could taint up to 300,000 ballots, according to police.
Convicted in absentia last year for fraud, Shor regularly accuses Moldova of being a “police state” and the West’s “obedient puppet.”
“Russia is hard at work. They have never (before) put in so much money,” Romanian historian Armand Gosu, who specializes in Russia and the former Soviet space, told AFP.
In addition to the vote buying, hundreds of young people were found to have been trained in Russia and the Balkans to create “mass disorder” in Moldova, including in tactics to provoke law enforcement, according to police.
 

Topics: Moldova Maia Sandu NATO Russia

G7 defense ministers concerned by attacks on peacekeepers, vow Kyiv support

G7 defense ministers concerned by attacks on peacekeepers, vow Kyiv support
G7 defense ministers concerned by attacks on peacekeepers, vow Kyiv support

G7 defense ministers concerned by attacks on peacekeepers, vow Kyiv support
  • “We are concerned by the latest events in Lebanon and the risk of further escalation. We express concern over all threats to UNIFIL’s security,” ministers’ said in a statement
  • They also underscored the group’s “intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term”
NAPLES, Italy: G7 defense ministers on Saturday met against the backdrop of multiple ongoing military conflicts, expressing concern over the escalation in Lebanon while pledging “unwavering support” for Ukraine.
Italy, holding the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven countries, organized the body’s first ministerial meeting dedicated to defense, staged in the southern city of Naples that is home to a NATO base.
At the top of the agenda was Russia’s war against Ukraine, now in its third year.
“We underscore our intent to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, including military assistance in the short and long term,” read the G7 defense ministers’ final statement that pledged “unwavering support.”
But the G7 defense ministers — from Italy, France, Germany, Britain, Japan, Canada and the United States — also warned of the dangers of further intensification in the Middle East, including in Lebanon, where the United Nations has blamed Israel for strikes on UN peacekeepers.
“We are concerned by the latest events in Lebanon and the risk of further escalation. We express concern over all threats to UNIFIL’s security,” read a final statement from the ministers.
They also called on Iran to stop supporting Hamas and Hezbollah. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met a Hamas representative in Istanbul on Saturday, according to the IRNA official news agency.

Demonstrators hold a banner which read as "Against the G7, wars and all the states, always and everywhere freedom," as the Group of Seven (G7) Defense Ministers summit is being held, in Naples on October 19, 2024.  (ANSA/AFP)

The many, concurrent conflicts “highlight a deteriorated security framework with forecasts for the near future that cannot be positive,” said Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto at the start of the one-day meeting.
Those conflicts include instability in sub-Saharan Africa and growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.
The summit came two days after Israel announced it had killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the devastating retaliatory war in Gaza.
Also in attendance were NATO chief Mark Rutte and the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. Both echoed the words of US President Joe Biden that the death of Sinwar could mark an opportunity to bring about the end of hostilities.
“Certainly after the killing of Yahya Sinwar, a new perspective is open and we have to use it in order to reach a ceasefire, to release the remaining hostages and to look for a political perspective,” Borrell told journalists.
The morning session included discussions over recent strikes on UN peacekeepers UNIFIL in Lebanon, where Israel is also at war with Hamas ally Hezbollah.
Borrell suggested that the peacekeepers’ mandate should be beefed up by the UN Security Council to give them more scope to act amid repeated attacks on their positions, which they blame on Israeli forces.
“They cannot act by themselves, it is certainly a limited role,” he said.
Earlier on Saturday, Borrell wrote on social media that “a more robust mandate for UNIFIL” was needed.
In Lebanon on Friday, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni slammed as “unacceptable” the recent strikes on UNIFIL.
Italy has around 1,000 troops in the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, which has soldiers from more than 50 countries.

