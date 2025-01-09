You are here

  Saudi domestic tourism thriving, proving it was no COVID-19 'blip': Almosafer CEO

Saudi domestic tourism thriving, proving it was no COVID-19 'blip': Almosafer CEO

Special Saudi domestic tourism thriving, proving it was no COVID-19 ‘blip’: Almosafer CEO
Almosafer’s CEO Muzzammil Ahussain. AN
Updated 09 January 2025
Nadin Hassan
Saudi domestic tourism thriving, proving it was no COVID-19 ‘blip’: Almosafer CEO

Saudi domestic tourism thriving, proving it was no COVID-19 ‘blip’: Almosafer CEO
Updated 09 January 2025
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Domestic tourism in Saudi Arabia is a key driver of the Kingdom’s thriving travel sector, proving its growth was not a “blip” during the pandemic, according to a senior executive.

In an interview with Arab News, Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO of Saudi travel company Almosafer, said the surge in domestic travel during COVID-19 was not just a temporary phenomenon caused by travel restrictions, but is instead the result of deliberate and sustained investments in creating attractive offerings, events, and experiences within the country.

His comments, made on the sidelines of the third Saudi Tourism Forum held in Riyadh, came in the wake of a report by his firm that revealed a 45 percent year-on-year increase in domestic flight bookings in 2024, alongside a 39 percent rise in room night bookings.

The surge is linked to the country’s expanding tourism offerings and enhanced connectivity through low-cost carriers, with family and group travel seeing a particular boost, rising over 70 percent, the report added.

“I think what the report highlights is that domestic tourism is strong. It wasn’t just a blip during COVID because people couldn’t travel,” he said, adding: “As we said in the report, over 40 percent of all of our bookings are now domestic, and the share is growing year on year, and that doesn’t mean that international (travel) is slowing down. Actually overall travel is growing, and we see that the Saudi traveler will continue to remain strong in the foreseeable future.”

He said flight prices dropped 7 percent year on year, prompting higher spending in destinations. “People are spending more on hotels, staying longer, and spending on experiences and events,” Ahussain said. “So overall, total spend is increasing.”

Despite the growth, challenges remain. The Almosafer CEO said that the limited hotel supply during peak times, such as Riyadh season, leads to higher rates and makes it difficult for travelers to find accommodations. 

“We’ve already seen a number of initiatives to improve hotel capacity and rooms across the country,” Ahussain said, adding that such improvements would make domestic tourism more attractive at all levels, from luxury to economy. 

The company’s ongoing efforts to enhance partnerships with regional authorities and airlines are also key to this growth, and Almosafer said it collaborates closely with the Saudi Tourism Authority and regional bodies like the Aseer Investment Authority.

“We’ve had a number of signings at the Saudi Tourism Forum with different authorities from around the country to promote and market key destinations,” he added.

Ahussain also highlighted the strong partnerships Almosafer has with low-cost carriers like flynas and flyadeal, as well as its new partnership with Riyadh Air, which is set to launch later in 2025.

Looking ahead, Ahussain is optimistic about the impact of global events, such as Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, on the Kingdom’s tourism sector. “These projects and events, as we saw with Expo 2020 Dubai, help build a brand for a city or country, and that brand creates awareness,” Ahussain said.

He continued: “When people come, whether domestically or internationally, we are working to build a foundation that supports them throughout their travel — before, during, and after these events.”

Almosafer is also preparing for an initial public offering as part of its long-term strategy, with an IPO date likely in 2025 or 2026, its parent company Seera Group said in November 2023.

“We’re still on track with that plan and working toward it,” he said

With domestic tourism growing rapidly, Almosafer is enhancing its digital offerings through partnerships aimed at streamlining travel services. 

During the forum, Almosafer signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Tourism Authority to integrate digital platforms, enhancing access to travel services. 

Ahussain explained that the partnership also aimed to improve Sara Al, the smart guide for Saudi tourism, by adding booking services for flights and accommodations.

Another agreement was signed by the company with Madinah Region Development Authority to enhance tourism in the province.

