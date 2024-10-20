You are here

'Everything is lost' says father, as Senegal repatriates citizens escaping Lebanon

Civil defence members put out a fire at a damaged site, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 20, 2024. (REUTERS)
Updated 31 sec ago
Reuters
  • Hachem’s daughter Mariam, 11, who had suffered a broken foot, was among 117 Senegalese flown to Dakar on a government-organized flight
Reuters
DAKAR: Hussein Hachem hugged his injured daughter as she arrived in Senegal on a flight repatriating citizens escaping the escalating conflict in Lebanon. His 14-year-old son was not with her — killed, he said, when their home was bombed.
As Israeli forces pounded southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs in a broadening offensive against Hezbollah, Hachem’s daughter Mariam, 11, who had suffered a broken foot, was among 117 Senegalese flown to Dakar on a government-organized flight.
“I lost everything. I lost my son. I lost my house. All my dreams,” he said, speaking amid emotional scenes outside the Leopold Sedar Senghor International Airport, where families were reunited with loved ones late on Saturday.
“We have a 14-and-a-half-year-old son who just disappeared like that. Ten minutes before, I was talking to him. ‘Hello?’ He said, ‘Dad, you’re going to come get me?’ I told him ‘yes’ ... Ten minutes later, they called me: ‘there’s no more house, no more son’.”
Senegal has a significant Lebanese diaspora community, and has historical ties to both Lebanon and Palestine.
“The Senegalese government, of course, is condemning the Israeli army’s bombardment in Lebanon, the bombardment of civilians... the destruction of infrastructure,” the country’s foreign minister, Yassine Fall, said in an interview with Reuters on Saturday evening.
She said there had been about 1,000 Senegalese nationals in Lebanon but that some had left by their own means before the repatriation flight.
Fall also highlighted her country’s longstanding relationship with the Palestinian people, dating back to 1975 when Senegal chaired the United Nations Committee for the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.
“We are very, very disappointed to see the world watching a genocide happen under our eyes, children being killed, children being shot in the head, hospitals being bombarded, sick people not being able to be evacuated, people in refugee camps that are not fighting, that are civilians, being maimed and killed,” she said in reference to the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
“So Senegal, with other countries, we are really side by side condemning this and calling it what it is: it is a genocide.”
Israel has strongly rejected accusations of genocide, including in a case brought by South Africa at the World Court.
It says it is acting in self-defense after an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants. The Hamas attack killed 1,200 people with about 250 also taken as hostage, according to Israeli tallies, and triggered a conflict that has since spread from Gaza to Lebanon.
Earlier on Saturday, demonstrators marched through Dakar to protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon and call for a ceasefire in the widening Middle East conflict. (Reporting by Portia Crowe and Ngouda Dione; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Lebanon Israel Senegal

