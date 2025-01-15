You are here

  Housing prices drive Saudi inflation to 1.7%: GASTAT

Housing prices drive Saudi inflation to 1.7%: GASTAT

Housing prices drive Saudi inflation to 1.7%: GASTAT
Housing rental prices rose by 10.6 percent year on year in 2024, significantly contributing to the overall rise in inflation. Shutterstock
Updated 15 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Housing prices drive Saudi inflation to 1.7%: GASTAT

Housing prices drive Saudi inflation to 1.7%: GASTAT
  • Inflation rate remained among the lowest in the Middle East and globally,nflation rate remained among the lowest in the Middle East and globally
  • GASTAT highlighted a 0.8 percent year-on-year increase in food and beverage prices in 2024
Updated 15 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Consumer prices in Saudi Arabia increased by 1.7 percent in 2024, driven primarily by higher housing costs, data from the General Authority for Statistics revealed. 

House rents surged by 10.6 percent year on year, significantly contributing to the overall inflationary pressure. The broader category of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels saw a collective price increase of 8.8 percent, further intensifying the cost of living for households.

Despite the uptick, Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate remained among the lowest in both the Middle East and globally. This reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to ensure economic resilience and mitigate the impacts of global price pressures.

The actual inflation rate for 2024 was lower than projections made by the World Bank in October, which had forecasted a 2.1 percent increase for the year and a slight rise to 2.3 percent in 2025. Both figures were below the Gulf Cooperation Council average.

GASTAT’s latest report also detailed several other shifts in consumer prices. Food and beverage prices saw a moderate 0.8 percent increase, while restaurant and hotel costs rose by 2 percent. Educational expenses rose by 1.3 percent, further reflecting price trends across various sectors.

Meanwhile, several categories experienced price declines. Clothing and footwear prices fell by 3.4 percent, driven by a 5.8 percent drop in ready-made clothing. Similarly, the cost of furnishings and household equipment decreased by 3.4 percent, and transport costs fell by 2.4 percent.

The entertainment and culture sector also saw a price reduction of 1.3 percent, largely due to a 5.9 percent decrease in audiovisual equipment prices, underscoring the nuanced shifts in consumer price indices across different areas

In a separate report, GASTAT confirmed that Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate remained stable at 1.9 percent in December 2024, compared to the same month in 2023.

House rents continued to exert significant pressure, increasing by 10.6 percent year on year in December. Villa rents rose by 9.9 percent during the same period, further underscoring the housing sector’s impact on inflation. According to GASTAT, the housing sector accounted for 25.5 percent of the inflationary weight in December, highlighting its dominant role in shaping overall price trends.

The broader housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels category saw an 8.9 percent year-on-year increase in December, reinforcing the sector’s central role in driving inflation.

Food and beverage prices rose 0.8 percent, with meat and poultry prices seeing a notable 2.8 percent increase. Personal goods and services expenses grew by 2.2 percent, driven by a 20.2 percent surge in prices for jewelry, watches, and precious antiques. Education costs also increased by 1.1 percent, primarily due to a 1.8 percent rise in intermediate and secondary education fees.

On the other hand, prices for furnishings and home equipment fell by 2.8 percent, while clothing and footwear costs declined by 2.2 percent. Transportation expenses decreased by 2.5 percent, primarily due to a 3.9 percent reduction in vehicle purchase prices.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi General Statistics Authority (GASTAT)

Updated 5 sec ago
Reina Takla
Follow

'We believe stability and peace are a prerequisite to prosperity'

'We believe stability and peace are a prerequisite to prosperity'
  • Global economy needs a more stable Middle East, Faisal Alibrahim said ahead of World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos
  • The Saudi minister of economy and planning discussed FDI inflow, giga-projects and need for “common ground”
Updated 5 sec ago
Reina Takla

RIYADH: A stable Middle East is crucial for global prosperity, according to the Saudi minister of economy and planning, who also underlined the Kingdom’s commitment to being a reliable partner for economic growth.

