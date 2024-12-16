You are here

  • Home
  • Filipino on Indonesia death row moved before transfer home

Filipino on Indonesia death row moved before transfer home

Update Filipino on Indonesia death row moved before transfer home
Filipino inmate on death row in Indonesia Mary Jane Veloso waves to journalists at the Yogyakarta Class IIB Women’s Correctional Institution in Wonosari, Yogyakarta, on Dec. 15, 2024, before her transfer to Jakarta. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/93k7s

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Filipino on Indonesia death row moved before transfer home

Filipino on Indonesia death row moved before transfer home
  • Mary Jane Veloso was arrested and convicted in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6kg of heroin
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP
Follow

JAKARTA: A Filipino inmate sentenced to death in Indonesia was moved to capital Jakarta before she is expected to fly home on Wednesday, after the government signed an agreement to repatriate her.

Mother of two Mary Jane Veloso, 39, was arrested and convicted in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6 kilograms (5.7 pounds) of heroin.

On Sunday, officers picked her up from a women’s prison in Yogyakarta province, an AFP journalist present said, before transporting her to another prison in Jakarta more than 418 kilometers away.

From there she will be flown back to the Philippines early Wednesday morning, I Nyoman Gede Surya Mataram, acting deputy for immigration and corrections coordination, told a press conference.

She will travel home on a Cebu Airlines flight shortly after midnight on December 18, he confirmed to reporters.

Foreign affairs ministry spokesman Roy Soemirat said they did not yet “have any formal information from our law enforcement agency on the details” of her transfer.

The Philippine embassy in Jakarta did not respond to a request for comment.

Both Veloso and her supporters said she was duped by an international drug syndicate, and in 2015, she narrowly escaped execution after her suspected recruiter was arrested.

She said on Friday in her first interview since the repatriation agreement that her release was a “miracle.”

Muslim-majority Indonesia has some of the world’s toughest drug laws and has executed foreigners in the past.

At least 530 people were on death row in the Southeast Asian nation, mostly for drug-related crimes, according to data from rights group KontraS, citing official figures.

According to Indonesia’s Ministry of Immigration and Corrections, 96 foreigners were on death row, all on drug charges, as of early November.

Topics: Philippines Indonesia Mary Jane Veloso

Related

Update Filipino on Indonesia death row says planned transfer a ‘miracle’ video
World
Filipino on Indonesia death row says planned transfer a ‘miracle’
Indonesia, Philippines agree on repatriation of Filipino on death row
World
Indonesia, Philippines agree on repatriation of Filipino on death row

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73

Indian tabla maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73
  • Hussain died in San Francisco from a chronic lung disease
  • He was the eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Zakir Hussain, considered one of the greatest players of the tabla or Indian drums and known for his “dancing fingers,” has died.

Hussain, 73, died in a San Francisco hospital from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis — a chronic lung disease, his family said in a statement.

Zakir Hussain accepts the award for Best Global Music Performance for Pashto, by Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia during the Premiere ceremony of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, on February 4, 2024. (REUTERS/File)

The eldest son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain was a child prodigy, beginning his professional career at the age of 12 accompanying Indian classical musicians.

By 18, he was touring internationally, winning acclaim for his accompaniment, dazzling solo performances and pioneering collaborative work with world musicians that elevated the status of the tabla in India and abroad.

Collaborators included George Harrison, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and jazz musician Herbie Hancock.

India's tabla maestro Zakir Hussain plays tabla during a cultural programme in the eastern Indian city of Patna on December 19, 2008. (REUTERS/File)

He was nominated for seven Grammy awards, winning four including three this year, according to the Grammy website. He was also the recipient of India’s highest honor for artists, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Topics: India Zakir Hussain Tabla Music Arab News Pakistan

Bangladesh to hold elections in late 2025 or early 2026: Yunus

Bangladesh to hold elections in late 2025 or early 2026: Yunus
Updated 16 December 2024
AFP
Follow

Bangladesh to hold elections in late 2025 or early 2026: Yunus

Bangladesh to hold elections in late 2025 or early 2026: Yunus
  • Interim leader says that general elections would be held late next year or in early 2026
Updated 16 December 2024
AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus, who heads the caretaker government installed after an August revolution, said Monday that general elections would be held late next year or in early 2026.

