Review: 'Gladiator II' — entertaining, and a fun romp

Review: ‘Gladiator II’ — entertaining, and a fun romp
Irish actor Paul Mescal (R) poses with British director Ridley Scott on the red carpet upon arrival for the Royal film performance and World premiere of the film "Gladiator II" at the Odeon Lux, in Leicester Square, central London, on November 13, 2024. (AFP)
Updated 55 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Review: ‘Gladiator II’ — entertaining, and a fun romp

Review: ‘Gladiator II’ — entertaining, and a fun romp
Updated 55 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: After years of waiting, “Gladiator II,” a sequel to the epic saga “Gladiator” (2000), has finally hit the screen.

The film, released in VOX Cinemas, Saudi Arabia on Nov. 14, had a premiere at VOX Cinemas, Roshn Front in Riyadh on Tuesday evening.

Directed by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, “Gladiator II” continues the epic saga of power, intrigue and vengeance in Ancient Rome.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Fred Hechinger, the action genre release offers full entertainment, and serves as a follow-up to Scott’s “Gladiator,” released almost 25 years ago.

Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

With “Gladiator II” expected to have its work cut out trying to prove it can stand toe to toe with Scott’s highly regarded epic, the film is not exactly what fans have been expecting. It is no patch on the original, to be sure, but it is still a good fun time at the movies, with Mescal and Washington stealing the show. It is entertaining, and a fun romp.

Scott’s return to the Roman arena is something of a repeat, but it is still a thrilling spectacle and Mescal a formidable lead.

Set about 25 years after “Gladiator,” we are reintroduced to Lucius (Mescal), the now grown son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and Maximus (Russell Crowe). He lives with his wife and child in Numidia as a respected warrior, but a far cry from his birthright. When a battalion of Roman soldiers, led by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) invades his land, his wife is killed in the battle, resulting in Lucius’ capture and enslavement. Passed along, he ends up in Rome, seen as fodder for the masses.

Obviously inspired by the similar predicament of Maximus, Lucius quietly resolves to fight as a gladiator in the Colosseum. His silent reasoning and overwhelming abilities are noteworthy, capturing the attention of Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former slave. Macrinus has designs on the throne of Rome, plotting to overthrow young emperors Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn), taking Lucius under his wing in the process. As all of these people come together and realize Lucius’ connection; blood is spilt and lives are lost, but in the end Lucius takes his revenge.

“Gladiator II” is a good time at the multiplex, both for fans of the first one and those who do not have any extra affection.

Topics: review Gladiator II

Riyadh Zoo returns with new interactive experiences as part of Riyadh Season

Riyadh Zoo returns with new interactive experiences as part of Riyadh Season
Updated 15 November 2024
Hajar AlQusayer
Riyadh Zoo returns with new interactive experiences as part of Riyadh Season

Riyadh Zoo returns with new interactive experiences as part of Riyadh Season
  • Entry is free for all, visitors can book tickets through the webook platform
Updated 15 November 2024
Hajar AlQusayer

RIYADH: Home to more than 1,400 animals from 190 species, Riyadh Zoo is back for its third year as part of Riyadh Season, offering visitors of all ages new interactive and educational experiences.

Beginning Oct. 30, the zoo opened its doors to the public free of charge. Visitors can book tickets through the webook platform and explore a variety of animals in natural habitats that mimic their original environments.

Riyadh Zoo operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and spans 161,000 square meters. (Supplied)

Among the new experiences is “Croc Cave,” where guests can safely observe crocodiles from secure platforms. The “Bird Zone” features a range of exotic birds, allowing visitors to engage with them up close and even feed them. Another highlight is the “Kangaroo Yard,” where guests can interact with and take photos of the famous Australian animals.

A new bird show has also been introduced, where trained birds perform entertaining and skilful tricks and routines, delighting the audience. The zoo’s educational offerings have been enhanced with an interactive farm experience, allowing visitors to learn more about nature and animal life through hands-on activities.

Riyadh Zoo operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and spans 161,000 square meters. The venue also includes food stalls and mobile food trucks to cater to visitors throughout the day.

Several rare and endangered animals have been born so far at the site, and the zoo also witnessed the Gulf’s first animal birth by cesarean section. (Supplied)

Located in Al-Malaz neighborhood, it is one of the key attractions of Riyadh Season.

Seung-Min shin, a frequent visitor at the zoo, told Arab News she had taken her son who was deeply interested in the animals’ various behaviors.

“The flying birds and the absence of cages for each animal — where we can go inside and touch them — that’s the beauty here,” she added.