WEF: War, disinformation, and climate dominate global threats in 2025

WEF: War, disinformation, and climate dominate global threats in 2025
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

WEF: War, disinformation, and climate dominate global threats in 2025

WEF: War, disinformation, and climate dominate global threats in 2025
  • More than 900 global leaders highlight escalating geopolitical tensions, environmental crises and misinformation as critical issues shaping the year ahead
  • Davos to begin Jan. 20 amid fragmented global order marked by growing power rivalries, weakened multilateralism
Updated 3 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Escalating wars, rising disinformation, and intensifying climate challenges rank as the most pressing global threats for 2025, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report, released Wednesday ahead of the Davos annual meeting.

Based on insights from 900 global leaders in business, politics and academia, the report highlights escalating geopolitical tensions, environmental crises and misinformation as critical issues shaping the year ahead.

“Rising geopolitical tensions, a fracturing of global trust and the climate crisis are straining the global system like never before,” said Mirek Dusek, WEF managing director.

“In a world marked by deepening divides and cascading risks, global leaders have a choice: To foster collaboration and resilience, or face compounding instability. The stakes have never been higher.”

State-based armed conflicts are flagged as the most immediate concern for 23 percent of respondents, with wars in the Middle East, Sudan and Ukraine driving global instability.

The forum will host a historic gathering of Middle Eastern leaders, including representatives from Iran, Syria, Yemen and Gulf countries, to discuss prospects for peace amid hopes of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel after 15 months of devastating war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Donald Trump, set to be sworn in as the 47th US president on Jan. 20, has vowed to end the war in Ukraine. He will deliver a virtual address to the forum on Jan. 23. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will also attend and deliver a speech on Jan. 21.

“From conflicts to climate change, we are facing interconnected crises that demand coordinated, collective action,” said Mark Elsner, WEF’s head of the Global Risks Initiative, who urged world leaders to make “renewed efforts to rebuild trust and foster cooperation.” 

While conflicts rank as the most immediate threat, the survey highlights the climate crisis as the dominant risk of the next decade. Environmental risks — including extreme weather, biodiversity loss and critical changes to Earth’s systems — account for three of the top four long-term global concerns.

In 2024, global warming hit a record 1.54 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, triggering catastrophic weather events, such as the Los Angeles wildfires, devastating floods in Spain caused by the DANA weather phenomenon and unprecedented rainfall across the Middle East, which triggered floods in the Arabian Peninsula and Sahara Desert for the first time in half a century.

“The climate and nature crisis requires urgent attention and action,” said Gim Huay Neo, the WEF’s managing director for the Center for Nature and Climate.

Two technology-related concerns ranked next on the list of global threats: “Misinformation and disinformation” and the “adverse outcomes of AI technologies.”

The survey, conducted between September and October, noted rising anxieties about misinformation. These concerns have intensified following Donald Trump’s election victory and his alignment with tech leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who are reportedly advocating for deregulation policies expected to benefit the tech industry.

It coincides with Zuckerberg’s recent decision to scale back fact-checking and content moderation across Meta’s platforms, a move widely criticized by experts as an appeasement of Trump, whose return to the White House will overlap with the forum’s opening.

Organizers are expecting 60 heads of state and government to attend, alongside chief executives and campaigners. Several ministers and business leaders from Saudi Arabia are also expected to take part.

The WEF’s report found that 64 percent of experts foresee a fragmented global order dominated by competition among middle and great powers, with multilateralism under significant strain.

Against this backdrop, the forum’s theme, “A Call for Collaboration in the Intelligent Age,” highlights the need for renewed cooperation, even as Trump’s anticipated policy shifts could undermine collective efforts on critical global issues, including the climate crisis.

Private sector partnerships key to mining sector growth, says Al-Jadaan

Private sector partnerships key to mining sector growth, says Al-Jadaan
Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

Private sector partnerships key to mining sector growth, says Al-Jadaan

Private sector partnerships key to mining sector growth, says Al-Jadaan
Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: The mining sector’s success in Saudi Arabia hinges on strong private sector partnerships, according to Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan. Given the significant investments and expertise required, the government alone cannot drive the sector’s growth, he said.

