Oil Updates – prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Oil Updates – prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses
Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or about 0.4 percent, to $71.88 per barrel at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock
Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses

Oil Updates – prices ease, but China policy stance checks losses
  • Market is also focused on the likelihood of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve next week
Updated 37 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as concerns eased about the fallout from Syrian President Bashar Assad’s overthrow, but the market found support in China’s vow to ramp up policy stimulus, which could boost the top global crude buyer’s demand.

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or about 0.4 percent, to $71.88 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 30 cents, also 0.4 percent lower, at $68.07 at 10:07 a.m. Saudi time. Both benchmarks climbed more than 1 percent on Monday.

“The tensions in the Middle East seem contained, which led market participants to price for potentially low risks of a wider regional spillover leading to significant oil supply disruption,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

Syria’s rebels were working to form a government, restore order after Assad ouster with the country’s banks and oil sector set to resume work on Tuesday.

While Syria itself is not a major oil producer, it is strategically located and has strong ties with Russia and Iran, and regime change could raise regional instability.

The power transfer followed 13 years of civil war and brought an end to over 50 years of brutal rule by the Assad family.

The market is also focused on the likelihood of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve next week, which could boost oil demand in the world’s biggest economy.

The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its meeting on Dec. 17-18, but traders are waiting to see if inflation data this week could derail that outlook.

“Oil markets have been a function of demand more than supply-side narratives this year and as a result, investors are hesitant to take speculative positions in oil ahead of key policy decisions from the Fed,” said Phillip Nova senior market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva.

Declines were capped by positive expectations on China’s economy, following reports the country will adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy next year — the first easing of its stance in some 14 years, to spur economic growth in the world’s top oil importer.

While market hopes are high for aggressive policy stimulus, oil price gains may be limited until there is more clarity on what impact Beijing’s measures will have on the country’s crude demand outlook, IG’s Yeap said.

In a positive sign, China’s crude oil imports jumped in November from a year earlier in the first annual growth in seven months, data showed on Tuesday, as lower prices of Middle East supplies and stockpiling demand boosted buying.
 

Topics: oil update oil prices

Oil Updates – crude up on demand hopes from China's 'looser' monetary policy

Oil Updates – crude up on demand hopes from China’s ‘looser’ monetary policy
Oil Updates – crude up on demand hopes from China’s ‘looser’ monetary policy

Oil Updates – crude up on demand hopes from China’s ‘looser’ monetary policy
SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with market participants expecting demand to rise in the world’s largest crude importer, after Beijing announced a looser monetary policy to stimulate economic growth in China.

Brent crude futures gained 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $72.55 a barrel by 7:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $68.95.

China said on Monday it would adopt “appropriately loose” monetary policy in 2025 as Beijing tries to spur its economy with the first easing of its stance in 14 years.

“Oil prices managed to find a footing lately, as stronger policy signals from Chinese authorities have once again rekindled hopes for stronger stimulus measures to come in 2025,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“But price gains are still somewhat constrained, given that market participants still want to see more concrete details beyond the typical positive messaging,” Yeap said.

Chinese crude imports grew annually for the first time in seven months in November, up more than 14 percent from a year earlier.

China’s policy changes, however, may not be able to counter any fallout from some of the trade measures proposed by President-elect Donald Trump, said Mukesh Sahdev, head of oil analysis at Rystad Energy.

“This (China’s policy changes) can only help prevent further downsides at best,” he said.

In the US, crude oil and fuel stocks rose last week, market sources said on Tuesday, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Crude stocks rose by 499,000 barrels in the week ended on Dec. 6, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Gasoline inventories rose by 2.85 million barrels, and distillate stocks rose by 2.45 million barrels, they said.

Official data on oil stocks from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Saudi time. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a 900,000-barrel decline in crude and a 1.7 million-barrel increase in gasoline.

Topics: oil updates oil prices

Saudi insurance sector's outlook stable in 2025: S&P Global

Saudi insurance sector’s outlook stable in 2025: S&P Global
Updated 10 December 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi insurance sector’s outlook stable in 2025: S&P Global

Saudi insurance sector’s outlook stable in 2025: S&P Global
  • Insurance industry is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% through 2028
  • Larger players are capturing an increasing share of net profits in the Saudi market
Updated 10 December 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector is set to remain resilient in 2025, with expected growth in top-line revenue between 10 percent and 15 percent, according to a new analysis.

In its latest report, credit rating agency S&P Global revealed that the net profit of insurance companies in the Kingdom grew by 17 percent in Q3 2024, compared to the same period in 2023.

The country’s insurance industry is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent through 2028, with its market size expected to reach SR83.7 billion ($22.28 billion), according to data analytics firm GlobalData.

The growth is attributed primarily to the health and motor insurance sectors, which are expected to contribute 86 percent of total gross written premiums.

“S&P expects its ratings on Saudi insurers to remain stable in 2025, consistent with the stable outlook for all rated insurers in the Kingdom,” the US-based credit agency stated.

