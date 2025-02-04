You are here

Super Bowl week: Stars and athletes bring buzz into New Orleans before big game in the Big Easy

Above, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the trophy during Super Bowl 59 Opening Night Monday in New Orleans. (AP)
AP
  • The Big Easy will be the epicenter for star-studded concerts, exclusive parties, a comedy show and guest lists filled with A-listers
  • From Post Malone, Cardi B to Shaquille O’Neal, the city will be buzzing long before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs attempt a monumental three-peat
AP
LOS ANGELES: The Super Bowl isn’t just a game on Sunday. It’ll involve a nearly week-long spectacle taking over New Orleans with non-stop entertainment leading up to the big showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

While the Chiefs and Eagles gear up for their championship rematch, the Big Easy will be the epicenter for star-studded concerts, exclusive parties, a comedy show and guest lists filled with A-listers.

From Post Malone, Cardi B to Shaquille O’Neal, the city will be buzzing long before Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs attempt a monumental three-peat.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be different than other Super Bowls,” said Shaquille O’Neal, who will host his popular carnival-themed Shaq’s Fun House on Friday night.

It’s a hot ticket — starting at $199 — for the NBA legend’s over-the-top festival event featuring headline performances from Ludacris, John Summit and O’Neal under his stage name DJ Diesel.

O’Neal’s event will feature several attractions including a Ferris wheel, circus performers and premium bar. This will be somewhat of a homecoming week for O’Neal, who played college hoops at Louisiana State University and visits Louisiana about four times a year.

For Flavor Flav, he wants to help lift up morale in New Orleans following the aftermath of the terror attack that killed 14 people on New Year’s Day.

“This is going to be special. I’m here to uplift spirits,” said Flav, who will perform at Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate along with Diplo and Cowboy Mouth on Sunday afternoon. It’s free for general admission with paid upgraded experiences for $49.99 and $349 for a VIP ticket.

“I’m getting on the turntables to make people party and have a good time,” he said.

Along with those events, here’s a look at some of the invite-only and public events during a busy Super Bowl week:

Fanatics Party

Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party is impossible to get into without an invite. The star-studded affair on Saturday afternoon is strictly for the who’s who of sports and entertainment.

Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, will likely be front and center, taking in performances from Post Malone, Travis Scott, Don Tolliver and many more.

The expected attendees include big names such as Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Lil Baby, Tiffany Haddish and Tom Brady.

Madden Bowl

Just like EA Sports’ iconic phrase, “It’s in the game,” Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Shaboozey will literally be in the game at the Madden Bowl.

The trio is set to separately take the stage Friday night, bringing the hype before the competition kicks off.

“I can’t wait to keep this party going,” Shaboozey said.

Along with performances, the event will include the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series in front of a live audience — where two of the world’s best player will travel to New Orleans for their share of the $1 million prize pool.

Double up for some, Triple duties for Post Malone & Diplo

The Madden Bowl won’t be the only stage where Stapleton will showcase his powerhouse vocals. The country star is set to headline the SiriusXM and Pandora concert on Thursday night.

Stapleton’s performance will air on SiriusXM’s Chris Stapleton Radio, an exclusive channel curated and presented by him and his band. Pandora listeners can access the Chris Stapleton Radio station.

After Ludacris takes the stage at Shaq’s Fun House on Friday, the rapper will perform Sunday at On Location’s Super Bowl pre-game party. He’ll be joined by rock band The Revivalists at the Club 67 and Touchdown Club just outside the Caesars Superdome for One Location — a premium hospitality provider of the NFL.

Post Malone will be making moves too. He’s scheduled to perform at three different events. Along with Fanatics, the superstar artist will hit the stage at the Bud Light Backyard Tour on Friday, then he’s set to headline the YouTube Tailgate Concert on Sunday near the Superdome.

Diplo will perform at parties for Sports Illustrated and Maxim along with Guy Fieri’s tailgate event.

