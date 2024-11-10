You are here

Fumio Iwai honors Dr. Khaled Al-Ghefaili for promoting ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia

Fumio Iwai honors Dr. Khaled Al-Ghefaili for promoting ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia
Dr. Khaled Al-Ghefaili expressed appreciation for the commendation from Japanese envoy. (ANJ)
Arab News Japan
Fumio Iwai honors Dr. Khaled Al-Ghefaili for promoting ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia

Fumio Iwai honors Dr. Khaled Al-Ghefaili for promoting ties between Japan and Saudi Arabia
  • Dr. Khaled Al-Ghefaili expressed appreciation for the commendation from Japanese envoy
Arab News Japan
Japan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai hosted a reception at his residence to celebrate the Commendation of Foreign Minister of Japan in honor of Dr. Khaled Al-Ghefaili, Executive Director of Higher Institute for Plastics Fabrication (HIPF) for his contribution to promotion of economic relations between Japan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In his speech, Iwai highlighted that HIPF is a symbolic project of the industrial technical cooperation between the two nations in the field of human resources development.

Since its establishment in 2007, HIPF has trained 2,500 Saudi youth under the supervision of Japanese experts as skilled plastics fabrication machine operators in the Kingdom and has sent Saudi students specialized in plastics to Japanese universities for long-term training programs.

Ambassador Iwai added that Dr. Khaled’s tireless efforts enabled many HIPF graduates to be employed at Japanese companies and be greatly engaged in the various industrial fields in the Kingdom.

In his reply speech, Dr. Khaled expressed his appreciation for the commendation from the ambassador, and his commitment to further development of the bilateral relations.

On this occasion, the Japanese ambassador also mentioned that the next year 2025 marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Saudi Arabia and promised to furthering business and cultural exchange between the friendly countries.

The ceremony was attended and witnessed by a number of businesspersons and representatives of the Japanese companies in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Cambodian monarch on independence day

King Salman (L) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
King Salman (L) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Arab News
Saudi king, crown prince congratulate Cambodian monarch on independence day

King Salman (L) and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
  • Sihamoni became the king of Cambodia in 2004 after his father, Norodom Sihanouk, abdicated the throne
Updated 10 November 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday congratulated Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni on his country's Independence Day celebration, the SPA reported.

In cable, King Salman wished the Cambodian king good health and happiness, as well as continued progress and prosperity for both the government and the people. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar cable.
The Southeast Asian nation declared independence from France on November 9, 1953.

Sihamoni became the king of Cambodia in 2004 after his father, Norodom Sihanouk, abdicated the throne. Sihanouk later died in 2012 of illness.

 

Mauritanian president arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah

The President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, arrives in Jeddah. (SPA)
The President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, arrives in Jeddah. (SPA)
Arab News
Mauritanian president arrives in Jeddah to perform Umrah

The President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, arrives in Jeddah. (SPA)
  • The Mauritanian president also visited the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah
Updated 10 November 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani and his accompanying delegation arrived in Jeddah on Saturday to perform Umrah rituals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Mauritanian leader was welcomed at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz, the deputy governor of Makkah province, and several other officials.

After performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Makkah, the Mauritanian president also visited the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah.

 

Saudi women rise: W20 to ‘address systemic barriers’

Miznah Al-Omair. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Miznah Al-Omair. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Rahaf Jambi
Saudi women rise: W20 to 'address systemic barriers'

Miznah Al-Omair. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • Head of Saudi delegation Miznah Al-Omair unpacks women’s empowerment agenda
Updated 09 November 2024
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: In a world where women’s economic participation is crucial for sustainable development, the W20 initiative is amplifying women’s voices within the G20 framework.

A beacon of advocacy and action, the Saudi delegation for Women 20, or W20, is led by Miznah Al-Omair, CEO of Al-Nahda Society, which was founded in 1963 to empower women in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with Arab News, Al-Omair emphasized the importance of including women’s issues in G20 dialogues: “The role of women must be considered in decision-making processes, as these decisions impact women’s economic realities.” This perspective underscores the need for a platform that prioritizes women’s voices in global economic policy discussions.

Through its strategic initiatives, W20 seeks to foster gender equality and empower women economically, ensuring their concerns are heard and integrated into high-level discussions, she said.

We must ensure that every woman can voice her needs and aspirations in the economic landscape, fostering an environment where they can thrive.

Miznah Al-Omair, Head of W20 Saudi delegation

W20 operates independently while maintaining connections with government entities. Its main objective is to ensure women’s issues are integrated into G20 discussions, official declarations and commitments, shaping the agenda of this influential forum.