Speaking on the second day of the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Al-Jadaan emphasized the need for collaboration between public and private sectors to unlock the full potential of the mining industry. The forum, which runs from Jan. 14-16, aligns with Saudi Arabia’s ambitious goal to increase the mining sector’s contribution to the nation’s gross domestic product from $17 billion to $75 billion by 2035.

It also supports the country’s Vision 2030 objective of establishing mining as a critical pillar of the industrial economy.

“This is a very complex industry that requires significant investments that, you know, the government alone cannot do. It requires significant know-how that the government alone cannot do, and you need to make sure that you actually partner with the private sector to enable this sector,” Al-Jadaan said.

Al-Jadaan outlined three key enablers for the mining sector's development: cross-sectoral alignment, the strategic use of data, and a competitive regulatory framework.

“If you want to do the right thing within mining, it is not the mining alone that will make it. You will need to make sure that you are aligning multiple sectors together — energy, mining, logistics, and possibly even a few others,” he explained.

He pointed to the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program as a successful example of how integrated sectors can collectively drive progress.

On the importance of data, Al-Jadaan emphasized its foundational role in shaping the sector's future. “There was real focus on making sure that we make an investment early on in data relating to mining, including specific technicalities and budgeting for supporting surveys throughout the mining sectors, and actually providing even support to companies who are coming for exploration,” he said.

The minister also highlighted the necessity of a stable and investor-friendly regulatory environment. “These are long-term investments investors would need to make. You know, we need to have predictability, confidence in the regulatory framework, and we need to ensure it is investor-friendly. They must be able to obtain their licenses on time and with certainty,” he added.

Al-Jadaan further acknowledged the challenges faced by emerging economies, particularly those in the Global South, which possess abundant mineral resources but often lack the capital, expertise, and infrastructure to exploit them fully. He suggested that with the right support, these nations could leverage their mineral wealth not only for industrial growth but as a key driver of broader economic development.

“With the right setup, they can utilize these resources not only for the mineral and metal industries but as part of a package for economic development,” he said, stressing that targeted support such as subsidized logistics and services could unlock the mining potential of these nations.

In a related panel discussion, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef highlighted Africa’s critical role in the global energy transition. He pointed out the disparity between the continent’s vast resource potential and its actual contribution to the market.

“Today, investment needs to happen not only in extraction but also in infrastructure. We have seen great assets today in Africa are falling behind because of infrastructure challenges, not mining challenges,” Alkhorayef noted.

As the Future Minerals Forum continues, the collaboration between the private sector and government remains central to advancing the sector, not only in Saudi Arabia but across the global mining landscape.

Saudi Arabia unveils major gold, copper discoveries in Arabian Shield

Saudi Arabia unveils major gold, copper discoveries in Arabian Shield
Updated 59 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Arabia unveils major gold, copper discoveries in Arabian Shield

Saudi Arabia unveils major gold, copper discoveries in Arabian Shield
  • Finds include extensive gold deposits at Wadi Al-Jaww for gold and copper deposits at Jabal Shayban
Updated 59 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced significant gold and copper discoveries in the Arabian Shield region, a move set to bolster its global mining ambitions and strengthen the country’s economic diversification efforts. 

The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, revealed the discoveries during the Future Minerals Forum 2025, held from Jan. 14-16 in Riyadh. 

The finds include extensive gold deposits at Wadi Al-Jaww for gold and copper deposits at Jabal Shayban, with mineralization extending deeper and in multiple directions from shallow depths of 20 to 200 meters. 

Bob Wilt, CEO of Ma’aden, highlighted the company’s aggressive exploration efforts, calling them part of “the world’s largest single-jurisdiction mineral exploration programs.” 

“Through the work we have undertaken in recent years, the raw prospectivity of the Kingdom has been proven. The results announced today provide a further boost as we continue to accelerate drilling activities across our exploration program in 2025,” he said. 

Wilt said the Kingdom’s focus on mining aligns with its broader economic transformation goals, creating opportunities for growth and development in the sector. 

The company said that Jabal Shayban has long been recognized as a key exploration site, with programs dating back to the 1940s. In contrast, Wadi Al-Jaww represents a new frontier, as no prior exploration has been conducted there. 

