WEF 2025
WEF 2025

Saudi Arabia committed to embracing sustainability-driven growth in tourism sector, minister says at WEF

Saudi Arabia committed to embracing sustainability-driven growth in tourism sector, minister says at WEF
The Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building, in Ashar Valley in AlUla desert. (AFP)
Updated 9 min 22 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
Saudi Arabia committed to embracing sustainability-driven growth in tourism sector, minister says at WEF

Saudi Arabia committed to embracing sustainability-driven growth in tourism sector, minister says at WEF
  • Ahmed Al-Khateeb spoke in Davos ahead of launch of briefing paper on the future of travel and tourism sector
  • He said Saudi Arabia continues to place a strong emphasis on supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs
Updated 9 min 22 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
DAVOS: The tourism sector in Saudi Arabia, which has undergone a transformative shift in recent years, must continue to grow with sustainable practices front and center, according to the country’s tourism minister.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday attended by Arab News at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Ahmed Al-Khateeb said it was vital the tourism industry embraced a sustainable agenda if it was to continue its upward trajectory without impacting natural environments and the communities living in them.

The Kingdom has been working with major global organizations, including the WEF, UN Tourism, and the World Travel and Tourism Council in order to achieve this, the minister said.

Al-Khateeb was speaking ahead of the launch of a WEF briefing paper on the future of the travel and tourism sector, as well as a new investor whitepaper from the Ministry of Tourism on investments in the sector, which showcases Saudi Arabia’s position as one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations globally.

He emphasized that the Kingdom was approaching sustainability from three key perspectives: environmental, economic and social. He added that focusing on the environment alone would not garner satisfactory results.




Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb spoke at a media briefing on Monday, attended by Arab News, at the Saudi House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. (SPA)

He said: “People travel to explore other peoples and cultures and to enjoy nature and the environment. If we don’t protect the environment, presented by nature, people will not travel. We need to ensure sustainability across all sectors — environmentally, economically, and socially.

“In 2019 we commissioned a study with the WTTC and Oxford Intelligence to analyze the sustainability of our industry, which revealed that our sector contributes to about 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“While this isn’t as high as initially feared, it’s still a concern. If we don’t come up with the right tools to reduce this in the best-case scenario, or at least maintain this, with the very high and fast growth of our industry in the next decade, we’re afraid this number will double to 15 or 16 percent in the worst-case scenario.”

The Kingdom has already begun addressing these concerns by launching campaigns to reduce food and water waste, in conjunction with hospitality chains like Hilton and Marriott. And in 2023 it spearheaded initiatives such as the Sustainable Tourism Global Center, working with international organizations like the UN and the WTTC to promote responsible tourism practices worldwide.




Mist covers the sky at an elevation 2800 metres above sea level, at the Jabal Marir (Mount Marir) park in Al-Namas in Saudi Arabia's Asir Province, on August 16, 2022. (AFP)

From the economic perspective, Al-Khateeb highlighted how important small and medium-size enterprises were to the sector, making up 80 percent of the global tourism industry.

Ensuring the viability of these SMEs was crucial as the sector grows, especially thanks to their job-creation potential, he said. This was increasingly the case for women, including in Saudi Arabia where a milestone 25 percent of tourism sector jobs in 2023 were held by females, he added.

Saudi Arabia continues to place a strong emphasis on supporting SMEs and entrepreneurs, which includes initiatives to train and support the next generation of tourism leaders, with 100,000 Saudis being trained annually through a partnership with UN Tourism, Al-Khateeb said.




This picture shows a view of the ancient town of Hegra in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla desert on January 27, 2024. (AFP)

He added: “We’ve funded over 1,500 small businesses through the Saudi Tourism Development Fund over the past two years, and we continue to make the sector more attractive as a viable business opportunity for entrepreneurs.

“I am very optimistic. We want to further promote the sector, for it to prosper and to grow. We want to make this sector more important in Saudi Arabia, and we took a decision to invest in the sector to open it up.”

With the value of the global tourism industry expected to grow to $11 trillion by 2030, Al-Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia recognized the importance of both government and private sector collaboration, adding: “(Governments) design, but (the private sector) implement, they invest, they take the risk.”

He added: “The private sector is very important in our industry: It’s run by the private sector and we believe and we know in Saudi Arabia how important it is. That’s why we invited the private sector for the first time to join the G20 meetings held in Riyadh, and since then they have been joining all of them.”

Sports tourism – and football, in particular – will drive record numbers of visitors to Saudi Arabia, the minister said, as it prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

He added: “Sport is extremely important, people travel for sport. People can cut their spending in many things – but they will not cut their spending to go watch a game. It's recession-proof. We believe in it, and we'll continue to invest in sport.”