The report highlighted that larger players are capturing an increasing share of net profits in the Saudi market, while smaller insurers are experiencing a decline in profitability.

“The largest insurers, Bupa and Tawuniya, now account for more than 50 percent of the market’s insurance revenue in Q3 2024,” S&P Global noted. The top five insurers together generated nearly three quarters of the market’s total revenue in Q3 2024, an increase of approximately 1 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

As competition intensifies, these five major players now account for around 80 percent of total profits, leaving the remaining 21 insurers to share just 20 percent of the profits.

The report also pointed out that medical and motor insurance accounted for over 80 percent of total insurance revenue in Q3 2024. However, motor premiums saw a slight decline of 2.5 percent compared to Q3 2023, amid growing price competition.

Despite this, the report indicates that the overall penetration of insurance in Saudi Arabia continues to rise, though it remains relatively low compared to other markets.

S&P Global’s August report highlighted that Saudi Arabia is expected to drive growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council region’s insurance sector, particularly through the introduction of mandatory medical coverage and efforts to reduce the number of uninsured vehicles.

These measures are expected to create additional demand for insurance and generate higher premium income.

“Insurance penetration in the Kingdom is expected to increase, driven by the market's strong growth potential. When compared to non-oil GDP, the depth of the insurance market is becoming more apparent,” S&P Global concluded in its latest outlook.

According to data compiled by Arab News from Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector showed a strong performance in the first half of 2024, with earnings rising by 25 percent, reaching SR2.2 billion, compared to the same period in 2023.

Topics: Insurance S&P Global Saudi Arabia Saudi insurance sector

COP16: World Bank launches drought risk and resilience platform to address global crisis

COP16: World Bank launches drought risk and resilience platform to address global crisis
Updated 10 December 2024
Nadin Hassan
COP16: World Bank launches drought risk and resilience platform to address global crisis

COP16: World Bank launches drought risk and resilience platform to address global crisis
  • Drought Risk and Resilience Assessment aims to strengthen decision-making frameworks and governance
  • Platform is designed to provide governments with tools to better understand droughts
Updated 10 December 2024
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: A new platform designed to help governments monitor and manage drought risks has been launched by the World Bank at COP16 in Riyadh, as concerns over the global impact of water scarcity grows. 

The Drought Risk and Resilience Assessment aims to strengthen decision-making frameworks and governance to help tackle this growing issue.

The platform is designed to provide governments with tools to better understand droughts, create mechanisms for ongoing action, and anticipate and manage future risks. 

It comes after Saudi Arabia used COP16 to announce the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership, which aims to provide early warning systems, training, and capacity building for 80 countries most vulnerable to a lack of water.

Speaking at the meeting of the Convention to Combat Desertification, the World Bank’s Global Director of Water Saroj Kumar Jha said his institution’s platform will be “built on international best practices,” harnessing expertise from governments, scientists, and practitioners. 

“Droughts do not occur suddenly but develop gradually over time,” he said. “What is important is that we need a system by which different parts of the government are able to collect the data.” 

Jha added that most developing countries lack national drought monitors to systematically collect data on factors such as soil, crops, water, rainfall, temperature, humidity, and weather. 

He emphasized that establishing these monitors would become a key focus area moving forward. 

Osama Faqeeha, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of environment, highlighted the global urgency of addressing droughts, noting that projections suggest more than half of the world’s population could face water scarcity in the coming decades. 

He pointed to the increasing spread of droughts to new regions, particularly Latin America, where 35 percent is now exposed to the phenomenon.

“What the outlook is telling us is that maybe this number is expected to double or even more,” Faqeeha said. He also warned about the economic and social consequences of drought, including its impact on food prices, migration, and economic stability. 

The deputy minister also emphasized that 80 percent of the impact of water scarcity falls on agricultural communities, particularly small-scale farmers. He called for more global action to combat drought, underscoring that Saudi Arabia has long relied on innovative approaches to water management. 

“We have to realize that 90 percent of freshwater is in soil, not in the rivers, not in the lakes — it’s in the soil, and when drought hits, the soil dries and life is taken away from it,” Faqeeha said, adding that every dollar put in resilience and preparedness saves $5 to $10 from the response. 

Global call to action 

Speakers at COP16 emphasized the interconnected nature of the crisis and the urgent need for collaborative solutions. 

Valerie Hickey, global environment director at the World Bank, highlighted the economic toll of environmental degradation, saying: “Globally, since 1995, the world has lost 20 percent of its natural capital per capita,” she said, adding that land degradation alone costs the global economy 10 percent of its gross domestic product annually. 

The Kingdom’s efforts to tackle the issue also align with broader environmental goals, including its Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives, which aim to combat desertification and expand vegetation cover. 

Ayman Ghulam, CEO of the National Center of Meteorology, elaborated on Saudi Arabia’s proactive response to the challenges posed by sand and dust storms, which are worsening due to climate change. 

