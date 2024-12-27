You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia introduces new laws to streamline business registration and trade names

Saudi Arabia introduces new laws to streamline business registration and trade names

Saudi Arabia introduces new laws to streamline business registration and trade names
Approved in September, the laws are set to come into force in the coming weeks and aim to enhance business efficiency and improve the overall commercial environment. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/bh8a4

Updated 27 December 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Arabia introduces new laws to streamline business registration and trade names

Saudi Arabia introduces new laws to streamline business registration and trade names
Updated 27 December 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new regulations designed to streamline commercial registration and trade name processes have been described as a “game-changer” for entrepreneurs.

Approved in September, the laws are set to come into force in the coming weeks and aim to enhance business efficiency and improve the overall commercial environment.

Experts have told Arab News that the new regulations will help encourage small businesses, particularly those led by women — key components of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, the trade sector saw 104,000 new commercial registrations, marking a 59 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. The Ministry of Commerce also issued 65,363 permits during this time last year.

When the changes were announced, Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said they were designed to simplify business operations by offering a unified national registration system.

Ryan Al-Nesayan, partner at business intelligence firm Arthur D. Little, hailed these regulations as a “game-changer,” stating that by simplifying and speeding up the registration process, the new laws eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks that previously slowed down business launches.




Ryan Al-Nesayan, partner at business intelligence firm Arthur D. Little. Supplied

He told Arab News: “This is especially important for startups where every delay can cost momentum. Entrepreneurs can now get their ventures off the ground quickly, focusing on growth rather than navigating paperwork.”

Al-Nesayan noted that the sharp rise in business registrations is a clear indication that Saudi Arabia is becoming a magnet for entrepreneurial activity. He attributes this growth to the government’s focus on business-friendly reforms and Vision 2030 initiatives, which are creating a more streamlined business environment.

Notably, women received 44 percent of the new registrations in the first three months of 2024, underscoring a significant rise in female participation in the business world.

Al-Nesayan emphasized the importance of this statistic, pointing out that the new regulations are removing barriers that previously discouraged female entrepreneurs.

He added: “As the environment becomes more accessible, we’re likely to see continued growth in women-led businesses, which supports gender inclusivity in Saudi Arabia’s economic development.”

The introduction of these regulations brings the total number of commercial certificates issued across Saudi Arabia to over 1.45 million.

Jihad Chidiac, a Lebanon-based attorney, explained that the two new laws, the Commercial Registration Law and the Trade Names Law, are set to take effect 180 days after their publication in the official gazette, which is expected within the next few weeks.




Jihad Chidiac, a Lebanon-based attorney. Supplied

These laws will fully replace older legislation, with the current Law of Commercial Register having been in effect since 1995 and the Trade Names Law issued in 1999.

According to Chidiac, the introduction of these two laws “comes in alignment with the recent legal reforms the Kingdom is undertaking, including the new Investment Law permitting full foreign ownership of companies, and the amendment of the Labor law, while having as the main goal the implementation of Vision 2030 and the attraction of foreign investments into the Kingdom.”

Chidiac further elaborated that the new Trade Names Law specifically enhances the legal protection of intellectual property, making it easier for businesses to reserve, transfer, and protect their trade names.

He noted that the new law “prohibits the registration of names similar to existing ones regardless of different business activities, and simplifies the transfer of trade name ownership without requiring the transfer of the entire business.”

This step, according to Chidiac, is aimed at reducing conflicts and enhancing fair competition by encouraging businesses to adopt unique, distinctive trade names.

The new laws also set guidelines for the resolution of disputes related to trade names and business registration.

Chidiac commented that the centralized electronic database for business and trade name registrations will reduce duplication, improve transparency, and promote uniformity across the Kingdom.

He explained that the improved registration processes and enhanced legal framework will likely prevent conflicts over similar trade names.

He also mentioned that Saudi Arabia’s legal system encourages alternative dispute resolution methods such as mediation and arbitration, which help reduce the burden on courts and offer flexible options for businesses involved in disputes.

According to Abdulrahman Al-Hussein, spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, the new system is based on international best practices.

Arthur D. Little’s Al-Nesayan agreed, noting that the adoption of international best practices in the new registration system will make Saudi Arabia a more attractive market for foreign investors.

