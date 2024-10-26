You are here

  US, UK urge Iran not to respond to latest Israel attack

US, UK urge Iran not to respond to latest Israel attack

US, UK urge Iran not to respond to latest Israel attack
Israel announced the launch of "precise strikes" on military targets in Iran on October 26 in retaliation for Iranian attacks, as an AFP journalist in Tehran reported hearing several explosions. (File/AFP)
Updated 26 October 2024
AFP
Reuters
US, UK urge Iran not to respond to latest Israel attack

US, UK urge Iran not to respond to latest Israel attack
  • UK leader: ‘I’m equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint’
  • The Israeli military conducted air strikes against Iran on Saturday, hitting military bases and missile sites
Updated 26 October 2024
AFP Reuters
WASHINGTON/LONDON: The United States and UK urged Iran on Saturday to stop attacking Israel to break the cycle of violence after Israel launched strikes against the Islamic republic in retaliation for a missile barrage.

“We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation,” US National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett told reporters.

“I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I’m equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, speaking at a press conference in Samoa, where he has been attending a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The Israeli military conducted air strikes against Iran on Saturday, hitting military bases and missile sites, and other systems in several regions.

“Their response was an exercise in self-defense and specifically avoided populated areas and focused solely on military targets, contrary to Iran’s attack against Israel that targeted Israel’s most populous city,” he added.

Stressing that the United States did not participate in the operation, he said “it is our aim to accelerate diplomacy and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region.”

A senior administration official said President Joe Biden and his national security team have worked with the “Israelis over recent weeks to encourage Israel to conduct a response that was targeted and proportional with low risk of civilian harm.”

“And that appears to have been precisely what transpired this evening,” the official told reporters.

President Biden had encouraged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “to design a response that served to deter further attacks against Israel while reducing risks of further escalation, and that is our objective.”

War affects over 600 million women and girls, UN says

War affects over 600 million women and girls, UN says
Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
AP
War affects over 600 million women and girls, UN says

War affects over 600 million women and girls, UN says
  • Guterres said current data and findings show that “the transformative potential of women’s leadership and inclusion in the pursuit of peace” is being undercut
  • “As long as oppressive patriarchal social structures and gender biases hold back half our societies, peace will remain elusive”
Updated 56 min 19 sec ago
AP

UNITED NATIONS: More than 600 million women and girls are now affected by war, a 50 percent increase from a decade ago, and they fear the world has forgotten them amid an escalating backlash against women’s rights and gender equality, top UN officials say.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a new report that amid record levels of armed conflict and violence, progress over the decades for women is vanishing and “generational gains in women’s rights hang in the balance around the world.”
The UN chief was assessing the state of a Security Council resolution adopted on Oct. 31, 2000, that demanded equal participation for women in peace negotiations, a goal that remains as distant as gender equality.
Guterres said current data and findings show that “the transformative potential of women’s leadership and inclusion in the pursuit of peace” is being undercut — with power and decision-making on peace and security matters overwhelmingly in the hands of men.
“As long as oppressive patriarchal social structures and gender biases hold back half our societies, peace will remain elusive,” he warned.
The report says the proportion of women killed in armed conflicts doubled in 2023 compared with a year earlier; UN-verified cases of conflict-related sexual violence were 50 percent higher; and the number of girls affected by grave violations in conflicts increased by 35 percent.
At a two-day UN Security Council meeting on the topic that ended Friday, Sima Bahous, head of the UN agency promoting gender equality known as UN Women, also pointed to a lack of attention to women’s voices in the search for peace.
She cited the fears of millions of women and girls in Afghanistan deprived of an education and a future; of displaced women in Gaza “waiting for death”; of women in Sudan who are victims of sexual violence; and of the vanishing hopes of women in Myanmar, Haiti, Congo, the Sahel region of Africa, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen and elsewhere.
Bahous said 612 million women and girls who are affected by war “wonder if the world has already forgotten them, if they have fallen from the agenda of an international community overwhelmed by crises of ever deeper frequency, severity and urgency.”
The world needs to answer their fears with hope, she said, but the reality is grim: “One in two women and girls in conflict-affected settings are facing moderate to severe food insecurity, 61 percent of all maternal mortality is concentrated in 35 conflict-affected countries.”
As for women’s participation in decision-making and politics in countries in conflict, Bahous said it’s stalled.
“The percentage of women in peace negotiations has not improved over the last decade: under 10 percent on average in all processes, and under 20 percent in processes led or supported by the United Nations,” she said.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed announced the launch of a “Common Pledge on Women’s Participation in Peace Processes,” and urged governments, regional organizations and others involved in mediation to join the UN in taking concrete steps toward that end. The commitments include appointing women as lead mediators and team members, promoting direct and meaningful participation of women in peace processes, consulting women leaders at all stages and embedding women with expertise “to foster gender-responsive peace processes and agreements,” she said.
Many UN ambassadors who spoke at the council meeting focused on the lack of “political will” to promote women in the peace process.
“We’ve seen how the lack of political will continues to stand in the way of the full implementation of the commitments entered into by member states,” Panama’s UN Ambassador Eloy Alfaro de Alba said Friday.