Gospel celebration

Bill Bellamy and Rocsi Diaz will bring some gospel flavor to the Big Easy.

The tandem will host the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration on Wednesday night. The lineup includes some of music’s best from The Isley Brothers, Muni Long, Yolanda Adams, Tori Kelly and Jonathan McReynolds.

Other performances include New Orleans natives Master P, Big Freedia, Lucky Daye and Trombone Shorty. The NFL Players Choir will also participate.

“Hosting the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration is like hitting the trifecta: music, faith, and football all in one show,” Bellamy said. “I’m excited to bring some laughs, some energy and to be part of this incredible night with an amazing lineup.”

Michael Strahan, an NFL Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” co-anchor, will receive the Lifetime of Inspiration award. He called the honor “truly special.”

New Orleans Saints player Cameron Jordan will be given the community award while Los Angeles Rams star rookie Jared Verse will be honored with the rising star award.

Timbaland and Maxim

Super producer Timbaland will bring his massive hits into New Orleans with the help of Maxim.

Timbaland will perform at a special concert at the Maxim Saints & Sinners Big Game Party on Saturday. The show will include performances from DJ Loud Luxury, Plastik Funk, DJ unKommon and former NFL player Le’Veon Bell.

DJ unKommon and Diplo will be featured performers at a pregame party Friday.

Other concerts happening around the Super Bowl

Captain Morgan will transform Bourbon Street into Rum Street with the help of T-Pain, who will headline a concert on Saturday night.

On the same night, Cardi B is expected to perform at the “Cardi Gras.” 50 Cent will hold the Super Bold Comedy Block Party with standups from Bill Bellamy, Chico Bean and DC Young Fly.

Dom Dolla and Diplo will perform at the Sports Illustrated Party.

On Friday, Nelly and Chainsmokers is set to perform at h.wood Homecoming and Draft Kings event. Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochosinco” Johnson will do an in-person podcast called the Nightcap NSFW Tour.

Topics: American Football Super Bowl

Transfer deadline day: Man City, PSG and Aston Villa go big in the winter window

Transfer deadline day: Man City, PSG and Aston Villa go big in the winter window
AP
  • Uncertainty over Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel finally ended when he completed a loan move to Tottenham with the option of a permanent deal in the summer
  • Paris Saint-Germain was one of the most active clubs during the window by signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, and releasing several players
AP

LONDON: Manchester City and Aston Villa made big moves just before the midseason transfer window closed on Monday.

Four-time defending Premier League champion City secured a late deal for Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez for a reported $60 million, while three-time Champions League winner Marco Asensio joined Villa on loan to the end of the season.

Uncertainty over Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel finally ended when he completed a loan move to Tottenham with the option of a permanent deal in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain was one of the most active clubs during the window by signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, and releasing several players.

Man City go big to salvage season

City usually make their moves in the offseason. But in a bid to rescue a campaign that unraveled at the end of last year and was derailed again in a 5-1 loss at Arsenal, City spent big in January on five new signings. Gonzalez took City outlay past $200 million.

City signed Egypt forward Omar Marmoush for $73 million and defenders Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and Vitor Reis for a combined $77 million. Christian McFarlane, an 18-year-old left back, joined from sister club New York City FC while captain Kyle Walker left for AC Milan.

Gonzalez’s arrival finally gives City a defensive midfielder in the mold of Rodri — the Ballon d’Or holder who was ruled out of the season in September by an ACL injury.

The Premier League title looks well beyond City, who are 15 points behind leaders Liverpool, and a Champions League bid has been made extra difficult after being drawn against holder Real Madrid in the playoffs. But City manager Pep Guardiola will hope the new additions can return the club to the Champions League next season.

PSG re-enter the ‘galactico’ market

Paris Saint-Germain has lost much of their star appeal in recent years following the departures of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. A shift in strategy has seen the Qatar-backed club focus more on younger and French talents rather than superstar names.

But the Kvaratskhelia deal for a reported fee of around $72 million represents another marquee signing.

