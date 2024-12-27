Egypt central bank keeps overnight interest rates steady

Egypt signs $120m deal to establish pharmaceutical industrial zone

RIYADH: Egypt is set to establish a $120 million pharmaceutical industrial hub in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, marking a significant move toward localizing medicine production and bolstering its regional manufacturing position.

The agreement was finalized between SCZONE’s investment arm, SCZONE Istithmar, and the Arab Pharmaceutical Materials Co., or Arab API, which will oversee the new facility. The deal was signed in the presence of Khaled Abdel Ghafar, Egypt's minister of health, alongside other high-ranking officials.

The deal outlines plans for a new facility in Sokhna Industrial Area, spanning 96,828 sq. meters. It will focus on producing key raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry, further strengthening Egypt's self-sufficiency in medicines. The site will produce active and inactive ingredients, intermediate materials, and chemicals essential for drug manufacturing.

“This project reflects SCZONE’s commitment to localizing the pharmaceutical industries in Egypt and strengthening its position in this field to become a regional hub for this industry based on the capabilities of SCZONE,” said Waleid Gamal El-Dien, chairman of SCZONE.

He added that SCZONE is dedicated to fostering an attractive investment environment with the infrastructure needed to ensure the success of such projects. “This project marks a significant shift in Egypt's pharmaceutical industry sector,” he continued.

“It is not just an industrial project, but it is an implementation of Egypt’s vision based on integration between all concerned parties to achieve self-sufficiency in essential medicines, and reduce the gap between supply and demand in the local market,” Gamal El-Dien said.

The partnership will see SCZONE Istithmar collaborate with Arab API to build, manage, and operate the plant. The contract was signed by Ahmed Saeed Kilani, chairman of Arab API, and Mohamed Abdel Gawad, SCZONE’s vice chairman for investment and promotion affairs, on behalf of their organizations.

The facility aims to meet local pharmaceutical needs while positioning Egypt as an exporter, strengthening the country’s manufacturing capacity.

Ghafar noted that the investment in the facility is a vital step in enhancing public health services and contributing to the national economy. He emphasized the government’s focus on achieving self-sufficiency and reducing pharmaceutical imports.

The new plant will support Egypt’s rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, meeting rising domestic demand and positioning the country as a key player in the global market.

The $120 million investment is part of a broader pharmaceutical initiative within SCZONE, which includes other factories such as Ateco Pharma and Genavex Egypt, further strengthening local production capabilities.

In addition, SCZONE has earmarked 4 million sq. meters for the creation of a larger pharmaceutical industrial zone in partnership with the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement. This initiative underscores the government’s push for collaboration across stakeholders to achieve long-term self-sufficiency in medicine production.

The new plant is expected to reduce Egypt's reliance on imported pharmaceuticals, boost local production, and expand exports. It is part of the government’s broader strategy to modernize and expand the pharmaceutical sector, improve health services, and contribute to Egypt’s economic development.

SCZONE has played a key role in attracting investment to Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector, leveraging its strategic location and competitive advantages. The Sokhna Industrial Zone, where the new plant will be located, already hosts successful pharmaceutical projects, including Ateco Pharma’s intravenous injection drugs factory and Genavex’s vaccine manufacturing facility.