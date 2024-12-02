You are here

  • Home
  • COP16 opens in Riyadh with $2bn pledged to combat global drought crisis
COP16
COP16

COP16 opens in Riyadh with $2bn pledged to combat global drought crisis

Update COP16 opens in Riyadh with $2bn pledged to combat global drought crisis
COP16 will run from Dec. 2 to 13 in Riyadh. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/ba698

Updated 32 sec ago
REEM WALID 
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

COP16 opens in Riyadh with $2bn pledged to combat global drought crisis

COP16 opens in Riyadh with $2bn pledged to combat global drought crisis
Updated 32 sec ago
REEM WALID  MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

RIYADH: A landmark initiative to tackle droughts secured $2 billion in funding on the opening day of COP16 in Riyadh.

In what is the largest-ever meeting of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, COP16 President Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhley announced the Riyadh Drought Resilience Partnership during a first day filled with high-level speeches.

Initially funded with $150 million from Saudi Arabia, more financing for the partnership was announced by the Islamic Development Bank and the OPEC Fund for International Development, with both pledging $1 billion each.

Drought has become a persistent reality for much of the world, increasing by nearly 30 percent over the past two decades and now accounting for 15 percent of all natural disasters globally. By 2050, three out of every four people on Earth could be affected, according to data shared during the opening session of COP16, which runs from Dec. 2 to 13.

“The launching of the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership aims at promoting multilateral efforts to promote resilience, namely in the countries most impacted by drought. It includes proactive partnerships to support the UNCCD,” Al-Fadhley said as he announced the new initiative.

During the Ministerial Dialogue on Drought Resilience, chairman of the Islamic Development Bank Muhammad Al-Jasser set out his institution’s motivation for injecting funds into the partnership, saying: “Drought remains an ever-present challenge. Of the 10 countries most exposed in 2024, six are Islamic Development Bank members.”

A delegate representing the OPEC Fund for International Development said its “substantial commitment” reflects a determination to support proactive solutions that restore degraded land, strengthen resilience, and enhance the well-being of vulnerable communities.

Saudi Arabia’s leadership in launching the Riyadh Drought Resilience Partnership was lauded as a proactive move to address the escalating crisis. 

“The global community is looking to us for tangible solutions. Strong political will and ambitious targets are essential,” said a South African delegate, urging the adoption of practical measures, including public-private partnerships and harmonized financial flows to build resilience.

Growing crisis: ‘Drought is no longer a future threat’

Speakers at the high-level ministerial dialogue painted a stark picture of the cascading effects of drought, from reduced crop yields and food insecurity to disrupted water and energy systems.

“A child born during a drought is more likely to suffer permanent learning deficiencies, which may pass on to future generations. This crisis perpetuates cycles of poverty and fragility,” warned Saroj Kumar Jha, global director for water at the World Bank.

The organization has discovered that developing economies are ten times more likely to suffer severe economic repercussions from drought compared to wealthier nations.

A call for unified action

Innovation also took center stage at COP16, with the launch of the World Drought Atlas. The Atlas provides critical insights into drought’s impacts on agriculture, ecosystems, and vulnerable communities.

Technologies like early warning systems and satellite monitoring were highlighted as vital tools in forecasting and mitigating drought risks.

“For every dollar invested in proactive measures such as land restoration, the return can be up to $10,” said the UNCCD Executive Secretary Ibrahim Thiaw.

A defining moment for global resilience

The conference signals a turning point in addressing drought not as an isolated event but as a systemic crisis requiring coordinated global action. 

“Drought management must shift from reactive crisis response to long-term preparedness and resilience,” said Thiaw, calling for investments in sustainable land management, inclusive solutions, and innovative financing mechanisms.

Topics: COP16 Drought Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership

Related

COP16: Saudi Arabia vows to intensify action to tackle drought, land degradation
Business & Economy
COP16: Saudi Arabia vows to intensify action to tackle drought, land degradation
Live COP16: Largest-ever UN meeting on desertification starts in Riyadh
Business & Economy
COP16: Largest-ever UN meeting on desertification starts in Riyadh

Private sector must be part of the solution in Saudi land conservation, says top official

Private sector must be part of the solution in Saudi land conservation, says top official
Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
Follow

Private sector must be part of the solution in Saudi land conservation, says top official

Private sector must be part of the solution in Saudi land conservation, says top official
Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: The private sector must play a pivotal role in Saudi Arabia’s land conservation efforts, according to the Kingdom’s deputy minister of environment and adviser to the president of COP16, Osama Faqeeha.