The G7’s pledge of continued support for Ukraine comes as the country enters its third winter at war.
It is suffering battlefield losses in the east and faces the prospect of reduced US military support should Donald Trump be elected to the White House next month.
Biden urged NATO allies during a visit to Berlin on Friday not to step down in backing Ukraine. Supporters of Kyiv “cannot let up,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, under mounting pressure from Western allies to forge a winning strategy against Russia, on Thursday presented what he called a “victory plan” to the European Union and NATO.
Its main thrust is a call for immediate NATO membership, deemed unfeasible by alliance members.
It also seeks the clearance to strike military targets inside Russia with long-range weapons, and an undefined “non-nuclear strategic deterrence package” on Ukrainian territory.
Another worry for Ukraine are reports, based on South Korean intelligence, that North Korea is deploying large numbers of troops to support Moscow’s war against Ukraine.
NATO was not as yet able to confirm that intelligence, Rutte said on Friday.
Outside the meeting, in the streets of Naples, demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and the keffiyeh, a traditional scarf symbolising the Palestinian struggle against Israel. Some protesters clashed with police.
 

Topics: Ukraine UNIFIL Battlefield Lebanon G7

Ukraine launches drones at Moscow, western Russia, regional officials say

Ukraine launches drones at Moscow, western Russia, regional officials say
Ukraine launches drones at Moscow, western Russia, regional officials say

Ukraine launches drones at Moscow, western Russia, regional officials say
  • Russia’s air-defense units destroyed at least one drone flying toward Moscow, said the mayor of the Russian capital
  • Hours earlier, the mayor of Kyiv said Ukraine's air-defense units were trying to repel a new Russian air attack on the Ukrainiancapital
KYIV: Ukraine launched a series of drones targeting Moscow and western Russia, regional officials said early on Sunday, adding that there were no injuries or significant damage reported.
Russia’s air-defense units destroyed at least one drone flying toward Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.
According to preliminary information, there was no damage or casualties where debris fell in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region.
Drone debris sparked several short-lived fires in the Lipetsk region in southwestern Russia, the region’s governor said on Telegram. There were no injuries reported, he added.

Hours earlier, the mayor of Kyiv said Ukraine's air-defense units were in operation trying to repel a new Russian air attack on the capital city.
“Stay in shelters!” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.
Governors of the Bryansk and Oryol region, also in western parts of Russia, reported that air defense units destroyed several drones there.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Kyiv has often said in the past that its air attacks target infrastructure key to Russia’s war efforts and are a response to Moscow’s continued air attacks on Ukraine.
Russian officials often do not disclose full extent of damage inflicted by the drone attacks, especially on military, transport or energy infrastructure.

 

Topics: Russian invasion in Ukraine Ukraine

US investigating unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel attack plans

US investigating unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel attack plans
US investigating unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel attack plans

US investigating unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel attack plans
  • The documents note that Israel continues to move military assets in place to conduct a military strike against Iran
  • Marked top secret, the documents were posted online to Telegram and first reported by CNN and Axios
WASHINGTON: The US is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents that assess Israel’s plans to attack Iran, three US officials told The Associated Press. A fourth US official said the documents appear to be legitimate.
The documents are attributed to the US Geospatial Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency and note that Israel continues to move military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. They were sharable within the “Five Eyes,” which are the US, Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.
The documents, which are marked top secret, were posted online to Telegram and first reported by CNN and Axios. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
The investigation is also examining how the documents were obtained — including whether it was an intentional leak by a member of the US intelligence community or obtained by another method, like a hack — and whether any other intelligence information was compromised, one of the officials said. As part of that investigation, officials are working to determine who had access to the documents before they were posted, the official said.
The documents emerged as the US has urged Israel to take advantage of its elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and press for a ceasefire in Gaza, and has likewise urgently cautioned Israel not to further expand military operations in the north in Lebanon and risk a wider regional war. However, Israel’s leadership has repeatedly stressed it will not let Iran’s missile attack go unanswered.
In a statement, the Pentagon said it was aware of the reports of the documents but did not have further comment.

Topics: Israel-Iran conflict War on Gaza Battlefield Lebanon US Geospatial Intelligence Agency National Security Agency

UK’s Starmer tells Netanyahu ‘alarmed’ by drone attack near residence

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses a press conference at the British Embassy in Berlin, on October 18, 2024. (AFP)
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses a press conference at the British Embassy in Berlin, on October 18, 2024. (AFP)
UK's Starmer tells Netanyahu 'alarmed' by drone attack near residence