Pressure has been growing on Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus – appointed the country’s “chief adviser” after the student-led uprising that toppled ex-premier Sheikh Hasina in August – to set a date.

The 84-year-old microfinance pioneer is leading a temporary administration to tackle what he has called the “extremely tough” challenge of restoring democratic institutions in the South Asian nation of some 170 million people.

“Election dates could be fixed by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026,” he said in a broadcast on state television.

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to neighboring India as thousands of protesters stormed the prime minister’s palace in Dhaka.

Her government was also accused of politicizing courts and the civil service, as well as staging lopsided elections, to dismantle democratic checks on its power.

Hasina’s 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

Yunus has launched commissions to oversee a raft of reforms he says are needed, and setting an election date depends on what political parties agree.

“Throughout, I have emphasized that reforms should take place first before the arrangements for an election,” he said.

“If the political parties agree to hold the election on an earlier date with minimum reforms, such as having a flawless voter list, the election could be held by the end of November,” he added.

But including the full list of electoral reforms would delay polls by a few months, he said.

Topics: Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus

Related

Bangladesh election chief quits, denies poll interference for Sheikh Hasina’s fourth term
World
Bangladesh election chief quits, denies poll interference for Sheikh Hasina’s fourth term
Special Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, addresses foreign diplomats in Dhaka on Aug. 18, 2024.
World
Muhammad Yunus vows to hold Bangladesh election after judiciary, media reform

Taiwan receives first batch of US-made Abrams tanks

Taiwan receives first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Taiwan receives first batch of US-made Abrams tanks

Taiwan receives first batch of US-made Abrams tanks
  • Washington has long been Taipei’s most important ally and biggest arms supplier, angering Beijing
  • The M1A2 tanks, the first batch of 108 ordered in 2019, arrived in Taiwan late Sunday
Updated 18 min 27 sec ago
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan has received 38 advanced Abrams battle tanks from the United States, the defense ministry said Monday, as the island boosts its military capabilities against a potential Chinese attack.
Washington has long been Taipei’s most important ally and biggest arms supplier — angering Beijing, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory.
The M1A2 tanks — the first batch of 108 ordered in 2019 — arrived in Taiwan late Sunday and were transferred to an army training base in Hsinchu, south of the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said.
Abrams tanks, which are among the heaviest in the world, are a mainstay of the US military.
The M1A2s are the first new tanks to be delivered to Taiwan in 30 years, the semi-official Central News Agency said.
Taiwan’s current tank force consists of around 1,000 Taiwan-made CM 11 Brave Tiger and US-made M60A3 tanks, technology that is increasingly obsolete.
The government previously allocated the equivalent of more than $1.2 billion for the 108 Abrams.
Taiwan faces the constant threat of an invasion by China, which has refused to rule out using force to bring the self-ruled island under its control.
While it has a home-grown defense industry and has been upgrading its equipment, Taiwan relies heavily on US arms sales to bolster its security capabilities.
Taiwan requested the state-of-the-art M1A2 tanks in 2019. The rest of the order is expected to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, an army official said.
While US arms supplies to Taiwan are enshrined into law, a massive backlog caused by Covid-19 supply chain disruptions and US weapons shipments to Ukraine and Israel have slowed deliveries to Taiwan.
The backlog now exceeds $21 billion, according to Washington think tank Cato Institute.
Taiwan would be massively outgunned in terms of troop numbers and firepower in any war with China and in recent years has increased spending on its military.
Taipei allocated a record $19 billion for 2024 and next year’s budget is set to hit a new high, as it seeks to bolster a more agile defense approach.
China has increased military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, regularly deploying fighter jets and warships around the island.
Taiwanese authorities said last week that China had held its biggest maritime drills in years, with around 90 ships deployed from near the southern islands of Japan to the South China Sea.
The vessels simulated attacks on foreign ships and practiced blockading sea routes, a Taiwan security official said previously.

