China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies

MG cars are seen before being loaded onto a ship for export at the port in Lianyungang, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on December 10, 2024. (AFP file)
Updated 12 min 7 sec ago
Reuters
  • Beijing slaps 15% levy on US LNG, coal; 10% on crude, farm equipment
  • Donald Trump initiated two-year trade war with China in his first term
WASHINGTON/BEIJING: China on Tuesday slapped tariffs on US imports in a rapid response to new US duties on Chinese goods, renewing a trade war between the world’s top two economies as President Donald Trump sought to punish China for not halting the flow of illicit drugs.

Trump’s additional 10 percent tariff across all Chinese imports into the US came into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Tuesday (0501 GMT).

Within minutes, China’s Finance Ministry said it would impose levies of 15 percent for US coal and LNG and 10 percent for crude oil, farm equipment and some autos. The new tariffs on US exports will start on Feb. 10, the ministry said.

Separately, China’s Commerce Ministry and its Customs Administration said the country is imposing export controls on tungsten, tellurium, ruthenium, molybdenum and ruthenium-related items to “safeguard national security interests.”

Trump on Monday suspended his threat of 25 percent tariffs on Mexico and Canada at the last minute, agreeing to a 30-day pause in return for concessions on border and crime enforcement with the two neighboring countries.

But there was no such reprieve for China, and a White House spokesperson said Trump would not be speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping until later in the week.

During his first term in 2018, Trump initiated a brutal two-year trade war with China over its massive US trade surplus, with tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of goods upending global supply chains and damaging the world economy.

To end that trade war, China agreed in 2020 to spend an extra $200 billion a year on US goods but the plan was derailed by the COVID pandemic and its annual trade deficit had widened to $361 billion, according to Chinese customs data released last month.

“The trade war is in the early stages so the likelihood of further tariffs is high,” Oxford Economics said in a note as it downgraded its China economic growth forecast.

Trump warned he might increase tariffs on China further unless Beijing stemmed the flow of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, into the United States.

“China hopefully is going to stop sending us fentanyl, and if they’re not, the tariffs are going to go substantially higher,” he said on Monday.

China has called fentanyl America’s problem and said it would challenge the tariffs at the World Trade Organization and take other countermeasures, but also left the door open for talks.

Neighborly deals

There was relief in Ottawa and Mexico City, as well as global financial markets, after the deals to avert the hefty tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Both Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said they had agreed to bolster border enforcement efforts in response to Trump’s demand to crack down on immigration and drug smuggling. That would pause 25 percent tariffs due to take effect on Tuesday for 30 days.

Canada agreed to deploy new technology and personnel along its border with the United States and launch cooperative efforts to fight organized crime, fentanyl smuggling and money laundering.

Mexico agreed to reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members to stem the flow of illegal migration and drugs.

The United States also made a commitment to prevent trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico, Sheinbaum said.

“As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome,” Trump said on social media.

After speaking by phone with both leaders, Trump said he would try to negotiate economic agreements over the coming month with the two largest US trading partners, whose economies have become tightly intertwined with the United States since a landmark free-trade deal was struck in the 1990s.

