You are here

  • Home
  • Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as hits failed to match the hype

Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as hits failed to match the hype

Update Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as hits failed to match the hype
1 / 2
Jake Paul, left, punches Mike Tyson during their heavyweight bout at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Getty Images/AFP)
Update Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as hits failed to match the hype
2 / 2
Jake Paul faces off with Mike Tyson during a press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ahead of their boxing match. (Imagn Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b3ghv

Updated 2 min 28 sec ago
AP
Follow

Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as hits failed to match the hype

Jake Paul beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as hits failed to match the hype
  • Downdetector reported that the outage primarily impacted users in major metropolitan areas, including New York, Seattle and Los Angeles
Updated 2 min 28 sec ago
AP
Follow

ARLINGTON, Texas: Jake Paul won a unanimous decision over Mike Tyson as the hits didn’t match the hype in a fight between a young YouTuber-turned-boxer and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Friday night.

All the hate from the pre-fight buildup was gone, with Paul even stopping to pay homage with a bow to Tyson before the final bell sounded at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The fight wasn’t close on the judge’s cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73.

Tyson came after Paul immediately after the opening bell and landed a couple of quick punches but didn’t try much else the rest of the way.

Even fewer rounds and shorter rounds couldn’t do much to generate action for a 58-year-old in his first sanctioned pro fight in almost 20 years, facing a boxing neophyte with hopes of fighting for championships somewhere in the future.

Paul was more aggressive after the quickly burst from Tyson in the opening seconds, but the punching wasn’t very efficient. There were quite a few wild swings and misses.

Tyson mostly sat back and waited for Paul to come to him, with a few exceptions. It was quite the contract the co-main event, another slugfest in which Katie Taylor kept her undisputed super lightweight championship with a decision over Amanda Serrano.

It was the first sanctioned fight since 2005 for Tyson. Paul started fighting a little more than four years ago.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but had to be postponed when Tyson was treated for a stomach ulcer after falling ill on a flight.

Topics: boxing Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

It’s a quiet Mike Tyson as 58-year-old nears fight with Jake Paul, 31 years his junior
Sport
It’s a quiet Mike Tyson as 58-year-old nears fight with Jake Paul, 31 years his junior
Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson is announced for July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix
Sport
Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson is announced for July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix

Kosovo FA say they warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans

Kosovo FA say they warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans
Updated 51 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Kosovo FA say they warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans

Kosovo FA say they warned UEFA about possible provocation by Romania fans
  • The match was initially suspended before being abandoned when the Kosovo team refused to return to the pitch
  • UEFA had said it would communicate “further information in due course“
Updated 51 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

BUCHAREST: The Football Federation of Kosovo (FFK) said it had repeatedly warned European soccer’s governing body UEFA about potential provocation from Romania fans ahead of Friday’s Nations League match, which was abandoned when Kosovo’s players walked off.
The game in Bucharest was abandoned in stoppage time after the visiting players left the field with the score at 0-0 when they heard pro-Serbia chanting from the home fans.
The match was initially suspended before being abandoned when the Kosovo team refused to return to the pitch. UEFA had said it would communicate “further information in due course.”
“Cries such as ‘Kosovo is Serbia’ and ‘Serbia, Serbia’, whistling during the singing of the national anthem of Kosovo, throwing hard objects ... and other offensive and provocative actions were present throughout the match, creating an unacceptable atmosphere not safe for our players,” the FFK said in a statement.
“FFK had warned the relevant UEFA bodies more than twice in writing about the possibility of such actions, once a few days before the match and then a few minutes before it started.
“Despite these warnings, the Romanian fans continued with irresponsible and discriminatory behavior, forcing the Kosovo national team to leave the field due to the lack of safety and dignity.”
The FFK also alleged that a Romania official “threatened and assaulted” a Kosovo player in the corridors of the stadium.
“For all these serious violations, FFK has immediately reported the incidents to the match delegate and has started preparing a full complaint with facts and evidence that will be submitted to UEFA’s disciplinary bodies,” it added.
Reuters has contacted UEFA for comment.
The Romanian Football Federation was fined by UEFA last year over pro-Serbia chanting and the display of a banner reading “Kosovo is Serbia” by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier between the countries at the National Arena.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and has been recognized by more than 100 countries, but not Romania.