He explained: “The unified national registration system is a major win for both local and foreign businesses. It removes the complexity of dealing with multiple agencies and provides a one-stop platform for all business-related registrations.”

This, he added, signals a more predictable and transparent operating environment, aligning with global standards and making market entry far smoother for international companies.

The reforms also provide enhanced trade name protection, which Al-Nesayan highlighted as crucial for businesses looking to scale both domestically and internationally.

“In today’s market, a business’s brand is often one of its most valuable assets,” he said. “By ensuring stronger protection for trade names, companies can confidently invest in their brand, knowing it’s secure. Over time, this will build consumer trust, enhance market presence, and support long-term growth.”

For those with existing sub-registers, a five-year grace period is being offered to either transfer or cancel their registrations. Chidiac pointed out that while this grace period offers flexibility, it also raises challenges for businesses regarding the company’s history and anteriority, particularly if they opt to cancel their sub-registers.

He explained that companies must carefully consider the potential impact on their business identity when making decisions during this transition phase.

Alongside these changes, the cabinet also approved a new real estate transaction tax system and other related measures. Chidiac explained that the new real estate law replaces the previous 15 percent VAT on real estate sales with a 5 percent tax on property ownership transfers.

He noted that this reform will not only ease the financial burden on businesses but also attract local and foreign investment into the real estate sector.

Certain transactions, such as inheritance distribution and charitable transfers, are exempt from this tax, which Chidiac believes will stimulate increased activity in the real estate market.

Al-Nesayan also highlighted the significance of this new real estate transaction tax system, noting that it complements the broader business reforms by promoting a more structured and transparent property market.

He explained that such transparency is essential as Saudi Arabia grows as a business hub, stabilizing property markets and supporting broader economic diversification efforts.

Chidiac added that legal counsel will play a crucial role in helping businesses navigate the transitional period for the new regulations, particularly regarding the five-year grace period for existing registrations.

He emphasized the need for businesses to stay informed and seek professional advice to ensure compliance with the updated regulations.

Al-Nesayan echoed this sentiment, advising businesses to engage with legal and business advisory services early on to fully benefit from the streamlined processes.

He added: “Being agile in adapting to these reforms will give businesses a significant competitive edge in this evolving landscape.”

Topics: laws Regulation

Related

Saudi Arabia approves new commercial registration, trade name laws
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia approves new commercial registration, trade name laws
Saudi Arabia’s Madinah region sees 8.6% jump in commercial registrations, reaching 61k in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Madinah region sees 8.6% jump in commercial registrations, reaching 61k in Q2

Oil Updates — crude rises as investors return from holidays, eye China recovery 

Oil Updates — crude rises as investors return from holidays, eye China recovery 
Updated 40 sec ago
REUTERS 
Follow

Oil Updates — crude rises as investors return from holidays, eye China recovery 

Oil Updates — crude rises as investors return from holidays, eye China recovery 
Updated 40 sec ago
REUTERS 

SINGAPORE: Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday, the first day of trade for 2025, as investors returning from holidays cautiously eyed a recovery in China’s economy and fuel demand following a pledge by President Xi Jinping to promote growth, according to Reuters. 

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.06 percent, to $74.82 a barrel by 08:47 a.m. Saudi time after settling up 65 cents on Tuesday, the last trading day for 2024. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 19 cents, or 0.26 percent, to $71.91 a barrel after closing 73 cents higher in the previous session. 

China’s Xi said on Tuesday in his New Year’s address that the country would implement more proactive policies to promote growth in 2025. 

China’s factory activity grew in December, according to the private-sector Caixin/S&P Global survey on Thursday, but at a slower than expected pace amid concerns over the trade outlook and risks from tariffs proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump. 

The data echoed an official survey released on Tuesday that showed China’s manufacturing activity barely grew in December, though services and construction recovered. The data suggested policy stimulus is trickling into some sectors as China braces for new trade risks. 

Traders are returning to their desks and probably weighing higher geopolitical risks and also the impact of Trump running the US economy red hot versus the impact of tariffs, IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said. 

“Tomorrow’s US ISM manufacturing release will be key to crude oil’s next move,” Sycamore added. 

Sycamore said WTI’s weekly chart is winding itself into a tighter range, which suggests a big move is coming. 

