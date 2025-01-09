You are here

70% of Saudi employers say technological literacy is increasingly important skill, report finds

70% of Saudi employers say technological literacy is increasingly important skill, report finds
Companies in the Middle East and North Africa region are more positive about the availability of talent for recruitment by 2030 than their global peers. (World Economic Forum/'Future of Jobs 2025')
Updated 09 January 2025
Zaira Lakhpatwala
70% of Saudi employers say technological literacy is increasingly important skill, report finds

70% of Saudi employers say technological literacy is increasingly important skill, report finds
  • World Economic Forum predicts net gain of 78m jobs by 2030, as half of employers globally plan to reshape businesses to benefit from technology-related opportunities
  • However, largest job growth is expected to be among frontline roles such as farm workers, delivery drivers and construction workers
Updated 09 January 2025
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical tensions and advancements in technology are among the factors shaping the global workforce, as the World Economic Forum projects 170 million jobs will be created worldwide by 2030.

The latest edition of the forum’s “Future of Jobs” report also predicted the displacement of 92 million jobs, leaving a net gain of 78 million over the next five years.

The largest job growth is expected to be among frontline roles such as farm workers, delivery drivers and construction workers. The WEF also expects increased demand for healthcare and educational professionals, and in the fields of artificial intelligence and energy, particularly renewable energy and environmental engineering.

The report said skills gaps are the leading barrier to business transformation. Nearly 40 percent of skills required for jobs are set to change and 63 percent of employers cited this as a key challenge they face.

Half of employers globally said they planned to reshape their business to benefit from technology-related opportunities and this will be reflected in the job market, with 77 percent of employers intending to upskill their employees.

Despite this growing demand for technological skills, human skills, such as creative and analytical thinking and agility, will remain essential, the WEF said.

However, 41 percent of employers said they plan to reduce workforce size because AI is capable of automating some tasks, with cashiers, administrative assistants and secretaries expected to see the largest declines in the next five years.

Companies in the Middle East and North Africa region are more positive about the availability of talent for recruitment by 2030 than their global peers, the report found, with 46 percent of regional employers expecting the hiring outlook to improve.

“The big trends creating new jobs globally — such as increasing digitalization, adoption of artificial intelligence and the transition away from a carbon-heavy economy — are the same ones driving economic transformation across the Middle East,” Till Leopold, the WEF’s head of work, wages and job creation, told Arab News.

Employers in the region, most notably in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are also planning to accelerate the process of automation. For example, the proportion of work tasks expected to be mostly automated through the use of technology is projected to reach 45 percent by 2030 in the Kingdom and 43 percent in the UAE, both well above the global average of 34 percent.

As companies invest more in the latest technology, more 70 percent of employers in Saudi Arabia and 87 percent in the UAE identified technological literacy as a skill on the rise, along with growing demand for skills in networks and cybersecurity, and AI and big data.

The report stressed the need for “urgent and collective action across government, business and education” as employment continues to evolve, with key priorities including efforts to bridge skills gaps, invest in reskilling and upskilling initiatives, and enable easy access to the fastest-growing jobs and skills development.

“It is essential that public- and private-sector leaders work together to ensure people across the region are equipped with the right skills to benefit from these opportunities, including technology literacy, resilience and creative thinking,” said Leopold.

Topics: future of jobs Saudi workforce

Four Seasons Beirut to reopen in 2026 after reconstruction

Four Seasons Beirut to reopen in 2026 after reconstruction
Updated 14 January 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Four Seasons Beirut to reopen in 2026 after reconstruction

Four Seasons Beirut to reopen in 2026 after reconstruction
Updated 14 January 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Four Seasons Hotel in Beirut is set to reopen in the first quarter of 2026 after undergoing a comprehensive rehabilitation, according to a statement from Kingdom Holding Co.

“On the occasion of a new era for Lebanon, and under the leadership of His Excellency President Joseph Aoun, I am pleased to announce that the Four Seasons Hotel, Beirut, which Kingdom Holding built, will be entirely reconstructed and refurnished by Kingdom Beirut S.A.L and will reopen to the public in Q1 of 2026,” Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, chairman of KHC, wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

Prince Alwaleed further noted that the hotel, located adjacent to Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay marina, would be upgraded to the highest international standards. The revamp is expected to position the property as one of the premier urban resorts worldwide.

The timing of the announcement follows recent diplomatic developments, including a call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to congratulate Lebanon’s new president, with an invitation to visit the Kingdom.

The Four Seasons Beirut was severely damaged in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion, which devastated much of downtown Beirut, an area once popular with Gulf tourists.

The region has since been affected by geopolitical tensions, including Hezbollah’s involvement in the Syrian war and its support for Houthis in Yemen.

Four Seasons, one of the world’s leading luxury hotel chains, has been privately owned by KHC and Cascade Investment, the investment vehicle controlled by Bill Gates, since 2007. Both KHC and Cascade own 47.5 percent stakes in the company, with the remaining 5 percent held by Triple Holdings, which represents Four Seasons’ founder, Isadore Sharp, according to KHC’s website.