Faqeeha shared this message during the COP16 opening press conference on Dec. 2, underscoring the need for businesses to contribute actively to environmental sustainability.

“Businesses can be part of the solution by focusing their investments in infrastructure, integrating drought resilience, sustainable land management, biodiversity protection, and climate resilience into their operations, while also leveraging innovation,” Faqeeha stated.

The deputy minister emphasized that environmental protection must become a core element of business strategy: “That needs to be a visible and tangible financial contribution of the private sector in land conservation.”

Faqeeha highlighted that such investments would bring multiple benefits to businesses, including improved biodiversity, climate resilience, food security, and social well-being.

“The business of exploiting degraded land and then moving to recover virgin land is not sustainable—environmentally, socially, or even for the businesses themselves,” he added.

Faqeeha also warned about the broader impacts of land degradation on business stability: “We are seeing now that land degradation is a major cause of migration and conflict. And, of course, political instability is not good for business, so companies must consider these factors as well.”

His call for greater private sector involvement aligns with Saudi Arabia’s growing environmental initiatives, emphasizing the need for collaboration between government and businesses in addressing pressing ecological challenges.

Faqeeha’s comments reflect a shift toward integrating sustainability into business models, demonstrating that preserving the environment can also protect long-term corporate interests. He stressed that innovative solutions must be scaled up, particularly in light of the significant economic costs associated with land degradation.

During the press conference, Ibrahim Thiaw, the executive secretary of the UNCCD, also urged for a more prominent role for the private sector in combating global land degradation, stressing that it is a major driver of the crisis.

“We are very happy to have high-level participation from the private sector at COP16,” Thiaw said. “This is not only for governments to negotiate among themselves, but also to engage the private sector because the number one driver of land degradation in the world is food systems, mining, and cotton production for fashion.”

Thiaw commended Saudi Arabia for its leadership in addressing drought and land degradation, especially in the world’s most vulnerable regions.

“I would like to thank the government of Saudi Arabia for sparking this movement, which will likely take us the next 10 years or more to reverse the tide on drought,” he noted.

The initiative, Thiaw explained, targets the 80 poorest countries, as well as lower-middle-income nations, to help them transition from reactive drought responses to proactive measures like early warning systems and agricultural resilience.

Highlighting the urgency of the issue, Thiaw noted: “We have already degraded 40 percent of the land in the world.” He stressed that restoring 1.5 billion hectares of degraded land could help produce necessary food, provide clean water, and ensure breathable air.

Thiaw also pointed out the need for increased financing, particularly from the private sector.

“Only 6 percent of land restoration funding comes from the private sector,” he said. “We need the private sector to invest in their land and business to secure their production and ensure their activities are sustainable in the long run.”

As the global population grows, Thiaw warned that food systems must evolve. “We need to produce twice as much food by 2050 to feed a growing population and middle class,” he stated.

Thiaw identified addressing drought, land restoration, and financing as key priorities in the fight against global land degradation.

Prof. Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, also spoke about the goals of COP16, anticipated outcomes, and insights drawn from the Special Report on Land: Planetary Boundaries: Confronting the Global Crisis of Land Degradation.

The report provides practical suggestions for promoting sustainable land use and food production to protect human health and the environment.

“Humanity is at a critical juncture, and for the first time, we need to consider the real risk of destabilizing life support on the entire planet,” Rockström said.

He noted that current trends in global warming could push temperatures over 3°C within 75 years, a scenario he described as catastrophic. “This is a pathway that unequivocally leads to disaster. There’s absolutely no scientific evidence that we can support a world population under such conditions,” he added.

The global land area affected by degradation, which spans approximately 15 million sq. km, is increasing by about 1 million sq. km annually.

Rockström stressed the critical role of land in reversing this trend. “Land is a fundamental precondition that will determine whether or not we can turn this around or continue down an unstoppable path toward even worse warming levels,” he said.

He outlined the devastating consequences of continued land degradation, warning: “We are losing 1 million sq. km of healthy land each year.” This loss, he noted, is pushing the planet toward disaster.