“Rather than trying to predict in which way the break will occur, we would be inclined to wait for the break and then go with it,” he added. 

Investors are also awaiting weekly US oil stocks data from the Energy Information Administration that has been delayed until Thursday due to the New Year holiday. 

US crude oil and distillate stockpiles are expected to have fallen last week while gasoline inventories likely rose, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.  

US oil demand surged to the highest levels since the pandemic in October at 21.01 million barrels per day, up about 700,000 bpd from September, EIA data showed on Tuesday. 

Crude output from the world’s top producer rose to a record 13.46 million bpd in October, up 260,000 bpd from September, the report showed. 

In 2025, oil prices are likely to be constrained near $70 a barrel, down for a third year after a 3 percent decline in 2024, as weak Chinese demand and rising global supplies offset efforts by OPEC+ to shore up the market, a Reuters monthly poll showed. 

In Europe, Russia halted gas exports via Soviet-era pipelines running through Ukraine on New Year’s Day. The widely expected stoppage will not impact prices for consumers in the EU as some buyers have arranged alternative supply, while Hungary will keep receiving Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline under the Black Sea. 

Topics: Oil OPEC energy

Related

Oil Updates — crude rises on expanding Chinese factory activity, but set to end year lower 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude rises on expanding Chinese factory activity, but set to end year lower 
Oil Updates — crude inches higher in thin trade, investors focus on China, US data 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude inches higher in thin trade, investors focus on China, US data 

Saudi Venture Capital invests in VC fund by Global Ventures

Saudi Venture Capital invests in VC fund by Global Ventures
Updated 01 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi Venture Capital invests in VC fund by Global Ventures

Saudi Venture Capital invests in VC fund by Global Ventures
  • Fund will include supply chain technology, agritech, enterprise software as a service, and emerging technologies
  • Partnership underscores growing commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship
Updated 01 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Startups in Saudi Arabia’s technology sector are poised to benefit from a new investment announcement by Saudi Venture Capital, which has committed funds to Global Ventures III, according to a press release.

The early-stage venture capital fund managed by Global Ventures exceeds $150 million in size and will primarily target investments in technology and tech-enabled sectors across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa. 

The focus areas for the VC fund will include supply chain technology, agritech, enterprise software as a service, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and deep-tech.

Established in 2018, SVC is a subsidiary of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, which is part of Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund. 

The investment is in line with SVC’s broader goal of boosting venture capital activity in the Kingdom and supporting the growth of startups and small and medium-sized enterprises in the region.

Nabeel Koshak, the CEO and board member at SVC, highlighted the strategic importance of this investment, saying: “Our investment in the venture capital fund by Global Ventures is part of SVC’s Investment in Funds Program, in alignment with our strategy to catalyze venture investments by fund managers investing in Saudi-based startups, especially during their early stage.”

Noor Sweid, founder and managing partner at Global Ventures, emphasized the significance of the investment in strengthening Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem. 

“The market opportunity continues to be immense, with emerging technologies across platforms being built by exceptional founders continuing to shine through,” Sweid said.

The partnership underscores the growing commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Topics: Saudi Venture Capital Global Ventures Saudi technology

Related

Saudi Arabia allocates 5 sites for mining complexes to boost investments
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia allocates 5 sites for mining complexes to boost investments
New initiative to train Saudis in generative AI
Saudi Arabia
New initiative to train Saudis in generative AI

Saudi Arabia allocates 5 sites for mining complexes to boost investments

Saudi Arabia allocates 5 sites for mining complexes to boost investments
Updated 01 January 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia allocates 5 sites for mining complexes to boost investments

Saudi Arabia allocates 5 sites for mining complexes to boost investments
Updated 01 January 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH:  Saudi Arabia has allocated five sites for establishing mining complexes in the Makkah and Asir regions as part of its strategy to attract quality investments, enhance transparency, and support local communities. 

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, aims to position mining as a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s industrial base.

The designated sites include four in Taif Governorate — North Nimran Mining Complex No. 1, covering 3.47 sq. km, North Nimran Mining Complex No. 2, covering 2.77 sq. km, South Nimran Mining Complex, covering 5.12 sq. km, and East Nimran Mining Complex, covering 15.76 sq. km. 

