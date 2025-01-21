You are here

Amman Stock Exchange eyes market boost with bond trading, tax reforms, and state firm listings

Amman Stock Exchange eyes market boost with bond trading, tax reforms, and state firm listings
ASE CEO Mazen Wathaifi during a panel discussion hosted by the Jordanian Businessmen Association. Petra
Updated 21 January 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Amman Stock Exchange eyes market boost with bond trading, tax reforms, and state firm listings

Amman Stock Exchange eyes market boost with bond trading, tax reforms, and state firm listings
Updated 21 January 2025
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Jordan’s financial market is set for transformation, with key changes, including introducing government bond trading on the Amman Stock Exchange, revisiting taxes, and listing state-owned companies.

CEO of ASE Mazen Wathaifi outlined the key reforms to strengthen market confidence and stimulate trading activity during a panel discussion hosted by the Jordanian Businessmen Association, according to the state-owned news agency.

The reforms are part of a broader effort to align with Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to enhance the investment landscape.

Enabling government bond trading aligns with regional efforts to deepen debt markets, enhance market liquidity and attract global investment, as seen by Saudi Arabia’s recent reforms to debt instrument listings aim to boost investor participation and market efficiency.

Wathaifi said the steps being taken in Jordan would strengthen market confidence and stimulate trading activity, stressing the role of government policies in fostering investment and trading, adding: “We place significant reliance on government measures and decisions to enhance investment and activity in the ASE.”

The stock exchange has already implemented several initiatives to modernize its operations, including advanced electronic systems, a redesigned website, and a market development plan in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. 

The Jordan News Agency reported that new tools such as the Total Return Index and electronic disclosure systems have been introduced alongside smartphone apps for real-time market monitoring.

Performance indicators for the ASE in 2024 revealed significant improvement, with the market’s General Index up 2.4 percent compared to 2023, while the Total Return Index surged 10.3 percent. 

The market capitalization of listed companies increased by 4.2 percent, reaching its highest level since 2015, excluding 2022. Non-Jordanian investors held 47.1 percent of the total market capitalization, reflecting robust foreign interest.

Despite these gains, Wathaifi called for additional measures to reduce trading costs, foster investment funds, and encourage participation from banks and the Social Security Investment Fund. 

He highlighted opportunities arising from expectations of declining global interest rates, easing tensions in Gaza, and improved conditions in Syria.

Mohammad Balbisi, vice president of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, echoed these sentiments, advocating for reduced taxes on public shareholding companies and the elimination of taxes on capital gains from stock and fund trading. 

He also underscored the importance of public-private partnerships to drive large-scale development projects through the ASE.

Participants at the discussion highlighted the increasing regional competition to attract financial market investments, urging the government to introduce incentives, reduce fees, and restrict government bond trading to the ASE to draw global funds to Jordan.

Topics: Amman Stock Exchange Jordan economy

IMF hails Oman’s economic policies amid 6.2% budget surplus 

IMF hails Oman’s economic policies amid 6.2% budget surplus 
Updated 25 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
IMF hails Oman’s economic policies amid 6.2% budget surplus 

IMF hails Oman’s economic policies amid 6.2% budget surplus 
Updated 25 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Oman achieved a 6.2 percent budget surplus and a 2.4 percent current account gain in 2024, driven by prudent fiscal policies, high oil prices, and nonhydrocarbon export growth. 

In its 2024 Article IV consultation, the International Monetary Fund attributed these figures to effective economic management.

Despite higher social spending under a new protection law, the nonhydrocarbon primary deficit as a share of nonhydrocarbon gross domestic product remained stable, highlighting the government’s commitment to financial discipline.    

Government debt as a percentage of GDP also declined further, reaching 35 percent in 2024, marking continued improvement in Oman’s economic fundamentals.   

The findings align with the broader resilience observed in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with an IMF report released in December showing GCC economies have successfully weathered recent shocks, supported by strong nonhydrocarbon growth and ongoing reforms.  