The Georgia forward isn’t at the level of Messi and Neymar but he has long been among the most sought-after players in Europe with thrilling, match-winning qualities.

PSG offloaded striker Randal Kolo Muani — a $101 million signing last season — to Juventus on loan, and central defender Milan Skriniar to Fenerbahce, and Asensio.

Villa’s Champions League push

Through to the Champions League last 16, Aston Villa boosted their attacking options in the form of Marcus Rashford and Asensio.

Rashford was one of the big stories of the window after falling out of favor at Manchester United. Despite being linked with clubs across Europe, as well as Saudi Arabia, he secured a loan to Villa for the rest of the season.

If Unai Emery can get the best out of the former England international, he could prove an inspired signing in terms of Villa’s Champions League campaign and push for a top four finish. Meanwhile, in former Real Madrid forward Asensio, Villa has a player with Champions League-winning knowhow.

Saudi recruitment stalls?

Neymar’s high-profile move to Saudi Arabia was cut short last week when the Brazil great’s contract was terminated by Al-Hilal and he left for boyhood club Santos.

Along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, the former Barcelona and PSG superstar was a standout signing as Saudi Arabia launched a recruitment drive to lure the world’s top players. But injury meant Neymar was reduced to seven games for Al-Hilal following his 2023 move for a reported $98 million and his departure brought an underwhelming end to his time in the Kingdom.

Previously, Jordan Henderson left Al-Ettifaq after just six months to join Ajax, and Portuguese forward Jota spent a year at Al-Ittihad before leaving for French team Rennes. Jota rejoined Celtic during this window.

The big signing for the Saudi league during this window was Jhon Duran, the Colombia striker who joined Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr from Villa for a reported £64 million ($80 million).

Perhaps bigger is to come in the future, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of the season and repeatedly linked with a move.

Relief for Barcelona

Rather than bringing in new players, Barcelona’s biggest challenge was registering two it already owned.

Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor were registered only after the government sports authority intervened. The Spanish league and the federation had denied Barcelona’s request to re-register the duo because it missed the end-of-year deadline to comply with salary cap rules.

Barcelona accused the league of making unrealistic requests for extra documentation and said payment for VIP seating at the new Camp Nou stadium became available only on Jan. 3. That payment allowed the club to comply with the league’s financial fair play rules.

Major moves in women’s soccer

The deals are getting bigger in women’s soccer.

US defender Naomi Girma became the first million-dollar player in the women’s game when she moved from the San Diego Wave to Chelsea, which also spent big to bring England midfielder Keira Walsh back to the Women’s Super League from Barcelona.

The deadline for the women’s game passed last week.

Topics: FC Porto Man City Aston Villa PSG

New arrival Jhon Duran starts for Al-Nassr but it’s Ronaldo who shines in Asia

New arrival Jhon Duran starts for Al-Nassr but it’s Ronaldo who shines in Asia
John Duerden
  • The Riyadh side hammer Al-Wasl of the UAE 4-0 in AFC Champions League Elite
  • Al-Ahli defeat Al-Sadd of Qatar 3-1 as Saudi clubs continue to dominate group stage
John Duerden

RIYADH: Jhon Duran, Al-Nassr’s latest big signing, made his debut for the club on Monday but it was Cristiano Ronaldo who once again grabbed most of the headlines in a 4-0 win over Emirati side Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Earlier, Al-Ahli defeated Al-Sadd of Qatar 3-1 to ensure it was another good day for the Kingdom in Asia. The victories mean that the top-three spots in the 12-team West Asian group are all still occupied by Saudi Pro League sides, with Al-Ahli in first place on 19 points, three ahead of both Al-Hilal, who can go back on top with a win against Persepolis of Iran on Tuesday, and Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr and Al-Wasl had already secured their places in the knockout phase ahead of Monday’s game but both teams nonetheless fielded strong starting lineups for match day seven of eight in the group stage.