Speaking to Arab News ahead of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Faisal Alibrahim said: “We believe in stability and peace as a prerequisite for prosperity, and we believe in the global economies’ need for a more stable Middle East.”

He emphasized that the Kingdom’s own transformative journey plays a significant role in fostering regional stability and prosperity.

“We see our role internally, in unlocking our potential as an economy and society. (We also see) its clear and direct impact on the region’s stability and prosperity,” he said.

Alibrahim conveyed a message of confidence and reassurance. “The message that I would share on top of that is that the Kingdom is a long-term, reliable partner, and will always work toward shaping a prosperous future,” he said.

“If you keep that in mind, and then you keep in mind the opportunities that are being created in the Kingdom with this transformation, you’ll see that there is no better place to invest for results, both commercially and financially but also from an impact point of view, than the Kingdom today.”

He encouraged investors to recognize the significant opportunities that the Kingdom’s transformative journey presents.

Attracting foreign investment

Alibrahim emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to attracting $100 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, but stressed that the focus is on attracting high-quality, long-term, value-creating investments that contribute significantly to the Kingdom’s economic growth and development.

“Our target is still 5.7 percent of GDP in 2030, which amounts roughly to $100 billion of inflow in 2030. That’s why the National Investment Strategy was launched, and since it was launched, we’ve been exceeding our yearly targets, consistently,” he said.

While acknowledging the challenges, Alibrahim expressed confidence in achieving this target, saying: “This is a long-term journey and we need to continue working with our partners, continue working intra-governmentally to figure out more ways where we can make sure that the momentum we have in attracting foreign capital will continue.”

He highlighted the importance of continuous policy refinement and a proactive approach to identifying and addressing potential roadblocks.

Acknowledging the recent trends in FDI inflows, Alibrahim noted that while 2023 saw figures exceeding initial targets, the first three quarters of 2024 showed a slight decline to around SR17 billion. “We’ll continue to monitor how it progresses, and see what the latest numbers are,” he said.

However, he emphasized that these figures should be viewed within the context of a long-term trajectory. He pointed out that many of the transformative projects undertaken as part of Vision 2030 have long lead times, and their impact on FDI inflows will become increasingly evident in the coming years.

Reiterating the Kingdom’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for foreign investment, he said: “The Kingdom’s approach to unlocking its potential, involves really rewriting the economic playbook.”

He added: “This is not just about investments or the government spending money. This is about creating an environment that’s vibrant, that attracts capital, attracts minds to the opportunities that are being created in the Kingdom led today by the government. Tomorrow, ultimately, we want the private sector to lead it.”

This vision necessitates a continuous process of reform and adaptation, Alibrahim said, adding: “This means that reform is a daily exercise.”

The Kingdom is actively working to enhance its competitiveness by streamlining regulations, improving the ease of doing business, and fostering a more conducive environment for both domestic and international enterprises.

Emphasizing the importance of private-sector engagement, Alibrahim said: “Many laws are being revised. Many laws are being taken to public consultation, and at the heart of all of this is engagement with the private sector and with investors to understand that these laws and the reforms and the regulations, as they evolve, are exactly, what is needed.”

Shielding economy from shocks

Alibrahim acknowledged the inherent challenges posed by the interconnected nature of the global economy. “It’s important to keep in mind that we are shifting the structure of the Saudi economy,” he said. “We’re shifting from an economic structure that relied heavily on oil inflows for its economic activity, to one where we will continue to rely on inflows, but not in the same manner.”

This fundamental shift, according to him, is crucial for mitigating the impact of external shocks and building a more resilient economy.

Highlighting the encouraging growth of the non-oil sector as evidence of this ongoing transformation, he said: “Non-oil activities today represent 52 percent of our total real GDP. Non-oil growth for the last three years on average is 6 percent.