While Ma’aden didn’t provide specific estimates on the size and quality of the mineralization, the company said that ongoing analysis and drilling efforts would refine its understanding of the deposits throughout 2025. 

Ma’aden announced new findings from its Mansourah-Massarah gold mine. Drilling has revealed high-grade gold mineralization below the current pit design and significant underground potential. Recent results include intercepts such as 61 meters grading at 10.4 g/t gold and 20-meter grading at 20.6 g/t gold within 400 meters of the mine. 

The results build on earlier success at the mine, with Ma’aden noting strong growth opportunities from both open-pit and underground operations.  

In a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, Ma’aden clarified that the financial impact of these discoveries remains undetermined. The company reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, promising to update shareholders on any significant developments. 

Saudi energy minister calls for global efforts to address critical minerals shortage

Saudi energy minister calls for global efforts to address critical minerals shortage
Updated 43 min 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi energy minister calls for global efforts to address critical minerals shortage

Saudi energy minister calls for global efforts to address critical minerals shortage
Updated 43 min 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman emphasized on Wednesday that achieving energy security and sustainability hinges on addressing the challenges related to the supply and extraction of critical minerals.

Speaking at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz highlighted that the primary energy security challenges of the modern world no longer revolve around oil, but are now focused on gas, electricity, and mining.

“I believe that energy security, affordability, and sustainability depend on urgent, collective, and inclusive efforts to address critical minerals’ challenges,” the minister stated.

He went on to say, “Today, oil no longer poses an energy security challenge due to the availability of storage, developed infrastructure, and a mature supply chain, and the production of oil has become more perfected. Instead, energy security is now about gas, electricity, and predominantly mining.”

According to Prince Abdulaziz, one of the most significant obstacles in the global energy transition is meeting the rising demand for critical minerals and ensuring a reliable supply. The energy minister cautioned that the energy transition is inherently material-intensive, and the demand for these minerals could soon outpace their available supply.

“I believe that meeting the increased demand for critical minerals presents substantial challenges to ensuring a reliable supply. In oil, we have always said that we are the most stable and reliable supplier. In this one (critical minerals), there is no Saudi Arabi. There has to be many ‘Saudi Arabias,’” he added.

During his speech, Prince Abdulaziz also discussed the importance of sustainability as the world accelerates mining activities.

He pointed out that mining and processing currently contribute to 5 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, which accounts for 12 percent of annual global greenhouse gas emissions. He stressed that any significant growth in mining and processing would inevitably result in higher emissions unless innovative solutions are found.

“Mining and processing currently contribute to 5 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, corresponding to 12 percent of the annual global greenhouse gas emissions. Significant growth in mining and processing activities will result in higher emissions unless we figure out a way to address this challenging issue,” he said.

The minister also noted the challenges posed by the geographical concentration of critical minerals and the long time required for their discovery and extraction. Drawing on sources such as the US Geological Survey and McKinsey, Prince Abdulaziz highlighted that the extraction and processing of critical minerals required for the energy transition are concentrated in just a few countries, creating significant dependency risks.

As countries race to secure access to these critical minerals, Prince Abdulaziz warned that such competition could drive up metal prices and increase energy costs, further complicating the global energy landscape.

The minister also underscored Saudi Arabia’s efforts to strengthen its mining sector, valued at an estimated $2.5 trillion, through localization and strategic partnerships with both regional and international companies.

“We will extract and utilize every ounce, gram, molecule, atom, and electron of our resources, and you are welcome to join,” Prince Abdulaziz concluded.

Saudi Arabia charts bold course to become global mining powerhouse at Future Minerals Forum

Saudi Arabia charts bold course to become global mining powerhouse at Future Minerals Forum
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Arabia charts bold course to become global mining powerhouse at Future Minerals Forum

Saudi Arabia charts bold course to become global mining powerhouse at Future Minerals Forum
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi leaders and global experts outlined plans to position the Kingdom’s mining sector as a worldwide exploration, processing, and supply chain resilience hub at the Future Minerals Forum.

On the second day of the event, held from Jan 14 to 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih emphasized the resilience required in mining, describing it as a sector defined by overcoming extreme challenges.