The latest analysis from the financial agency show that Oman’s economic resilience has been recognized internationally, with its sovereign credit rating recently upgraded to investment grade.

Additionally, the banking sector remains sound, with profitability recovering to pre-pandemic levels, ample capital and liquidity buffers, and strong asset quality.    

While overall economic growth was tempered by OPEC+ oil production cuts, the IMF noted that Oman’s economy grew by 1.2 percent in 2023 and accelerated to 1.9 percent year on year in the first half of 2024.     

This expansion was primarily supported by a 3.8 percent increase in nonhydrocarbon sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and services during the same period, it added.    

Nonhydrocarbon activity is expected to remain a key driver of medium-term growth, supported by significant private sector investments.   

The nation predicts a modest 2.7 percent growth in GDP this year, while the IMF projections point to a higher 3.1 percent expansion.   

The country’s Inflation has continued to ease, declining to 0.6 percent during the first 10 months of 2024, down from 1.0 percent in 2023. This decrease reflects a contraction in transport prices and a moderation in food inflation.   

The IMF noted that Oman’s economic outlook is balanced but faces external and domestic risks. On the downside, global geopolitical tensions and a potential economic slowdown, particularly in China, could impact trade, tourism, and foreign direct investment.    

Lower-than-expected oil prices amid a potentially oversupplied energy market in 2025 also pose risks to the fiscal and external positions. It added.    

Domestically, delays in reform implementation and uncertainty around the global energy transition could hinder Oman’s diversification efforts.   

On the upside, Oman could benefit from higher oil prices, faster-than-expected global economic growth, and accelerated reforms and investments under Oman Vision 2040.   

The reform agenda includes initiatives to drive nonhydrocarbon growth, improve fiscal sustainability, and attract foreign investments.   

Oman’s reform efforts under Vision 2040 aim to reduce the economy’s reliance on hydrocarbons and foster private sector-led growth.    

The government has been executing sizable private sector investments and advancing structural reforms to expand the role of nonhydrocarbon sectors in the economy.    

Over the medium term, nonhydrocarbon activity is expected to drive growth, supported by policy measures and a steady inflow of private capital.   

The IMF’s report from December claimed regional conflicts had limited spillover effects, meaning the GCC maintained a favorable outlook — with the easing of oil production cuts and expansion in natural gas expected to further bolster the hydrocarbon sector.  

It was also noted that inflation across the region remains stable at low levels, and external buffers are sufficient despite narrower current account balances.  

Topics: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Oman oman economy

Saudi Arabia’s capital markets surge with $274bn raised in 5 years, fueled by Vision 2030 growth: S&P Global

Saudi Arabia’s capital markets surge with $274bn raised in 5 years, fueled by Vision 2030 growth: S&P Global
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Saudi Arabia’s capital markets surge with $274bn raised in 5 years, fueled by Vision 2030 growth: S&P Global

Saudi Arabia’s capital markets surge with $274bn raised in 5 years, fueled by Vision 2030 growth: S&P Global
  • Saudi issuers have raised more than $130 billion through US dollar-denominated issuances
  • Market conditions remain favorable, with falling interest rates providing supportive dynamics, S&P said
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital markets are experiencing significant growth, with issuers raising over $130 billion in the past five years as the Kingdom accelerates financing for its Vision 2030 plan.

The Capital Market Authority’s 2024-2026 strategy aims to promote investment, attract global interest, and support economic diversification, advancing the nation’s financial sector. 

According to a report from S&P Global, Saudi issuers, including the government and private sector, have raised more than $130 billion over the past five years through US dollar-denominated issuances.

“This comes on top of the $144 billion that they raised locally in Saudi riyal during the same period, with the implementation of Saudi Vision 2030 explaining part of this flurry,” the US-based credit rating agency said.