Visitor Fatima Hashim, emphasized the educational value for young visitors on offer, saying: “Seeing animals in real life helps children learn about animals, their nature, habitats, and the different types of mammals and birds. The experience was wonderful … the staff at the zoo focused on teaching children how to feed the animals, helping them have the full experience.”

According to Riyadh Zoo’s website, several rare and endangered animals have been born so far at the site, and the zoo also witnessed the Gulf’s first animal birth by cesarean section.

Riyadh Zoo’s layout includes zones designed to accommodate visitors with disabilities, with fewer stairs and more flat surfaces, allowing everyone to explore the park with ease and enjoy a complete experience.

Riyadh Zoo was originally established in 1957 as a private menagerie for King Saud and the Saudi royal family. It opened to the public in 1987.

 

Topics: Riyadh Zoo Saudi Arabia Riyadh season

Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry hit the stage at landmark Elie Saab show in Riyadh

Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry hit the stage at landmark Elie Saab show in Riyadh
Updated 15 November 2024
Tamara Aboalsaud
Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry hit the stage at landmark Elie Saab show in Riyadh

Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry hit the stage at landmark Elie Saab show in Riyadh
Updated 15 November 2024
Tamara Aboalsaud

RIYADH: The only thing sparkling brighter than the stars on the red carpet and performers on stage were the dresses on the runway as Lebanese icon Elie Saab put on a spectacle on Wednesday night in Riyadh with Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Halle Berry hitting the stage in addition to a runway show of his creations.

In celebration of 45 years of Elie Saab, the show displayed 300 designs under the theme “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab,” an homage to the 1001 nights collection of Middle Eastern folktales.

Celine Dion was spotted on the red carpet at the event. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

Former French Vogue editor Carine Roitfeld styled all the looks for the runway.

Guests were given a surprise when stars Lopez, Camila Cabello, Nancy Ajram, Amr Diab, and the legendary Celine Dion took to the stage in celebration of Elie Saab.

Oscar-winner Halle Berry hit the stage. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

Opening the show was none other than Hollywood actress Berry wearing the same Elie Saab gown she wore when she won her first Oscar in 2002, making her the first Black woman to win the award for Best Actress.

Prior to the show, Berry was seen on the red carpet talking about how this was her first time meeting Saab in person, “That was the highlight of this trip for me to finally meet this man who I have been inextricably connected to for 22 years, and to give him a hug and tell him thank you.”

Pop icon Jennifer Lopez performed at the event. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

Celebrity stylist Law Roach, known for styling Hollywood A-listers like Zendaya, Anya Taylor Joy, Bella Hadid, and Celine Dion, talked to Arab News about Elie Saab’s ability to transcend eras.

“Elie Saab is one of the few couturiers whose clothes can be passed down to generations and generations and be reinterpreted.”

Models gather on stage at the Elie Saab show in Riyadh. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

“Maybe someone got married in it (a dress), and maybe generations down the granddaughter of someone gets married in the same dress, it has that possibility of just being timeless and forever,” he said.

Saudi French model Amira Al-Zuhair was spotted on the runway. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

The spectacle began with a performance by Lopez, a frequent wearer of Saab’s creations. The first designs exhibited an array of black-and-white dresses adorned in classic crystals, a signature touch in most of his designs.

Next up was “an ode to the female figure”, where dresses in different shades of pink and green were lit up on stage with the help of singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. This section of the show featured what looked like a garden theme, detailing the beauty of the natural world as it interconnects with the beauty of women.

The tale continued into a silver and blue chapter, where the audience was given a touch of Arab culture with Lebanese singing icon Nancy Ajram, a nod to Elie Saab’s Lebanese heritage as well, followed by Egyptian star Amr Diab.

The show featured 300 looks. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

“Elie Saab, the name introduces itself. When we say Elie Saab we say elegance… when I wear Elie Saab I look at myself in the mirror more often and find myself more beautiful,” Ajram stated before her performance.

“I am also happy that a Lebanese creative deserves to be honored, is very successful, and we all see ourselves in him.”

In celebration of 45 years of Elie Saab, the show displayed 300 designs under the theme “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab.” (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

The show concluded with a showcase by Dion, who gave an emotional and empowering performance that had the entire audience on their feet.

The show featured 300 looks. (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

“Being here (in Riyadh) for the first time is kind of a dream come true,” Dion said.

“His (Elie Saab’s) generosity, his talent, he has been singing with me because I have been wearing his dresses, his talent, for many, many, years.”

In celebration of 45 years of Elie Saab, the show displayed 300 designs under the theme “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab.” (AN Photo/ Jafer Alsaleh)

Elie Saab Jr., CEO of Elie Saab, said: “We have been thinking a lot about how to create an international event in high fashion in the heart of Riyadh. And I believe it is a one of a kind event, not just for Riyadh, but for the whole world and the whole fashion industry.”

