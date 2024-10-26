Saudi ambassador to Japan welcomes newly appointed Japanese ambassador to Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Japan, Ghazi bin Faisal bin Zagr, welcomed the newly appointed Japanese ambassador to the Kingdom, Morino Yasunari, at the Saudi Embassy in Tokyo.
During their meeting, the two ambassadors discussed the robust and longstanding bilateral relationship between Saudi Arabia and Japan, and explored ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors.
Ambassador Bin Zagr expressed his sincere wishes for Ambassador Morino’s success in his new role and extended his hopes for a pleasant stay in the Kingdom.
Ambassador Morino’s mission comes at a significant time, as Saudi Arabia and Japan approach the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025.
Bin Zagr also held talks with Chairman of the Japan-Middle East/Africa Relations Committee Keizai Doyukai, discussing strategies to bolster investment and innovation partnerships between Japan, Saudi Arabia and other countries across the Middle East and Africa.
Both sides highlighted the importance of building stronger ties to support sustainable economic growth and development in these regions.
Before his recent appointment as Japan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Morino served as the Japanese ambassador to Kuwait.
During his tenure, he worked on strengthening economic and diplomatic relations, such as cooperation in the energy and environmental sectors, and encouraged educational and cultural exchanges.
In Kuwait, Morino focused on areas including hydrogen and ammonia technology as part of Japan’s push for carbon neutrality, reflecting his broader interest in enhancing Japan’s partnerships in the Middle East.
Saudi Arabia condemns military targeting of Iran, calls for restraint and de-escalation
The Kingdom calls on international community to take action towards de-escalation and ending conflicts in the region
Updated 26 October 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Saturday the military targeting of Iran, denouncing it as a violation of Tehran’s sovereignty and a breach of international laws and norms, state news agency SPA reported.
In a statement, the Kingdom urged all involved parties to exercise maximum restraint and to work toward de-escalation and warned of the grave consequences that prolonged military confrontations could have on the region.
Saudi Arabia reiterated its steadfast stance against the ongoing escalation in the region and the widening scope of conflicts that threaten the security and stability of neighboring countries.
It called on the international community to fulfill their responsibilities in promoting peace, reducing tensions, and supporting efforts to end conflicts in the Middle East.
On Saturday morning, Israel struck military sites in Iran in retaliation against Tehran’s strikes on Israel this month, risking fears of wider war in the Middle East.
KSrelief continues humanitarian actions in Yemen, Chad and Somalia
Updated 26 October 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi aid group King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues its humanitarian actions for needy individuals in Yemen, Chad and Somalia.
In Yemen, KSrelief distributed 1,039 food boxes in Al-Dhale Governorate, benefiting 1,039 families, state news agency SPA reported.
In Chad, 600 food parcels were handed out in the Guera Region as part of KSrelief’s Food Security Support Project this year.
In Somalia, KSrelief inaugurated several health and environmental projects including The National Blood Bank, the first of its kind in the country, in Mogadishu which will supply 32 health facilities with blood of all types.
The second phase of the project, which is to operate the kidney dialysis center in Mogadishu, also was inaugurated. An artesian well and a water desalination plant were constructed.
KSrelief has implemented 3,105 humanitarian and relief projects across 104 countries, with a total value exceeding $7 billion since its inception.
The Kingdom is a leading donor to UN organizations engaged in relief and humanitarian efforts, an SPA report noted.
KSrelief’s partnerships with UN agencies have led to the implementation of 345 projects worth $2.854 billion, covering vital sectors such as health, nutrition, education, food security, agriculture, water, sanitation and environmental health.
Filipino music, culture celebrated at Riyadh’s Global Harmony event
Children from the International Philippines School get the chance to put on a dance show
Launched as part of the Riyadh Season, the initiative opened last week highlighting Indian culture
Updated 26 October 2024
Marco Ferrari
RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Filipino expatriate community are celebrating their culture with lively festivities in Suwaidi Park this week.
As part of the Ministry of Media’s Global Harmony initiative, a number of Filipino superstars are visiting the Kingdom’s capital to perform.