While the government makes up about 60 percent of these issuances, Vision 2030 has also opened significant opportunities in the non-oil economy and banking system.

Despite the rise in external leverage, market conditions remain favorable, with falling interest rates providing supportive dynamics, S&P said.

“We still expect leverage to remain manageable in our base-case scenario, with private-sector debt to GDP (gross domestic product) staying below the 100 percent mark in the next 12-24 months,” the agency added.

The current market environment is favorable for issuers, with declining interest rates and supportive financial conditions providing a conducive backdrop for sustained capital raising. This trend will continue as the Kingdom pushes ahead with large-scale projects and economic diversification efforts.

Residential mortgage-backed securities market on the horizon

One of the key factors to watch over the next one-to-two years is the potential establishment of a residential mortgage-backed securities market in Saudi Arabia. 

The credit rating agency said that at the end of September, “banks were sitting on more than $175 billion of mortgages that are predominantly at fixed rates and have short-term funding sources, primarily in the form of domestic deposits.”

If interest rates continue to decline, these mortgages could become more attractive for secondary market transactions. The ability to securitize and sell them would allow banks to move assets off their balance sheets, freeing up capital for further lending and investment in Vision 2030 initiatives. 

“This assumes that the legal hurdles relating to the issuance of RMBS are resolved, or at least the risks are floored at a level that would attract local and international investors’ interest,” S&P said.

The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., which has an A-/Positive rating, is expected to play a key role in facilitating RMBS market development. 

Direct market issuances could emerge as another avenue for mortgage-backed securities, potentially unlocking significant financial capacity for banks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia S&P Global  Saudi Capital Market Authority Saudi capital market

PIF launches $4bn 2-part bond

PIF launches $4bn 2-part bond
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
PIF launches $4bn 2-part bond

PIF launches $4bn 2-part bond
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched a $4 billion two-part bond, Arab News has been told.

The sovereign wealth fund confirmed that it had sold $2.4 billion of five-year debt instruments at 95 basis points over US Treasuries and $1.6 billion of nine-year securities at 110 basis points over the same benchmark.

The move comes just weeks after PIF closed its first Murabaha credit facility, securing $7 billion in funding, in what was a key step in the fund’s plan to raise capital over the next several years. 

PIF, widely recognised to be Saudi Arabia’s vibrant economic engine, is currently spearheading the nation’s economic diversification efforts, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

PIF manages $925 billion in assets, and is set to increase that to $2 trillion by 2030, a report from monitoring organization Global SWF forecast earlier in January.

Moody’s upgraded the rating of PIF in November, raising it from A1 to Aa3 with a stable outlook, reaffirming the fund’s strong financial position.

The US-based agency gives Aa3 for entities with high quality, low credit risk, and the best ability to repay short-term debts. 

According to Moody’s, the upgrade of PIF’s long-term issuer rating from A1 reflects strong credit linkage between the sovereign wealth fund and the Kingdom’s government. 

The Murabaha credit facility is supported by a syndicate of 20 international and regional financial institutions. 

In a statement at the time of its annoucement, PIF added that the closing of the Murabaha credit facility financing complements the fund’s successful sukuk issuances over the past two years, underscoring the body’s strong financial position and its best-practice approach to debt financing.

In August, PIF obtained a $15 billion revolving credit facility for general corporate purposes from a diverse global syndicate of 23 financial institutions from the US, Europe, and the Middle East as well as Asia. 

In a press statement, the wealth fund said that this credit facility is offered for an initial period of three years and is extendable for up to two additional years. 

A revolving loan is one that can be drawn, repaid and drawn again during the agreed lending period.