Duran started the game just three days after arriving in Riyadh from Aston Villa, but it was to be the familiar figure of Ronaldo who did most of the damage.

The opening goal, however, came after 25 minutes from a less likely source in Ali Al-Hassan. The midfielder picked up possession 30 meters from goal, took a step forward and then unleashed a low shot that flew into the bottom corner of the Al-Wasl net.

Just before the break, Cristiano Ronaldo, just two days shy of his 40th birthday, extended the Yellows’ lead from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way. The Portuguese megastar made it 3-0 after 78 minutes with a flying header, and there was still time for Mohammed Al-Fatil to add a fourth.

Meanwhile, Al-Ahli had to come from a goal behind at Al-Sadd. Akram Afif opened the scoring for the 2011 champions with just 47 seconds on the clock, as he raced onto a through pass. The Asian player of the year spotted Edouard Mendy was off his line and lifted the ball over the ex-Chelsea shot-stopper.

Nine minutes later, Roberto Firmino silenced the home fans in spectacular fashion. Riyad Mahrez headed the ball across goal to where the former Liverpool star was waiting to find the back of the net with a perfectly-executed bicycle kick.

Six minutes before the break and the Jeddah giants were ahead thanks to Roger Ibanez. It was all over in the 81st minute after Ivan Toney got to the ball ahead of the goalkeeper at the edge of the area, leaving Mahrez to fire home.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia UAE Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite

Five things to look out for at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Five things to look out for at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: The Women’s Tennis Association’s Middle East swing kicks off its three-week stint in the Gulf on Monday with the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open.

Defending champion and top seed Elena Rybakina headlines a stellar field at Zayed Sports City that also includes Tunisian fan favorite Ons Jabeur, recent Australian Open semi-finalist Paula Badosa, last year’s Abu Dhabi finalist Daria Kasatkina, and British wildcard Emma Raducanu.

Here are the main talking points surrounding the action in the UAE capital this week:

Rybakina debuts new coaching partnership

After parting ways with coach Goran Ivanisevic post-Australian Open, World No.5 Rybakina has a new figure in her corner in Abu Dhabi in the form of ex-Association of Tennis Professionals player Davide Sanguinetti.

Stefano Vukov is still part of Team Rybakina but is currently provisionally suspended pending an investigation for an alleged breach of the WTA Code of Conduct. This means he cannot be credentialed at any sanctioned tournament.

Rybakina lost to eventual champion Madison Keys in the Australian Open fourth round last month and says she suffered a back problem during her time in Melbourne.

The Kazakhstani big hitter went straight to Dubai after the opening Grand Slam of the season and underwent treatment for her back before a week’s training with Sanguinetti and Vukov.

“It's really nice to be back,” she told Arab News in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. “I feel like it’s really like a second home for me, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, it’s really nice. I always spend my preparation here and I spend a lot of time here. I’m just really happy to be back and I’m looking forward to start(ing) here.”

Rybakina has a bye in the first round and awaits one of two qualifiers — Sonay Kartal or Katie Volynets.

 

 

Blockbuster openers

The draw revealed several juicy opening matchups with three-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur taking on former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, seeded No.7 in Abu Dhabi.

In a clash between two Grand Slam winners, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will square off with 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, who have both accepted wildcards into the tournament.

Other exciting first rounds include a meeting between recent Australian Open quarterfinalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who made her way through qualifying to claim a place in the main draw.

Jabeur took four months off at the end of 2024 to recover from a shoulder injury and returned to action in Australia in January. She made the quarterfinals in Brisbane and the third round in Melbourne and is pleased with her competitive level this early in her comeback.

“It was nice to have a long break. I think mentally and physically it helped me a lot to be back to normal, to have the motivation back, the pleasure of playing tennis back. I feel like, surprisingly, the level was good. I’m not very good at taking long breaks and come back stronger. So it was nice to see that the level is back,” said the 30-year-old.