Topics: Trump tartiffs China-US trade war

Updated 54 sec ago
AP
Updated 54 sec ago
AP
TBILISI: Jailed journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli gets weaker every day as her hunger strike has reached three weeks in Rustavi, a town near the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, her lawyer says.
Now the 49-year-old is having difficulty walking the short distance from her cell to the room where they usually meet, and human rights officials, colleagues and family fear for her life.
Amaghlobeli was arrested Jan. 12 during an anti-government protest in the coastal city of Batumi, one of over 40 people in custody on criminal charges from a series of demonstrations that have hit the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million in recent months.
The political turmoil follows a parliamentary election that was won by the ruling Georgian Dream party, although its opponents allege the vote was rigged.
Its outcome pushed Georgia further into Russia's orbit of influence. Georgia aspired to join the European Union, but the party suspended accession talks with the bloc after the election.
As it sought to cement its grip on power, Georgian Dream has cracked down on freedom of assembly and expression in what the opposition says is similar to President Vladimir Putin's actions in neighboring Russia, its former imperial ruler.
Accusations of fomenting revolution
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze defended the actions of his government, accusing the protesters of seeking "to inflict harm on the state” and trying to stage a revolution akin to the uprising in Ukraine in 2014 that ousted a pro-Kremlin leader.
Georgian Dream last year adopted a series of laws similar to ones in Russia imposing restrictions on rights groups and media outlets and severely curtailing LGBTQ+ rights. Those laws, condemned by the EU, also drew protests.
Amaghlobeli, founder of two prominent independent media outlets in Georgia, faces charges of assaulting a police officer, with a possible prison sentence of up to seven years.
Many of those detained by police have reported being abused physically and verbally by police or while in detention. International human rights groups are sounding the alarm.
“All of that paints a picture of an aggressive campaign to halt these demonstrations of which the large majority are reported to have been peaceful,” Alice Jill Edwards, the U.N. special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, told The Associated Press.
Allegations of abuse in custody
A video released by the media showed Amaghlobeli slapping Batumi's police chief in the protest. Witnesses and her lawyers say police physically and verbally abused her beforehand, and the slap was her reaction to it.
The abuse continued while in custody, when the police chief “spat in Mzia’s face and denied her access to drinking water or using the toilet,” her lawyer, Juba Sikharulidze, told AP.
Authorities were investigating the accusations, the lawyer said. The Interior Ministry has not responded to an AP request for comment.
Kobakhidze has said authorities would investigate any excessive use of force, but in Amaghlobeli’s case, her actions came “in front of cameras.”
“This crime is absolutely clear,” the prime minister said.
Amaghlobeli, who founded the independent media sites Batumelebi and Netgazeti, began a hunger strike in protest, and now Georgian and Western rights advocates say her life is in danger.
Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Amaghlobeli’s situation “requires urgent action.”
“This is not just a matter of freedom and imprisonment – this is a matter of life and death. And I very much hope that the authorities will act with the necessary speed in this extremely difficult situation,” O’Flaherty was quoted by the outlet as saying.
Amaghlobeli's arrest has had a chilling effect on other journalists, said Nestan Tsetskhladze, editor of Netgazeti.
“If this is how they are treating the founder of the most prominent independent media, a director and media manager who is free from any political influences and influential groups, others can be treated the same way or even worse,” Tsetskhladze told AP.
Prominent actor sees a Kafkaesque scene
Another prominent Georgian jailed for taking part in protests is Andro Chichinadze, a theater and film actor. Chichinazde, 28, actively participated in the protests that reignited in November.
Police raided his home and arrested him Dec. 5, and he faces charges of “participating in group violence,” punishable by up to nine years in prison.
His lawyers say prosecutors have videos of Chichinadze swinging a stick and throwing a bottle, which they allege was hurled at him by police. They also say there is no evidence he hit anyone and no one has come forward as a victim of his alleged violence.
Chichinadze denied the accusations. At a pre-trial detention hearing, he compared himself to a “Kafka character who is on trial and could not figure out what is happening to him.”
His mother, Lika Guntsadze, called the case against her son “absurd, just absurd” in an interview with AP.
Plans for harsher penalties
More arrests — so far on petty "administrative" charges punishable by fines or short stints in jail — took place over the weekend, during continued demonstrations in Tbilisi. On Monday, police said a total of 31 people had been detained.
According to media reports, some were released shortly afterward. Many reported physical abuse by police both during their arrest and after being taken into police vans, according to the office of Georgia's Public Defender, a human rights ombudsman elected by parliament.
Georgian Dream announced plans Monday to adopt harsher punishment for both criminal and administrative offenses that protesters can be accused of, including increased jail time, higher fines and prison terms.
Eka Gigauri, executive director of Transparency International Georgia, told AP she believed the government was “using the Russian and Belarusian playbook” in targeting government opponents.
“There is nothing new in how they attack the civic activists,” she said. “This was happening in Russia years ago.”
The mother of Andro Chichinadze, the actor who was arrested, echoed this sentiment, in describing the crackdown that followed Georgia's aspirations to join the EU.
“We chose Europe and were taken to Russia,” Lika Guntsadze said.

Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters
  • Invitation reportedly came hours after a US military plane departed to return deported migrants to India
  • New Delhi keen to avoid tariffs that Trump has threatened in the past, citing India’s high tariffs on US goods
Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House next week, a White House official said, hours after a US military plane departed to return deported migrants to the country.

Trump spoke with Modi on Jan. 27, when he discussed immigration and stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and fair bilateral trading ties.

India, a strategic partner of the United States in its efforts to counter China, is keen to enhance trade relations with the US and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas.

It is also keen to avoid tariffs that Trump has threatened in the past, citing India’s high tariffs on US products.

The United States is India’s largest trading partner and two-way trade between the two countries surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a trade surplus of $32 billion. 

Topics: India US Donald Trump Narendra Modi

Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters
  • The one-day exercise was being carried out in the West Philippine Sea
  • Two of the Philippines’ FA-50 fighter aircrafts participating, along with two US B1-B bombers
Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters

MANILA: The air forces of the Philippines and the United States were holding joint patrols over the South China Sea on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Philippine Air Force said.
The one-day exercise was being carried out in the West Philippine Sea, Philippine air force spokesperson Maria Consuelo Castillo said, using Manila’s term for waters in the South China Sea that fall within its exclusive economic zone.
Castillo said the two of the Philippines’ FA-50 fighter aircrafts were participating, along with two US B1-B bombers.

Topics: Philippines US South China Sea

Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters
  • Boat sank off southwestern coastal town of Pylos on June 14, 2023 with about 750 people on board
  • Trawler had left Libya for Italy and was monitored by Greek coast guard for nearly 12 hours before capsizing
Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters

ATHENS: A Greek Ombudsman has recommended disciplinary action against eight coast guard officers for alleged dereliction of duty in one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks off Greece in which hundreds died in 2023.

The inquiry is the first to conclude on the circumstances surrounding the shipwreck off the southwestern coastal town of Pylos on June 14, 2023, which sank in plain sight of Greek coast guard authorities with about 750 people on board.

The trawler, named Adriana, had left Libya for Italy and was monitored by the Greek coast guard for nearly 12 hours before capsizing and sinking in international waters. Only 104 people are known to have survived.

In a report released Monday, Ombudsman Andreas Pottakis said there were “clear indications” that eight senior coast guard officers had a case to answer for dereliction of search and rescue duties, and which resulted in endangering lives of those aboard the Ariana.

The Greek coast guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coast Guard authorities have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing over the handling of the case that raised questions about the European Union’s tactics on migration.

The inquiry was launched by the Ombudsman in June 2023 after the Greek coast guard rejected his calls to launch an internal investigation into the incident.

About 10 officers were called to testify as suspects, including the Commandant.

Pottakis’s findings have been forwarded to Greece’s Shipping Minister for further action, the Ombudsman’s office said.

“The transparency of administrative action and the attribution of responsibilities, where applicable, for the deadly shipwreck of Pylos is an elementary legal demand, inextricably linked to respect of rule of law, as is the thorough investigation of any other incident related to violation of the right to life, health and physical integrity,” a statement from Pottakis’s office said.

A local naval court, which opened a criminal investigation last year, has concluded a preliminary investigation and referred the case to a chief prosecutor, lawyers representing the survivors and victims said last month, after reviewing the legal files of the case.

They said a preliminary investigation failed to shed light on the incident and more evidence had to be examined by the court.

Topics: 2023 migrant shipwreck Greece Migrant ship

Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters
Updated 04 February 2025
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will actively build trade relations with other countries, such as China, Russia and Brazil, instead of waiting for the impact of potential US trade tariffs, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday.
Anwar told parliament waiting for United States’ tariffs would have a negative impact on Malaysia, adding there was uncertainty following US President Donald Trump’s 30-day pause on tariffs on Canada and Mexico.
US tariffs on China are still due to take effect.
Anwar said Malaysia could not act hastily in countering tariffs as there remained many geopolitical uncertainties.
“On our part, we must take proactive steps... to aggressively open a wider network of trading partners,” Anwar said.

Topics: Malaysia Trump tariffs Anwar Ibrahim

