Saudi crown prince launches ‘King Salman Automotive Cluster’ at KAEC

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has named the automotive manufacturing hub within King Abdullah Economic City the “King Salman Automotive Cluster,” the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The King Salman Automotive Cluster will serve as a pivotal center for the automotive industry, housing the headquarters and manufacturing facilities for both local and international companies.
Notable brands, such as Ceer—the first Saudi electric vehicle brand—and Lucid Motors, which opened its first international factory in KAEC in 2023, are set to be key players in the cluster.
The site will also host multiple Public Investment Fund joint ventures with global manufacturers, including a highly automated factory with Hyundai Motor for car production in Saudi Arabia and a partnership with Pirelli to establish a tire factory.
This new cluster marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification efforts, supporting the development of the automotive sector and advancing sustainable transportation. It will contribute to boosting the non-oil gross domestic product and increasing exports.
The King Salman Automotive Cluster will accelerate local manufacturing capacity, promote research and development, and optimize supply chains, making them more efficient for both regional and international markets.
The project is expected to create numerous investment opportunities for the private sector, fostering the growth of promising industries within the Kingdom.
By 2035, the cumulative GDP contribution from companies within the cluster is projected to reach approximately SR92 billion.
The cluster will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, support local manufacturing, and boost Saudi exports, positively impacting the nation’s balance of payments.
Leveraging KAEC’s robust infrastructure and its strategic location near a well-developed port, the cluster offers significant advantages for both local private sector entities and international companies. These factors will provide ample opportunities for collaboration between partners, suppliers, and investors within the automotive industry and related sectors.
The King Salman Automotive Cluster will play a key role in advancing the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a leading industrial hub and global logistics center by fostering high-growth sectors and attracting foreign investment.
PIF’s TASARU partners with Bahri and Mosolf Group to strengthen automotive logistics
Updated 20 sec ago
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: TASARU Mobility Investments, a subsidiary fully owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has partnered with Bahri and Mosolf Group to create a joint venture to strengthen the automotive logistics sector in the Kingdom.
In an interview with Arab News at the Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Feb. 12, TASARU CEO Michael Mueller explained that this collaboration is a strategic investment to meet the growing demand in the automotive and mobility industries, particularly in the electric vehicle market.
The partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub while helping to achieve its net-zero emissions goals by promoting the adoption of EVs.
The joint venture is designed to provide innovative and comprehensive logistics solutions that are tailored to the specific needs of the automotive and mobility sectors in Saudi Arabia.
Commenting on the deal signed with Bahri and Mosolf Group, Mueller said: “It is more of a cooperation joint venture here on the ground to establish logistics services, in respect of, specifically more or less toward electrification and EV cars. So, finally, we have cooperation with two partners who are experienced in the local workforce and marine logistics. So, this is a great opportunity to lift the logistics sector, specifically in the area of electric vehicles to the next level.”
Under the terms of the agreement, TASARU’s primary responsibility will be to provide crucial capital, enabling access to the local market and enhancing the capacity of automotive companies to manage their operations efficiently within the Kingdom, while addressing market demand effectively.
Bahri will oversee shipping operations, leveraging its extensive maritime logistics experience and local market knowledge, while Mosolf Group will contribute technical expertise drawn from its European automotive logistics operations.
Mueller also disclosed that the new joint venture’s operations are set to begin by mid-2026 in King Abdullah Economic City.
“All investments we are doing always have this local anchor at the end. So we want to bring new technologies, like autonomous technologies but also focus on these logistic services,” he said.
He further emphasized that the joint venture will create more job opportunities for young Saudi professionals.
In a separate press release, TASARU stated that the formation of the joint venture aims to address the fragmented automotive logistics landscape in Saudi Arabia by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions that align with key Vision 2030 objectives.
It also highlighted that the joint venture will contribute to industrial growth and enhance infrastructure to support local manufacturing, as well as the import and export of vehicles, through the development of critical logistics infrastructure.
Talking about the vitality of strengthening the logistics sector in Saudi Arabia’s automotive sector, Mueller said: “Now logistics is always a key topic. You can have factories, you can have suppliers around. If logistics is not established, then the pieces are not moving more or less as fast as they should have. So this is the reason why we went into this joint venture.”