“Our ambition is to take it even further. We are closing 2024 with non-oil growth at 3.9 percent. (In) 2025, we project it to be 4.8 percent. (In) 2026, the Ministry of Economy and Planning projects it to be 6.2 percent.”

He said these figures demonstrated the Kingdom’s progress in restructuring its economy in the right direction.

According to Alibrahim, however, navigating the complexities of the global economy requires a proactive and adaptable approach. “As we shift, whatever plays into our risk assessment is shifting as well,” he said. “In the past, anything that affected the oil market will directly affect our ability to operate as an economy. Today that is shifting.”

He emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring and proactive risk assessment to anticipate and mitigate potential challenges. “The name of the game, in our view, is agile policymaking, more engagement and more institutional capabilities, engaging with all constituents, being agile in decision-making and continuously investing in your institutional capabilities so that you can have better quality policy responses,” he said.

Of ambition and prudence

Acknowledging the ambitious nature of the Kingdom’s giga-projects, Alibrahim emphasized the need for a balanced approach. “What’s critical is to keep in mind that to achieve vision 2030, we started the planning with confidence like you said, but also delivering with optimism, and we believe optimism is a choice,” he said.

“It’s a decision. It’s a design input. It’s not just a gut or emotional reaction or a feeling, but more importantly, managing with prudence.”

He cited the impressive growth of the tourism sector, exceeding initial targets, as a testament to the Kingdom’s ability to effectively plan and execute ambitious initiatives.

“We had the target of 100 million visitors in 2030. We reached 100 million seven years early. Today, that number has been increased to 150 million.”

This remarkable achievement demonstrates the Kingdom’s capacity to successfully plan, implement and even surpass ambitious goals, according to Alibrahim.

Still, he reiterated the need for evaluation and adjustments. “On top of that, we wanted to make sure as we got more knowledgeable and are aware of how to manage the economy and economic management, we don’t want to create value leakage like what happened before in the 1980s,” he said.

“We also don’t want to overheat the economy and create an inflation environment that might hurt the private sector, the existing private sector or other players outside of these projects, so a decision to revisit how fast we go without really affecting the pace and scale of overall Vision 2030 was looked at.”

These adjustments reflect a commitment to responsible and sustainable development, according to Alibrahim.

He recognized that while the tourism sector has exceeded expectations, other factors, such as the emergence of new projects, necessitate a careful review of timelines and resource allocation.

“In parallel, new inputs came in. We won hosting the Asian Cup for 2027, Asian Winter games in Trojena 2029, World Expo 2030, World Cup 2034. We’re hosting the world twice in four years very soon,” he said.

These new opportunities, while exciting, require careful consideration and integration into the overall development plan, according to Alibrahim.

“We just concluded for the first time a long-term fiscal exercise,” he said. “We decided to shift things. There is agility in decision making, there is prudence in management, and we’re not ashamed to talk about that.”

To ensure the successful and sustainable execution of these ambitious projects, Alibrahim stressed the importance of quality and sustainability. “We need to make sure that the optimal value creation for the local economy (and) minimizing the impact of creating an inflationary environment on the economy as well as in the private sector and then using innovation and using these opportunities to invite quality investors and quality partners that can come in and set up shop,” he said.

He also underscored the need for clarity and transparency in these large-scale projects. “For the first time in a long time, we do have clarity on the types of projects that we will have and what kind of partners we need, which is clarity that the private sector always seeks,” he said.

This clarity, in his opinion, creates an opportunity to attract international partners with the expertise and resources to deliver high-quality infrastructure projects while maximizing knowledge transfer and minimizing risks. “Infrastructure in general is a sector that we see will be witnessing a lot of investment in the Kingdom,” he said.

Saudi Arabia heads to Davos

Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the WEF annual meeting in Davos this year will feature for the first time a “Saudi House.” This centralized hub will serve as a meeting point for government officials, business leaders and other stakeholders participating in the forum.

