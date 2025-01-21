Amman Stock Exchange eyes market boost with bond trading, tax reforms, and state firm listings

RIYADH: Jordan’s financial market is set for transformation, with key changes, including introducing government bond trading on the Amman Stock Exchange, revisiting taxes, and listing state-owned companies.

CEO of ASE Mazen Wathaifi outlined the key reforms to strengthen market confidence and stimulate trading activity during a panel discussion hosted by the Jordanian Businessmen Association, according to the state-owned news agency.

The reforms are part of a broader effort to align with Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to enhance the investment landscape.

Enabling government bond trading aligns with regional efforts to deepen debt markets, enhance market liquidity and attract global investment, as seen by Saudi Arabia’s recent reforms to debt instrument listings aim to boost investor participation and market efficiency.

Wathaifi said the steps being taken in Jordan would strengthen market confidence and stimulate trading activity, stressing the role of government policies in fostering investment and trading, adding: “We place significant reliance on government measures and decisions to enhance investment and activity in the ASE.”

The stock exchange has already implemented several initiatives to modernize its operations, including advanced electronic systems, a redesigned website, and a market development plan in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The Jordan News Agency reported that new tools such as the Total Return Index and electronic disclosure systems have been introduced alongside smartphone apps for real-time market monitoring.

Performance indicators for the ASE in 2024 revealed significant improvement, with the market’s General Index up 2.4 percent compared to 2023, while the Total Return Index surged 10.3 percent.

The market capitalization of listed companies increased by 4.2 percent, reaching its highest level since 2015, excluding 2022. Non-Jordanian investors held 47.1 percent of the total market capitalization, reflecting robust foreign interest.

Despite these gains, Wathaifi called for additional measures to reduce trading costs, foster investment funds, and encourage participation from banks and the Social Security Investment Fund.

He highlighted opportunities arising from expectations of declining global interest rates, easing tensions in Gaza, and improved conditions in Syria.

Mohammad Balbisi, vice president of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, echoed these sentiments, advocating for reduced taxes on public shareholding companies and the elimination of taxes on capital gains from stock and fund trading.

He also underscored the importance of public-private partnerships to drive large-scale development projects through the ASE.

Participants at the discussion highlighted the increasing regional competition to attract financial market investments, urging the government to introduce incentives, reduce fees, and restrict government bond trading to the ASE to draw global funds to Jordan.