Mueller added that the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia could be driven by autonomous vehicles and electrification, as well as the usage of hydrogen as a fuel in heavy trucks.
Talking about the future plans of TASARU in Saudi Arabia, Mueller said: “Here, our full priority right now is to go heavily into the localization supplier business. This is more or less our first pillar, our main pillar right now. So, here we talk to a lot of suppliers like Ceer or Lucid.”
Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches $10.67bn investment initiative to strengthen local industries
Updated 22 min ago
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is offering SR40 billion ($10.67 billion) in investment opportunities through its private sector platform to strengthen local industries, supply chains, and business growth, its governor said.
Speaking at the third PIF Private Sector Forum in Riyadh, Yasir Al-Rumayyan highlighted that the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and its portfolio companies have invested around SR400 billion into local content from 2020 to 2023, supported by the MUSAHAMA Local Content Development Program.
With assets exceeding $700 billion, PIF plays a central role in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification under Vision 2030. Al-Rumayyan emphasized that sustainable growth is driven by regulatory reforms and economic diversification efforts, with PIF serving as a key enabler.
The fund’s governor said that partnerships with private firms remain essential to PIF’s strategy, as Saudi Arabia continues regulatory reforms to foster long-term economic growth.
According to Al-Rumayyan, the fund’s efforts have significantly increased local content contribution, raising its share from 47 percent to 53 percent across PIF and its subsidiaries.
During his keynote speech, Jerry Todd, head of the National Development Division at PIF, addressed the 10,000 private sector attendees, emphasizing that the forum is designed to provide critical information and access to three major opportunity areas.
“For suppliers, there are 100 PIF portfolio companies next door in the main hall, ready to discuss their procurement priorities and show you how you can register and qualify as a vendor,” Todd said.
He added: “For supply chain developers, we will have dedicated sessions on automotive, transportation, and logistics, and for investors, 14 PIF portfolio companies will be sharing opportunities over the next two days.”
Todd also provided updates on two recently launched initiatives aimed at empowering Saudi talent.
“The first, which the governor mentioned, is our Accelerated Manufacturing Program. Thirteen small and medium enterprises were selected from 350 applicants for a six-month intensive program that began last September,” he said.
Todd added: “They will graduate tomorrow and have already secured 12 commercial agreements and two product development agreements with PIF portfolio companies. Seven private sector MoUs will be signed over the next two days, and they have tapped into seven new export markets.”
Highlighting the second initiative, Todd introduced the MUSAHAMA Design Competition, stating: “373 Saudi architectural students and 160 emerging local design firms have been competing to reimagine a community zone within one of our ROSHN developments, focusing on maximizing the use of locally sourced building materials.”
Todd said that the forum serves as a platform for businesses to explore opportunities in three key areas: supplying goods and services to PIF portfolio companies, developing local tech-enabled supply chains to support emerging sectors, and investing in Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding economy.
“I encourage you to meet with participants from both of these programs. Their progress, their potential, and their energy are inspiring and remind us all of our young people, who are our nation’s greatest asset,” Todd said.
He concluded by urging the private sector to collaborate in stimulating local demand, expanding domestic supply chains, and creating investment opportunities across the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia to export industrial robots by May: Alat CEO
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is preparing to export industrial robots to international markets by the end of May which are capable of performing manufacturing tasks faster than humans, an official said.
Speaking at the Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Feb. 12, Amit Midha, CEO of Alat — a company backed by the Public Investment Fund —highlighted that these machines will revolutionize the manufacturing and assembling processes, not just in the Kingdom but globally.
Midha revealed that this milestone achievement resulted from Alat’s strategic partnership agreement inked with SoftBank Group in February 2024 to form a joint venture to manufacture industrial robots within Saudi Arabia.
This development aligns with the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 goal to establish the country as a global hub of innovation and technology by the end of this decade.
“By May of this year, we will be exporting robots to all over the world, and they will be built in Riyadh. We are investing in a fully automated manufacturing and engineering hub which is dedicated to produce cutting edge industrial robots,” said Midha.
