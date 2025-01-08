Saudi Arabia dominates MENA VC landscape, securing $750m in 2024

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has retained its position as the top destination for venture capital funding in the Middle East and North Africa region, raising $750 million in 2024, according to a new report.

This marks the second consecutive year the Kingdom has topped the regional VC rankings.

Data from regional venture platform MAGNiTT showed that Saudi Arabia accounted for 40 percent of the total VC capital deployed in MENA in 2024, with a 16 percent year-on-year increase in deal flow.

The Kingdom closed 178 deals, the most of any MENA nation, reflecting strong investor confidence and a thriving startup ecosystem.

The largest deal in the region was secured by Saudi-based e-commerce enablement platform Salla, which raised $130 million.

The UAE ranked second in regional funding with $613 million raised, while leading in deal volume with 188 transactions and 12 exits.

Emerging venture markets snapshot

MENA startups collectively raised $1.9 billion in 2024, reflecting a 29 percent decline compared to 2023.

Despite the drop, MAGNiTT noted that “funding levels in 2024 were still higher than 2020 levels, prior to the 2021 and 2022 boom years, signaling continued growth in the venture space.”

The Middle East accounted for $1.5 billion of the funding, spread across 461 deals — a 10 percent annual increase. Total investor participation in the region grew by 14 percent, reaching 392 investors, while exits totaled 24.

Venture capital performance in emerging venture markets — which include the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Pakistan, and Turkiye — slowed significantly in 2024.

Total VC funding in these regions fell by 40 percent, with deal volumes dropping 20 percent compared to 2023. Both metrics also dipped below 2020 levels.

Southeast Asia led among EVMs with $5.6 billion raised across 564 deals, while Africa recorded the weakest performance, raising $1.07 billion through 294 deals.

Mega deals and early-stage activity

Global VC trends, such as reduced late-stage funding, were reflected in EVMs. Mega deals — valued at $100 million or more — declined for the third consecutive year, falling 56 percent compared to 2023.

The first quarter of 2024 saw the lowest mega deal funding since the fourth quarter of 2019, with late-stage investments hardest hit.

However, early-stage activity showed resilience. The focus on seed and pre-series A funding increased, with $1 million to $5 million ticket sizes rising by 5 percentage points year on year.

According to MAGNiTT, this emphasis on early-stage investments is critical for sustaining future deal flow growth.

Philip Bahoshy, CEO of MAGNiTT, highlighted a potential recovery in the venture market. “In 2024, we witnessed a decline in funding across EVMs driven by reduced late-stage investment activity. However, the positive development is that 2024 also saw a gradual decline in interest rates, both in mature markets like the US and Emerging Markets,” he said.

“We anticipate these rate cuts to begin boosting capital availability within the next 6-9 months, paving the way for a stronger funding environment in 2025,” Bahoshy added.

The Middle East increased its share of deal transactions across EVMs to 35 percent in 2024, an 8-percentage-point rise.

Southeast Asia captured the largest share at 43 percent, while Africa’s share dropped to its lowest level in five years, at 22 percent.