Saudi House was designed to bring together all the government entities that are participating in Davos in one convenient location, Alibrahim said.

Using this opportunity to create a positive impact on the global economy, he will champion a key call in Davos for global leadership to move beyond tepid economic growth and embrace a more ambitious, “intrepid leadership-led” approach.

Rewriting the economic playbook: A new era of growth

Alibrahim spoke of the importance of realizing that the Kingdom’s approach to unlocking its potential involves “rewriting the economic playbook.”

This ambitious undertaking extends beyond attracting investment; it’s about cultivating a dynamic and vibrant ecosystem that attracts both capital and talent, according to him.

“This is not just about investments or the government spending money,” he said, elaborating the point. “This is about creating an environment that’s vibrant, that attracts capital, attracts minds to the opportunities that are being created in the Kingdom led today by the government.”

This vision necessitates a continuous process of reform and adaptation, Alibrahim said, adding: “This means that reform is a daily exercise.”

He said the Kingdom is actively working to enhance its competitiveness by streamlining regulations, improving the ease of doing business, and fostering a more conducive environment for both domestic and international enterprises.

A global growth platform

Alibrahim asserted that Saudi Arabia has emerged as a leading global growth platform. “What’s critical for us is the strengths that the Kingdom has in the past,” he said.

He highlighted a key differentiator, saying: “Every country has its strengths, and we need to build on these strengths to transform.”

He explained that while many countries rely primarily on either natural resources or human capital, the Kingdom possesses a unique advantage by leveraging both. This unique combination of abundant natural resources and a dynamic human capital base sets the Kingdom apart from many other emerging markets.

Furthermore, he emphasized the Kingdom’s strategic advantages. “We have a large land area that can be leveraged for (diverse) projects, including AI. We have access to natural resources, specifically cleanest hydrocarbon energy globally, but also renewable energy of the cheapest wind and solar globally delivered by the private sector.

“We also have green hydrogen investments working on blue hydrogen, working on many other sources,” said. These abundant and diverse energy resources provide a strong foundation for sustainable economic growth and attract significant investment in clean energy technologies.

Alibrahim also highlighted the Kingdom’s human capital as a key driver of growth. “We also have access to a talent pool that is today Saudi based,” he said. “Sixty-three percent of the population is below the age of 30, a young and dynamic population full of optimism and full of energy.”

He drew attention to the Kingdom’s strategic location and its growing global influence. “Keep in mind the Kingdom’s location connecting three continents and the Kingdom’s leadership role in the global issues, also connecting the world and helping the world to shape a more prosperous future,” he said.

Strategic partnerships

The growing significance of strategic partnerships with leading global financial institutions is an important aspect to consider, according to Alibraim. “The Kingdom today is a global investment powerhouse that’s leveraging on its diplomatic determination, economic potential, resources with natural and human,” he said.

While the Kingdom has long-standing relationships with many global financial institutions, the nature of these partnerships is evolving.

“What’s different today is that we’re seeing a lot of these firms when we talk about investment firms, we’re looking at the Kingdom as not just a source of capital, but as a capital of opportunities,” he said.

He maintained that leading global financial institutions are increasingly recognizing the Kingdom not just as a destination for investment, but as a partner in growth and development. “They want to invest in the Kingdom,” he said.

He also mentioned the growing confidence of international investors in the Kingdom’s economic transformation. “Almost 571, if I’m not mistaken, multinational companies, investment and otherwise, have signed to re-establish their or establish the region headquarters in the Kingdom well beyond our targets for 2030, six seven years ahead (of schedule).”

This significant influx of multinational companies serves as a powerful testament to the growing attractiveness of the Kingdom as a business and investment hub, he added.

Alibrahim reiterated the long-term nature of these partnerships and the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial collaborations. “But more importantly, the Kingdom has always been and will continue to be a long-term, reliable partner, so what’s happening in the Kingdom is going to create a lot of opportunities for anyone who wants to come and truly shape what the future looks like,” he said.