He added: “Imagine the robots that can program themselves. Imagine the robots that have three times to five times the speed of a normal laborer. These robots can really revolutionize how, where and what can be manufactured.”
According to Midha, these robots are going to “redefine” the traditional manufacturing sector, as these machines are going to be highly cost-effective.
“Some of the manufacturing centers developed in the last few decades will get reshaped because now the cost of robots and automation is going to be the same as hiring a person or an operator in a manufacturing facility,” he said.
Midha added that Saudi Arabia will also export laptops and personal computers to international destinations by the end of this year thanks to Alat’s $2 billion partnership with Chinese tech giant Lenovo.
“We did the groundbreaking, but within this year, we will be exporting our notebooks, the PCs, servers, not only just for our needs but on a global scenario as well,” he said.
Launched in February 2024, Alat seeks to transform global industries and create a world-class manufacturing hub in Saudi Arabia powered by clean energy.
The future of manufacturing and the role of private sector
According to Midha, the future of the manufacturing sector will be steered by advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, and the Kingdom will lead this automation journey.
“We are at a transformational moment in the global industry. AI technology is disrupting and recreating everything. Sustainability is becoming a core pillar for all things in the future. Supply chain resilience is becoming just as important as efficiency,” said Midha.
He added: “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is built on clear objectives. It aims to establish the Kingdom as a leading global hub for advanced manufacturing. The vision goes beyond the traditional industrial growth, it aims to create an integrated manufacturing ecosystem that fosters a knowledge-based economy.”
According to the Alat official, the PIF-backed firm envisions a future where manufacturing will become autonomous, intelligent, and adaptive, as well as sustainable, and future-leaning.
Midha added that Alat will transform the way traditional factories function, where manual labor limits flexibility and efficiency.
He further said that this transformation in the manufacturing sector led by Saudi Arabia will be only possible with private-sector partnerships driven by these entities’ expertise, innovation, and innovation.
Midha went on to say that Saudi Arabia is the most attractive destination for industrial investments, with the Kingdom holding mineral wealth projected at $2.5 trillion, as well as having a strategic and unique geographical location.
“Transformation is already there. The policy is fully there to support our businesses and partnerships. It is expanding across diversified sectors. Foreign direct investment is on the growth. And this is really a once in a generational opportunity,” said Midha.
He added: “This level of opportunity is unprecedented, and we are here to help you realize together. We do not have to compromise on efficiency or technology. We can bring all the factors together to compete on the global stage.”
Midha said Alat is prioritizing nine business units where private sectors can collaborate and partner, including semiconductors, smart devices, smart buildings, and smart health.
Other areas of potential collaboration are smart appliances, advanced industrials, Next-Gen Infrastructure, as well as, electrification and AI infrastructure.
“The companies that invest in Saudi Arabia today will be positioned for unprecedented growth and first-mover advantage. Our commitment to shaping the future of manufacturing goes beyond the vision, it is rooted in action. True innovation demands action not just conversation,” said Midha.
Vision 2030: Turning goals into realities
During the speech, Midha said that Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Strategy is pivotal in turning the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals into reality.
The strategy aims to build an industrial economy that attracts investment, enhances economic diversification, develops the Kingdom’s gross domestic product, and increases non-oil exports.
Underscoring the role of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund in strengthening the country’s manufacturing industry, Midha revealed that SIDF disseminated SR161 billion ($42.93 billion) by the second quarter of 2024 to support industrial projects.
He added that Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program is investing heavily in infrastructure, logistics and workforce development.
“Grand visions must be matched by tangible progress and real-world results. This spirit of action represents the Kingdom’s unwavering commitment to turning ambition into achievement. It is a declaration that the Kingdom is not merely envisioning a future shaped by innovation, it is building it, step by step, with determination and purpose,” said Midha.
He concluded: “By transforming visionary ideas into ground-breaking outcomes, the Kingdom is proving to the world that it does not just talk about change, it leads it and we are delivering on this promise. By advancing the manufacturing sector and fostering economic diversification, the Kingdom is redefining its role on the global stage.”
Saudi Arabia unveils telecom, tech, and tourism deals at LEAP 2025
Updated 48 min 52 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Telecom licenses designed to drive SR1 billion ($267 million) investment in Saudi Arabia were announced during LEAP 2025, as tech and tourism partnerships were also unveiled.
