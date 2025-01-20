Saudi banking sector poised for stability with 10% lending growth: S&P Global

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking sector is set to maintain profitability this year, with lending projected to grow by 10 percent, driven by corporate loans linked to Vision 2030 projects, according to a new analysis.
In its latest report, S&P Global said that stable credit growth, fueled by lower interest rates and a supportive economic environment, will underpin the sector’s performance.
The Saudi Arabia Banking Sector Outlook 2025 report projects that credit growth will bolster banks’ profitability, stabilizing the return on assets at 2.1 to 2.2 percent — aligning with its 2024 estimates.
The growth is. part of the Kingdom’s spending on Vision 2030 programs, which has increased at an annual rate of 33.8 percent since the initiative’s inception, revealed Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan in a statement in November.
“We expect Saudi banks will continue resorting to international capital markets to help fund growth related to Vision 2030,” said Zeina Nasreddine, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings. “Banks are poised for stable profitability in 2025 as the volume effect compensates for lower margins.”
The analysis aligns with data from the Saudi Central Bank, which reported a 13.33 percent year-on-year increase in bank loans to SR2.93 trillion ($782 billion) in November, the highest growth rate in 22 months. Corporate loans were the main driver, rising 17.28 percent to SR1.58 trillion.
S&P Global’s report also said that mortgage lending in the Kingdom is set for growth, supported by lower interest rates and expanding demographics driving demand in the residential real estate sector.
Credit losses are expected to range between 50 and 60 basis points over the next 12 to 24 months, supported by banks’ strong provisioning buffers.
External funding needs will persist due to Vision 2030 investment requirements, though recent mortgage-backed securities initiatives could provide some relief, the agency said.
“NIM (Net interest margin) is expected to drop by 20- 30 bps by the end of 2025 relative to 2023 as SAMA follows the Fed’s rate cuts to maintain its currency peg,” said S&P Global.
The report anticipates nonperforming loan formation will remain slow in 2025, with NPLs increasing to 1.7 percent of systemwide loans by the end of the year, up from 1.3 percent in September, owing to fewer write-offs.
S&P Global said that Saudi banks are well-capitalized, ensuring their creditworthiness, adding that earnings generation is sufficient to support asset growth, with the dividend payout ratio expected to average 50 percent in 2025.
Saudi Arabia is projected to witness an average gross domestic product growth of 4 percent between 2025 and 2027, compared to 0.8 percent in 2024.
The US-based agency further said that Vision 2030 initiatives are anticipated to drive medium-term non-oil growth, fueled by increased construction activities and a growing services sector supported by rising consumer demand and an expanding workforce.
The report also highlighted the Kingdom’s booming tourism sector, with growth in the hospitality industry driven by improved visa processes and enhanced leisure options.
Global sustainable bond issuance to reach $1tn in 2025: Moody’s
Impending maturity wave is set to escalate, signifying additional refinancing requirements alongside regular issuance goals
Moody’s said ESG risks this year will be influenced by policy decisions and financing.
REEM WALID
RIYADH: Global sustainable bond issuance is projected to reach $1 trillion in 2025, driven by a worldwide focus on green development, according to global credit rating agency Moody’s.
In their latest report, the New York-based firm said that increased examination of greenwashing, changes in market norms and regulations, and a more intricate landscape, which includes political challenges in certain nations, are expected to impede growth.
This aligns with the green bond market, which has advanced a decade beyond the international treaty on climate change that was signed in 2016, known as the Paris Agreement. The market provides a boost to the sector as initial issuances are gradually approaching maturity.
The impending maturity wave is set to escalate this year and 2026, signifying additional refinancing requirements alongside regular issuance goals, according to capital market firm AXA Investment Managers.
“We expect global sustainable bond issuance to total $1 trillion in 2025, in line with 2024. Social bonds will be constrained by a lack of benchmark-sized projects, while transition-labeled bonds and sustainability-linked bonds will remain niche segments as they navigate evolving market sentiment,” Moody’s report said.
“A continued focus on climate mitigation financing, as well as growing interest in climate adaptation and nature, will spur green and sustainability bond issuance,” it added. “Meanwhile, the widening gaps between decarbonization ambitions and implementation will be brought into focus by the contrast of fresh pledges and increasingly destructive climate events.”
Regarding the outlook on environmental, social, and governance factors, Moody’s said the risks this year will be influenced by policy decisions and financing.
