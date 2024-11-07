You are here

Biban 24 sees deals worth over $359m on its 2nd day

These agreements are part of Monsha’at’s broader strategy to drive the growth and competitiveness of SMEs by forging partnerships with key industry players, both locally and internationally. SPA
These agreements are part of Monsha'at's broader strategy to drive the growth and competitiveness of SMEs by forging partnerships with key industry players, both locally and internationally.
Updated 26 sec ago
Reem Walid
RIYADH: Agreements totaling SR1.35 billion ($359 million) were signed on the second day of Biban 24, a key event focused on supporting startups and small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia.

The agreements, finalized during the forum organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at, are set to benefit a range of entrepreneurial initiatives across the Kingdom.

Biban, which means “doors” in Arabic, is a forum that aims to  enhance financial support and empower SMEs, fostering growth in the national economy.

Among the most notable agreements was a memorandum of cooperation between Monsha’at and the Qatar Development Bank. The partnership seeks to strengthen joint training programs, develop accelerators and incubators, and support innovation initiatives to benefit entrepreneurial projects.

Another key agreement was signed between Monsha’at and Milton International, aimed at providing further support to startups and fostering billion-dollar business collaborations between the two organizations.

Monsha’at also entered into a cooperation agreement with Arab National Bank to launch a business accelerator focused on financial technology, designed to bolster the growth of fintech enterprises.

The event also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the National Events Center to support entrepreneurship within the events sector. This collaboration will involve launching competitions to address challenges through an innovation center.

In another significant move, Monsha’at partnered with Noon Co. to enhance its Mahali platform. This initiative will help local businesses develop online stores and tap into new sales opportunities, promoting competitive, locally-produced goods throughout the Kingdom.

These agreements are part of Monsha’at’s broader strategy to drive the growth and competitiveness of SMEs by forging partnerships with key industry players, both locally and internationally.

Monsha’at signed an agreement with AstroLabs to sponsor the Entrepreneurship World Cup, with AstroLabs committing to provide a service package worth SR1.5 million to support entrepreneurs across the Kingdom.

Additionally, the agreements include collaborations with Panda Co. to boost the retail sector by offering sales outlets for small businesses, along with training and employment opportunities in the baked goods sector. Monsha’at has also partnered with Trendyol to exchange expertise and activate entrepreneurial activities in the e-commerce space.

In a further international collaboration, Monsha’at and Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at facilitating business growth, fostering innovation, and promoting entrepreneurship. The MoU outlines efforts to share knowledge on policies and regulations that improve the business environment, launch programs supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and promote e-commerce. It also aims to foster research and development collaboration between startups and research institutions. As part of the agreement, the two parties will establish a joint ministerial committee focused on SMEs and startups, with a work plan for 2025.

To enhance entrepreneurs’ understanding of the services sector and municipal development, Monsha’at has partnered with Remat Al-Riyadh Co. to launch initiatives that will support the sustainability and prosperity of Riyadh.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank and BIM Ventures have signed an agreement to offer interest-free loans to startups. The partnership also includes a three-day training program on financial planning and management skills, along with ongoing support for entrepreneurs.

In agriculture, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, along with Saudi Coffee Co., has signed an MoU to support coffee cultivation projects through the “Sunbula” program. This initiative aims to diversify opportunities and enhance the economic impact of the agricultural sector.

The Social Development Bank has signed agreements worth over SR1.3 billion with various entities, including the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Health, and Bank Albilad. These agreements aim to provide financing and support for entrepreneurs in the industrial, health, and technical sectors, as well as offer electronic payment services to foster financial sustainability for associations and freelancers.

In addition to the agreements, the forum introduced several innovative initiatives, including the launch of Monsha’at’s “Virtual Lab,” which helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into viable business models. The “Riyada Podcast” was also launched to promote the entrepreneurial culture, while the “Al-Ahsa Angel Investors Network” initiative aims to offer investment solutions for emerging companies.

During the event, Estonian Minister of Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo shared insights on how Estonia’s entrepreneurial strategies, developed in collaboration with local businesses, have helped attract entrepreneurs. He emphasized that entrepreneurship should be the driving force behind global innovation, not hindered by excessive regulations or organizational barriers.

Keldo also highlighted the importance of facilitating access to capital for startups and SMEs, stressing that access to innovative talent is essential for project success. He identified three key pillars of successful entrepreneurship: technology, human resources, and easy access to capital. He further noted that Estonia is one of the world’s fastest-growing entrepreneurial hubs, with a culture of innovation that continuously seeks diverse solutions and opportunities.