Saudi leadership imperatives

When asked about successful leadership, Alibrahim outlined three key imperatives: a long-term vision, unwavering optimism, and a commitment to building strong institutions.

He spoke of the importance of a long-term perspective, saying: “In the Kingdom, when we started with Vision 2030, it came from a long-term view, and I’m going to always refer to the vision as an evidence and example because we’re living it, so the first thing is having a long-term horizon and continuously thinking with a long-term view,” he said.

According to him, this long-term vision serves as a guiding principle, ensuring that all decisions and initiatives are aligned with the Kingdom’s overarching goals and aspirations.

Furthermore, Alibrahim pointed to the importance of clarity in the planning and effective communication in driving progress. “This is a day-in, day-out exercise that we need to continue living in order to be in a better position to achieve our ambitions,” he said.

“Today in the Kingdom, Vision 2030 has been going on for eight years, and it still feels like the same energy momentum as when it was launched. In fact, maybe some people say it’s even more energy and more momentum.”

Finally, Alibrahim highlighted the crucial role of strong institutions in supporting sustainable development and long-term prosperity. “To continue investing in building institutional capabilities. This is a long-term investment. This is something that will serve the generations to come. Stronger institutions mean better economic performance,” he said.

A common ground

The importance of finding and fostering common ground in an increasingly interconnected yet fragmented world was pointed out by Alibrahim.

“We were in Berlin a few months ago. The theme was Common Ground. We talked about it in Davos two or three years ago. In the blog post, we pushed the common ground is what keeps people at the table, and we need to make sure we maintain that common ground and fight for protecting that common ground, but also work constructively to grow it,” he said.

According to Alibrahim, the global landscape is evolving with increasing trade fragmentation and a shift away from hyper-globalization. “The world is shifting,” he said. “There is more trade fragmentation. Hyper globalization has ended. Today we have a new kind of globalization.”

This new reality necessitates a renewed focus on dialogue and collaboration, he said, adding: “All this means that dialogue is going to be essential, and at the heart of the dialogue is keeping our mind on what we have in common and how we can grow that as we move forward.”

Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
Reem Walid
Follow

Saudi Arabia to showcase $100bn aviation investment opportunities at WEF

Saudi Arabia to showcase $100bn aviation investment opportunities at WEF
Updated 18 min 14 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation is set to present over $100 billion in investment opportunities at the World Economic Forum in Davos, taking place from Jan. 20 to 24.

The Saudi House Pavilion will serve as the venue for showcasing critical aviation projects, encompassing airports, airlines, cargo logistics, and ground services, according to GACA statement.

These initiatives are central to the Kingdom’s ambitious strategy to establish itself as a global aviation hub.

According to the statement, at the heart of the presentation will be the allocation of $50 billion for the expansion and modernization of major airports. An additional $40 billion will be dedicated to new aircraft acquisitions, while $10 billion will be directed toward creating advanced logistics hubs at key airports in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Mohammed Al-Khurais, GACA’s executive vice president of strategy and business intelligence, underscored the scope of the investments.

“Saudi Arabia is offering aviation opportunities on an unprecedented scale. Through our ambitious Saudi Aviation Strategy, we aim to triple passenger traffic, expand to 250 destinations, and handle 330 million passengers and 4.5 million tonnes of cargo annually.”

The pavilion, organized by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, will host high-level discussions and key announcements. Among the speakers will be Abdullah Al-Dubaikhi, Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister of investment, as well as executives from major aviation players, including Archer Aviation and Jeddah Airport.

The GACA statement said panel discussions will focus on high-profile projects such as the King Salman International Airport in Riyadh, a sprawling mega-hub featuring six runways. There will also be dialogue surrounding public-private partnerships aimed at upgrading regional airports.