“Companies will encounter challenges in handling environmental and social risks within their supply chains. Additionally, technological disruptions, climate change, and demographic shifts could exacerbate social risks and pose policy obstacles for governments,” the agency added.
In November, Moody’s said that global issuance of sustainable bonds in the third quarter of last year reached $216 billion, marking a 9 percent annual increase.
It said at the time that the year-on-year increase in green, social, sustainability, and sustainability-linked bonds came despite a quarter-on-quarter drop, with the volume issued down 14 percent in the three months to the end of September compared to the preceding period.
For the first nine months of 2024, sustainable bond volumes reached $769 billion, marking a 3 percent decline compared to the same period last year.
Despite the quarterly dip, Moody’s forecasted that the total sustainable bond volumes will reach $950 billion in 2024 “buoyed by relatively robust volumes in the first half of the year and continued issuer appetite for funding environmental and social projects with labeled bonds.”
Saudi benchmark index inches up 0.26% to close at 12,386
Updated 26 January 2025
Reem Walid
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 32.12 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 12,386.16.
The total trading turnover on the benchmark index reached SR5.11 billion ($1.36 billion), with 161 stocks advancing and 69 retreating.
The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also saw a modest gain, rising 49.70 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 30,896.29, as 49 stocks advanced and 42 declined.
The MSCI Tadawul Index closed up by 2.01 points, or 0.13 percent, finishing at 1,545.39.
Kingdom Holding Co. emerged as the day’s top performer, with its share price surging 9.80 percent to SR10.20. Other notable performers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., which rose 9.30 percent to SR0.47, and Saudi Fisheries Co., whose share price jumped 7.84 percent to SR24.28.
On the downside, Al-Jouf Cement Co. recorded the largest drop, falling 3.57 percent to SR12.44. Arabian Pipes Co. also saw its stock decline by 2.50 percent, closing at SR13.26, while Rasan Information Technology Co. dropped 1.94 percent to SR90.80.
On the announcements front, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. announced its annual financial results for the period ending Dec. 31. The company reported a net profit of SR8.37 million for 2024, a 69.48 percent increase compared to 2023. The growth was primarily driven by a 13 percent rise in revenues, a 98 percent drop in zakat provisions, a 39 percent reduction in financing costs, and a decline of SR1.18 million in investment properties.
Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. has signed a SR58.6 million contract with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence to enhance the AI network through software and services.
According to a bourse filing, the 36-month deal is expected to generate positive financial impacts starting in Q1 2025. The stock closed at SR160.40, up 0.51 percent.
Al-Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. received an Insurer Financial Strength Rating of “BBB” and a National IFS Rating of “A+” with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.
The ratings reflect Al-Sagr’s strong capitalization, solid financial performance, and well-diversified insurance portfolio, despite its moderate operating scale within the Saudi insurance market. Al-Sagr’s stock closed at SR18.10, up 3.20 percent.
Saudi-based Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. maintains ‘A-’ rating: S&P Global
S&P expects Walaa to maintain this level of capital adequacy over the next two years
It also expects the company to gradually improve its combined ratio to about 98% in 2025—2026
Updated 26 January 2025
NOUR EL-SHAERI
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. maintained its “A-” long-term insurer financial strength rating by S&P Global, with a stable outlook.
The New York-based credit rating agency also affirmed its “gcAAA” long-term Gulf Cooperation Council regional scale rating and “ksaAAA” long-term Saudi national scale assessment for Walaa, highlighting the insurer’s capital position and planned business growth initiatives.
This comes as the company completed an SR468 million ($124.8 million) rights issue in December, initially announced in September 2023.
The additional capital will support the firm’s growth strategy and enhance its regulatory solvency margin.
S&P said Walaa’s capital adequacy exceeded its 99.99 percent confidence level before the reserve increase, with the recent capital injection further strengthening the company’s financial stability.
The rating agency expects Walaa to maintain this level of capital adequacy over the next two years, underpinning its stable outlook.
The firm’s stock price has already seen a significant 5.26 percent increase by 2:20 p.m. Saudi time to reach SR24.
Despite its strong capital position, Walaa’s operating performance has lagged behind similarly rated peers, according to S&P.
At the end of the third quarter of last year, the company ranked as the fifth largest insurer in the Kingdom, with insurance revenue reaching SR2.4 million and a growth rate of 17 percent.