At least 115 dead and missing in massive flooding and landslides in Philippines

At least 115 dead and missing in massive flooding and landslides in Philippines
Updated 26 October 2024
AP
At least 115 dead and missing in massive flooding and landslides in Philippines

At least 115 dead and missing in massive flooding and landslides in Philippines
  • Dozens of police, firefighters and other emergency personnel, backed by three backhoes and sniffer dogs, dug up one of the last two missing villagers in the lakeside town of Talisay
  • More than 4.2 million people were in the path of the storm, including nearly half a million, who mostly fled to more than 6,400 emergency shelters in several provinces
Updated 26 October 2024
AP

TALISAY, Philippines: The number of dead and missing in massive flooding and landslides wrought by Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines has exceeded 100 and the president said Saturday that many areas remained isolated with people in need of rescue.
Trami blew away from the northwestern Philippines on Friday, leaving at least 81 people dead and 34 others missing in in one of the Southeast Asian archipelago’s deadliest and most destructive storms so far this year, the government’s disaster-response agency said. The death toll was expected to rise as reports come in from previously isolated areas.
Dozens of police, firefighters and other emergency personnel, backed by three backhoes and sniffer dogs, dug up one of the last two missing villagers in the lakeside town of Talisay in Batangas province Saturday.
A father, who was waiting for word on his missing 14-year-old daughter, wept as rescuers placed the remains in a black body bag. Distraught, he followed police officers, who carried the body bag down a mud-strewn village alley to a police van when one weeping resident approaching him to express her sympathies.
The man said he was sure it was his daughter, but authorities needed to do checks to confirm the identity of the villager dug up in the mound.
In a nearby basketball gym at the town center, more than a dozen white coffins were laid side by side, bearing the remains of those found in the heaps of mud, boulders and trees that cascaded Thursday afternoon down the steep slope of a wooded ridge in Talisay’s Sampaloc village.
President Ferdinand Marcos, who inspected another hard-hit region southeast of Manila Saturday, said the unusually large volume of rainfall dumped by the storm — including in some areas that saw one to two months’ worth of rainfall in just 24 hours — overwhelmed flood controls in provinces lashed by Trami.
“The water was just too much,” Marcos told reporters.
“We’re not done yet with our rescue work,” he said. “Our problem here, there are still many areas that remained flooded and could not be accessed even big trucks.”
His administration, Marcos said, would plan to start work on a major flood control project that can meet the unprecedented threats posed by climate change.
More than 4.2 million people were in the path of the storm, including nearly half a million, who mostly fled to more than 6,400 emergency shelters in several provinces, the government agency said.
In an emergency Cainet meeting, Marcos raised concerns over reports by government forecasters that the storm — the 11th to hit the Philippines this year — could make a U-turn next week as it is pushed back by high-pressure winds in the South China Sea.
The storm was forecast to batter Vietnam over the weekend if it would not veer off course.
The Philippine government shut down schools and government offices for the third day on Friday to keep millions of people safe on the main northern island of Luzon. Inter-island ferry services were also suspended, stranding thousands.
Weather has cleared in many areas on Saturday, allowing cleanup work in most areas.
Each year, about 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines, a Southeast Asian archipelago which lies between the Pacific Ocean and the South China Sea. In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing and flattened entire villages.