 

Topics: WEF 2025 Saudi Arabia tourism

Saudi crude output up 1.21% to hit 8.92m bpd: JODI 

Saudi crude output up 1.21% to hit 8.92m bpd: JODI 
Saudi crude output up 1.21% to hit 8.92m bpd: JODI 

Saudi crude output up 1.21% to hit 8.92m bpd: JODI 
Updated 33 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production rose to 8.92 million barrels per day in November, a 1.21 percent annual increase according to the latest release from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative. 

The report showed a 2.05 percent drop in crude exports, which fell to 6.21 million bpd, although this figure marks the highest level in eight months. 

Refinery crude exports surged 36 percent year on year to 1.14 million bpd in November but declined by 18.65 percent compared to October. 

Key refined products included diesel, motor gasoline, aviation gasoline, and fuel oil.

Diesel exports accounted for 38 percent of refined product shipments, while motor and aviation gasoline made up 24 percent, and fuel oil comprised 11 percent. 

Notably, motor and aviation shipments rose 63 percent annually to 272,000 bpd in November. Diesel exports also increased by 27 percent reaching 439,000 bpd. 

Saudi Arabia’s refinery output reached 2.35 million bpd, a 13 percent year-on-year increase, with diesel representing 40 percent of total refined products, followed by motor and aviation gasoline at 25 percent and fuel oil at 19 percent. 

Domestic demand for refinery products increased by 210,000 bpd year on year, reaching 2.56 million bpd. 

OPEC+ has decided to delay the start of oil output increases by three months until April, and extend the full unwinding of cuts by a year, now set to finish by the end of 2026. 

This decision was made in response to weak global demand and rising production from countries outside the group. OPEC+, which controls around half of the world’s oil production, had initially planned to begin unwinding cuts in October 2024, but delays were caused by global demand slowdowns and growing non-OPEC+ output. 

Direct crude usage 

Saudi Arabia’s direct crude oil burn fell by 119,000 bpd in November to 382,000 bpd, a 24 percent year-on-year decline and a 5.5 percent increase from October. 

The annual reduction can be attributed to the global shift toward cleaner energy sources, such as natural gas, renewables, and electricity, which are gradually replacing crude oil in sectors like power generation and shipping. 

Additionally, improved energy efficiency and stricter environmental regulations have led to further reductions in crude oil use. 

By 2030, the Saudi government plans to phase out the use of crude oil, fuel oil, and diesel in power generation, replacing them with natural gas and renewable energy sources. 

This transition is a key component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, aimed at diversifying its energy mix and reducing dependence on oil, both domestically and in global markets. 

As Saudi Arabia moves toward this objective, natural gas demand is anticipated to rise sharply, driving increased investments in the natural gas supply chain, including exploration and infrastructure development. 

Topics: Oil Saudi oil jodi Oil production

Ogero resumes telecom expansion in Lebanon, boosting connectivity and major upgrades

Ogero resumes telecom expansion in Lebanon, boosting connectivity and major upgrades
Ogero resumes telecom expansion in Lebanon, boosting connectivity and major upgrades

Ogero resumes telecom expansion in Lebanon, boosting connectivity and major upgrades
  • Ogero connected 221,000 households to fiber-optic Internet in 2024 and plans to add 406,000 new subscribers this year
  • It is is also upgrading from Wi-Fi 5, currently used at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, to Wi-Fi 7
Updated 18 min 52 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Lebanon’s state-owned telecom company Ogero is working to restore and expand the country’s connectivity after experiencing damages due to the Israeli conflict.

The clashes have significantly disrupted Lebanon’s telecom infrastructure, impeding connectivity and slowing the nation’s digital advancement.

Ogero’s Chairman and Director General Imad Kreidieh announced in a live broadcast that the company’s expansion plans will resume, supported by funding from multiple donors.

According to Kreidieh, Ogero connected 221,000 households to fiber-optic Internet in 2024 and plans to add 406,000 new subscribers to the network this year.

The company is also upgrading from Wi-Fi 5, currently used at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport, to Wi-Fi 7. The upgrade will provide speeds of up to 3,500 megabits per second with ultra-low latency of 2— 4 milliseconds. 

The network’s backhaul capacity is being upgraded from 20 gigabits per second to 40 Gbps to support enhanced connectivity, according to Kreidieh.

Ogero is also expanding its LTE infrastructure, increasing the number of stations from 97 to 219 by the end of 2025 and 390 by 2026, which translates to better and wider coverage nationwide. 