However, the insurer faced challenges in profitability, driven by its medical insurance segment.
The combined ratio — a key measure of underwriting performance — stood at 101 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 98 percent during the same period the previous year.
While the motor insurance segment, which experienced losses between 2021 and 2023, returned to profitability in 2024, reporting a service result of SR18 million for the third quarter, Walaa’s medical insurance business posted a significant loss of SR85 million during the same period.
This marks a sharp decline from the SR4 million loss recorded in the third quarter of 2023. The company plans to expand its medical insurance segment over the next two years, aiming for breakeven by the year’s end.
S&P said the goal may be challenging due to the competitive and concentrated nature of the medical insurance market in Saudi Arabia, which is projected to reach $4.33 billion this year, according to German online data gathering platform Statista.
The medical segment is dominated by The Co. for Cooperative Insurance and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, which collectively accounted for 76 percent of market revenue and most of the segment’s profitability in the third quarter of 2024, according to S&P.
Walaa’s ability to achieve breakeven in this segment will play a critical role in the recovery of its overall performance.
S&P expects Walaa to gradually improve its combined ratio to about 98 percent in 2025— 2026 as it continues to diversify its business and recover its operating performance.
The agency also flagged potential risks, including the possibility of a negative rating action if Walaa’s underwriting performance is weaker than its local and regional peers or if its capital adequacy falls below the 99.95 percent confidence level.
S&P views the likelihood of a rating upgrade as limited during the outlook period. Any positive rating action would depend on Walaa’s ability to significantly increase and diversify its premium income without impairing operating performance, while maintaining capital adequacy at the 99.99 percent confidence level and a low-risk investment portfolio.
This year’s forum will highlight how key stakeholders can leverage digital transformation, sustainable construction, and strategic investments to build cities that are economically viable, environmentally responsible, and socially inclusive.
Benjamin Deschietere, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, underscored the urgency of sustainability in real estate development.
“The Middle East’s $1 trillion real estate pipeline offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rethink how we design and build our communities,” he told Arab News.
“With buildings accounting for more than one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, decisions made today in the region’s transformative mega-projects will impact generations and have the potential to influence global standards for decades,” he added.
Deschietere said that sustainability in design, the use of greener materials, and advancements in construction and procurement practices are essential rather than optional.
He said cities built with these principles would be more resource-efficient, livable, and valuable in the long term, adding that developers who adopt these approaches would gain a significant competitive edge in the coming decades
A holistic approach to sustainability and innovation
RFF 2025 will focus on environmental sustainability and social and economic resilience. With the Kingdom’s target of developing 1 million new housing units by 2030, the forum will discuss how sustainable urbanization can drive affordability, job creation, and social equity.
Edoardo Geraci, managing director and partner at BCG, told Arab News of the need for a paradigm shift. “Traditional real estate has often prioritized growth over sustainability, but the future demands a more holistic approach.”
He added that beyond reducing carbon emissions, sustainable development must also consider social outcomes, such as inclusivity, affordability, and job creation.
“Passive design principles and smart building technologies already enable a reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions by up to almost 40 percent, offering significant cost savings over time,” the expert said.
Geraci also said the Middle East has a distinct chance to demonstrate how well-planned urban development can improve the quality of life, restore natural resources, and establish new standards for sustainable and resilient cities on a global scale.
RFF 2025 themes and sessions
Key themes and sessions at this year’s forum will encompass various topics, with over 30 high-level dialogue events and 25 in-depth workshops.
Discussions on smart cities and digital transformation will explore the role of artificial intelligence and blockchain in real estate transactions and homeownership, innovations in smart buildings and urban infrastructure, and the impact of big data on market forecasting and investment strategies.
Sustainable real estate and green building innovations will be another focal point, addressing the shift toward net-zero developments and green architecture, sustainable financing models for eco-friendly projects, and case studies from leading sustainable cities and giga-projects.
Real estate investment and financing trends will be examined, with insights into alternative financing models for large-scale undertakings, the impact of global economic shifts on Middle Eastern real estate markets, and future trends in institutional investment and private sector involvement.
The forum will also highlight the role of giga-projects in economic growth, offering perspectives from key players behind NEOM, The Red Sea Project, and Diriyah Gate, while discussing how these developments are shaping tourism, hospitality, urban living, the intersection of real estate, entertainment, and sports infrastructure.
