Saudi Arabia introduces new laws to streamline business registration and trade names

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new regulations designed to streamline commercial registration and trade name processes have been described as a “game-changer” for entrepreneurs.

Approved in September, the laws are set to come into force in the coming weeks and aim to enhance business efficiency and improve the overall commercial environment.

Experts have told Arab News that the new regulations will help encourage small businesses, particularly those led by women — key components of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the trade sector saw 104,000 new commercial registrations, marking a 59 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. The Ministry of Commerce also issued 65,363 permits during this time last year.

When the changes were announced, Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said they were designed to simplify business operations by offering a unified national registration system.

Ryan Al-Nesayan, partner at business intelligence firm Arthur D. Little, hailed these regulations as a "game-changer," stating that by simplifying and speeding up the registration process, the new laws eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks that previously slowed down business launches.







He told Arab News: “This is especially important for startups where every delay can cost momentum. Entrepreneurs can now get their ventures off the ground quickly, focusing on growth rather than navigating paperwork.”

Al-Nesayan noted that the sharp rise in business registrations is a clear indication that Saudi Arabia is becoming a magnet for entrepreneurial activity. He attributes this growth to the government’s focus on business-friendly reforms and Vision 2030 initiatives, which are creating a more streamlined business environment.

Notably, women received 44 percent of the new registrations in the first three months of 2024, underscoring a significant rise in female participation in the business world.

Al-Nesayan emphasized the importance of this statistic, pointing out that the new regulations are removing barriers that previously discouraged female entrepreneurs.

He added: “As the environment becomes more accessible, we’re likely to see continued growth in women-led businesses, which supports gender inclusivity in Saudi Arabia’s economic development.”

The introduction of these regulations brings the total number of commercial certificates issued across Saudi Arabia to over 1.45 million.

Jihad Chidiac, a Lebanon-based attorney, explained that the two new laws, the Commercial Registration Law and the Trade Names Law, are set to take effect 180 days after their publication in the official gazette, which is expected within the next few weeks.







These laws will fully replace older legislation, with the current Law of Commercial Register having been in effect since 1995 and the Trade Names Law issued in 1999.

According to Chidiac, the introduction of these two laws “comes in alignment with the recent legal reforms the Kingdom is undertaking, including the new Investment Law permitting full foreign ownership of companies, and the amendment of the Labor law, while having as the main goal the implementation of Vision 2030 and the attraction of foreign investments into the Kingdom.”

Chidiac further elaborated that the new Trade Names Law specifically enhances the legal protection of intellectual property, making it easier for businesses to reserve, transfer, and protect their trade names.

He noted that the new law “prohibits the registration of names similar to existing ones regardless of different business activities, and simplifies the transfer of trade name ownership without requiring the transfer of the entire business.”

This step, according to Chidiac, is aimed at reducing conflicts and enhancing fair competition by encouraging businesses to adopt unique, distinctive trade names.

The new laws also set guidelines for the resolution of disputes related to trade names and business registration.

Chidiac commented that the centralized electronic database for business and trade name registrations will reduce duplication, improve transparency, and promote uniformity across the Kingdom.

He explained that the improved registration processes and enhanced legal framework will likely prevent conflicts over similar trade names.

He also mentioned that Saudi Arabia’s legal system encourages alternative dispute resolution methods such as mediation and arbitration, which help reduce the burden on courts and offer flexible options for businesses involved in disputes.

According to Abdulrahman Al-Hussein, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, the new system is based on international best practices.

Arthur D. Little’s Al-Nesayan agreed, noting that the adoption of international best practices in the new registration system will make Saudi Arabia a more attractive market for foreign investors.

He explained: “The unified national registration system is a major win for both local and foreign businesses. It removes the complexity of dealing with multiple agencies and provides a one-stop platform for all business-related registrations.”

This, he added, signals a more predictable and transparent operating environment, aligning with global standards and making market entry far smoother for international companies.

The reforms also provide enhanced trade name protection, which Al-Nesayan highlighted as crucial for businesses looking to scale both domestically and internationally.

“In today’s market, a business’s brand is often one of its most valuable assets,” he said. “By ensuring stronger protection for trade names, companies can confidently invest in their brand, knowing it’s secure. Over time, this will build consumer trust, enhance market presence, and support long-term growth.”

For those with existing sub-registers, a five-year grace period is being offered to either transfer or cancel their registrations. Chidiac pointed out that while this grace period offers flexibility, it also raises challenges for businesses regarding the company’s history and anteriority, particularly if they opt to cancel their sub-registers.

He explained that companies must carefully consider the potential impact on their business identity when making decisions during this transition phase.

Alongside these changes, the cabinet also approved a new real estate transaction tax system and other related measures. Chidiac explained that the new real estate law replaces the previous 15 percent VAT on real estate sales with a 5 percent tax on property ownership transfers.

He noted that this reform will not only ease the financial burden on businesses but also attract local and foreign investment into the real estate sector.

Certain transactions, such as inheritance distribution and charitable transfers, are exempt from this tax, which Chidiac believes will stimulate increased activity in the real estate market.

Al-Nesayan also highlighted the significance of this new real estate transaction tax system, noting that it complements the broader business reforms by promoting a more structured and transparent property market.

He explained that such transparency is essential as Saudi Arabia grows as a business hub, stabilizing property markets and supporting broader economic diversification efforts.

Chidiac added that legal counsel will play a crucial role in helping businesses navigate the transitional period for the new regulations, particularly regarding the five-year grace period for existing registrations.

He emphasized the need for businesses to stay informed and seek professional advice to ensure compliance with the updated regulations.

Al-Nesayan echoed this sentiment, advising businesses to engage with legal and business advisory services early on to fully benefit from the streamlined processes.

He added: “Being agile in adapting to these reforms will give businesses a significant competitive edge in this evolving landscape.”