He highlighted how technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, satellite sensing, and airborne exploration are unlocking previously inaccessible resources, offering transformative potential for the industry.

Aligned with Vision 2030, the Kingdom plans to make mining a key driver of industrial growth, supporting energy transitions and meeting surging global demand for critical minerals.

“Mining has always been a sector about overcoming extreme challenges; unlocking these minerals from the earth, the crust, and below the crust is one, not for the faint of heart,” Al-Falih said. 

He underscored the sector’s critical role in the energy transition, warning that its failure to provide necessary resources could jeopardize progress. 

The forum also explored Saudi Arabia’s emerging role as a regional and global collaboration leader. 

Hans-Paul Burkner, former president of Boston Consulting Group, stressed the importance of regional supply chain integration, suggesting that the Middle East and Africa could develop an interconnected ecosystem. 

“I think it will be really impossible for each of these African countries to develop the processing capabilities themselves, and I think by creating a hub in the Kingdom for processing, I think that could be also a major way of de-risking,” Burkner said, adding that individual African nations would struggle to develop processing capabilities independently. 

Al-Falih echoed this sentiment, highlighting Saudi partnerships, including advanced discussions to unlock virgin copper mines in Pakistan, as a testament to the Kingdom’s trustworthiness and global ambitions.

Saudi Vice Minister for Mining Affairs Khalid Al-Mudaifer announced substantial progress and plans for the sector, describing a $100 billion mineral investment pipeline with $20 billion already in advanced stages of development. 

He outlined the Kingdom’s objectives to become a leading global producer of low-carbon steel, aluminum, and aerospace-grade titanium while strengthening its capabilities in electric vehicle minerals. 

These efforts, he said, are being driven by Saudi Arabia’s national industrial strategy and giga-projects, which are fueling unprecedented demand for minerals.

The forum also featured key announcements from industry leaders. Ma’aden CEO Robert Wilt revealed significant discoveries, including high-grade gold at 220 meters below Massarah deeps and promising mineralization findings at Shayban and Wadi Al Junah. 

Aramco’s upstream president Nasir Al-Naimi announced a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture with Ma’aden to explore transition minerals across the Kingdom. 

“Combining our vast geological data with our existing world-class infrastructure means we’re well placed for mineral exploration and extraction,” the president said.

Al-Naimi highlighted the potential of combining Aramco’s geological data with Ma’aden’s expertise to establish Saudi Arabia as a major global producer of transition minerals.

According to a press release, the proposed joint venture would focus on energy transition minerals, including extracting lithium from high-concentration deposits and advancing cost-effective direct lithium extraction technologies. “Commercial lithium production could potentially commence by 2027,” Aramco said.

Ma’aden Senior Vice President of Exploration Darryl Clark, said: “This proposed JV would enable us to accelerate exploration of the Arabian Platform, combining Aramco’s vast knowledge of the area with Ma’aden’s extensive mining and exploration expertise.”

The joint venture could potentially help meet the Kingdom’s forecasted demand for lithium, which is expected to grow twenty-fold between 2024 and 2030, supporting an estimated 500,000 electric vehicle batteries and 110 gigawatts of renewables.

The Head of Global Affairs at Appian Capital Advisory Dominic Raab stressed the enormous investment required to meet global demand for critical minerals, highlighting that trillions of dollars would be needed to ensure supply. 

The forum also included significant updates from Hadeed and Baosteel, which are focusing on expanding steel production facilities to meet local and export demands.

“Hadeed today focusing on horizontal and vertical growth with a value up to SR25 billion,” said the firm’s CEO, Abdulqader Al-Mubarak.

In his closing remarks, Al-Mudaifer reflected on Saudi Arabia’s achievements and vision for the future. 

“Today, we celebrate the year of impact, and the transformation of Saudi Arabia itself to be a global mineral processing hub. We have rewritten what’s possible since launching our mineral strategy. We have streamlined exploration, unlocking fast mineral potential,” he said. 

The forum, which unites global industry leaders and investors, continues to highlight the Kingdom’s pivotal role in shaping the future of international mining.