US, Iran in ‘tug of war’ over Lebanon: analysts

US, Iran in ‘tug of war’ over Lebanon: analysts
AFP
  • Iran’s meddling drew a rare rebuke from Lebanon last week, as Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused it of “blatant interference” over remarks attributed to a Tehran official regarding ceasefire terms
  • Hezbollah is considered better armed than Lebanon’s national military and remains the only group that did not put down its weapons after the 1975-90 civil war
AFP
Beirut: With Iran-backed Hezbollah on the defensive after a series of heavy Israeli blows, the United States and Iran are locked in a showdown over Lebanon’s future, analysts said.
Hezbollah, the most powerful regional force backed by Iran, which arms and finances it, has long held sway in Lebanon.
But the group’s influence is now in question after Israel’s assassination of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a significant setback.
Hezbollah’s losses have left Lebanon in a “tug of war between Iran and the United States,” said Michael Young of the Carnegie Middle East Center think tank.
“The Israelis with the Americans... are trying to use military force to try to transform the balance of power in Lebanon to their advantage,” he told AFP.
“There are no signs that the Iranians are going to accept this without a fight.”
Hezbollah is considered better armed than Lebanon’s national military and remains the only group that did not put down its weapons after the 1975-90 civil war.
Last year, it opened a new front with Israel over the conflict in Gaza, in support of its ally Hamas.
It carefully calibrated attacks to avoid a full-blown conflict, which eventually came on September 23 when Israel stepped up bombing of Hezbollah strongholds, including south Beirut.
The United States has pushed for ceasefire, but has also expressed support for Israeli attempts to “degrade Hezbollah’s infrastructure.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said this month that “it’s clear that the people of Lebanon have an interest — a strong interest — in the state asserting itself and taking responsibility for the country and its future.”
Kim Ghattas, the author of “Black Wave,” a book on the Saudi-Iran rivalry, said: “Lebanon is caught between Iran and Hezbollah on the one hand, and Israel and the US on the other.”
But “Washington’s vision doesn’t necessarily align with Israel’s in terms of war goals and tactics,” she said.
“The US would certainly like to see a weakening of Hezbollah, maybe even the disarming of the group, but it is wary of Israel going too far with the military campaign.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Lebanon it could face destruction “like Gaza” as Israel vowed to keep fighting Hezbollah until it secures its northern border.
“I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end,” Netanyahu said on October 8.
Iran, for its part, “wants to preserve what’s left of its assets in Lebanon and ensure the survival of the regime,” Ghattas said, referring to the Islamic republic.
“It needs to walk a fine line between continuing to support Hezbollah... while signalling it is ready for diplomacy.”
Iran’s meddling drew a rare rebuke from Lebanon last week, as Prime Minister Najib Mikati accused it of “blatant interference” over remarks attributed to a Tehran official regarding ceasefire terms.
Mikati charged that Iran had attempted “to establish an unacceptable guardianship over Lebanon,” after Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly told France’s Le Figaro newspaper that his government was ready to negotiate on the implementation of a 2006 UN resolution that calls for only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers to be deployed in southern Lebanon.
As the Israel-Hezbollah war nears its one-month mark, calls have mounted for Lebanon to elect a president after a two-year void due to political deadlock.
The last president, Michel Aoun, was a Hezbollah ally, making the vote a test for the country’s political trends.
In an interview with AFP, Mikati said serious efforts were underway to elect a president, in line with calls from the United States and other Western allies.
Political leaders in Lebanon too have made careful appeals for a new president, trying to avoid impressions they were leveraging Hezbollah’s setbacks for political gain.
“The Lebanese parties hostile to Hezbollah understand that the situation is very delicate,” said Young.
“They don’t want to provoke the Shiite community, which already feels humiliated and angry and isolated and let’s remember, is armed,” he added.
While suspicion between sects has grown since the Israeli-Hezbollah war forced displaced Shiite communities into Christian-majority areas, many are wary of a repeat of the country’s 15-year war.
The Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982 also recalls bitter memories for Lebanese and ultimately led to the creation of Hezbollah, one of Israel’s most formidable foes.
“It seems that politicians in Lebanon have learned lessons of the past, but the longer this current limbo and war lasts, the harder it will be to keep tensions under control,” said Ghattas.

Jordanian FM arrives in Syrian capital to meet Assad

Jordanian FM arrives in Syrian capital to meet Assad
Arab News
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi arrived in Damascus on Sunday to meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Petra News Agency reported.

During the official visit, Safadi will also hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Bassam Sabbagh.

 

 

Topics: Jordan Syria

UAE President, EU chief urge Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire

UAE President, EU chief urge Gaza, Lebanon ceasefire
ARAB NEWS  
  • Both leaders emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in line with international law
ARAB NEWS  

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, held a phone conversation to address the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.  

Both leaders emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in line with international law and ensuring the safe and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate their suffering in the conflict zones. 

They also discussed efforts to prevent the further escalation of tensions in the Middle East, stressing the need for collective action to contain the conflict, which poses a serious threat to regional security and stability.  

The two leaders reiterated their support for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region, grounded in the two-state solution. 

Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE’s commitment to working alongside international and regional partners, including the EU, to prevent the expansion of conflict in the Middle East and provide humanitarian aid to civilians. 

Sheikh Mohamed and President von der Leyen also reviewed relations between the UAE and the European Union, exploring ways to strengthen ties and achieve shared interests.  