The Biban 24 also showcased over 10,000 investment opportunities for SMEs from both the public and private sectors, connecting entrepreneurs with more than 5,000 investors to enhance their investment prospects.

 

Topics: Biban24

UAE banking sector's net international reserves grow 11% by July 2024

UAE banking sector’s net international reserves grow 11% by July 2024
Updated 07 November 2024
Reem Walid
Follow

UAE banking sector’s net international reserves grow 11% by July 2024

UAE banking sector’s net international reserves grow 11% by July 2024
Updated 07 November 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The UAE’s banking sector saw a significant increase in its net international reserves, which rose by 11.1 percent— or 127.5 billion dirhams ($34.3 billion) — during the first seven months of 2024.

By the end of July, the reserves totaled 1.273 trillion dirhams, up from 1.145 trillion dirhams at the close of 2023.

According to the Central Bank of the UAE’s June statistical bulletin, the central bank’s share of these reserves stood at 771.6 billion dirhams at the end of July, reflecting a 14.6 percent increase compared to 673.42 billion dirhams at the end of 2023. Meanwhile, the net international reserves of banks operating in the UAE amounted to 501.6 billion dirhams, marking a 6.22 percent rise from 472.2 billion dirhams at the end of last year.

The bulletin also highlighted a notable increase in the central bank’s gold reserves, which grew by 23.5 percent year on year to 21.28 billion dirhams by July’s end, up from 17.226 billion dirhams in July 2023. Over the first seven months of 2024, gold reserves increased by 17.3 percent, from 18.147 billion dirhams at the close of 2023.

In terms of banking operations, the value of transfers processed through the UAE Financial Transfer System exceeded 11.13 trillion dirhams during the first seven months of 2024, reflecting a 17 percent year-on-year growth from 9.5 trillion dirhams in the same period in 2023.

Monthly remittance values were as follows: 1.512 trillion dirhams in January, 1.449 trillion dirhams in February, 1.565 trillion dirhams in March, 1.592 trillion dirhams in April, 1.78 trillion dirhams in May, 1.42 trillion dirhams in June, and 1.81 trillion dirhams in July.

Additionally, the central bank’s data revealed that the value of cheques cleared via image technology totaled 765.08 billion dirhams across more than 13 million cheques during the first seven months of 2024.

The bulletin also showed that cash deposits at the central bank reached 111.4 billion dirhams during the period, while cash withdrawals totaled 120.3 billion dirhams.

Topics: UAE banking

MODON signs contracts worth over $533m to establish industrial complexes in Makkah, Al-Kharj

MODON signs contracts worth over $533m to establish industrial complexes in Makkah, Al-Kharj
Updated 07 November 2024
Mohammad Al-Kinani
Follow

MODON signs contracts worth over $533m to establish industrial complexes in Makkah, Al-Kharj

MODON signs contracts worth over $533m to establish industrial complexes in Makkah, Al-Kharj
Updated 07 November 2024
Mohammad Al-Kinani

JEDDAH: Agreements to invest over SR2 billion ($533 million) in new industrial complexes will bring growth and job opportunities to Saudi Arabia’s cities of Makkah and Al-Kharj, advancing Vision 2030.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, or MODON, signed two contracts with Albaddad Holding to establish complexes within the second industrial cities in both boroughs. 

The inking ceremony took place under the patronage of the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef.

Under the contracts, the company is responsible for developing the infrastructure and constructing ready-made and prefabricated buildings to create a fully integrated complex that supports industrial objectives. 

It will also improve production efficiency and enhance added value and sustainable growth opportunities, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The agreements were signed by MODON’s CEO, Majed Rafed Al-Argoubi, and Zayed bin Hussein Al-Baddad, CEO of Albaddad Holding, in the presence of the company’s chairman, Al-Fateen bin Hussein Al-Baddad.

The initiative aligns with MODON’s vision to be the preferred destination for investment growth and the leading partner for industrial and technology ecosystems, fostering an enabling environment that enhances business sustainability and contributes to national economic development.

These efforts support the goals of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Strategy and the Vision 2030 objective of transforming the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse.

The Makkah project is MODON’s first privately developed complex, spanning over 1.3 million sq. meters with an investment of SR1.75 billion. 

It aims to localize promising industries through advanced production technology, create 5,000 jobs, and boost national exports, with up to 60 percent of its output targeting markets in Africa, Europe, the Americas, and countries including Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan, as well as Iraq.