KHC’s relationship with Four Seasons dates back to 1994, when the company first recognized the brand’s potential and invested in a minority stake through a private equity deal.

Topics: KHC Four Seasons hospitality

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to announce major collaborations in mining, minister reveals

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to announce major collaborations in mining, minister reveals
Updated 14 January 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to announce major collaborations in mining, minister reveals

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to announce major collaborations in mining, minister reveals
Updated 14 January 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are set to announce major collaborations in the mining sector, with a particular focus on copper and gold assets, according to a top official.

Speaking to Arab News on the first day of the Future Minerals Forum 2025, taking place in Riyadh from Jan. 14 to 16, the South Asian country’s Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik explained that the two nations are also exploring collaboration prospects in additional sectors including energy, food security, and industrial.

This falls in line with Pakistan seeking to strengthen trade and investment ties with the Kingdom, whose leadership reaffirmed its commitment this year to expedite a $5 billion investment package for the country.

“Well, we are hoping and expecting the year 2025 to be a year of big announcements, particularly between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. As you know, we are in advanced stages of conversations about a very large asset, and we have done all the homework that was needed. We’ve done the commercial due diligence, we’ve done the legal deed due diligence. We’ve done the financial due diligence. Both sides have come up with valuation frameworks,” Malik said.

“In mining, it’s going to be the mining assets, particularly the copper mining assets, copper and gold mining assets. So, we are very hopeful about that,” he added.

The senator said the valuation ranges are in place, and both teams are now empowered to negotiate.

“Right now, we are under non-disclosure, so I can’t give you the details, but suffice to say that we are expecting very big announcements very soon,” Malik said.

“In the industrial areas, as you know, there are about $2 billion worth of commercial MoUs (memorandums of understandings) and contracts already signed between the Saudi companies and Pakistani companies, and many of them have become the actual contracts, and the trade has started. So, that’s a big chunk of commercial activity as well as industrialization activity,” he added.

“We also have ongoing conversations about very large energy projects, in terms of refineries and so on and so forth. So, it depends upon whether it’s food security. We have things going on, whether it’s commercial trade, there are things going on, whether there’s industrial activity and investments there are things going on,” the senator said.

Malik went on to highlight the benefits of the ministerial roundtable held at the Future Minerals Forum, which saw participation from 89 countries.

“I think the most interesting and intriguing part of this ministerial roundtable is that everyone is focused on the future. We’re not just talking about right now. It’s almost like we’re sitting together and writing the history of future. That’s what we are trying to do,” he said.

“We are thinking not just about where the assets are, but we are also thinking about where how these assets are going to create value and we are not only limited to creating value, but we are also thinking about value capture. So, from asset to value creation to value capture, everything is getting discussed, and it’s getting discussed in a manner which ensures sustainability of mining,” he added.

The senator also highlighted the growing focus on sustainable mining, communities, the circular economy, and how resource-rich countries are positioning themselves to participate in downstream activities, capture value, and navigate the geopolitics and emerging industrial policies shaping the future.

“All of those very healthy discussions are taking place right now. But if you talk about the end game, the end game is to ensure that there’s a sustainable world, that the world is carbon neutral,” Malik said.

Topics: Future Minerals Forum FMF Saudi-Pakistan ties Mining

Saudi-Finland ties hold 'almost unlimited potential,' says Finnish minister

Saudi-Finland ties hold ‘almost unlimited potential,’ says Finnish minister
Updated 14 January 2025
Nadin Hassan
Nirmal Narayanan
Saudi-Finland ties hold ‘almost unlimited potential,’ says Finnish minister

Saudi-Finland ties hold ‘almost unlimited potential,’ says Finnish minister
Updated 14 January 2025
Nadin Hassan Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Mining presents significant opportunities for collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Finland, a senior Finnish minister stated, emphasizing the “almost unlimited potential” of their bilateral relationship.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh on Jan.14, Wille Rydman, Finland’s minister for economic affairs, highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s partnership with Finnish companies could play a key role in achieving sustainability within the Kingdom's mineral sector.

Saudi Arabia already enjoys a robust relationship with Finland in the energy sector. In October 2024, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to accelerate collaboration in areas such as clean power technologies, stable electricity systems, and climate change mitigation solutions.

“I think that there is almost unlimited potential in our bilateral trade relations. As we are now meeting here in the Future Minerals Forum, the focus is heavily on the mining industry. And I think that’s one of the arenas where our countries can cooperate even deeper in the future,” Rydman said.

He added: “Finnish companies are very known for their sustainability, their ability for doing (a) sustainable mining industry. I’m very confident that they can also give a lot of know-how and business potential for Saudi Arabia’s mineral sector.”

