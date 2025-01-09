Saudi Industrial Production Index up 3.4% as output expands: GASTAT 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrial Production Index climbed 3.4 percent year on year in November to reach 103.8, driven by an uptick in mining and quarrying activities, official data showed.
According to data from the General Authority for Statistics, the mining and quarrying sub-index recorded a 1.2 percent annual rise, underpinned by a modest increase in the Kingdom’s oil output, which grew to 8.93 million barrels per day in November from 8.82 million bpd in the same month of the previous year.
Manufacturing activities also showed robust growth, expanding 7.2 percent year on year, driven largely by a 17.6 percent surge in the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products. Additionally, the production of chemicals and chemical products rose 1.6 percent, while food manufacturing increased by 1.5 percent during the same period.
This comes as Saudi Arabia emphasizes industrial production under Vision 2030, aiming to diversify its economy and reduce oil dependence by fostering growth in mining, manufacturing, and other non-oil sectors.
The report noted a mixed performance in other sectors. The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply fell by 2.1 percent year on year, while water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities surged 10.5 percent.
The index for oil activities rose 3.8 percent in November compared to the same month in 2023, reflecting the increased output in the Kingdom’s mining sector. Meanwhile, non-oil activities grew 2.4 percent, buoyed by gains across most non-oil economic activities, except for the electricity and utilities sector, which posted declines.
Despite the annual growth, the IPI fell 2.3 percent in November compared to October 2024. Mining and quarrying activities declined 0.5 percent month on month, while manufacturing contracted by 3.1 percent over the same period.
The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply sub-index posted a steep 21.5 percent monthly drop, and water supply, sewerage, waste management, and remediation activities decreased by 4.7 percent.
Oil activities fell by 2.1 percent month on month, while non-oil activities recorded a 2.7 percent decline in November compared to October.
The mixed performance highlights the volatility in industrial activity, but the overall annual growth underscores progress in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to diversify its economy and reduce dependence on oil revenues.