Beyond traditional infrastructure, the showcase will explore emerging sectors within aviation, such as cargo and logistics, Advanced Air Mobility, and business aviation.

This forward-thinking approach highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to not only modernizing its air transport network but also shaping the future of global aviation.

The Saudi pavilion will serve as a dynamic platform to present the Kingdom’s economic vision, fostering collaboration between global leaders, innovators, and investors, the statement said.

Aviation, positioned as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming the Kingdom into a leading force in the global aviation industry.

Topics: WEF 2025

Kingdom’s ‘Saudi House’ to showcase transformation in Davos

Kingdom’s ‘Saudi House’ to showcase transformation in Davos
Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Reina Takla
Follow

Kingdom's 'Saudi House' to showcase transformation in Davos

Kingdom's 'Saudi House' to showcase transformation in Davos
  • Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim sees WEF annual meeting as a platform for dialogue and collaboration
  • Says centralized hub to serve as meeting point for Saudi government officials, business leaders and other stakeholders
Updated 9 min 24 sec ago
Reina Takla

RIYADH: This year, the Saudi delegation to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, will feature, for the first time, a “Saudi House.”

The centralized hub will serve as a meeting point for government officials, business leaders, and other stakeholders participating in the forum.

“Saudi House was designed to facilitate the participation of all the (Saudi) government entities taking part in Davos in one location,” Faisal Alibrahim, the Saudi minister of economy and planning, said in an interview with Arab News.

“We think putting everyone in one place will create the vibrancy that can demonstrate and echo the vibrancy we are seeing here in the Kingdom.”

Speaking ahead of the trip, he spoke of the importance of the Davos summit as a platform for dialogue and collaboration.

“We’re going there because the Kingdom today is a more integrated player,” Alibrahim said.

“We’ve learned more about what we need to do and what we need to achieve, but we also learned more about what we can offer to our partners, to people from all around the world,” he added.

Using this opportunity to create a positive impact on the global economy, Alibrahim will champion a key call in Davos for global leadership to move beyond tepid economic growth and embrace a more ambitious, “intrepid leadership-led” approach.

“Today, the world is looking at two things that sometimes can be seen as in conflicting directions,” he said. “One, we’re at this tepid growth trajectory today, between 2.7 percent and 3.2 percent, according to the World Bank or the IMF, and we’ve been in this economic stalemate for a few years for various reasons.”

He highlighted the stark contrast between this sluggish economic growth and the immense potential unlocked by technological advancements and innovation.

Alibrahim argued that a new era of “intrepid leadership-led” growth is essential to bridge this gap. “We need bold leadership,” he said. “We need to move from tepid growth to intrepid leadership-led growth that can really bring the two together and unlock the potential of the globe. That’s the wider theme.”

This is part of a full interview with Alibrahim, which discussed the importance of a stable Middle East for global prosperity, attracting foreign investment, how the Kingdom is shielded from external shocks and geopolitics, and balancing ambitious giga-projects with prudence, among other topics.

Topics: WEF World Economic Forum Davos

Saudi Arabia issues nearly 522K commercial records in 2024

Saudi Arabia issues nearly 522K commercial records in 2024
Updated 19 January 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Arabia issues nearly 522K commercial records in 2024

Saudi Arabia issues nearly 522K commercial records in 2024
  • 2024 saw 368,038 registrations from establishments and 153,931 from companies
  • Number of commercial records granted in 2023 was 368,038
Updated 19 January 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia experienced a 60 percent increase in commercial records in 2024, with a total of 521,969 issued, compared to the previous year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The number of commercial records granted in 2023 was 368,038, the ministry said in a statement outlining its achievements for 2024.

Last year, there were 368,038 registrations from establishments and 153,931 from companies, bringing the total number of active commercial records in the Kingdom to 1,606,169.

This comes as Saudi Arabia is driving economic diversification to reduce reliance on oil, aiming to boost the private sector’s share of gross domestic product from 40 percent to 65 percent by 2030. 