MODON has also launched several development projects in the second industrial city of Makkah, which is over 4.3 million sq. meters in size, including integrated infrastructure enhanced with essential services and innovative products.

This includes a new 200 megavolt-amperes substation to foster a competitive industrial environment promoting growth and sustainability.

The Al-Kharj industrial complex, spanning over 307,000 sq. meters with an investment of SR375 million, is expected to create approximately 1,000 jobs, supporting industries such as construction, exhibitions, and sports as well as cultural and entertainment events.

It will also enhance the iron, aluminum, glass, and PVC textile industries, with plans to export 60 percent of its production to neighboring Gulf countries.

Through these efforts, MODON is driving industrial growth in the Kingdom by developing and managing distinguished industrial cities and technology zones in collaboration with the public and private sectors.

Currently, the developed land area across 37 industrial cities in Saudi Arabia exceeds 215 million sq. meters, housing approximately 6,882 industrial facilities.

Topics: MODON Makkah Al-Kharj

Logistics and healthcare startups to get boost from Saudi government, assistant deputy minister says

Logistics and healthcare startups to get boost from Saudi government, assistant deputy minister says
Updated 07 November 2024
Nadin Hassan   
Follow

Logistics and healthcare startups to get boost from Saudi government, assistant deputy minister says

Logistics and healthcare startups to get boost from Saudi government, assistant deputy minister says
Updated 07 November 2024
Nadin Hassan   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to launch multiple programs to boost its rapidly expanding startup ecosystem, focusing on the healthcare and logistics sectors, according to a senior official.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of Biban 24 in Riyadh, the Assistant Deputy Minister of Entrepreneurship at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammed Al-Ariefy, highlighted that these programs will be unveiled at the forum in the coming days.

These initiatives are designed to empower startups with resources and opportunities that align with the Kingdom’s ambitions to lead tech-driven industries and accelerate growth in its digital economy.

“We’re planning to launch multiple programs at Biban that focus on partnerships within logistics and healthcare. One of these is a hackathon that we’re calling the Tech Challenges, which will be launched in the next two days at Biban,” Al-Ariefy said.

He continued: “But we utilize Biban, not only to launch or sign MoUs (memorandum of understanding), but to be a part of this great ecosystem, and (we are) thanking Monsha’at for their great support and organizing such beautiful events (that) are very vibrant and very active.”

He added that these tech challenges aim to identify real-world business challenges within specific sectors, like logistics and healthcare, that these companies or industries face.

Once these challenges are identified, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology helps create or support startups aimed explicitly at developing solutions. 

Al-Ariefy further outlined a strategic focus within the ministry on growing the technology sector by supporting both large corporations and agile startups.

“The technology sector has big tech large corporations, big technology companies that are growing and performing very, very well, and we will continue to work with them and closely,” he said.

Al-Ariefy added: “Then we have the entrepreneurs. If we take one example, there are many startups that started just three or four years ago, and now they have 1,000 employees, and they are contributing to the GDP and to the technology sector and the Kingdom significantly.”

The ministry’s overarching vision is to grow the tech sector’s contribution to the economy, which requires a dual approach, retaining the growth momentum of established companies while also fostering an environment where startups can flourish.

Al-Ariefy underscored that startups in particular are seen as crucial because their speed and flexibility make it easier for them to expand and adapt, adding jobs and increasing economic output at a faster pace.

“Startups tend to scale faster, run (more) agile, so it is easier to grow faster and easier to help us increase the contribution to the economy from digital companies, as well as technology jobs,” he said.

Al-Ariefy highlighted the startup zone at Biban 24, which is focused on promoting and supporting new companies by providing them with opportunities to network, connect with potential investors and customers, and collaborate with other businesses.

The ministry also seeks to promote sector-agnostic technological advancement across real estate, finance, healthcare, and sustainable construction by enabling startups to adopt deep-tech and emerging systems that are reshaping these industries.

“We focus on the technology side. We focus on introducing more emerging and deep technology, providing support that helps startups or founders adopt those technologies, whether they choose to adopt it in proptech or in real estate, health, education or in any other sector,” he said.

Topics: Biban 2024 Biban 24 startups Healthcare

Energy efficiency investment to hit $660bn in 2024: IEA

Energy efficiency investment to hit $660bn in 2024: IEA
Updated 07 November 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Energy efficiency investment to hit $660bn in 2024: IEA

Energy efficiency investment to hit $660bn in 2024: IEA
  Skilled labor shortages and cooling solutions among key challenges, IEA warns
Updated 07 November 2024
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: The International Energy Agency has projected global investment in energy efficiency to reach a record $660 billion in 2024, maintaining the levels seen in 2022.