“Unsustainable land management—how we manage agriculture, forestry, and land use—is the single largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the global economy, contributing roughly 23 percent of emissions,” he said. However, intact ecosystems still absorb 25 percent of carbon dioxide emissions, creating a delicate balance.

“The planet is just barely balancing,” Rockström cautioned. “For every day we lose more intact land, we lose that capacity, and the teetering balance will collapse.”

 

Topics: COP16

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in red to settle at 11,739  

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in red to settle at 11,739  
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in red to settle at 11,739  

Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in red to settle at 11,739  
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped by 0.02 percent, or 2.39 points, to settle at 11,739.35 points on Monday.   

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.4 billion ($1.4 billion), as 82 of the listed stocks advanced, while 143 retreated.      

The MSCI Tadawul Index also decreased by 1.30 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 1,470.29.      

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu increased, gaining 115.94 points, or 0.38 percent, to close at 30,289.06 points. This comes as 37 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 44 retreated.      

The index’s top performer, Saudi Reinsurance Co., saw a 5.99 percent increase in its share price to close at SR47.80.      

Other top gainers included Saudi Chemical Co., which saw a 5.07 percent increase to reach SR9.54, while Fitaihi Holding Group’s share price rose by 4.58 percent to SR4.34.   

Electrical Industries Co. also recorded a positive trajectory, with share prices rising 4.51 percent to reach SR7.42.  

Tamkeen Human Resource Co. also witnessed positive gains, rising 4.41 percent to reach SR71.   

SHL Finance Co. saw the steepest decline on TASI, with its share price dropping 3.87 percent to SR16.90.    

National Medical Care Co. followed with a 3.54 percent drop to SR158.20. MBC Group Co. also saw a notable drop of 3.40 percent to settle at SR51.20.    

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. saw a decline of 3.33 percent, with shares settling at SR0.29. 

Saudi Ceramic Co. also underperformed, with shares dropping 3.15 percent to SR35.40.   

In Nomu, Sure Global Tech Co. was the best performer, with its share price rising by 8.18 percent to reach SR88.60.    

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. and Purity for Information Technology Co. also delivered strong performances. Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. saw its share price rise by 5.28 percent, reaching SR36.90, while Purity for Information Technology Co. recorded a 3.95 percent increase, standing at SR13.70.    

Enma AlRawabi Co. also fared well with 3.93, and the Neft Alsharq Co. for Chemical Industries increased 3.86 percent.   

Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. shed the most in Nomu, with its share price dropping by 5.23 percent to reach SR14.50.    

Almuneef Co. for Trade, Industry, Agriculture and Contracting experienced a 4.94 percent decline in share prices, closing at SR5.20, while AME Co. for Medical Supplies dropped 4.67 percent to settle at SR102.   

Aqaseem Factory for Chemicals and Plastics Co. declined by 4.53 percent, while Naas Petrol Factory Co. saw a drop of 4.15 percent, making them among the top decliners.   

On the announcement front, the Saudi Exchange has revealed the listing and commencement of trading for shares of United International Holding Co. on the main market, effective Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.     

In accordance with listing regulations, daily price fluctuation limits will be set at 30 percent above or below the share price for the first three days of trading.    

During this period, static price fluctuation limits will also be applied at 10 percent.  

Topics: TASI Tadawul shares Stock Market

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,741
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,741
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red despite $3.2bn in trade volume 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red despite $3.2bn in trade volume 

Saudi Arabia establishes ‘Friends of the Chair’ group to advance COP16 outcomes 

Saudi Arabia establishes ‘Friends of the Chair’ group to advance COP16 outcomes 
Updated 02 December 2024
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Saudi Arabia establishes ‘Friends of the Chair’ group to advance COP16 outcomes 

Saudi Arabia establishes ‘Friends of the Chair’ group to advance COP16 outcomes 
Updated 02 December 2024
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to secure concrete outcomes from COP16 by establishing a “Friends of the Chair” group tasked with drafting the Riyadh Policy Declaration, a key outcome document of the conference. 

Osama Faqeeha, Saudi deputy minister of environment and adviser to the COP16 presidency, announced the formation of the group, emphasizing its role in shaping the conference’s ministerial declaration. 

“The Friends of the Chair group will be facilitated by a group representing the COP presidency, and a report on the outcomes of its work will be submitted directly to me in my capacity as president,” Faqeeha said. 

This initiative underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to ensuring collaborative and actionable results from the conference. 