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addresses a press conference at the British Embassy in Berlin, on October 18, 2024. (AFP)
  • Starmer also “stressed the importance of getting much more aid into Gaza” it said, echoing similar calls made Friday in the joint statement he made along with the leaders of France, Germany and the US
LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that he was “alarmed to hear about the drone launched toward” his residence earlier Saturday, the UK leader’s office said.
Netanyahu has accused Iran-backed Hezbollah of trying to assassinate him, after his office said a drone was launched Saturday toward his residence in the central town of Caesarea while he and his wife were elsewhere.
Iran’s United Nations mission later said that Lebanon’s Hezbollah group — armed and financed by Tehran — was behind the drone attack, which Netanyahu’s office has noted caused no injuries.
“The prime minister said he was alarmed to hear about the drone launched toward Prime Minister Netanyahu’s home this morning,” Starmer’s office said in a summary of the two leaders’ afternoon phone call.
“They discussed the situation in the Middle East following the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who the prime minister said was a brutal terrorist and that the world is a better place without him,” it added.
London’s readout of the discussion noted they also talked about “the opportunity presented by Sinwar’s death to halt the fighting and get the hostages out.”
Starmer also “stressed the importance of getting much more aid into Gaza” it said, echoing similar calls made Friday in the joint statement he made along with the leaders of France, Germany and the US.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Israeli strikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media says
Middle-East
Israeli strikes kill 73 Palestinians in northern Gaza, Hamas media says
‘This is how a hero dies,’ say Gazans of Sinwar’s battlefield death
Middle-East
‘This is how a hero dies,’ say Gazans of Sinwar’s battlefield death

Kamala Harris says she won’t give up pushing for end to Israel-Gaza war

Kamala Harris says she won’t give up pushing for end to Israel-Gaza war
Kamala Harris says she won't give up pushing for end to Israel-Gaza war

Kamala Harris says she won’t give up pushing for end to Israel-Gaza war
  • Harris acknowledged challenges ahead but told reporters she would continue to push for an end to the conflict
  • Harris on Friday won the endorsements of 50 prominent Lebanese-Americans, who said the US had been “unrelenting” in its support for Lebanon under the Biden administration
DETROIT, Michigan: US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday repeated her call for a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza and said it was important to seize the opportunity provided by the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a mastermind of the Oct. 7 attack.
Harris acknowledged challenges ahead but told reporters she would continue to push for an end to the conflict.
“This creates an opening that I believe we must take full advantage of — to dedicate ourselves to ending this war and bringing the hostages home,” she said.
“As it relates to the issues in the Middle East and in particular in that region, it has never been easy. But that doesn’t mean we give up. It’s always going to be difficult. We can’t give up.”
Harris dodged a question on whether Arab American and Muslim anger over US support for Israel’s continued bombardment of Gaza and more recently in Lebanon could cost her the election in the battleground state of Michigan, but said she would continue speaking out about the tragic loss of innocent lives.
“I speak publicly all the time about the fact that there are so many tragic stories coming from Gaza,” Harris said, also referencing the initial Hamas Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
“What’s critically important as we look at this moment, is ... acknowledging the tragedy of what has happened in Gaza, in terms of the extraordinary number of innocent Palestinians that have been killed, and taking that seriously and speaking truth about that,” she said.
Harris and Trump are essentially tied in the most competitive states like Michigan, with just 17 days until the Nov. 5 election.
Harris will need strong results in the majority non-white cities of Detroit and Atlanta and their surrounding suburbs — both of which have large Arab American and Muslim populations — to repeat US President Joe Biden’s 2020 wins in Michigan and Georgia. Trump won Michigan by 11,000 votes in 2016. In 2020, Biden beat Trump by 155,000 votes.
Harris on Friday won the endorsements of 50 prominent Lebanese-Americans, who said the US had been “unrelenting” in its support for Lebanon under the Biden administration and that they expect additional backing if Harris wins in November.
The endorsement came amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon that have killed at least 2,350 people over the last year, according to the Lebanese health ministry, with more than 1.2 million people displaced. Hezbollah attacks have killed 50 Israeli soldiers and civilians, according to Israel.
The death toll has mounted in Gaza after the Oct. 7 attack that killed around 1,200 people, with another 253 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s military response in Gaza has killed more than 42,500 people, Palestinian officials say.

Topics: US Election 2024 Yahya Sinwar Kamala Harris