The LTE-Advanced capacity will be quadrupled from 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps to enhance performance and service quality.

The top official also said that Ogero will build 215 new stations in the southern and Baalbek regions, which were heavily damaged by Israeli strikes, over the next 24 months, allowing users to regain connectivity.

In a move toward sustainability, Ogero is also implementing solar energy solutions for 358 sites, with a 4-megawatt production capacity and 463 kiloampere-hours storage capacity. The $9.6 million project is expected to generate $8.5 million in annual savings, according to Kreidieh.

Ogero serves as the core of the Ministry of Telecommunications, providing essential infrastructure for all telecom networks, including mobile operators, data service providers, and Internet service providers.

Topics: Ogero Lebanon telecommunications

Up to 40 Canadian firms eyeing investment in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector

Up to 40 Canadian firms eyeing investment in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector
Up to 40 Canadian firms eyeing investment in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector

Up to 40 Canadian firms eyeing investment in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector
Updated 22 January 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Up to 40 Canadian firms are eying investment in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector amid efforts to strengthen economic ties between the countries.

The interest was highlighted at a healthcare event organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers at its headquarters in Riyadh, which showcased various investment opportunities within the sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This aligns with Saudi Arabia’s objective to boost private sector participation in healthcare to 25 percent by 2030, reflecting the rapid growth and expansion of the industry, along with attractive investment incentives. It also underscores the Kingdom’s broader efforts to strengthen ties with Canada, highlighted by the restoration of diplomatic relations in May 2023 after a five-year hiatus.

During the gathering, Chairman of the Saudi-Canadian Business Council Mohammed bin Nasser Al-Duleim highlighted the body’s pivotal role in boosting trade relations and fostering investment between the Kingdom and the North American country.

Al-Duleim also provided an overview of Vision 2030 initiatives and talked up the incentives and support offered by Saudi Arabia to foreign investors.

The Ambassador of Canada to the Kingdom Jean-Philippe Linteau commended the efforts to strengthen economic ties between countries. 

He emphasized the joint business council’s contributions and highlighted the strong interest of Canadian firms in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.

In December, economic cooperation was the focus of a high-level meeting between a senior Saudi official and the Canadian ambassador, reflecting the ongoing progress in relations between the two nations.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim held talks with Linteau at his department’s headquarters in Riyadh, SPA said at the time. 

Since normalizing relations, Canada is keen to build a “great relationship” with the Kingdom, Linteau said during an interview with Arab News in February. 

His commets came a month after Saudi Arabia and Canada agreed to re-exchange trade delegations, aiming to improve economic relations and increase trade and investment volumes. 

Hassan Al-Huwaizi, president of the Saudi Chambers of Commerce, emphasized at the time that establishing a joint business council would provide a platform for business leaders to promote activities and engage in partnerships, facilitating continuous interaction and information exchange about market opportunities.

In 2022, Saudi exports to Canada stood at $2.5 billion, with imports valued at $959 million, according to online data visualization and distribution platform Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Topics: Federation of Saudi Chambers Healthcare saudi-canada

Saudi Arabia, Palestine to boost trade with formation of new business council

Saudi Arabia, Palestine to boost trade with formation of new business council
Saudi Arabia, Palestine to boost trade with formation of new business council

Saudi Arabia, Palestine to boost trade with formation of new business council
  • Formation of the Saudi-Palestinian Business Council represents a significant step in strengthening economic ties
  • It comes two after a ceasefire deal came into effect between Israel and Hamas
Updated 22 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Palestine have agreed to form a business council to boost bilateral trade and promote investments between both nations. 

The agreement to form the first Saudi-Palestinian Business Council was made during a meeting between Hassan Al-Huwaizi, chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, and Mazen Ghanem, Palestinian ambassador to the Kingdom, in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The formation of the Saudi-Palestinian Business Council represents a significant step in strengthening economic ties, particularly as trade between the two countries continues to grow. 

In the third quarter of 2024, the Kingdom’s overall exports to Palestine stood at SR118.3 million ($31.53 million), representing a 35 percent rise compared to the previous three months, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics. 

Saudi Arabia also imported Palestinian goods worth SR4 million in the third quarter of 2024.

During the meeting, Al-Huwaizi stressed the need to empower Palestinian business owners to invest in Saudi Arabia and market products from the West Asian nation in the Kingdom’s market. 

He also reaffirmed the federation’s support for holding exhibitions and conferences to introduce and market Palestinian products in the Kingdom. 

The new agreement comes just two after a ceasefire deal came into effect between Israel and Hamas, allowing some displaced residents to return to their homes. 