Rydman further emphasized that Finnish collaboration in the mining sector would assist Saudi Arabia in meeting its energy transition targets. Strengthening the industry, he noted, is essential for achieving these goals, as minerals are crucial for the electrification of societies.

“It’s been globally very well recognized how important a role critical raw materials are playing in the future energy transition, and how important it is to maintain those critical supply and value chains when it comes to minerals and mining industry,” the minister explained.

He also pointed out that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which includes objectives like responsible mining and the use of green energy, presents valuable opportunities for Finnish companies to operate within the Kingdom.

“The aims and targets that Saudi Arabia has put for itself are actually kind of targets and aims where Finnish companies have been succeeding very well, especially when it comes to the mining industry, responsible mining, green energy, green and clean transition. And that’s why I think that Finnish companies entering Saudi Arabian markets can help Saudi Arabia to reach those targets,” Rydman said.

The minister also extended an invitation to Saudi investors to explore opportunities in Finland.

Topics: Future Minerals Forum

ACWA Power expands in China with $312m in renewable energy deals

ACWA Power expands in China with $312m in renewable energy deals
Updated 14 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
ACWA Power expands in China with $312m in renewable energy deals

ACWA Power expands in China with $312m in renewable energy deals
Updated 14 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has solidified its position in China’s renewable energy sector with two major agreements valued at $312 million.

These agreements mark a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy and underscore its commitment to driving the country’s clean energy transition.

The deals include a 132-megawatt solar photovoltaic portfolio in Guangdong province and a 200-megawatt wind energy project, according to a company statement. Both projects are central to ACWA Power's broader strategy in China, which was launched in 2023 to support the nation’s renewable energy goals.

Marco Arcelli, CEO of ACWA Power, expressed enthusiasm about the developments: “This is a significant milestone for ACWA Power in China, establishing our operational presence in renewable energy and water desalination. We are committed to working alongside our Chinese partners to contribute to the country's clean energy and water transition.”

Arcelli further emphasized the company’s long-term vision: “We are not only investing in renewable energy projects but also in Chinese expertise and building enduring relationships within the country.”

The solar project, ACWA Power’s first collaboration at the asset level with its long-term supply chain partner Sungrow Renewables, will span three separate sites in Guangdong. Additionally, the wind energy agreement, which was signed with Mingyang Smart Energy Group — a leading wind turbine manufacturer — opens the door for joint investments in China’s rapidly expanding wind sector.

ACWA Power’s formal entry into China’s renewable energy market was announced in December 2024, with the company planning to develop projects exceeding 1 gigawatt across multiple provinces.

Mohammad Abunayyan, founder and chairman of ACWA Power’s board of directors, commented: “Our entry into China’s renewable energy market represents a key milestone in our global strategy for a sustainable future. Our growth is not just about adding megawatts; it’s about forging lasting partnerships that accelerate the energy transition and create a cleaner, more prosperous world for future generations.”

These projects are part of an initial phase that will see ACWA Power expand its portfolio to more than 1 gigawatt of capacity in China. This move aligns with the company’s long-term ambition to triple its assets under management to approximately $250 billion globally by 2030.

Topics: ACWA Power China renewables

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173
Updated 14 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173

Closing Bell: Saudi main index gains 0.52% to close at 12,173
Updated 14 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Tuesday, rising by 62.81 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 12,172.75.

The index saw a total trading turnover of SR6.10 billion ($1.63 billion), with 150 stocks advancing and 87 declining.

The Kingdom’s parallel market also posted gains, rising by 82.65 points to finish at 31,317.09. The MSCI Tadawul Index increased by 0.50 percent, closing at 1,517.21.

The day’s biggest gainer was Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Co., with its share price surging 9.81 percent to SR54.30.

Other notable performers included Americana Restaurants International PLC – Foreign Co., which rose 9.01 percent to SR2.42, and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., which gained 8.08 percent to SR15.78.

On the downside, Savola Group saw its share price drop by 2.23 percent, closing at SR37.35.

On the announcements front, Al Jouf Cement Co. announced that recent adjustments to fuel prices in Saudi Arabia would lead to a 10.1 percent increase in production costs.

The company said the impact would be reflected in its financial performance for the first quarter of 2025. As a result, Al Jouf Cement’s share price declined by 0.92 percent, closing at SR10.74. KnowledgeNet Co. revealed that it had signed a SR3.12 million contract with Beltone Securities Brokerage, Beltone Securities Holding, and Beltone Fixed Income to provide financial brokerage and custody services.

The deal will see KnowledgeNet replace its existing systems with the TradeNet Back Office System and TradeNet Custody System, which the company believes will improve the efficiency of its operations. KnowledgeNet’s share price rose by 1.60 percent, closing at SR35.

Ataa Educational Co. also announced that its shareholders had approved a 12.5 percent cash dividend, totaling SR1.25 per share, for the financial year ending July 31, 2024. Despite the dividend approval, the company’s share price fell by 0.27 percent, closing at SR74.50.

Topics: TASI NOMU MSCI