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing strategic relations with the EU and its member states, with a focus on mutual development and cooperation in areas such as trade and investment. He also expressed his support for further Gulf-European collaboration to benefit both regions.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

Iraq Kurds head to polls with little hope for change

Iraq Kurds head to polls with little hope for change
AFP
  • Activists and opposition figures contend that the region, autonomous since 1991, faces the same issues affecting Iraq as a whole
AFP

IRBIL: Voters in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region will head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament for the oil-rich region where voters express disenchantment with the political elite.
Iraqi Kurdistan presents itself as a relative oasis of stability in the turbulent Middle East, attracting foreign investors due to its close ties with the United States and Europe.
However, activists and opposition figures contend that the region, autonomous since 1991, faces the same issues affecting Iraq as a whole: corruption, political repression and cronyism among those in power.
Originally scheduled for two years ago, the vote has been postponed four times due to disputes between the region’s two historic parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
Each party is controlled by a powerful Kurdish family — the KDP by the Barzanis and the PUK by the Talabanis.
Despite holding election rallies and mobilizing their patronage networks, experts say there is widespread public disillusionment with the parties, exacerbated by the region’s bleak economic conditions.
“I am against this government,” said Dilman Sharif, a 47-year-old civil servant in Sulaimaniyah, the second-largest city in Iraqi Kurdistan and a stronghold of the PUK.
“I urge everyone to mobilize and vote against this regime,” he said before the election, saying he planned to vote for the opposition.
Opposition parties such as New Generation and a movement led by Lahur Sheikh Jangi, a dissident from the Talabani clan, may gain from a protest vote, said Sarteep Jawhar, a PUK dissident and political commentator.
More than 1,200 polling stations across four constituencies will open at 7:00 am (0400 GMT) and close at 6:00 pm.
Political analyst Shivan Fazil, a researcher at US-based Boston University with a focus on Iraq, noted that there was “a growing fatigue with the region’s two ruling parties.”
“People’s living conditions have deteriorated over the last decade,” he said, citing erratic payment of salaries for the region’s 1.2 million civil servants as problematic because the money serves as “a vital source of income for households.”
This issue is tied to ongoing tensions between Kurdistan and the federal Iraqi government in Baghdad. The two administrations have also disputed control of the region’s lucrative oil exports.
Turbulent elections
The creation of the four new constituencies for this election — a change from only one previously — “could lead to redistribution in vote shares and seats in the next parliament,” Fazil said.
He still predicted, however, that the KDP would maintain its majority due to its “internal discipline and cohesion.”
The KDP is the largest party in the outgoing parliament, with 45 seats against 21 for the PUK.
The KDP’s majority was assured by an alliance with deputies elected via a quota reserved for Turkmen, Armenian and Christian minorities.
Iraqi court rulings have reduced the number of seats in the Kurdish parliament from 111 to 100, but with five seats still reserved for the minorities.
Of the region’s six million inhabitants, 2.9 million are eligible to vote for the 100 representatives, including 30 women mandated by a quota.
In the last regional elections in 2018, voter turnout was 59 percent.
Once elected, the new representatives will need to vote for a new president and prime minister, with both roles currently filled by KDP figures Nechirvan Barzani and his cousin, Masrour Barzani.
Mohamed Al-Hassan, the United Nations special representative in Iraq, welcomed the election as an opportunity for the Kurdistan region to “reinvigorate democracy and inject new ideas into its institutions.”
However, 55-year-old teacher Sazan Saduala says she will boycott the election.
“This government cannot be changed by voting,” she said. “It maintains its power through force and money.”