Topics: UEFA Nations League Romania UEFA Serbia Kosovo #SND2024

Related

Kosovo players walk off in Romania game after ‘Serbia’ chants
Sport
Kosovo players walk off in Romania game after ‘Serbia’ chants
North Kosovo ethnic tensions remain risk for violence, NATO official says
World
North Kosovo ethnic tensions remain risk for violence, NATO official says

Spencer Johnson takes five as Australia beat Pakistan to clinch T20 series

Spencer Johnson takes five as Australia beat Pakistan to clinch T20 series
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Spencer Johnson takes five as Australia beat Pakistan to clinch T20 series

Spencer Johnson takes five as Australia beat Pakistan to clinch T20 series
  • Pakistan fell short by 13 runs despite Haris Rauf’s impressive 4-22, which restricted the hosts to 147-9
  • Australia, having won the rain-hit opener in Brisbane, will host the final game in Hobart on Monday
Updated 56 min 21 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Speedster Spencer Johnson took 5-26 to propel Australia to a tense 13-run victory over Pakistan in Sydney on Saturday and seal their three-match T20 series with a game to go.
Set just 148 to win after Haris Rauf claimed 4-22 to keep the hosts in check, Pakistan were all out for 134 in the final over despite a lively 52 from Usman Khan.

Pakistan’s Usman Khan bats during the second T20 international cricket match against Australia in Sydney, Australia, on November 16, 2024. (AP)

Australia won a rain-hit first match in Brisbane by 29 runs with the final game at Hobart on Monday.
“We thought we were there or thereabouts and I thought the way the bowlers went about it was brilliant,” said Australian captain Josh Inglis.
“There’s so many options in this team I can go to. Every time I turned to Johnson tonight, he got a wicket. The way they played tonight was really good.”

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis shakes hands with Pakistan’s Haris Rauf after Australia won the T20 international cricket match against Pakistan in Sydney, on November 16, 2024. (AP)

Australia secured a vital breakthrough by removing Babar Azam (3) off Xavier Bartlett in the second over and Pakistan’s woes deepened when Johnson accounted for Sahibzada Farhan (5).
Runs were hard to come by and after facing 26 balls for 16, skipper Mohammad Rizwan knew he had to up the tempo.
But it cost him with Tim David taking a fine diving catch in the deep off Johnson, who then bagged Salman Agha next ball, caught behind by Inglis to leave Pakistan on 44-4 after 10 overs.
Khan played himself in and brought up his first T20 half-century.

Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan leaves the field after losing his wicket during the T20 international cricket match against Australia in Sydney, on November 16, 2024. (AP)

But Johnson struck again with Abbas Afridi (4) following soon after to earn the 28-year-old a maiden five-wicket haul in his seventh T20.
Two wickets in an over by spin king Adam Zampa piled the pressure on Pakistan who were unable to rise to the challenge.
Earlier, Australia was restricted to 147-9 after a rip-roaring start, but a slew of dropped catches cost Pakistan.
“If you take the positives, the boys bowled very well. We know Australia is not an easy team,” said Rizwan.
“But if you drop crucial catches, it will cost you the game.
“We all know the pitch wasn’t easy to bat,” he added.
Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short stitched together a highly entertaining 52-run opening stand off just 22 balls before Rauf struck twice in three deliveries.

Pakistan’s Sufiyan Muqeem (left) is congratulated by teammate Salman Ali Agha after taking the wicket of Australia’s Marcus Stoinis during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney, on November 16, 2024. (AP)

After tempting Fraser-McGurk (20) into another slog that was taken in the deep by Agha, he enticed a leading edge from Inglis (0).
Pakistan had their tails up and Short quickly followed for 32, bowled by Afridi, with three wickets falling for four runs.
Marcus Stoinis survived two dropped catches but finally fell on 14, reverse-sweeping to Sufiyan Muqeem, who was brought into side for Haseebullah Khan.

Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk bats during the T20 international cricket match between Australia and Pakistan in Sydney, on November 16, 2024. (AP)

Muqeem’s wrist-spin then took care of dangerman Glenn Maxwell (21) as the runs dried up.
David was removed by Rauf for 18 and he collected his fourth by bowling Bartlett (5).
Aaron Hardie made a handy 28 before Afridi removed him and Johnson in successive balls in the final over.

Topics: Pakistan Australia Cricket Pakistan vs Australia T20I match T20I series

UAE to face Brazil in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2024 final

UAE to face Brazil in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2024 final
Updated 16 November 2024
SALEH FAREED
Follow

UAE to face Brazil in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2024 final

UAE to face Brazil in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2024 final
  • The UAE team will play the final on Saturday night, against the Brazilian team, while the Spanish team will face the German side for third and fourth place
Updated 16 November 2024
SALEH FAREED

NEOM: Defending champions Brazil and UAE are through to the final of the NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2024, after winning their last matches of the group stages against Japan and Saudi Arabia on Friday.