The conference, being held in Riyadh, saw a focus on digital innovation, sustainable luxury, and artificial intelligence adoption.
The major investment deals and strategic partnerships showcased at the event further cemented the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for digital transformation.
CST grants 4 telecom licenses
Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission announced on Feb. 12 the issuance of four licenses, including those for carrier service providers, telecommunication services, and non-terrestrial network operations.
The move aims to drive the development of advanced smart infrastructure, enable the latest technologies, improve service competition, and attract more investment to support growth in Saudi Arabia’s telecom sector, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
CST granted carrier service provider licenses to Water Transmission and Technologies Co., Saudi Arabia Railways, and Raqeem Smart Solutions.
The permit allows utility companies to provide excess telecommunications infrastructure capacity, such as fiber optics and towers, to licensed individual service providers.
The licenses were presented to the companies during a formal ceremony attended by Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CST governor; Abdullah Al-Abdulkarim, president of the Saudi Water Authority; Mamdouh Al-Shuaibi, vice president of sustainability at SWA; and Omar Al-Rejraje, CST deputy governor for the regulation and competition sector.
The permit granted to WTCO will enable companies to offer services to individual license holders, optimize infrastructure, expand telecom services, and drive digital transformation.
Around 1B SAR
investments in expanding digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia at #LEAP25, through four licenses: Carrier Service Provider License, and the provision of telecommunication services and the operation services of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN).
Meanwhile, SAR’s license is expected to boost the telecom sector, with investments in fiber-optic cables along railway routes, extending services to remote areas through its network on northern and eastern corridors.
The authorization awarded to Raqeem is expected to attract investments and enhance telecom services for the Kingdom’s industrial infrastructure, as per SPA.
CST also granted a general class license, along with permits for providing telecom services via non-terrestrial networks and operating NTN services, to SKYFive Arabia.
The authorization, presented to the company’s CEO Mohammed Abdulrahim, allows the company to develop advanced satellite communication solutions, improving aviation connectivity in the Kingdom.
This allowance enables efficient in-flight connectivity for commercial aircraft, improving services for Saudi citizens and visitors and supporting quality of life and digital transformation.
ROSHN signs key deals for digital transformation
ROSHN Group, a Saudi leading multi-asset class developer and part of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, has signed several memorandums of understanding as part of its commitment to digital transformation.
According to a press release, a partnership was inked with Saudi Information Technology Co. to collaborate on managed detection and response, cybersecurity advisory, and cloud services.
It also struck a deal with T2 company to advance research in emerging technology and property technology solutions and with Jahez Group to further develop smart mobility infrastructure for autonomous, electric vehicle-based delivery services.
During the conference, ROSHN Group was honored with the Top Google Cloud Customer Accelerated Growth Award, a testament to its approach to leveraging advanced cloud technologies.
Globant, Red Sea Global to focus on luxury tourism
Globant, a leading technology firm specializing in digital solutions, has teamed up with Red Sea Global to develop a digital program to enhance the visitor experience at one of the Kingdom’s major tourism projects.
According to a statement, the initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, showcasing the nation’s commitment to sustainable and technologically advanced tourism.
The program centers around a robust, digitally enabled ecosystem integrating advanced technologies such as AI, the Internet of Things, and data analytics.
The release added that this connected visitor experience will provide intuitive, real-time interactions tailored to individual preferences.
Sultan Moraished, group head of technology and corporate excellence at RSG, said: “The Red Sea destination represents a bold vision for the future of tourism, one that combines luxury, technology, and sustainability in perfect harmony.”
Moraished added that partnering with Globant is a significant step toward creating a connected experience that will set a global standard, not just for the region but for destinations worldwide.
Federico Pienovi, chief business officer and CEO of new markets at Globant, said the partnership with RSG shows how technology can reshape tourism by focusing on the visitor, creating an ecosystem centered around convenience, personalization, and sustainability.