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Qatar drafting new laws aimed at boosting foreign investment

Qatar drafting new laws aimed at boosting foreign investment
Updated 23 January 2025
Reuters
Qatar drafting new laws aimed at boosting foreign investment

Qatar drafting new laws aimed at boosting foreign investment
  • Qatar plans new bankruptcy, PPP, and commercial registration laws
  • Qatar aims for $100 billion FDI by 2030
Updated 23 January 2025
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar plans to introduce three new laws as part of a sweeping review of legislation designed to make the Gulf Arab state more attractive to foreign investors, the new minister of commerce and economy told Reuters.
Sheikh Faisal bin Thani said in an interview that Qatar plans to introduce new legislation including a bankruptcy law, a public private partnership law and a new commercial registration law.
“We’re looking at 27 laws and regulations across 17 government ministries that affect 500-plus activities,” he said, describing the legislative review.
Sheikh Faisal said he expects the new bankruptcy and public private partnership laws to be drafted before the end of March.
Qatar, one of the world’s top exporters of liquefied natural gas, has set a cumulative target of attracting $100 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 2030, according to the latest version of its national development strategy published last year.
But it has a long way to go to meet that target, and FDI inflows have significantly lagged behind neighboring Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E.
Saudi Arabia, which also has a target to attract $100 billion in FDI by 2030 as part of its national investment strategy, saw FDI inflows of $26 billion in 2023, after a change to how it calculates FDI, while the Emirates, the Gulf region’s commercial and tourism hub, attracted just over $30 billion according to the UN’s trade and development agency.
In contrast, Qatar’s FDI inflows in 2023 were negative $474 million, down from $76.1 million in 2022. Negative FDI inflows indicate that disinvestment was more than new investment.
While Qatar does offer similar incentives to foreign investors as its neighbors, such as a favorable tax environment, free zone facilities and some long term residency schemes, the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia are considered far ahead in terms of regulatory reforms and business friendly laws.
Qatar’s new laws also come as part of the Gulf Arab state’s efforts to activate its private sector and transition away from government-funded growth.
Sheikh Faisal joined the government in November after serving at Qatar’s $510 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, most recently as chief investment officer for Asia and Africa.

Topics: Qatar Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) qatar economy

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 19.7%: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 19.7%: GASTAT 
Updated 23 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 19.7%: GASTAT 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surge 19.7%: GASTAT 
Updated 23 January 2025
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports surged 19.7 percent year on year in November to reach SR26.92 billion ($7.18 billion), bolstering the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, chemical products led the growth, accounting for 24 percent of total non-oil exports, followed by plastic and rubber products, which made up 21.7 percent of shipments. 

Building a robust non-oil sector is a key goal of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program, which seeks to transform the Kingdom’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil revenues, with  Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim revealing in November that these activities now constitute 52 percent of the  gross domestic product. 

In its latest report, GASTAT said: “The ratio of non-oil exports (including re-exports) to imports increased to 36.6 percent in November 2024 from 34.8 percent in November 2023. This was due to a 19.7 percent increase in non-oil exports and a 13.9 percent increase in imports over that period.” 

The Kingdom’s total merchandise exports fell 4.7 percent year on year in November, weighed down by a 12 percent drop in oil exports. This decline reduced the share of oil exports in total shipments to 70.3 percent, down from 76.3 percent a year earlier, signaling progress in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification. 

GASTAT reported that China remained Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner in November, with exports to the Asian nation totaling SR13.53 billion. 

Other key destinations for exports included Japan with SR8.93 billion, the UAE with SR8.75 billion, and India with SR8.74 billion. 

Saudi Arabia’s imports rose 13.9 percent year on year in November, reaching SR73.65 billion. However, the merchandise trade surplus declined by 44.3 percent during the same period, falling to SR16.89 billion. 

China remained the dominant supplier of goods to the Kingdom, accounting for SR20.11 billion of imports, followed by the US at SR7.52 billion and the UAE at SR3.90 billion. 

King Abdulaziz Sea Port in Dammam emerged as the top entry point for imports, handling goods valued at SR18.19 billion, representing 24.7 percent of total inbound shipments. 

Topics: General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) Saudi exports non-oil exports