By advocating for policies addressing the particular challenges women face, the W20 initiative is creating a more equitable economic landscape.

Host countries play a key role in shaping the W20 agenda by identifying areas that reflect their specific contexts. For instance, Brazil’s focus this year highlights the intersection of race and ethnicity with women’s economic challenges.

Al-Omair explained: “By examining the unique challenges women face based on their race and ethnicity, we can develop targeted solutions that address systemic barriers.”

This approach allows for a nuanced understanding of women’s diverse experiences and facilitates the creation of tailored solutions to address their needs.

W20 collaborates with various stakeholders to compile evidence-based recommendations for women’s economic empowerment. These recommendations are presented to G20 leaders for adoption, promoting best practices that can be tailored to different national contexts.

“If a successful program exists in one country, we encourage others to adopt similar frameworks that can benefit women economically,” Al-Omair said. This collaborative spirit is crucial for building a unified approach to women’s empowerment across nations.

Since Saudi Arabia hosted the W20 summit in 2020, significant progress has been made in advancing women’s roles in the economy. The focus has shifted from simply including women in discussions to actively promoting their participation and leadership in various sectors.

“We have made tremendous advancements, and our efforts are reflected in the increasing visibility and effective roles of women in various sectors,” she said. This progress is notable, yet it highlights the ongoing challenges women face in achieving full economic participation.

Despite these advancements, obstacles remain. Women’s participation often depends on individual aspirations and the supportive infrastructures present in different sectors.

“While reforms to laws and regulations promote gender equality, equal opportunities in the private sector have yet to be achieved,” Al-Omair said.

This variability underscores the need for continued advocacy and the development of frameworks that foster an inclusive environment for women.

One standout initiative from Al-Nahda Society is its financial literacy program, launched in 2017. This program equips women with essential skills in budgeting, planning and investment, promoting financial independence.

“This program has proven impactful, helping women gain financial independence and equipping them to launch and sustain their businesses,” the organization’s CEO said.

By focusing on financial literacy, the W20 agenda will empower women to take control of their economic futures.

“We must ensure that every woman can voice her needs and aspirations in the economic landscape, fostering an environment where they can thrive,” Al-Omair said.

This commitment to inclusivity is key to creating a future where women’s economic participation becomes the norm, not the exception.

W20’s collaborative efforts highlight the importance of context-sensitive approaches to women’s empowerment. Effective solutions must resonate with each country’s social and national frameworks.

 

 

Two Saudi military personnel dead, one wounded after attack in Yemen

Two Saudi military personnel dead, one wounded after attack in Yemen
Arab News
Two Saudi military personnel dead, one wounded after attack in Yemen

Two Saudi military personnel dead, one wounded after attack in Yemen
  • Coalition spokesman Al-Maliki: Attack occurred on Friday during sports training at camp
  • Bodies of fallen servicemen, injured officer transported to the Kingdom
Updated 09 November 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi officer and a non-commissioned officer were killed and another officer injured following an attack within a military camp in Sayoun in Yemen, the spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Saturday.

Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said that the attack occurred on Friday evening during a sports training session at the camp.

The camp plays a critical role in supporting coalition forces, training personnel, combating terrorism and smuggling, and aiding humanitarian and development initiatives in Yemen, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The perpetrator, identified as being affiliated with the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, acted independently and does not reflect the values of the Yemeni ministry, SPA added. 

Al-Maliki underscored that most members of the Ministry appreciate the coalition’s significant efforts in supporting Yemeni legitimacy and alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The bodies of the fallen servicemen and the injured officer were transported to the Kingdom following their evacuation from Yemen.

Al-Maliki confirmed that the joint forces, in collaboration with the Yemeni Ministry of Defense, will conduct a comprehensive investigation to uncover the motives, apprehend the attacker, and bring him to justice.

Al-Maliki extendeded sincere condolences and sympathy on behalf of the coalition’s leadership to the families and loved ones of those killed, and wished the injured soldier a speedy recovery.

Deputy speaker of Saudi Shoura Council meets Italian official

Deputy speaker of Saudi Shoura Council meets Italian official
Arab News
Deputy speaker of Saudi Shoura Council meets Italian official

Deputy speaker of Saudi Shoura Council meets Italian official
  • The two officials discussed cooperation, and stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary relations in order to achieve common goals
Updated 09 November 2024
Arab News

BRASILIA: Deputy Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami met with President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Lorenzo Fontana at the 10th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) recently in Brazil.

The two officials discussed cooperation, and stressed the need to strengthen parliamentary relations in order to achieve common goals, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Shoura Council members Dr. Iman bint Abdulaziz Al-Jibreen and Yazid bin Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri.

 

 