‘Hell on earth’: Bangladeshi evacuees recount Israeli attacks on Lebanon

‘Hell on earth’: Bangladeshi evacuees recount Israeli attacks on Lebanon
Updated 26 October 2024
‘Hell on earth’: Bangladeshi evacuees recount Israeli attacks on Lebanon

‘Hell on earth’: Bangladeshi evacuees recount Israeli attacks on Lebanon
  • Up to 100,000 Bangladeshi nationals live and work in Lebanon
  • So far around 120 have been repatriated
Updated 26 October 2024
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: As she fled Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Morium Begum was not sure she would ever see her family again.

The Bangladeshi mother of two was working as a housekeeper in the southern city of Nabatieh, which came under Israeli fire in late September.

“There were huge explosions everywhere and continuous bombing around me,” Begum told Arab News. “The situation had become so bad that it was no longer possible to stay there.”

She joined a group of other Bangladeshis heading to Saida, 30km away, where the Bangladeshi embassy and local NGOs are providing shelter to around 300 Bangladeshi migrant workers, according to Begum.

Begum was one of around 120 Bangladeshi nationals to have been evacuated from Lebanon in the past few days. After working abroad for 14 years, she has returned home with nothing.

“The situation was very, very dangerous. I didn’t even get the chance to bring any clothes with me,” she said. “I’m not sure if the house I lived in is still standing ... I left all my belongings in that house. I am returning home empty-handed. Still, I am grateful to Allah for being able to return.”

The death toll from Israel’s attacks on Lebanon since the beginning of October stands at more than 2,600, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Friday. More than 12,200 people have been injured in air and ground raids, many of which have targeted civilian and medical infrastructure.

Shila Khatun, who worked as a domestic helper in the same area as Begum and also sought shelter in Saida, said the house she worked in has now been destroyed. “I would have been dead if I stayed there for two or three days more,” she added.

But staying at the shelter in Saida was no guarantee of safety. On the day she arrived, Khatun said, a bomb fell just 100 meters away.

“It was like hell on earth,” she said. “For a few minutes I couldn’t see or hear anything. Words can’t describe the horror. At one point, I lost all hope.”

There are between 70,000 and 100,000 Bangladeshi nationals living in Lebanon, many unofficially. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the process of their repatriation has been complicated not only by airport closures but also by lack of proper documentation.

Mohammad Uzzal, who was working at a restaurant in Nabatieh, was fortunate that his employer found him after he and the rest of the staff — along with many local residents — decided to leave and seek shelter in Saida.

“Many of us — Bangladeshi, Lebanese, and other nationals — rushed to a safer location,” Uzzal said. “I couldn’t bring any money with me. My passport was with my employer. Later on, when I reached the shelter, my employer brought my passport, and he also gave me some money. Fortunately, all of my wages got cleared by the employer. I feel lucky.”

Like Begum and Khatun, Uzzal was also evacuated last week.

“I have two small children. Every moment, I prayed to Allah to grant me a few days more on this earth to look after my children,” he said. “To me, this is like a second life.”