Significant increases are expected in emerging markets, with Africa anticipated to see a 60 percent rise, the Middle East a 40 percent increase, and Latin America a 20 percent boost.

Despite this positive growth, the Energy Efficiency 2024 report emphasizes that to meet net-zero targets by 2030, global investment in energy efficiency needs to rise to $1.9 trillion.

A major hurdle in achieving these ambitious targets is the ongoing shortage of skilled labor in the energy sector. The IEA report highlights a critical need for workers in specialized fields like HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), heat pump installation, and electrical work to support the growing demand for energy-efficient technologies.

To address this skills gap, the IEA calls for more inclusive policies that encourage greater participation of women in the energy workforce. Women currently represent less than 20 percent of the energy sector, despite making up 39 percent of the global labor force. Increasing women’s representation in the sector could help fill the labor shortage and accelerate energy efficiency progress.

The report also points to the urgent need for energy-efficient cooling solutions in response to rising global temperatures. With 2024 seeing record-breaking heatwaves and soaring air conditioner sales, the IEA stresses that efficient cooling systems can alleviate pressure on electricity grids, especially in regions like Southeast Asia, where efficient air conditioners offer substantial lifetime savings.

These models are becoming increasingly cost-competitive in rapidly growing markets, helping to reduce both energy consumption and grid strain.

The IEA also underscores the critical role that energy efficiency plays in reducing reliance on fossil fuels. In its net-zero emissions by 2050 scenario, the IEA projects that energy efficiency improvements could account for more than a third of the carbon dioxide reductions needed by 2030.

For instance, a transition to electric vehicles and improvements in building insulation could reduce oil demand to levels equivalent to China’s total oil consumption and cut natural gas consumption to levels comparable to Europe’s total use in 2024.

The report highlighted notable progress toward the energy efficiency targets set at the 2023 COP28 summit, where nearly 200 countries committed to doubling the global rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030. The IEA views this as a significant milestone for energy efficiency in global policy.

However, the global energy efficiency improvement rate for 2024 is projected to remain at 1 percent, consistent with the previous year. The report emphasizes that meeting the targets will require a much stronger push in policy implementation and stronger enforcement of energy efficiency measures.

A key driver of progress is electrification, which is expected to increase by nearly 2 percent in 2024. The growing adoption of electric vehicles and energy-efficient air conditioners, especially in regions facing extreme heat like India and Southeast Asia, is accelerating this transition.

The report also highlights regional trends, with China and India projected to see energy efficiency improvements of 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. These gains are largely supported by national policies aimed at promoting energy-efficient technologies and encouraging the adoption of EVs.

“China, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America together account for nearly half of global energy demand, positioning these regions as key drivers of global energy efficiency improvements in the years ahead,” the report said.

To support global efforts, the IEA has launched the Energy Efficiency Progress Tracker, a new tool that provides real-time data on national and regional trends in energy intensity, demand, and electrification. This tracker is designed to help policymakers and stakeholders monitor progress and implement actions needed to meet the energy efficiency targets set at COP28.

“The IEA is working more closely than ever with governments to ensure that energy efficiency remains central to secure, affordable, and inclusive energy transitions,” the report concluded. “Well-designed and effectively implemented policies will be essential to achieving these global goals.”

Topics: IEA

Sustainable bond issuance surges 9%, market set to hit $950bn by year-end: Moody's

Sustainable bond issuance surges 9%, market set to hit $950bn by year-end: Moody’s
Updated 07 November 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Sustainable bond issuance surges 9%, market set to hit $950bn by year-end: Moody’s

Sustainable bond issuance surges 9%, market set to hit $950bn by year-end: Moody’s
Updated 07 November 2024
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Global issuance of sustainable bonds in the third quarter of 2024 reached $216 billion, marking a 9 percent annual increase, according to Moody’s.

The year-on-year increase in green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bonds came despite a quarter-on-quarter drop, with the volume issued down 14 percent in the three months to the end of September compared to the preceding period.

For the first nine months of 2024, sustainable bond volumes reached $769 billion, marking a 3 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

Despite the quarterly dip, Moody’s expects total sustainable bond volumes to reach $950 billion in 2024 “buoyed by relatively robust volumes in the first half of the year and continued issuer appetite for funding environmental and social projects with labeled bonds.”