Additionally, South Wadi Ya’ra Mining Complex in Khamis Mushait Governorate spans 15.08 sq. km.

This allocation is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to establish mining as the third pillar of its industrial economy, alongside oil and petrochemicals, the Ministry said in a post on X.

This initiative seeks to capitalize on the Kingdom’s mineral wealth, valued at approximately SR9.4 trillion ($2.5 trillion) and distributed across more than 5,300 identified sites. By safeguarding resources and ensuring regulatory compliance, the ministry aims to foster sustainable investment and deter unauthorized mining activities.

In November 2024, Saudi Arabia awarded 11 exploration licenses for six sites spanning a total of 850 sq. km across Riyadh, Makkah, and Asir. These permits, issued under the Accelerated Exploration Program, are part of a competitive initiative to unlock underutilized resources and attract domestic and international investors.

Earlier this week, the ministry launched the Innovative Industrial and Mining Products Program, described as a significant step toward enhancing development and supporting the digital transformation of these sectors.

The program “represents a key step toward fostering innovation in the industrial and mining sectors,” the ministry said on X, adding that it reflects its commitment to “developing innovative solutions that support the Kingdom’s industrial transformation and stimulate the growth and sustainability of the mining sector.”

Saudi Arabia’s measures highlight its ambition to diversify the economy, leverage untapped resources, and solidify its position as a global leader in mining and industrial development.

Topics: Mining Saudi Projects

Related

Saudi industry and mineral resources ministry launches new mining innovation program photos
Business & Economy
Saudi industry and mineral resources ministry launches new mining innovation program
Ma’aden CEO calls mining industry the solution to global sustainability challenges
Business & Economy
Ma’aden CEO calls mining industry the solution to global sustainability challenges

Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia’s key benchmark index begins 2025 with gains

Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia’s key benchmark index begins 2025 with gains
Updated 01 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia’s key benchmark index begins 2025 with gains

Closing Bell: Saudi Arabia’s key benchmark index begins 2025 with gains
Updated 01 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index began the year on a positive note, gaining 0.34 percent or 40.81 points to close at 12,077.31 points on Wednesday.

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index reached SR3.3 billion ($882.8 million), with 152 stocks advancing and 71 declining. The MSCI Tadawul Index also saw a slight increase, rising 5.30 points (0.35 percent) to finish at 1,514.61 points.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom's parallel market, Nomu, experienced a decline, falling 481.86 points (1.53 percent) to close at 30,993.86 points. The market saw 24 stocks gain, while 45 retreated.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. led the day’s gains, with its share price climbing 9.54 percent to SR19.98. Other top performers included Wataniya Insurance Co., which saw a 6.04 percent increase to SR26, and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, which rose 5.65 percent to SR14.22. Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. saw a 4.54 percent rise to SR13.82, while Shatirah House Restaurant Co. gained 3.44 percent, closing at SR21.68.

On the other side, Nayifat Finance Co. was TASI’s worst performer, with a 3.75 percent drop to SR14.88. Riyad REIT Fund fell 2.79 percent to SR6.61, and Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. saw a decline of 2.31 percent, settling at SR38.10. Savola Group and Gulf Insurance Group also posted losses, with their share prices falling by 1.91 percent to SR36 and 1.58 percent to SR31.20, respectively.

On the announcements front, the General Authority for Competition approved the economic concentration process for BinDawood Holding’s acquisition of 100 percent of Zahret Al Rawda Pharmacies Co. Ltd.

The decision, dated December 31, 2024, marks a significant step in the acquisition process. BinDawood has announced it will provide updates on the completion of the transaction and any material developments as they arise. By Wednesday’s close, BinDawood’s share price had risen 1.08 percent to SR6.54.

Separately, First Avenue for Real Estate Development Co. disclosed the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with Awj Real Estate Development and Investment Co. to establish a real estate fund focused on commercial, office, and hospitality projects.

The fund will invest in four key assets: West La Perle, East La Perle, La Perle Residential Land, and La Perle Hotel Land. First Avenue is expected to hold between 40 percent and 50 percent of the fund, with Awj holding between 50 percent and 60 percent. First Avenue’s shares dropped 1.71 percent, closing at SR8.60.