Topics: Taiwan US

Related

Taiwan’s Tsai confirms request to buy new US fighters, tanks
World
Taiwan’s Tsai confirms request to buy new US fighters, tanks
US approves $2 billion arms sales to Taiwan including missiles
World
US approves $2 billion arms sales to Taiwan including missiles

US agencies should use advanced technology to identify mysterious drones, Schumer says

US agencies should use advanced technology to identify mysterious drones, Schumer says
Updated 16 December 2024
AP
Follow

US agencies should use advanced technology to identify mysterious drones, Schumer says

US agencies should use advanced technology to identify mysterious drones, Schumer says
  • The radio wave detector can be attached to a drone or airplane and can determine whether another flying object is a bird or a drone, read its electronic registration, and follow it back to its landing place
Updated 16 December 2024
AP

BOSTON: After weeks of fear and bewilderment about the drones buzzing over parts of New York and New Jersey, elected officials are urging action to identify and stop the mysterious flights.
“There’s a lot of us who are pretty frustrated right now,” Rep. Jim Himes, D-Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on “Fox News Sunday.”
“’We don’t know’ is not a good enough answer,” he said.
National security officials have said the drones don’t appear to be a sign of foreign interference or a public safety threat. But because they can’t say with certainty who is responsible for the sudden swarms of drones over parts of New Jersey, New York and other eastern parts of the US — or how they can be stopped — has led leaders of both political parties to demand better technology and powers to deal with the drones.
Sen. Chuck Schumer called Sunday for the US Department of Homeland Security to deploy better drone-tracking technology to identify the drones and their operators.
“New Yorkers have tremendous questions about it,” Schumer, the Senate Majority leader, told reporters about the drone sightings. “We are going to get the answers for them.”
The federal government did little to answer those questions in its own media briefings Sunday morning. “There’s no question that people are seeing drones,” US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “But I want to assure the American public that we are on it. We are working in close coordination with state and local authorities.”
Some of the drones reported above parts of New York and New Jersey have turned out to be “manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones,” Mayorkas said. “We know of no foreign involvement with respect to the sightings in the Northeast. And we are vigilant in investigating this matter.”
Last year, federal aviation rules began requiring certain drones to broadcast their remote identification, including the location of their operators. It’s not clear whether that information has been used to determine who is behind the drones plaguing locations over New York and New Jersey. Mayorkas’ office didn’t respond to questions about whether they’ve been able to identify drones using this capability.
Schumer wants the federal government to use a recently declassified radio wave technology in New York and New Jersey. The radio wave detector can be attached to a drone or airplane and can determine whether another flying object is a bird or a drone, read its electronic registration, and follow it back to its landing place. Schumer said state and local authorities do not have the authority to track drones.
On Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said federal officials were sending a drone detection system to the state.
“This system will support state and federal law enforcement in their investigations,” Hochul said in a statement. The governor did not immediately provide additional details, including where the system will be deployed.
Dozens of mysterious nighttime flights started last month over parts of New Jersey, raising concerns among residents and officials. Part of the worry stems from the flying objects initially being spotted near the Picatinny Arsenal, a US military research and manufacturing facility and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster. Drones are legal in New Jersey for recreational and commercial use, but they are subject to local and Federal Aviation Administration regulations and flight restrictions. Operators must be FAA certified.
Drones are now being reported all along the northern East Coast, with suspicious sightings in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia, according to news reports.
Some US political leaders, including Trump, have called for much stronger action against these drones, including shooting them down.
Certain agencies within the Department of Homeland Security have the power to “incapacitate” drones, Mayorkas said Sunday. “But we need those authorities expanded,” he said.
A bill before the US Senate would enhance some federal agencies’ authority and give new abilities to local and state agencies to track drones. It would also start a pilot program allowing states and local authorities to disrupt, disable or seize a drone without prior consent of the operator.
“What the drone issue points out are gaps in our agencies, gaps in our authorities between the Department of Homeland Security, local law enforcement, the Defense Department.,” said Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., Trump’s pick to be his national security adviser, speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “Americans are finding it hard to believe we can’t figure out where these are coming from.’’