RFF 2025 will provide an outlook on integrating advanced technologies into the real estate sector. Panels will dive into emerging trends like virtual reality for property marketing, the role of the metaverse in digital real estate, and the use of robotics and 3D printing in construction. The implications of these technologies for efficiency, cost savings, and consumer experiences will be examined.
Another focus will be community-centered urban planning and sessions will address the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in development projects, exploring how innovative housing models and mixed-use initiatives can enhance quality of life and foster social and economic prosperity.
The forum will also discuss sustainable procurement practices and supply chain transformation, offering insights into minimizing waste and achieving carbon neutrality in mega-projects.
The three-day event is set to feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including government officials, global investors, and media personalities who will provide valuable insights into industry-shaping trends.
Notable speakers include Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi minister of municipalities and housing; Turki bin Talal, governor of Asir region; Saud bin Talal, governor of Al-Ahsa; former US President Bill Clinton; international media influencer Piers Morgan; and global media commentator Tucker Carlson.
With Vision 2030 strongly supporting tourism and lifestyle projects, discussions will explore how cultural preservation and modern innovation coexist in urban developments.
Sessions will delve into the design of projects such as New Murabba and Trojena in NEOM, examining how these ventures are redefining the Kingdom’s global image while fostering sustainable growth.
Insights into the transformative impact of major sporting and entertainment events on real estate demand and city planning will highlight the sector’s potential to drive broader socio-economic change.
The 2025 forum is expected to eclipse those numbers, offering an even greater platform for deal-making, policy announcements, and strategic partnerships.
A Glimpse into the Future
The Kingdom’s real estate sector is on the cusp of a technological and financial revolution driven by digital transformation, sustainable design, and forward-thinking policies.
As Vision 2030 continues to guide the nation toward an economically diversified and innovation-driven future, RFF 2025 will serve as a platform for international investors, developers, and policymakers looking to tap into the region’s potential.
RFF 2025 will offer various opportunities for networking, collaboration, and sharing expertise, making it a key event in the ongoing development of the global real estate industry.
RIYADH: A rise in the prices of several categories led Oman’s inflation rate to increase by 0.7 percent in December year on year for the base year 2018, according to new data.
Released by the National Center for Statistics and Information, the data shows a rise in prices across various personal goods and services groups, including a 4.5 percent increase in personal goods and services, a 3.2 percent rise in health, and a 1.7 percent increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The restaurants and hotels group also saw a surge of 0.8 percent, the culture and entertainment group rose by 0.6 percent, and the clothing and footwear group grew by 0.5 percent.
Additionally, the furniture, household equipment, and maintenance group increased by 0.4 percent, while the education group saw a slight rise of 0.1 percent.
This data aligns with broader resilience observed across the Gulf Cooperation Council region. An International Monetary Fund report released in December highlighted how GCC economies have successfully weathered recent shocks, supported by strong non-hydrocarbon growth and ongoing reforms.
Oman’s economic resilience has been recognized internationally, with its sovereign credit rating recently upgraded to investment grade.
This economic strength is further reflected in Oman’s 6.2 percent budget surplus and 2.4 percent current account gain in 2024, driven by prudent fiscal policies, high oil prices, and growing non-hydrocarbon exports.
The consumer price index data also revealed specific increases in food prices. For example, the vegetable group rose by 7.6 percent, the milk, cheese, and eggs group increased by 3.8 percent, and other food products not classified under another category saw a 3.7 percent rise.
Other food categories such as sugar, jam, honey, and sweets rose by 2.8 percent, the meat group increased by 2.6 percent, the fruits group rose by 2.2 percent, and oils and fats saw a 1.6 percent increase.
In contrast, the prices of the transportation group decreased by 0.8 percent, the non-alcoholic beverages group dropped by 0.5 percent, and the fish and seafood group saw a significant decrease of 6.3 percent.
Meanwhile, the prices of the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, communications, and tobacco groups remained stable. The data also revealed that the prices of the bread and grains group stayed unchanged.
Looking ahead, the nation predicts a modest 2.7 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, while IMF projections released earlier this month forecast a slightly higher expansion of 3.1 percent.
Inflation has continued to ease in Oman, declining to 0.6 percent during the first 10 months of 2024, compared to 1.0 percent in 2023.