To stabilize the economy, the Palestine Monetary Authority issued new instructions to banks to ease the burden of accumulated installments on borrowers in Gaza and the West Bank during the war period. 

The authority also instructed banks to stop collecting installments in Gaza until the end of June, with the possibility of scheduling and postponing it further. 

Other instructions from the monetary authority include reducing interest rates on new loans and stopping the collection of commissions and late fees. 

Earlier this month, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, the Saudi ambassador to Palestine, and honored him with the Star of Al-Quds medal, a top-rated decoration provided by the state. 

During the meeting, Abbas extended his greetings to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and thanked Saudi Arabia for the support offered to the Palestinian people and their cause. 

Abbas also praised Al-Sudairi’s efforts to strengthen the friendly relations between Palestine and the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine

Saudi Arabia, Gulf region ‘well positioned’ to take lead on global energy transition, says S&P executive

Saudi Arabia, Gulf region ‘well positioned’ to take lead on global energy transition, says S&P executive
Saudi Arabia, Gulf region ‘well positioned’ to take lead on global energy transition, says S&P executive

Saudi Arabia, Gulf region ‘well positioned’ to take lead on global energy transition, says S&P executive
  • Under President Donald Trump’s renewed leadership, energy policy in the US is expected to shift toward an emphasis on increasing crude and gas production
Updated 22 January 2025
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

DAVOS: The Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, is poised to play a pivotal role in the global energy transition, according to Mark Eramo, co-president of S&P Global Commodity Insights. 

Speaking to Arab News at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Eramo highlighted the region’s growing renewable energy capabilities and its potential to balance traditional energy demands with advancing sustainability goals.

“The renewable energy capabilities in the Middle East are primed to be part of the energy transition and will also continue to support what we would now call traditional energy as it’s needed,” Eramo said.

He emphasized the ongoing importance of energy affordability and security, noting their priority for governments worldwide. 

Eramo said Saudi Arabia, with its growing investments in the renewable energy sector, as well as ammonia production for hydrogen, is poised to emerge as a worldwide leader, adding: “The Kingdom is really positioned well to be an energy transition provider and take a global leadership role in that.”

With this in mind, Eramo highlighted S&P’s significant footprint in the Middle East and said the organization was in the process of expanding its presence in the region, something he said he was “excited about.”

He continued: “I manage S&P Global Commodity Insights and watch closely what is happening in Saudi Arabia and the region is near and dear to the work that we do. It’s a fundamental part of what we’re doing, whether it be downstream chemicals or just fundamental oil and gas and renewable energy. So, our plan is to increase our footprint in the region and be there.” 

Eramo also reflected on the global energy outlook, touching on the implications of potential US policy shifts. 

Under President Donald Trump’s renewed leadership, energy policy in the US is expected to shift toward an emphasis on increasing crude and gas production and expanding export terminal capacity, something which was paused under the administration of Joe Biden.

Citing that Trump this week declared an “energy emergency” in the US, Eramo said that the new administration’s focus on lower energy prices would aim to curb inflation and prioritize security.

Globally, he also noted the varied and pragmatic approach to the pace of energy transition, shaped by differing regional priorities. 

“There are challenges in Europe, Asia Pacific, and South Asia. Each country, whether it’s China or India, will respond differently,” he said. 

“It’s not about whether energy transition is over but understanding that it’s been going on for decades, driven by carbon emission reductions and fuel efficiency advancements,” he added.

Eramo acknowledged the historical resilience of energy players in navigating geopolitical uncertainties, especially in the Middle East in the past two years. 

“I think there’s a long history of geopolitical turmoil in different parts of the world, and I think the major players in energy supply, including in the Middle East, have always found a way to work with their partners — whether in Europe, APAC (Asia-Pacific) or in the Americas — to navigate those waters and respond accordingly,” he said.

 

Topics: WEF 2025

WEF panel stresses correlation between environmental degradation and security
WEF panel stresses correlation between environmental degradation and security
Houthis announce the release of the Galaxy Leader ship's crew, transferring them to Oman
Houthis announce the release of the Galaxy Leader ship's crew, transferring them to Oman
Saudi crude output up 1.21% to hit 8.92m bpd: JODI 
Saudi crude output up 1.21% to hit 8.92m bpd: JODI 
Why is Israel launching a crackdown in the West Bank after the Gaza ceasefire?
Why is Israel launching a crackdown in the West Bank after the Gaza ceasefire?
Saudi Arabia expected to be among top tourism destinations by 2030, minister says
Saudi Arabia expected to be among top tourism destinations by 2030, minister says