Accenture, Google Cloud boost AI in Saudi Arabia
Global professional services company Accenture announced on Feb. 11 that it will extend its Joint Generative AI Center of Excellence to Saudi Arabia, building on its international collaboration with Google Cloud,
The initiative aims to help organizations create new business opportunities and improve customer experiences by establishing a modern digital core and scaling generative AI agents to enhance operational efficiency and enterprise intelligence, according to a statement from Accenture.
Majid Al-Tuwaijri, Saudi Arabia chair and country managing director at Accenture, said that being ready for continuous reinvention hinges on a modern digital core to seize every opportunity rapidly.
“We are expanding our joint Accenture and Google Cloud Generative AI CoE to bring new capabilities to the region and transform how Saudi organizations can reinvent products, services and experiences,” he said.
Al-Tuwaijri added that their partnership with Google Cloud aims to help clients in Saudi Arabia accelerate business outcomes in new ways.
“We are unique because our strategy brings together key stakeholders to pioneer digital sovereignty and to develop systems that are not only secure and compliant but also resilient and future-ready,” he said.
Bader Al-Madi, general manager of Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia, said that organizations need a combination of leading technology and services expertise to successfully deploy generative AI.
He added: “With Google Cloud’s advanced capabilities and Accenture’s industry expertise, customers will have access to the resources needed to plan, deploy, and optimize generative AI projects.”
In its statement, Accenture pointed out that this expansion can help rapidly transform ideas into tangible value by combining the latest Google Cloud technologies with the services company’s industry-tested solutions and services with significant generative AI projects in production.
It added that experts from both companies will work closely with clients to identify transformative use cases and rapidly develop and scale them in production for strategic advancements.
Accenture further said that the collaboration will help enable organizations to harness the power of generative AI while maintaining data security and compliance through Google’s Dammam cloud region.
Qatar’s economy to expand 2% as LNG, tourism drive growth, IMF says
Qatar’s banking sector remains strong, with banks well-capitalized, liquid, and profitable
IMF’s outlook suggests that inflation will remain at a moderate level in the coming years
Updated 51 min 46 sec ago
REEM WALID
RIYADH: Qatar’s real gross domestic product is projected to grow by 2 percent in 2024-25, supported by public investment, liquefied natural gas spillovers, and a strong tourism sector, the International Monetary Fund said.
The IMF expects the Gulf nation’s medium-term growth to average 4.75 percent, driven by a substantial increase in LNG production and early benefits from reforms under the Third National Development Strategy.
The fund also said that Qatar’s inflation is expected to ease to an average annual rate of 1 percent in 2024 before stabilizing at around 2 percent over the medium term, reflecting broader economic trends rather than short-term price fluctuations.
The country’s annual inflation rate slowed to 0.24 percent in December from 0.95 percent in November, according to Consumer Price Index data released in early February. The IMF’s outlook suggests that inflation will remain at a moderate level in the coming years.
“With lower hydrocarbon prices, both the current account and fiscal surpluses narrowed in 2023, to 17 percent of GDP and 5.5 percent of GDP, respectively. The twin surpluses moderated further in 2024,” the statement said.
“Over the medium, as Qatar’s LNG production expands massively, both the current and fiscal accounts will likely remain in surpluses, albeit declining as a share of GDP, as hydrocarbon prices are projected to fall,” it added.
Qatar’s banking sector remains strong, with banks well-capitalized, liquid, and profitable. The capital adequacy ratio stood near 20 percent, while the return on equity reached 14.5 percent in the third quarter of 2024, said the IMF.
Non-resident deposits have declined significantly following measures by the Qatar Central Bank to reduce banks’ net short-term foreign liabilities, with lenders also extending the average maturity and diversifying their foreign funding sources.
“Qatar has started to implement the ambitious Third National Development Strategy to build a more diversified, knowledge-based, and private sector-driven economy. Guided by NDS3, reform momentum has strengthened significantly, including to attract and retain high-skilled expatriate workers, foster innovation, promote public-private partnerships, and further improve the business efficiency,” the statement said.
“Qatar is well positioned to leverage digitalization and AI (artificial intelligence) for productivity gains, and the nation’s climate agenda is advancing,” it added.
Inflation data released in February showed Qatar’s average inflation rate for 2024 stood at 1.13 percent, down from 2.85 percent in 2023 and 5 percent in 2022, reflecting a sustained downward trend.