Central to this transformation is cultivating an economy fueled by entrepreneurship and innovation, with small and medium enterprises expected to increase their contribution from 20 percent to 35 percent by the end of the decade.

The ministry said the 2024 registrations encompassed a wide range of economic activities, with wholesale and retail trade, construction, accommodation, food services, and manufacturing industries, dominating the list.

Over the past three months, the Kingdom’s commercial records have experienced remarkable growth, driven by the implementation of the New Companies Law, which came into effect in early 2023. The rule introduced significant reforms to facilitate business processes and foster a more dynamic corporate environment.

By the end of the third quarter of 2024, commercial records surged to 389,413, up from 230,762 before the law’s enactment, according to the ministry.

Key reforms under the rule include streamlined procedures for establishing joint-stock companies, remote participation for shareholders, and enhanced financing options, such as allowing limited liability companies to issue debt instruments.

The changes have simplified company formation and introduced flexible financing avenues, reshaping the corporate landscape.

The law also promotes broader ownership by easing the purchase of shares and equity stakes. Notable innovations include the introduction of a simplified joint-stock company model and provisions accommodating non-profit organizations. Additionally, reforms enable sole proprietorships to transition into any company type, modernize rules for mergers and transformations, and allow for company splits.

Small and micro enterprises benefit from reduced compliance burdens, as they are exempt from the requirement of an external auditor. 

The law also enhances digital services, facilitating remote shareholder meetings and decision-making. Furthermore, it removes restrictions across all stages of company formation, operation, and dissolution.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi ministry of commerce

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,331 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,331 
Updated 19 January 2025
Reem Walid  
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,331 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 12,331 
Updated 19 January 2025
Reem Walid  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 75.81 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 12,331.87. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.39 billion ($1.43 billion), as 148 of the stocks advanced and 78 retreated.    

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 101.41 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 31,600.12. This comes as 49 of the listed stocks advanced, while 38 retreated.    

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 10.75 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 1,546.53.     

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Cable Co., which debuted on the main market on Sunday, with its share price surging 9.85 percent to SR113.80. 

Other top performers included Middle East Specialized Cables Co., with its share price rising 6.43 percent to SR45.50, and Zamil Industrial Investment Co., which saw its share price surge 5.65 percent to SR36.45. 

Saudi Reinsurance Co. recorded the biggest drop, with its share price falling 2.27 percent to SR56.00. 

Almoosa Health Co. saw its stock price decline by 2.60 percent to SR138.20, while Wataniya Insurance Co.'s share price dropped 1.75 percent to SR25.20.  

On the announcements front, Almarai Co. reported its consolidated financial results for the year ended Dec. 31. According to a Tadawul statement, the company posted a net profit of SR2.3 billion in 2024, marking a 12.8 percent increase compared to 2023. This growth was driven by higher revenue, disciplined cost control, and a favorable product mix. 

Despite the positive results, Almarai Co.’s share price ended the session at SR58.50, down 1.72 percent. 

City Cement Co. has signed a natural gas supply agreement with Saudi Aramco under the supervision of the Liquid Fuel Displacement Program. According to a bourse filing, the agreement aligns with efforts by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to achieve the program's objectives. 

The filing also noted that the shift from liquid fuel to natural gas is expected to reduce emissions from the company’s production processes and enhance operational reliability. The financial impact of the agreement will be disclosed at a later date. 

City Cement Co.’s share price closed the session at SR18.80, up 1.17 percent. 

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, has provided an update on the development of its third phosphate fertilizer manufacturing project. According to a Tadawul statement, none of the associated contracts involve related parties, and the financial impact of these contracts remains unclear and will be disclosed once available. 

Ma’aden’s share price closed the session at SR48.60, up 1.66 percent. 

Topics: Saudi stock exchange Tadawul TASI shares