A Friends of the Chair group is an informal working body established during international conferences to assist in drafting key outcome documents or resolving complex issues. It is composed of representatives selected to support the conference presidency’s objectives. 

Gender equality and sustainable land management were among the major themes discussed at COP16. 

Hungary’s representative highlighted the critical importance of women in addressing challenges like desertification, land degradation, and drought, commending COP16 for its gender-focused initiatives. 

“We particularly welcome the efforts made by the UNCCD secretariat and the global mechanism to promote gender equality and empowerment of all women in the implementation of the convention, considering the crucial role of women in reaching these objectives,” the Hungarian representative said. 

Hungary’s remarks were part of broader discussions on pressing global issues, including drought resilience, sand and dust storms, and sustainable land use. 

These conversations reflected a growing international consensus on the need for gender-inclusive approaches to climate resilience and sustainability. 

Azerbaijan also contributed to the dialogue, emphasizing the importance of sustainable land management in achieving global climate and biodiversity targets, particularly those under the UN Sustainable Development Goal 15. 

“SDG 15, target three, which aims to strive toward land degradation neutrality by 2030, is a driving force for many countries to strengthen policies for sustainable land management,” the representative said. 

Azerbaijan further called for expanding the scope of the UNCCD to include all terrestrial ecosystems beyond the current focus on arid and semi-arid regions. 

“We encourage UNCCD to take further actions to consider the full range of terrestrial ecosystems for the UNCCD to be fully recognized as a global document,” the representative added. 

They also highlighted priorities like drought preparedness, wildfire management, and public-private partnerships to advance regional cooperation and sustainability. 

Running from Dec. 2 to 13, the first few days of COP16 are set to see a number of high-profile summits, ministerial dialogues, and announcements to address the pressing challenges associated with land degradation, degradation and drought. 

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to be among the attendees, as is the President of the World Bank Ajay Banga. 

 

Topics: COP16

EU to advocate for integrated solutions to land, water challenges at COP16

EU to advocate for integrated solutions to land, water challenges at COP16
Updated 02 December 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

EU to advocate for integrated solutions to land, water challenges at COP16

EU to advocate for integrated solutions to land, water challenges at COP16
Updated 02 December 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: The EU is set to intensify global cooperation at COP16 in Riyadh, working with international partners to combat desertification, land degradation, and drought while also addressing critical issues such as food security, biodiversity loss, and water scarcity.

The 16th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification, which runs from Dec. 2 to 13, will provide a platform for the EU to advocate for stronger action on these interconnected global challenges. These issues, compounded by climate change, threaten economic, social, and environmental stability, as noted in a recent press release.

The EU emphasizes that addressing these challenges is crucial for securing its strategic autonomy, enhancing competitiveness, and ensuring long-term security.

Jessika Roswall, the EU Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience, and a Circular Competitive Economy, will lead the EU delegation at COP16.

“The world loses 100 million hectares of healthy and productive land every year — around twice the size of France. Without rich and fertile soils, we have no food. Without healthy land, people lose their livelihoods,” Roswall said.

She added: “The EU is committed to working with international partners and will play a crucial, leading role in the negotiations in Riyadh.”

At COP16, the EU will advocate for stronger connections between the three Rio Conventions — climate change, biodiversity, and desertification — and will focus on integrated solutions to the complex challenges of land degradation, biodiversity loss, and climate change. The EU will also push for a shift from reactive, crisis-driven drought management to more proactive, long-term strategies.

Another key focus for the EU will be increasing the involvement of civil society organizations and the private sector in the UNCCD processes. The EU will also push for gender-balanced and gender-responsive approaches to policy implementation. Additionally, securing a robust budget for the UNCCD’s secretariat to support the implementation of agreements beyond 2030 will be a priority.

On Dec. 3, the EU will host the high-level One Water Summit, aimed at advancing global water governance and accelerating progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6, which focuses on water and sanitation, in preparation for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

During the conference, the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, in collaboration with the UNCCD, will unveil the World Drought Atlas, providing a comprehensive global assessment of drought risks and offering actionable strategies for building resilience. The UNCCD will also release the Economics of Drought Report, which outlines the economic benefits of preventing droughts and the costs of inaction.

The EU is prioritizing the acceleration of global efforts to address the water crisis, driven by overuse, mismanagement, and the impacts of climate change. With global freshwater demand expected to exceed supply by 40 percent by 2030, the EU has positioned water resilience as a key strategy to tackle future crises in health, food, and energy.