Topics: TASI MSCI NOMU

Egypt signs $120m deal to establish pharmaceutical industrial zone

Egypt signs $120m deal to establish pharmaceutical industrial zone
Updated 01 January 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Egypt signs $120m deal to establish pharmaceutical industrial zone

Egypt signs $120m deal to establish pharmaceutical industrial zone
Updated 01 January 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Egypt is set to establish a $120 million pharmaceutical industrial hub in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, marking a significant move toward localizing medicine production and bolstering its regional manufacturing position.

The agreement was finalized between SCZONE’s investment arm, SCZONE Istithmar, and the Arab Pharmaceutical Materials Co., or Arab API, which will oversee the new facility. The deal was signed in the presence of Khaled Abdel Ghafar, Egypt's minister of health, alongside other high-ranking officials.

The deal outlines plans for a new facility in Sokhna Industrial Area, spanning 96,828 sq. meters. It will focus on producing key raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry, further strengthening Egypt's self-sufficiency in medicines. The site will produce active and inactive ingredients, intermediate materials, and chemicals essential for drug manufacturing.

“This project reflects SCZONE’s commitment to localizing the pharmaceutical industries in Egypt and strengthening its position in this field to become a regional hub for this industry based on the capabilities of SCZONE,” said Waleid Gamal El-Dien, chairman of SCZONE.

He added that SCZONE is dedicated to fostering an attractive investment environment with the infrastructure needed to ensure the success of such projects. “This project marks a significant shift in Egypt's pharmaceutical industry sector,” he continued.

“It is not just an industrial project, but it is an implementation of Egypt’s vision based on integration between all concerned parties to achieve self-sufficiency in essential medicines, and reduce the gap between supply and demand in the local market,” Gamal El-Dien said.

The partnership will see SCZONE Istithmar collaborate with Arab API to build, manage, and operate the plant. The contract was signed by Ahmed Saeed Kilani, chairman of Arab API, and Mohamed Abdel Gawad, SCZONE’s vice chairman for investment and promotion affairs, on behalf of their organizations.

The facility aims to meet local pharmaceutical needs while positioning Egypt as an exporter, strengthening the country’s manufacturing capacity.

Ghafar noted that the investment in the facility is a vital step in enhancing public health services and contributing to the national economy. He emphasized the government’s focus on achieving self-sufficiency and reducing pharmaceutical imports.

The new plant will support Egypt’s rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, meeting rising domestic demand and positioning the country as a key player in the global market.

The $120 million investment is part of a broader pharmaceutical initiative within SCZONE, which includes other factories such as Ateco Pharma and Genavex Egypt, further strengthening local production capabilities.

In addition, SCZONE has earmarked 4 million sq. meters for the creation of a larger pharmaceutical industrial zone in partnership with the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement. This initiative underscores the government’s push for collaboration across stakeholders to achieve long-term self-sufficiency in medicine production.

The new plant is expected to reduce Egypt's reliance on imported pharmaceuticals, boost local production, and expand exports. It is part of the government’s broader strategy to modernize and expand the pharmaceutical sector, improve health services, and contribute to Egypt’s economic development.

SCZONE has played a key role in attracting investment to Egypt’s pharmaceutical sector, leveraging its strategic location and competitive advantages. The Sokhna Industrial Zone, where the new plant will be located, already hosts successful pharmaceutical projects, including Ateco Pharma’s intravenous injection drugs factory and Genavex’s vaccine manufacturing facility.

Topics: Egypt Projects Investment

Related

Egypt to accelerate government IPO steps to attract investments, maximize private sector role
Business & Economy
Egypt to accelerate government IPO steps to attract investments, maximize private sector role
Egypt tests new extension of the Suez Canal
Middle-East
Egypt tests new extension of the Suez Canal

Latest updates

Syria forces launch security sweep in Homs city: state media
Syria forces launch security sweep in Homs city: state media
Oil Updates — crude rises as investors return from holidays, eye China recovery 
Oil Updates — crude rises as investors return from holidays, eye China recovery 
Bangladesh court again rejects bail for Hindu leader who led rallies
Bangladesh court again rejects bail for Hindu leader who led rallies
5 talking points from Saudi Arabia’s Gulf Cup exit
5 talking points from Saudi Arabia’s Gulf Cup exit
37th Italian Super Cup kicks off in Riyadh
37th Italian Super Cup kicks off in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.