These include a dedicated regional center focusing on monitoring and mitigating the effects of storms, while the Climate Change Center addresses broader environmental impacts. 

The cloud seeding program, another critical initiative, works to enhance rainfall and combat aridity, supporting water resource management and reducing the vulnerability of affected areas. 

“These efforts demonstrate the Kingdom’s commitment to sustainable development, environmental conservation and addressing the challenges of climate change and sand and dust storms, and drought and land degradation,” Ghulam said. 

Faqeeha urged global stakeholders to act decisively. “The time to act is now,” he said, emphasizing that resilience requires partnerships across governments, NGOs, and the private sector. 

By fostering collaboration and leveraging innovative solutions, the initiatives announced at COP16 aim to address one of the most pressing global challenges. 

Topics: COP16 Green & Blue World Bank Drought

Closing Bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend, closes at 12,194

Closing Bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend, closes at 12,194
Updated 10 December 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Closing Bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend, closes at 12,194

Closing Bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend, closes at 12,194
  • Parallel market Nomu edged up by 54.76 points to close at 31,557.61
  • MSCI Tadawul Index gained 15.72 points to 1,532.32
Updated 10 December 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, as it gained 96.24 points or 0.80 percent to close at 12,193.64. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.95 billion ($1.85 billion), with 110 of the listed stocks advancing while 118 declining. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also edged up by 54.76 points to close at 31,557.61, while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 15.72 points to 1,532.32. 

Anaam International Holding Group was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price surged by 6.77 percent to SR1.42. 

Saudi Research and Media Group was another top gainer, with the firm’s share price increasing by 4.23 percent to SR286. 

The share price of Makkah Construction and Development Co. also rose by 4.20 percent to SR119. 

Conversely, the share price of Banan Real Estate Co. slipped by 9.88 percent to SR7.39. 

On Dec.10, shares of Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology debuted on Saudi Arabia’s main exchange. The company’s share price, however, slipped by 9.04 percent to SR34.20. 

On the parallel market, Dar Almarkabah for Renting Cars Co. was the best performer, with its share price increasing by 13.42 percent to SR60. 

Saad Hussain Bin Dajam Group announced that it received approval from the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority to float 2.05 million shares, or 20 percent of the firm’s capital on Nomu. 

According to a statement, the offer will be confined to qualified investors stipulated in the glossary of defined terms used in the CMA regulations and rules. 

The statement added that the authority’s approval is valid six months from the resolution date. 

The CMA also approved the request of Twareat Medical Co. to register its shares on the parallel market. 

Established in Khobar in 2010, the firm provides medical care services across the Kingdom, including emergency medicine, radiology, dermatology, and pediatrics. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi stock exchange Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Arab Fund to launch observatory to address water scarcity

Arab Fund to launch observatory to address water scarcity
Updated 44 min 13 sec ago
Arab Fund to launch observatory to address water scarcity

Arab Fund to launch observatory to address water scarcity
  • Observatory will foster collaboration and attract investments to solve the region's urgent water management challenges
  • Fund reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing regional water and food security
Updated 44 min 13 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development is set to launch a new Water Observatory aimed at boosting investments in sustainable water solutions across the region.

Announced at the 16th session of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification’s Conference of the Parties in Riyadh, this initiative is designed to improve data collection and accessibility on water-related projects.

The observatory will provide vital data and insights to stakeholders, helping them make informed decisions to address the growing challenges of water scarcity.

The initiative is aligned with the Arab Fund’s ongoing commitment to combat water scarcity, a critical issue in a region where 12 countries face severe water shortages, each with less than 500 cubic meters of water per capita annually.

“Addressing water scarcity requires billions in investments, but these resources must be strategically allocated to create meaningful, long-term impact,” said Merza Hasan, senior adviser to the chairman of the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development.

“By collaborating with regional and global partners from the public and private sectors, as well as financial institutions, we can address overconsumption and ensure water sustainability for future generations.”

The fund’s statement emphasized that the observatory will foster collaboration and attract investments to solve the region's urgent water management challenges.

At COP16, the fund reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing regional water and food security, noting its support for the Riyadh Green Initiative. This is part of a broader $10 billion pledge by the Arab Coordination Group to promote sustainable development in the region.

In addition, the fund hosted two events. One focused on advancing water management policies, exploring innovative financing mechanisms, and fostering international partnerships. The other brought together private sector leaders to share strategies and experiences on successful water-related investments, emphasizing the essential role the private sector plays in addressing water scarcity.

Moreover, the Arab Fund held high-level bilateral meetings with ACG member states, senior government officials, and representatives from regional and global development organizations, including UN agencies. These discussions aimed to explore potential partnerships and co-financing opportunities to advance the Sustainable Development Goals across the Arab region.

To date, the Arab Fund has financed 671 projects totaling 10.72 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($34.87 billion), benefiting 22 countries.

Topics: COP16 Green & Blue Arab Fund