Manhunt in Russia after convicts tunnel out of jail

Manhunt in Russia after convicts tunnel out of jail
Updated 26 October 2024
AFP
Manhunt in Russia after convicts tunnel out of jail

Manhunt in Russia after convicts tunnel out of jail
  • Four of the six fugitives have now been detained, while local law enforcement are in hot pursuit of the remaining two
  • Prison guards were alerted to their disappearance after carrying out a routine inspection
Updated 26 October 2024
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian authorities announced a manhunt on Saturday after six convicts tunnelled their way out a correctional facility.
Four of the six fugitives have now been detained, while local law enforcement are in hot pursuit of the remaining two.
“I realize that the news may cause concern, but I ask you not to panic,” said Igor Artamonov, governor of the western Lipetsk region.
“Security forces are continuing efforts to track down and detain the criminals,” he added.
Prison guards were alerted to their disappearance after carrying out a routine inspection.
“In general regime penal colony No. 2, an underground tunnel was discovered during a patrol of the premises,” the prison service of the Lipetsk region said.
“Immediately a count of convicts got underway, which revealed the absence of six inmates,” it added.
It did not reveal their identities, but said in a statement the suspects were “from Central Asia.”
Four of the escapees were detained, two of whom were caught in the neighboring Tambov region, the local governor said.
“The search for the remaining two criminals continues,” he said.
The Lipetsk region is about 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of Moscow.
Russia has one of the highest prison populations in the world, totalling more than 400,000 people last year, but numbers have decreased as convicts are sent to fight in Ukraine.
Prison escapes are relatively rare in Russia and those who manage to break out are often quickly caught.

Saudi-funded campaign provides eye care to thousands of Afghan patients

Saudi-funded campaign provides eye care to thousands of Afghan patients
Updated 26 October 2024
Saudi-funded campaign provides eye care to thousands of Afghan patients

Saudi-funded campaign provides eye care to thousands of Afghan patients
  • Eye treatment program is co-funded by KSrelief and Al-Basar International Foundation
  • Over 10 days, free diagnostic tests and surgical procedures are provided in Kabul
Updated 26 October 2024
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: A Saudi-funded medical campaign is underway in Kabul, providing treatment to 10,000 Afghans needing eye surgery and specialist care.

The treatment program is organized by the Afghan Red Crescent Society at the ARCS Central Hospital in Kabul, running between Oct. 22 and Nov. 1.

It is funded by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and Al-Basar International Foundation — a Saudi-based NGO providing eye healthcare and visual rehabilitation to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged communities around the world.

An ARCS representative told Arab News that patients have arrived to the Central Hospital from provinces as far as Helmand, Kandahar and Balkh.

“The Afghan Red Crescent Society in collaboration with Al-Basar International Foundation and KSrelief organize the free eye treatment camp in Kabul that will last for 10 days, until Nov. 1,” he said.

“The ARCS made a public announcement across the country, so that patients from different provinces could come to Kabul and get treated by foreign doctors. The services are provided to men and women patients in the ARCS Central Hospital.”

The patients receive outpatient services, medicine, glasses and undergo surgery services entirely free of charge.

“We plan to do 1,000 eye surgeries and more than 10,000 patient screenings,” Al-Basar representative Rizwan Ahmed Baloch told Arab News.

“We plan to do these camps in other parts of the country as well as building a fully equipped eye hospital.”

Of Afghanistan’s 43 million population, more than 400,000 are blind and another 1.5 million are visually impaired, according to the World Health Organization.

About 60 percent of blindness cases are caused by cataracts — a condition that can be treated with simple eye surgery, but medical facilities are not always available.

“With the current medical facilities available in Afghanistan, around 15,000 eye operations are conducted across the country annually. There are about 130 eye specialists across the country, most located in big cities,” said Dr. Mohammad Yousaf Taib, a public health expert in Kabul.

“The health services package under the health ministry does not include dedicated posts for eye specialists at provincial hospitals, depriving some provinces from specialized eye treatment services. In remote areas, these services are almost nonexistent.”