The evening was attended by more than 1,000 guests, including Egyptian actress Youssra; Italian star Monica Bellucci; British models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Poppy Delevingne  and Jourdan Dunn, supermodels Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Helena Christensen, and Arab actresses Nadine Njeim, Cyrine Abdel Nour, and Tara Emad.

Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram on stage. (Supplied)

Mustafa Sammak, COO of Ohana Development, which collaborated with Elie Saab on the Waterfront Tower in Abu Dhabi, told Arab News at the event that the showcase “powerfully reflects Middle Eastern artistry and heritage, drawing global attention to the region’s luxury landscape and creative depth. It reminds us that design — whether in fashion or real estate — has the ability to tell stories and bridge cultures.”

Indian film icons Bobby Deol, Suriya hail Riyadh visit

Indian film icons Bobby Deol, Suriya hail Riyadh visit
Updated 12 November 2024
Rashid Hassan
Indian film icons Bobby Deol, Suriya hail Riyadh visit

Indian film icons Bobby Deol, Suriya hail Riyadh visit
  • The duo are in the Kingdom’s capital to promote epic saga ‘Kanguva,’ in theaters on Nov. 14
Updated 12 November 2024
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Bollywood icon Bobby Deol and Tamil cinema veteran Suriya spent time with fans and members of the press to promote their new film “Kanguva” in Riyadh.

They are among the latest international stars to visit the Kingdom’s capital and interact with local fans of their work.

“Kanguva” is an epic fantasy action film directed by Siva, starring Suriya, Deol, and Disha Patani, which hits the Kingdom’s theaters on Nov. 14.

Over the past few weeks, Suriya and Deol have been promoting “Kanguva” across India and abroad. (Supplied)

Speaking to fans at an event in Riyadh this week, Deol expressed his appreciation for fans in Saudi Arabia. “Today I am here with all of you, and so many of you. I am happy to be here among you all. I love you, Suriya loves you, we all love you for so much of your love and compassion,” he said.

Speaking about his first visit to Riyadh, Deol added: “I feel so happy that our people live here and are liked by the host country. I am glad to see you all. It’s your energy, it’s your love that gives us strength, and whatever we are today, it’s because of your love.

“So, thank you so much for having us here today.”

Bobby Deol and Suriya are among the latest international stars to visit the Kingdom’s capital to promote their film.

Suriya is in Riyadh for the first time for the film’s promotion.

The style icon told Arab News: “I am happy to be among our people living here and to see a lot of transformation going on in the Kingdom, including in the cinema sector, thanks to Vision 2030 — the ambitious plan to transform Saudi Arabia, diversify its economy and open to the world.

Deol said he is geared up for the release of “Kanguva,” his first multilingual work in both Tamil and Hindi. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)

“It aims to create an ambitious nation, a thriving economy, and a vibrant society that allows citizens and residents to achieve their dreams, hopes and aspirations, I am happy to see the transformation,” the actor added.

Suriya and Deol also spoke about sharing the screen in “Kanguva,” admiring each other’s roles and working together.

Deol said he is geared up for the release of “Kanguva,” his first multilingual work in both Tamil and Hindi. He shared his admiration for Suriya, highlighting the powerful presence the actor brings on the screen.

Over the past few weeks, Suriya and Deol have been promoting “Kanguva” across India and abroad.

With Suriya in a double role and Deol as a dangerous villain, the film was made with a budget of over $35million and is one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.

The film also features Patani as a character connected to both a historical and contemporary timeline. Primarily known for her glamorous roles, action-packed sequences and songs, this role portrays her in a fresh look.

 

Topics: Indian films Bobby Deol Suriya

Oscar winner Viola Davis to be honored at Jeddah's Red Sea International Film Festival

Oscar winner Viola Davis to be honored at Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 12 November 2024
Afshan Aziz
Oscar winner Viola Davis to be honored at Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival

Oscar winner Viola Davis to be honored at Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 12 November 2024
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Academy Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis and Egyptian star Mona Zaki will be honored at this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, set to run from Dec. 5-14 under the theme “The New Home of Film.”

Jeddah's newly inaugurated Culture Square is the main venue for this year’s festivities. RSIFF will showcase a lineup of 120 films from 81 territories and host a program of talks, screenings, and awards honoring luminaries in the film industry.

This year the festival will honor two women in global cinema: Egyptian actress Mona Zaki and Academy Award-winning US actress Viola Davis. 