One such entertainer is DJ Jimmy Nocon, who energized the crowd with his upbeat set marked by trademark live drumming.
Speaking to Arab News after the show, he described how it felt to play for a crowd of mostly Filipino expatriates.
He said: “It’s very special; it feels amazing. Of course, spinning, performing in front of my fellow Filipinos is very huge for me. It’s my pleasure.”
It was especially important, he said, to put on a show for his compatriots, known as Overseas Filipino Workers back home, who often make significant personal sacrifices in order to work in Saudi Arabia and send remittances to support their families.
He said: “I would like to thank, of course, Saudi Arabia’s government for having us and for having this event. So thank you so much.”
Remittances from OFWs make up a significant proportion of the Asian nation’s gross domestic product: 8.5 percent, according to the official Philippine News Agency.
There are 725,890 Filipinos living in Saudi Arabia, according to the 2022 national census, making them one of the largest expatriate populations in the country.
Many of them are employed in the medical field, with an estimated 130,000 Filipino nurses working in Saudi hospitals and clinics.
Cheysser Pragillata is one of those nurses, and she told Arab News that the Global Harmony event was a good chance to socialize and take a break from a demanding job.
She said: “It can help you to relieve your stress at work, this kind of event. It’s really helping us, for our social life, going out with our friends.”
Pragillata has lived in Saudi Arabia for eight years, and calls it her “second home.”
Describing the benefits of living in the Kingdom, she said: “It really gave me a chance to improve my career and (there are) a lot of great opportunities here for us.”
As well as the rousing performance from DJ Jimmy, a series of performers and dancers also took to the stage at the event, including The Power Duo, the winners of “Pilipinas Got Talent.”
While the show on the main stage got underway, a dynamic marching band with dancers clad in bright colors wended its way through the park’s walkways.
Children from the International Philippines School also got the chance to put on a dance show for proud parents and members of the public.
Kurt Dabalos came to support his daughter for the dance show, but stayed for the atmosphere.
He told Arab News: “We came here for, firstly, to be honest, because my daughter is performing, but if my daughter (was not) performing, I think I would still come here just to appreciate the hospitality of Saudi Arabia in welcoming the Filipinos, having this kind of activity for us all.”
The Global Harmony initiative was launched on Oct. 17 and began with music and dance to celebrate the culture of Indian expatriates.
While this week gives the country’s Filipino community the spotlight, next week will highlight Indonesian culture (Oct. 26-29), followed by Pakistani (Oct. 30-Nov 2), Yemeni (Nov. 3-6), Sudanese (Nov. 7-16), Jordanian, Lebanese and Syrian (Nov. 17-19), Bangladeshi (Nov. 20-23), and Egyptian (Nov. 24-30).
Islamic University of Kyrgyzstan awards honorary doctorate to Prophet’s Mosque imam
Updated 26 October 2024
SPA
BISHKEK: The Islamic University of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek awarded an honorary doctorate to Sheikh Dr. Salah bin Mohammed Al-Budair, imam of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, in recognition of his continuous service to Islam and Muslims.
The announcement was made during an official reception at the university, attended by Saudi Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic Ibrahim bin Radi Al-Radi, university president and Council of Scholars member Abdulshakur bin Islam Narmatov, along with university officials and students.
Narmatov expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their service to Islam, Muslims, the Two Holy Mosques, and other holy sites. He prayed for Saudi Arabia’s protection and prosperity.
Culinary event in Japan to highlight rich Saudi culture
Updated 26 October 2024
SPA
RIYADH: The Culinary Arts Commission will host the Taste of Saudi Culture event in Tokyo, Japan, from Nov. 8-10, showcasing the rich culinary culture of Saudi Arabia and highlighting the diversity of dishes in the Kingdom.
The event will feature booths presenting authentic Saudi dishes and products, live performances and a range of other cultural activities.
It highlights the commission’s efforts to promote Saudi culinary arts internationally and showcase the Kingdom’s culture.