 

 

Badosa out to build on strong start

Spanish No.2 seed Badosa reached a maiden Grand Slam semifinal in Melbourne last month and is hoping to keep up the momentum that has propelled her back into the top 10 for the first time since October 2022.

After almost retiring last year due to a stress fracture in her back, the 27-year-old has made a remarkable recovery and has won 30 of her last 39 matches on tour.

Speaking of her biggest takeaways from Australia, Badosa said: “I think emotionally how I handled everything, how I managed the pressure, the expectations also, because I think I was coming from a very good preseason, a very good end of the season, so you always have big expectations, I had big expectations of myself. So dealing with all that. I think also the level I gave there, I’m really happy with it and hopefully I can continue that momentum.”

Badosa has a bye in the opening round and will commence her Abu Dhabi journey against Magdalena Frech or Linda Noskova.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa)

 

Former champ back from maternity leave

Swiss Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic lifted the Abu Dhabi trophy two years ago then walked away from the tour seven months later when she became pregnant.

She gave birth to daughter Bella in April 2024 and returned to competitive tennis last October, playing some lower-level tournaments.

Bencic competed in her first WTA-level event post-maternity leave at the United Cup last month and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open shortly after.

Still climbing back up the rankings, Bencic is currently 157th in the world. She will hope to capitalize on her fond memories in Abu Dhabi from two years ago when she faces Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia in her first round on Tuesday.

Japanese teen set for tour-level debut

Barely 10 days ago, 17-year-old Wakana Sonobe became the first Japanese player to win the Australian Open girls’ singles title and just the second to win a Grand Slam junior singles crown.

This past weekend, she accepted a wildcard into the qualifying draw of the WTA 500 in Abu Dhabi and posted two impressive victories over Hailey Baptiste and Cristina Bucsa to claim a spot in the main draw.

The talented lefty will now make her WTA main draw debut when she takes on China’s Yuan Yue in the opening round on Monday.

 

Topics: tennis Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Doncic releases emotional farewell message to Dallas after trade sends him to Lakers

Doncic releases emotional farewell message to Dallas after trade sends him to Lakers
AP
  • A native of Slovenia, Doncic had built deep ties to Dallas off the floor, including through many charitable organizations
  • Doncic: As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home
AP

NEW YORK: Luka Doncic released an emotional farewell to Dallas on Sunday, the same day a trade sending him from the Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in a swap for fellow All-NBA player Anthony Davis was finalized.

Doncic said in a letter to the city that he “wanted so badly to bring you a championship” and that he thought he’d spend his career in Dallas.

“For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the US for the first time, you made North Texas fell like home,” Doncic wrote. “In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.”

Doncic was enormously popular in Dallas — and everywhere else. His No. 77 Mavericks jersey ranked eighth among best-sellers through NBAStore.com over the first half of the season. On Sunday night, some Doncic items remained for sale on the Mavs’ shopping site.

His jersey sales will likely skyrocket again now, when the Lakers make his new ones available.

“Grateful for this amazing opportunity,” Doncic wrote in another social media post, linking it to one from the Lakers’ accounts welcoming him to Los Angeles. “Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal — to win championships.”

Doncic had built deep ties to Dallas off the floor, including through many charitable organizations. He had given large sums of money to various entities in North Texas and arranged for Jordan Brand sneakers — he represents the brand — to be given to frontline workers in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appreciation was mutual. When Doncic led Slovenia to a berth into the Tokyo Olympics that were held in 2021, Dallas County Commissioners declared July 6 of that year as “Luka Doncic Day” in celebration of both his on- and off-court accomplishments.

In only 422 games, he ranks sixth on Dallas’ all-time scoring list, is second in 3-pointers in Mavs history behind only Dirk Nowitzki, is third on the club list in rebounds and fifth in assists.

“To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it,” Doncic wrote. “As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home. Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans.”