Topics: COP16

Saudi Aramco acquires 10% stake in HORSE Powertrain

Saudi Aramco acquires 10% stake in HORSE Powertrain
Updated 02 December 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Aramco acquires 10% stake in HORSE Powertrain

Saudi Aramco acquires 10% stake in HORSE Powertrain
Updated 02 December 2024
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Aramco has finalized its acquisition of a 10 percent stake in HORSE Powertrain Ltd., advancing hybrid combustion technologies to drive down transport emissions. 

According to a joint statement, the deal valued at €7.4 billion ($7.7 billion), followed the signing of definitive agreements on June 28, and subsequent regulatory approvals. 

Renault Group and Geely, through Geely Holding and Geely Auto, retain 45 percent stakes each in HORSE Powertrain. This collaboration is set to leverage Aramco’s expertise in synthetic fuels and lower-carbon mobility solutions, aligning with HORSE Powertrain’s vision to become a premier Tier 1 powertrain supplier. 

Strategic goals

Aramco’s investment supports ongoing research and development in lower-emission technologies.  

Ahmad Al-Khowaiter, Aramco’s executive vice president of technology and innovation, said: “Addressing transport emissions requires a wide range of approaches that consider the diverse nature of the global vehicle fleet, broad disparities in transport infrastructures, and the specific needs of motorists in different countries.” 

He added: “At Aramco, we are pursuing a number of potential innovative solutions, from lower-carbon synthetic fuels to more efficient internal combustion engines, as we look for opportunities to make a difference.” 

Al-Khowaiter highlighted that Aramco’s investment in HORSE Powertrain builds on its extensive research and development efforts, aiming to collaborate with two leading carmakers to advance lower-emission mobility solutions. 

Matias Giannini, CEO of HORSE Powertrain, highlighted the partnership’s strategic value. “Aramco’s expertise in alternative and synthetic fuels makes Aramco the ideal partner for us to deliver lower-emission powertrain solutions,” he said. 

Giannini added: “By strengthening our technology leadership with this partnership, HORSE Powertrain will only become more valuable as a partner to automotive brands looking to benefit from our expertise and global production footprint.” 

Operational synergies 

According to the statement, HORSE Powertrain will collaborate with Aramco and Valvoline Global Operations, focusing on innovations in internal combustion engine technology, alternative fuels, and lubricants.  

Jamal Muashsher, CEO of Valvoline Global Operations, said: “As a technical partner and supplier to HORSE Powertrain, we look forward to applying Valvoline Global’s 150-plus years of automotive expertise and tradition of innovation to advance future-ready solutions in internal combustion engine technology, fuels, and lubricants.” 

He added: “Our newest joint effort with HORSE Powertrain and Aramco builds on Valvoline Global’s strong history in original equipment manufacturer partnerships. Through collaboration, we are helping to shape the next generation of mobility.” 

The partnership aims to accelerate the development of next-generation ICE and hybrid powertrains, enhancing HORSE Powertrain’s global production footprint.  

This strategic alliance underscores Aramco’s commitment to sustainable energy transitions and reinforces HORSE Powertrain’s role as a key player in next-generation powertrain solutions. 

Aramco has been actively expanding its global partnerships in recent months.  

On Nov. 19, the company signed a framework agreement with China’s Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. to boost the expansion of SASREF, enhancing its refining and petrochemical capabilities.  

Earlier, on Oct. 30, Aramco agreed to collaborate with Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, or Petrovietnam, on energy storage, supply, and trading. This agreement, formalized during the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia, aims to optimize operations and drive value across both companies’ energy and petrochemical sectors. 

Topics: acquisition

Latest updates

Private sector must be part of the solution in Saudi land conservation, says top official
Private sector must be part of the solution in Saudi land conservation, says top official
Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in red to settle at 11,739  
Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in red to settle at 11,739  
Australia women, Fiji men crowned champions at Dubai 7s
Australia women, Fiji men crowned champions at Dubai 7s
Amina Muaddi promotes ‘fuzzy’ collection
Amina Muaddi promotes ‘fuzzy’ collection
‘Foreign interference’ not behind Syria flareup: Turkiye
‘Foreign interference’ not behind Syria flareup: Turkiye

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.