In group A, the UAE team succeeded in overcoming the Saudi side with a 6-5 result, raising their score to 9 points, while the Green Falcons finished with 2 points in last place.

In the same group, the German team achieved their first victory in the tournament, after defeating the English side 6-3, to rise to second place with 3 points, ahead of the Three Lions, who are in third place on goal difference.

Meanwhile, in group B, the South American side beat Spain comfortably 9-1, while Japan beat China 9-0. With these results, the Brazilian team topped the group with 9 points and reached the final for the third year in a row, followed by Spain with 6 points, Japan with 3 points, while the Chinese team came last in the group without any points.

The UAE team will play the final on Saturday night, against the Brazilian team, while the Spanish team will face the German side for third and fourth place.

The match for fifth and sixth place will bring together Japan and England, and the Saudi team will face the Chinese side in the contest for seventh and eighth place.

UAE defender Waleed Abdullah spoke to Arab News after the match against the hosts, Saudi Arabia.

“It is difficult to predict what will happen in the match,” he said. “The Brazilian team is very strong and ranked first in the world, and we have all respect for them. We will enter the match with high focus and do our best. In the end, it is an opportunity to face the world champion, and this is not the first time we compete with them.”

In the women’s group, a late goal from Brazilian striker Dani Barboza led to the team overcoming Ukraine 5-4 to reach the final against Spain, who put in a great performance and finished with a 4-1 victory over England.

Topics: NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2024

Related

Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Germany in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2024
Sport
Saudi Arabia fight back to stun Germany in NEOM Beach Soccer Cup 2024
NEOM board of directors announces leadership change
Business & Economy
NEOM board of directors announces leadership change

Rozner rekindles Dubai romance to lead DP World Tour Championship

Rozner rekindles Dubai romance to lead DP World Tour Championship
Updated 16 November 2024
Arab News
Follow

Rozner rekindles Dubai romance to lead DP World Tour Championship

Rozner rekindles Dubai romance to lead DP World Tour Championship
Updated 16 November 2024
Arab News

Antoine Rozner posted a stunning seven under par round of 65 to move into the lead at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Frenchman, who has a good record in Dubai, having won the 2020 Golf in Dubai Championship presented by DP World, leads by one on nine under par with a stacked leaderboard in pursuit, including nearest challengers Tyrrell Hatton, of England, and Race to Dubai leader Rory McIlroy one shot back.

“I putted really well. It’s one of those days where everything goes in, and I had a ton of fun out there. I think with my caddie we had a really good fun, it was one of those days where everything goes right and took advantage of it,” Rozner said.

Three-time DP World Tour winner Rozner was one under through his first eight holes, before catching fire from the ninth where he reeled off a trio of birdies, before adding another three in a row from the 14th to move into the 36-hole lead for the fourth time in his DP World Tour career.

Victory for Rozner on the Earth Course could also see him climb as high as second on the Race to Dubai and secure dual membership with the PGA TOUR for 2025.

Four-time Major Champion McIlroy posted a three under par 69, which could have been one better had a closing eagle putt not slid by, to strengthen his grip on the Harry Vardon Trophy.

The 17-time DP World Tour winner was four under through seven holes of his second round and threatening to open a comprehensive lead, but bogeys at the eighth and tenth opened the door for Rozner to seize the advantage, with his closing birdie earning him a round of 69.

The Northern Irishman leads the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex and with South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence — the only man able to deny him a sixth Race to Dubai title — nine shots off the lead on level par, McIlroy is in line to be crowned European No. 1 for the sixth time and move alongside the legendary Seve Ballesteros.

McIlroy said: “A little disappointed that I didn’t kick on after such a great start, four under through seven. I just started to miss a few fairways around the turn, and not by much either, but the rough is so thick, and you lose all control of your golf ball if you hit it in there.”

Hatton matched playing partner McIlroy’s round of 69, bouncing back from a bogey at the fourth with birdies at the sixth, eighth, tenth and 15th to remain in the mix with two rounds to play. The Englishman has twice been a runner-up in the DP World Tour Championship in 2016 and 2022, and also finished second in last week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the first of the two events in the DP World Tour Play-Offs.