Davis is a producer and the co-founder of JVL Media, an initiative dedicated to bringing diverse narratives to the screen, will also be recognized. During the festival, JVL Media will take part in RSIFF’s Souk, an industry-focused market dedicated to fostering cross-cultural storytelling and collaboration. The Souk will bring together 75 companies from 18 countries, with JVL Media joining in both the marketplace and the industry talks program, which will delve into storytelling trends and funding opportunities within the region and globally. 

RSIFF will showcase a lineup of 120 films from 81 territories and host a program of talks, screenings, and awards honoring luminaries in the film industry. (Hashem Nadeem)

This UNESCO Heritage site, with its coral stone buildings and colorful rawasheen latticework, offers a unique blend of heritage and modernity, creating an immersive cinematic experience. 

Mohammed Asseri, RSIFF Acting CEO, said: “The new venue in Jeddah’s historic district blends modern design with rich history.”

Shivani Pandya Malhotra, managing director of the RSIFF, highlighted the foundation's comprehensive approach to supporting the film ecosystem, saying: "We're not just about the festival — we have a range of initiatives like the Red Sea Souk, which serves as an industry hub for business, connections, and discovering new films. Through Red Sea Labs, we provide vital support to regional filmmakers, offering programs like residency opportunities, feature film development, and collaborations with Film Independent for TV series projects. The Red Sea Fund further empowers filmmakers by offering partial financing for their films and TV series.”

Addressing the challenges regional filmmakers face in breaking into the international scene, Shivani emphasized the importance of telling authentic local stories from Saudi Arabia, the Arab world, Africa, and Asia. 

(Hashem Nadeem)

"We believe in the power of these stories and are committed to giving filmmakers the platform to share them. Through Red Sea Labs and the Souk, we provide structure, pitch opportunities, and connect filmmakers with international buyers, distributors, and sales agents. Our goal is to create an organic space where projects can be discovered and supported,” she said. 

RSIFF 2024 will open with “The Tale of Daye’s Family,” an Egyptian-Saudi co-production directed by Karim Shenawy, telling the inspiring story of Daye, a young Nubian albino boy with a powerful voice who faces adversity while journeying from Aswan to Cairo to audition for “The Voice.” 

Johnny Depp-directed “‘Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness” will be this year’s Awards Night Gala film while the fourth edition’s closing film will be “Better Man,” directed, co-written, and co-produced by Michael Gracey. The biopic reimagines the journey of British pop icon Robbie Williams—from boy band fame to tabloid scandal and his return to the spotlight.

In addition to these highlights, the festival will present a competitive lineup, including “Maria,” directed by Pablo Larrain and starring Angelina Jolie as opera star Maria Callas, and “We Live In Time,” featuring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. Hollywood star Danny DeVito is expected to attend the gala screening of “A Sudden Case of Christmas.” 

Kaleem Aftab, director of international programming at RSIFF, said, “When selecting films for the Red Sea Film Festival, I first look for emotional resonance, if a film connects with me personally, it often connects with audiences in Saudi Arabia. Our theme this year, The New Home of Film, draws inspiration from home, both literally and metaphorically. It's about finding films that embody that feeling of belonging. We also seek films that are culturally relevant, with themes of change and modernity, especially as Saudi Arabia undergoes its own transformation.”

'Marvels of Saudi Orchestra' headed to Tokyo this month

‘Marvels of Saudi Orchestra’ headed to Tokyo this month
Updated 11 November 2024
Arab News
‘Marvels of Saudi Orchestra’ headed to Tokyo this month

‘Marvels of Saudi Orchestra’ headed to Tokyo this month
Updated 11 November 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Following performances in Paris, Mexico City, New York and London, the “Marvels of Saudi Orchestra” will bring its musical showcase to Tokyo on Nov. 22. The event – to be held at the Tokyo Opera City – marks a celebration of the Kingdom’s musical heritage and a collaboration with Japan, uniting diverse traditions through the universal language of music.

The evening will feature the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir performing alongside the Gagaku Orchestra Imperial Court Music of Japan and the Orchestra Academy of Tokyo College of Music.

The program will encompass traditional Saudi compositions and classical Japanese pieces, highlighting the depth and diversity of both nations’ musical legacies. A special guest performance by renowned Japanese guitarist HOTEI will further enhance this evening of musical synergy. 

Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Music Commission, said in a statement, “Music has a unique ability to transcend borders and create connections. Through the ‘Marvels of Saudi Orchestra,’ we are thrilled to share the cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia with the world, fostering deeper understanding and friendship through shared artistry.”

Organized by the Saudi Music Commission, one of the eleven cultural commissions under the Ministry of Culture, the “Marvels of Saudi Orchestra” global tour embodies Saudi Arabia’s commitment to cultural exchange and musical excellence.

 