Topics: Chuck Schumer drones New Jersey

Related

Drones, planes or UFOs? Americans abuzz over mysterious New Jersey sightings
Offbeat
Drones, planes or UFOs? Americans abuzz over mysterious New Jersey sightings
Unidentified drones spotted over German military, industrial sites
World
Unidentified drones spotted over German military, industrial sites

German Chancellor Scholz to ask parliament to clear way for new elections

German Chancellor Scholz to ask parliament to clear way for new elections
Updated 16 December 2024
Reuters
Follow

German Chancellor Scholz to ask parliament to clear way for new elections

German Chancellor Scholz to ask parliament to clear way for new elections
  • Lost confidence vote opens path to snap elections
  • Scholz hopes to be acting chancellor until new government formed
Updated 16 December 2024
Reuters

BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz will call on Germany’s parliament on Monday to declare it has no confidence in him, taking the first formal step toward securing early elections following his government’s collapse.
The departure last month of the neoliberal Free Democrats from the three-way coalition left Scholz’s Social Democrats and the Greens governing without a parliamentary majority just when Germany faces its deepest economic crisis in a generation.
Rules drawn up to prevent the series of short-lived and unstable governments that played an important role in helping the Nazis rise to power in the 1930s mean that the path to new elections is long and largely controlled by the chancellor.
“If legislators follow the path I am recommending, I will suggest to the President that he dissolve parliament,” Scholz told reporters on Wednesday after requesting the motion.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said he will act accordingly after Monday’s vote and agreed with parliamentary parties on Feb. 23 as the date for early elections.
Assuming the no-confidence vote passes, Scholz and his ministers will remain in office in an acting capacity until a new government is formed, which could take months if coalition negotiations prove lengthy.
Scholz has outlined a list of measures that could pass with opposition support during that period, including 11 billion euros ($11.55 billion) of tax cuts and an increase in child benefits already agreed on by former coalition partners.
Measures to better protect the Constitutional Court from the machinations of a future populist or anti-democratic government, to cut energy prices and to extend a popular subsidised transport ticket are also under discussion.
The outcome of the vote is not certain, with Scholz’s SPD likely to vote that they have confidence in their Chancellor, while opposition conservatives, far ahead in the polls, and the Free Democrats expected not to.
The far-right Alternative for Germany, with whom all other parties refuse to work, could surprise legislators by voting that they do have confidence in Scholz.
If both the SPD and the Greens also back Scholz, that would leave him in the awkward position of remaining in office with the support of a party that he rejects as anti-democratic. In that case, most observers expect he would resign, which itself would trigger elections.
To avoid that scenario, many legislators expect the Greens to abstain from the vote.

Topics: Germany Olaf Scholz

Related

German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with black eye patch after jogging accident
Offbeat
German Chancellor Scholz tweets picture of himself with black eye patch after jogging accident
German Chancellor Scholz speaks out against new nuclear plant
World
German Chancellor Scholz speaks out against new nuclear plant

Latest updates

Green Falcons continue training camp for Arabian Gulf Cup
Green Falcons continue training camp for Arabian Gulf Cup
Al-Ain and Sharjah Self-Defence crowned champions of inaugural Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Al-Ain and Sharjah Self-Defence crowned champions of inaugural Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Indonesia to repatriate Filipino woman prisoner early Tuesday
Indonesia to repatriate Filipino woman prisoner early Tuesday
Doncic triple-double leads Mavs over Warriors in record-shattering duel
Doncic triple-double leads Mavs over Warriors in record-shattering duel
HRW accuses Sudan paramilitaries of widespread sexual violence
HRW accuses Sudan paramilitaries of widespread sexual violence

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.