Of the $216 billion issued in the third quarter, green bonds made up the majority at $129 billion. In comparison, social bonds accounted for $37 billion, sustainability bonds for $41 billion, sustainability-linked bonds for $6 billion, and transition bonds for $3 billion. 

Green bonds remained the preferred choice for most issuers, comprising 60 percent of the third-quarter sustainable bond market and accounting for 59 percent of issuance so far this year. 

Although green bond issuance fell 18 percent from the previous quarter, Moody’s expected it will surpass its annual forecast: “Despite the decline in the third quarter, green bonds will likely eclipse our forecast of $580 billion given the strength of year-to-date issuance and continued issuer preference for the green label.”

Europe’s sustainable bond issuance faced notable pressure, dropping by 38 percent in the third quarter to around $80 billion, the largest regional decrease. 

While the continent maintained its position as the leading region in sustainable bond issuance, accounting for 37 percent of global volumes, this marked its lowest share since early 2020. 

The Asia-Pacific region showed resilience, with sustainable bond issuance totaling $60 billion, raising its global share to 28 percent — the region’s highest since the third quarter of 2023. 

North America’s sustainable bond market, however, remained subdued, with volumes of just $26 billion, marking its lowest level since the second quarter of 2020. 

Latin America and the Caribbean brought $12 billion to market, while the Middle East and Africa contributed nearly $5 billion, making up 8 percent of the total global sustainable bond.

Among sectors, nonfinancial companies led in sustainable bond issuance in the third quarter with a 28 percent share, or $60 billion, although this was a 26 percent drop from the previous quarter. 

Financial institutions followed, contributing $48 billion to the market, marking a 12 percent increase from the prior quarter and representing the second-largest share at 22 percent. 

Supranational issuers saw notable growth, issuing $33 billion, which represented a 51 percent increase quarter-over-quarter and an 80 percent rise year-over-year. 

Municipal issuance, on the other hand, declined 17 percent to $13 billion, the lowest since early 2022.

Sovereign and government agency issuance also saw quarter-over-quarter declines of approximately 30 percent.

Sustainable loan volumes experienced a more pronounced decrease, falling 34 percent year-to-date to $380 billion, following two years of strong growth. 

Sustainable loans averaged $127 billion per quarter over the first nine months, a notable drop from the quarterly averages of $201 billion in 2022 and $192 billion in 2023. 

The third-quarter volume of $101 billion was the lowest recorded since the first quarter of 2022. 

Sustainability-linked loans led the sector with $283 billion year-to-date, while green loans contributed $90 billion. In the third quarter alone, SLL volume stood at $71 billion, relatively flat from the previous quarter but down 35 percent year-over-year and 58 percent from the third quarter of 2022. 

Green loan volumes in the third quarter reached $27 billion, representing a 13 percent decrease from the previous quarter and a 54 percent year-over-year decline.

Moody’s highlighted that “while the decline in market share could be driven in part by some of the challenges issuers have faced amid heightened scrutiny around the quality of instruments and perceived greenwashing risks, there may also have been a greater number of unlabeled bonds this year as issuers have sought to quickly execute transactions when market conditions were favorable.”

European borrowers continued to dominate SLL volumes in the third quarter, holding a 42 percent share, with North American borrowers at 35 percent and Asia-Pacific borrowers at 18 percent.

“European SLL volumes declined by 22 percent to $30 billion in the third quarter, their lowest quarterly tally since the third quarter of 2021,” the report said.

The analysis highlighted the role of recent biodiversity and climate COPs in spotlighting the importance of closing financing gaps in the sustainable debt market. 

Biodiversity COP16 in Cali, Colombia, held at the beginning of November, emphasized mobilizing $200 billion annually for projects, including debt-for-nature swaps for high-debt nations. Though a small share of bond proceeds currently go to nature-related uses, Moody’s expected this to grow as more issuers fund biodiversity initiatives.

The upcoming climate change COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, due to be held from Nov. 11 to Nov. 22, is set to introduce a new finance target, replacing the current goal.

 “Establishing a new climate finance goal to replace the current $100 billion target will likely be a major topic of discussion at COP29. The aim of this new quantified goal is to support developing countries in their climate action plans beyond 2025,” said Moody’s.
 
Emerging markets, which face higher climate risks, may see increased sustainable bond issuance, especially as the “Climate Bonds Initiative’s expansion of its taxonomy in September to facilitate greater channeling of capital to adaptation and resilience projects,” according to the report.

Topics: green bonds sustainable bonds Moody's