Topics: NBA

Rory McIlroy overpowers Pebble Beach and wins in a runaway

Rory McIlroy overpowers Pebble Beach and wins in a runaway
AP
  • McIlroy won for the 27th time on the tour and is 21st on the career victory list
AP

PEBBLE BEACH, California: Rory McIlroy played a game nearly as magnificent as the Pebble Beach scenery Sunday as he powered his way past a pack of contenders and closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
McIlroy is one of the top attractions in golf, which only added to the appeal of the surprising sunshine and crashing surf at America’s most famous coastal golf course. And just like that, a sleepy start to the PGA Tour season had some life to it.
On a day when six players had at least a share of the lead, McIlroy took the top spot for good with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole into a stiff breeze along the Pacific. He effectively ended the drama with a towering drive and a 7-iron into the 571-yard 14th hole, setting up an eagle putt from just outside 25 feet.
“To win at one of the cathedrals of golf is really cool,” McIlroy said.
Shane Lowry fell out of a share for the lead when he sent his second shot over a cliff to the right of the par-5 sixth. But he shot 31 on the back nine, including a birdie on the final hole for a 68 that gave him second place alone.
Lucas Glover (67) and Justin Rose (68) were another shot behind. Sepp Straka, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, had a 72 and tied for seventh.
Scottie Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 player whose season was delayed by minor hand surgery from punctured glass while making ravioli, closed with a 67 and tied for ninth.
McIlroy has talked about this being an important year for him, though his focus was more on April through September — an 11th chance to complete the career Grand Slam at the Masters, a return home to Northern Ireland for the British Open, a road Ryder Cup at Bethpage.
This wasn’t a bad start.
“It’s a really cool way to start the season,” said McIlroy, who won for the second time in California. “To get this win this early means a great deal, and hopefully I’ll keep the momentum going into Torrey Pines in a couple weeks’ time.”
The sixth hole began to separate the pack a little. In consecutive groups, Rose went over the cliff with his tee shot and Tom Kim hit down the hill toward the ocean with his second shot. Lowry followed him in the final group, leading to bogey.
But really, McIlroy looked as though he was the player to beat from the second hole, when he hit a tough pitch from 50 yards away over a bunker to a back pin with enough height and spin to set up a 2-foot birdie putt.
But it was after his lone bogey on the tough eighth hole where he pulled away — the 18-foot birdie on the 10th, a tee shot into 8 feet for birdie on the par-3 12th and finally get his due on the 14th hole. McIlroy drilled his drive for the third straight day over a tree, over the bunker complex and into the fairway. The previous two days, he had to settle for par.
This time, he cashed in for an eagle, extending his lead to four shots. And when he hit wedge into 3 feet for birdie on the 15th, it led to one of the best stress-free and gorgeous walks on the PGA Tour.
Everyone else was left in a hopeless chase.
“When he’s good, he’s great. And when he’s not great, he’s good,” Glover said. “There’s a reason he’s got 20-something wins and a bunch of majors and the game he has. Impressive round out there today under the pressure and under the conditions.”
McIlroy won for the 27th time on the tour and is 21st on the career victory list. He’s been stuck on four majors since winning the PGA Championship 11 years ago, and that he is sure to be reminded of that as the Masters gets closers.
For now, this will do. It’s his second victory in a signature event that McIlroy and other top players helped to create.
“When he’s good, he’s great and when he’s not great, he’s good,” Glover said. “There’s a reason he’s got 20-something wins and a bunch of majors and the game he has. Impressive round out there today under the pressure and under the conditions.”
McIlroy won his second signature event — he won at Quail Hollow last year — to earn $3.6 million. He finished at 21-under 267, one shot to par away from the tournament record.
Lowry at least tried to make him sweat, staying within range until missing a 7-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that would have narrowed the gap to two. His final birdie, however, gave him a tidy consolation of $2.16 million for second place.
“I always say I believe when players like Rory McIlroy turns up and they have their ‘A’ game, they’re pretty impossible to beat,” Lowry said.

Topics: Rory McIlroy Pebble Beach AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