Topics: Iraq

Netanyahu residence targeted by drone as Hezbollah launches barrage at Israel

Netanyahu residence targeted by drone as Hezbollah launches barrage at Israel
AFP
  • Netanyahu, wife were not at residence in Caesarea during drone attack, says his office
  • Sirens blared across Israel throughout morning as Hezbollah fires projectiles from Lebanon
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence on Saturday, as Hezbollah launched a barrage of projectiles into Israel from its northern neighbor Lebanon.
On the southern front, Israel hammered Gaza with air strikes, with an overnight raid on Jabalia in the north killing 33 people, according to the besieged civil defense agency.
Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister and his wife were not at their residence in the central town of Caesarea during the drone attack and there were no injuries. Earlier, the military said a drone launched from Lebanon had “hit a structure” in Caesarea.
Sirens blared across Israel throughout the morning as Hezbollah fired projectiles from various locations in Lebanon.
The Iran-backed group said it launched a large salvo of advanced rockets at a military base in Israel’s Haifa region.
A man in the northern Israeli port city of Acre died after being struck by shrapnel, the Magen David Adom emergency service said, while shrapnel also wounded five people in the Haifa city of Kiryat Ata.
Late last month Israel ramped up air strikes on Lebanon and deployed ground forces after nearly a year of cross-border exchanges.
The fighting in Gaza came after the Israeli military killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Wednesday.
Sinwar, accused of masterminding the October 7 attack on Israel, was seen as pivotal to ending the Gaza war and securing the release of Israeli hostages.
On Friday, Qatar-based Hamas official Khalil Al-Hayya reiterated no hostages would be freed “unless the aggression against our people in Gaza stops.”
Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose country also backs Hamas, said the group “will not end at all with the martyrdom of Sinwar.”
As fighting raged in Gaza, civil defense agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal announced “33 deaths and dozens of wounded” in an Israeli strike on the northern area of Jabalia overnight.
The Israeli military said it was “looking into it.”
Early on Saturday, three houses in the Jabalia refugee camp were targeted, the civil defense agency said, while witnesses told AFP there was heavy gunfire and shelling in the direction of the camp.
Israeli forces have focused their attacks on northern Gaza, where they say Hamas is regrouping.
Witnesses also reported Israeli shelling in central Gaza’s Al-Bureij camp.
Israeli forces, accused of targeting health facilities, were shelling Indonesian Hospital in north Gaza, medics there said.
The violence has dashed hopes Sinwar’s death might bring the war closer to an end.
“We always thought that when this moment arrived, the war would end and our lives would return to normal,” 21-year-old Gazan Jemaa Abu Mendi said.
“But unfortunately, the reality on the ground is quite the opposite. The war has not stopped, and the killings continue unabated.”
Netanyahu said that while Sinwar’s killing did not spell the end of the war, it was “the beginning of the end.”
US President Joe Biden, along with the leaders of Germany, France and Britain, urged “the immediate necessity to bring the hostages home to their families, for ending the war in Gaza, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians.”
In August, Netanyahu called Sinwar “the only obstacle to a hostage deal.”
Ayala Metzger, daughter-in-law of killed hostage Yoram Metzger, said with Sinwar dead it was “unacceptable” that hostages remained in captivity.
An Israeli autopsy found Sinwar was initially wounded in the arm by shrapnel, but killed by a gunshot to the head, the New York Times reported. The circumstances of the shot remain unclear.
Hamas sparked the war in Gaza with its October 7 attack last year that resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.
During the attack, militants took 251 hostages back into Gaza. Ninety-seven are still being held there, including 34 who the Israeli military has confirmed are dead.
Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas and bring back the hostages has killed 42,519 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers reliable.
A conservative estimate puts the death toll among children in Gaza at over 14,100, said James Elder, spokesman for the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF.
For the one million children in the besieged territory, “Gaza is the real-world embodiment of hell on Earth,” he said.
Criticism has been mounting over the civilian toll and lack of food and aid reaching Gaza, where the UN has warned of famine.
There is also growing concern about the toll in Lebanon, where Israel is fighting a war with Hamas ally Hezbollah.
Lebanon’s health ministry said two people were killed in an Israeli strike on a vital highway north of Beirut on Saturday.
Since late September, the war has left at least 1,418 people dead in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures, though the real toll is likely higher.
The war has also drawn in other Iran-aligned armed groups, including in Yemen, Iraq and Syria.
On Friday and Saturday, the Israeli military reported drones being launched from Syria.
Iran conducted a missile strike on Israel on October 1, for which Israel has vowed to retaliate.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the “possibility of war in the region is always serious.”
“We want to reduce tensions, but.. we are ready for any scenario.”

