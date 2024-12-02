COP16 opens in Riyadh with $2bn pledged to combat global drought crisis

RIYADH: A landmark initiative to tackle droughts secured $2 billion in funding on the opening day of COP16 in Riyadh.
In what is the largest-ever meeting of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, COP16 President Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhley announced the Riyadh Drought Resilience Partnership during a first day filled with high-level speeches.
Initially funded with $150 million from Saudi Arabia, more financing for the partnership was announced by the Islamic Development Bank and the OPEC Fund for International Development, with both pledging $1 billion each.
Drought has become a persistent reality for much of the world, increasing by nearly 30 percent over the past two decades and now accounting for 15 percent of all natural disasters globally. By 2050, three out of every four people on Earth could be affected, according to data shared during the opening session of COP16, which runs from Dec. 2 to 13.
“The launching of the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership aims at promoting multilateral efforts to promote resilience, namely in the countries most impacted by drought. It includes proactive partnerships to support the UNCCD,” Al-Fadhley said as he announced the new initiative.
During the Ministerial Dialogue on Drought Resilience, chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Al-Jasser set out his institution’s motivation for injecting funds into the partnership, saying: “Drought remains an ever-present challenge. Of the 10 countries most exposed in 2024, six are Islamic Development Bank members.”
A delegate representing the OPEC Fund for International Development said its “substantial commitment” reflects a determination to support proactive solutions that restore degraded land, strengthen resilience, and enhance the well-being of vulnerable communities.
Saudi Arabia’s leadership in launching the Riyadh Drought Resilience Partnership was lauded as a proactive move to address the escalating crisis.
“The global community is looking to us for tangible solutions. Strong political will and ambitious targets are essential,” said a South African delegate, urging the adoption of practical measures, including public-private partnerships and harmonized financial flows to build resilience.
Growing crisis: ‘Drought is no longer a future threat’
Speakers at the high-level ministerial dialogue painted a stark picture of the cascading effects of drought, from reduced crop yields and food insecurity to disrupted water and energy systems.
“A child born during a drought is more likely to suffer permanent learning deficiencies, which may pass on to future generations. This crisis perpetuates cycles of poverty and fragility,” warned Saroj Kumar Jha, global director for water at the World Bank.
The organization has discovered that developing economies are ten times more likely to suffer severe economic repercussions from drought compared to wealthier nations.
A call for unified action
Innovation also took center stage at COP16, with the launch of the World Drought Atlas. The Atlas provides critical insights into drought’s impacts on agriculture, ecosystems, and vulnerable communities.
Technologies like early warning systems and satellite monitoring were highlighted as vital tools in forecasting and mitigating drought risks.
“For every dollar invested in proactive measures such as land restoration, the return can be up to $10,” said the UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw.
A defining moment for global resilience
The conference signals a turning point in addressing drought not as an isolated event but as a systemic crisis requiring coordinated global action.
“Drought management must shift from reactive crisis response to long-term preparedness and resilience,” said Thiaw, calling for investments in sustainable land management, inclusive solutions, and innovative financing mechanisms.