“Pretty similar thing to yesterday, to be honest, in terms of just not feeling very comfortable. Just every shot felt like a bit of a struggle, I guess. Three under is a pretty acceptable score, all things considered,” Hatton said.

Chilean Joaquin Niemann sits in fourth place on seven under par, with Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard, Irishman Shane Lowry and Swede Jesper Svensson all posting five under par rounds of 67 to join Japan’s Keita Nakajima in a tie for fifth on six under.

The English trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Wallace and Paul Waring are a shot further back in tied ninth, with the latter continuing his quest for back-to-back Rolex Series titles after his victory at Yas Links last week.

Topics: golf Antoine Rozner DP World Tour Championship Dubai UAE

Related

Antoine Rozner during the second round of the 2021 AVIV Dubai Championship. (Getty Images Europe)
Sport
Defending champion Antoine Rozner tops AVIV Dubai Championship leaderboard on Day 2
Rozner shoots 64, wins in Dubai for 1st European Tour title
Sport
Rozner shoots 64, wins in Dubai for 1st European Tour title

Asma Alhosani becomes first Emirati woman to reach black belt finals at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Asma Alhosani becomes first Emirati woman to reach black belt finals at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Updated 16 November 2024
Arab News
Follow

Asma Alhosani becomes first Emirati woman to reach black belt finals at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Asma Alhosani becomes first Emirati woman to reach black belt finals at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
  • First time four UAE athletes in different categories have reached black belt finals since competition’s inception
Updated 16 November 2024
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Emiratis Zayed Alkatheeri, Khaled Al-Shehhi, Mohammed Alsuwaidi and Asma Alhosani on Friday secured their spots in the finals of the professional black belt division at the 16th Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The finals will will take place on Saturday at Mubadala Arena, and will feature four Emirati athletes for the first time since the championship’s inception.

Representing Baniyas Club, Alhosani has made history by becoming the first Emirati woman to qualify for the professional finals in the women’s brown/black belt category. She achieved the milestone after defeating France’s Lina Grosset from School of Champs in the 55 kg division.

“I am very proud to be the first Emirati woman to reach the final in the women’s brown/black belt division at this world championship,” Alhosani said. “This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our wise leadership and the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. I eagerly look forward to the final, where I aim to win gold and stand on the podium.”

In the men’s 62 kg men’s division, Al-Ain Club’s Khaled Al-Shehhi secured his place in the finals after defeating Ecuadorian Enrique Guerrero.

“Reaching the final for the second consecutive year is a significant step in my career,” he said. “I’m determined to give my best performance and win the gold medal and the championship belt. Last year’s silver medal motivated me to improve my skills, refine my strategy, and work harder throughout the year. My goal tomorrow (Saturday) is to take gold.”

Meanwhile, Zayed Alkatheeri, representing Abu Dhabi Police Academy, also advanced to the finals. Alkatheeri, who made history in 2022 as the first Emirati to win gold in the black belt division, defeated Armenian Rafayel Kostanyan from Legacy Jiu-Jitsu Armenia.

“I’m thrilled with my performance today and excited about the opportunity to reclaim the title,” Alkatheeri said. “I’m confident in my abilities and ready to compete against one of the best athletes in the world. Tomorrow is my chance to showcase my skills and prove my progress.”

Elsewhere, Mohammed Alsuwaidi from Al-Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Academy secured his place in the 69 kg final after overcoming Brazilian Raimundo Sodre from Clube Feijao in the semifinal. “I am so glad I made it to the finals in the black belt division. I’m really looking forward to the final tomorrow. I’ve done all the preparations right, so I am confident I will do my best to win the title,” he said.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Related

Commando Group leads as Emiratis shine on penultimate day of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
Commando Group leads as Emiratis shine on penultimate day of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
‘Nothing is impossible’ — jiu-jitsu athlete fights back from coma to compete in Abu Dhabi World Masters
Sport
‘Nothing is impossible’ — jiu-jitsu athlete fights back from coma to compete in Abu Dhabi World Masters

Latest updates

Diriyah bags two ‘Mostadam’ sustainability certifications
The announcement was made at Cityscape Global in Riyadh.
Abkhazia leader says ready to resign if protesters vacate parliament
Abkhazia leader says ready to resign if protesters vacate parliament
Young Libyans gear up for their first ever election
Young Libyans gear up for their first ever election
Dutch government survives dispute over Amsterdam violence
Dutch government survives dispute over Amsterdam violence
Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israel strike on Syria: source
Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders killed in Israel strike on Syria: source

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.