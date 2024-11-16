Review: ‘Gladiator II’ — entertaining, and a fun romp

Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry hit the stage at landmark Elie Saab show in Riyadh

RIYADH: The only thing sparkling brighter than the stars on the red carpet and performers on stage were the dresses on the runway as Lebanese icon Elie Saab put on a spectacle on Wednesday night in Riyadh with Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Halle Berry hitting the stage in addition to a runway show of his creations.

In celebration of 45 years of Elie Saab, the show displayed 300 designs under the theme “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab,” an homage to the 1001 nights collection of Middle Eastern folktales.

Celine Dion was spotted on the red carpet at the event. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

Former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld styled all the looks for the runway.

Guests were given a surprise when stars Lopez, Camila Cabello, Nancy Ajram, Amr Diab, and the legendary Celine Dion took to the stage in celebration of Elie Saab.

Oscar-winner Halle Berry hit the stage. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

Opening the show was none other than Hollywood actress Berry wearing the same Elie Saab gown she wore when she won her first Oscar in 2002, making her the first Black woman to win the award for Best Actress.

Prior to the show, Berry was seen on the red carpet talking about how this was her first time meeting Saab in person, “That was the highlight of this trip for me to finally meet this man who I have been inextricably connected to for 22 years, and to give him a hug and tell him thank you.”

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez performed at the event. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

Celebrity stylist Law Roach, known for styling Hollywood A-listers like Zendaya, Anya Taylor Joy, Bella Hadid, and Celine Dion, talked to Arab News about Elie Saab’s ability to transcend eras.

“Elie Saab is one of the few couturiers whose clothes can be passed down to generations and generations and be reinterpreted.”

Models gather on stage at the Elie Saab show in Riyadh. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

“Maybe someone got married in it (a dress), and maybe generations down the granddaughter of someone gets married in the same dress, it has that possibility of just being timeless and forever,” he said.

Saudi French model Amira Al-Zuhair was spotted on the runway. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

The spectacle began with a performance by Lopez, a frequent wearer of Saab’s creations. The first designs exhibited an array of black-and-white dresses adorned in classic crystals, a signature touch in most of his designs.

Next up was “an ode to the female figure”, where dresses in different shades of pink and green were lit up on stage with the help of singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. This section of the show featured what looked like a garden theme, detailing the beauty of the natural world as it interconnects with the beauty of women.

The tale continued into a silver and blue chapter, where the audience was given a touch of Arab culture with Lebanese singing icon Nancy Ajram, a nod to Elie Saab’s Lebanese heritage as well, followed by Egyptian star Amr Diab.

The show featured 300 looks. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

“Elie Saab, the name introduces itself. When we say Elie Saab we say elegance… when I wear Elie Saab I look at myself in the mirror more often and find myself more beautiful,” Ajram stated before her performance.

“I am also happy that a Lebanese creative deserves to be honored, is very successful, and we all see ourselves in him.”

In celebration of 45 years of Elie Saab, the show displayed 300 designs under the theme “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab.” (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

The show concluded with a showcase by Dion, who gave an emotional and empowering performance that had the entire audience on their feet.

The show featured 300 looks. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

“Being here (in Riyadh) for the first time is kind of a dream come true,” Dion said.

“His (Elie Saab’s) generosity, his talent, he has been singing with me because I have been wearing his dresses, his talent, for many, many, years.”

In celebration of 45 years of Elie Saab, the show displayed 300 designs under the theme “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab.” (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

Elie Saab Jr., CEO of Elie Saab, said: “We have been thinking a lot about how to create an international event in high fashion in the heart of Riyadh. And I believe it is a one of a kind event, not just for Riyadh, but for the whole world and the whole fashion industry.”

The evening was attended by more than 1,000 guests, including Egyptian actress Youssra; Italian star Monica Bellucci; British models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Poppy Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn, supermodels Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Helena Christensen, and Arab actresses Nadine Njeim, Cyrine Abdel Nour, and Tara Emad.

Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram on stage. (Supplied)

Mustafa Sammak, COO of Ohana Development, which collaborated with Elie Saab on the Waterfront Tower in Abu Dhabi, told Arab News at the event that the showcase “powerfully reflects Middle Eastern artistry and heritage, drawing global attention to the region’s luxury landscape and creative depth. It reminds us that design — whether in fashion or real estate — has the ability to tell stories and bridge cultures.”