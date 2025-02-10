You are here

US Chamber of Commerce official discusses US-Saudi collaboration on AI policy

US Chamber of Commerce official discusses US-Saudi collaboration on AI policy
Steve Lutes, vice president for Middle East affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, is pictured at the LEAP technology conference in Riyadh on Sunday. (AN photo)
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Hajar AlQusayer
US Chamber of Commerce official discusses US-Saudi collaboration on AI policy

US Chamber of Commerce official discusses US-Saudi collaboration on AI policy
  • Kingdom maintains open-door approach with US business group, says Steve Lutes
  • Strong regulatory framework will inspire investor confidence, promote innovation
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Hajar AlQusayer
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia accelerates its adoption of artificial intelligence, a strong regulatory framework is emerging as a key driver of US-Saudi collaboration.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the LEAP 2025 technology conference, Steve Lutes, vice president for Middle East affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, stressed the importance of implementing clear policies that inspire investor confidence.

“One thing that’s always at the core is to have the policy and regulatory environment that is going to give confidence and clarity to investors, risk-takers, and innovators,” Lutes said.

He added that Saudi Arabia maintains an open-door policy in working with the US Chamber and industry leaders to shape its regulatory framework.

“This will catalyze finance and fuel more investment, bring more innovation, and strengthen partnerships between the United States and Saudi Arabia in AI and across the broader economy,” he said.

Saudi Arabia recently announced plans to expand its trade and investment ties with the US to at least $600 billion over the next four years, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outlined the Kingdom’s strategy during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Lutes pointed to Saudi Arabia’s young, tech-savvy workforce as a key factor in advancing AI under Vision 2030.

“Saudi is a young country, and you have a young workforce that is embracing technology and wants to be right there, whether in the private sector or government, leading the way on technology innovation and adaptation,” he said.

He underscored that talent development, alongside a robust regulatory framework, will be critical in fostering AI innovation and scaling businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Ensuring Saudi Arabia has access to cutting-edge US technology is also a priority, Lutes noted, emphasizing that this access is essential for the Kingdom’s innovation ecosystem.

“It’s one of the things that we would put toward the top of the list,” he said, referring to high-performance AI hardware such as Nvidia’s advanced chips.

While acknowledging the importance of security measures, Lutes emphasized the need to balance protection with cooperation.

“Yes, we want to protect and make sure that the right measures are in place, but it’s absolutely critical that our strategic allies, like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have access to and the ability to tap into US technology.”

He emphasized the broader economic implications of this access, noting that US companies are already playing a significant role in Saudi Arabia’s AI-driven transformation.

“What’s going on here in the Kingdom is very important to our economic relationship in the United States and to the US companies that are already here, doing incredible things,” he said.

“We want to see that only grow, deepen, and create more jobs, more investment, more innovation, and more opportunities to strengthen the US-Saudi relationship.”

Lutes expressed optimism about the future of US-Saudi AI collaboration, highlighting the role of diplomacy in achieving shared goals.

“I’m an optimist, and I believe we will get to a good place in terms of that policy,” he said.

He added that efforts should focus on ensuring everything is fueled and catalyzed to accelerate partnerships between the US and the Kingdom, with the private sector leading the way.

Topics: US Chamber of Commerce US-Saudi artificial intelligence LEAP 2025

Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi project clears 714 Houthi mines in Yemen

Saudi project clears 714 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Project Masam removed 714 explosive devices from various regions of Yemen last week.

The total included 30 anti-tank mines and 684 unexploded ordnances, according to a recent report.

Ousama Al-Gosaibi, the initiative’s managing director, said a total of 481,240 mines had been cleared since its inception in 2018.

The explosives were planted indiscriminately and posed a threat to civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

The initiative trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate safe movement for civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Topics: Masam Project Yemen Saudi Arabia

19 arrested after three drug gangs dismantled in Saudi Arabia, interior ministry says

Three criminal networks involved in the smuggling and trafficking of drugs in the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Eastern Province.
Three criminal networks involved in the smuggling and trafficking of drugs in the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Eastern Province.
Updated 10 February 2025
Arab News
19 arrested after three drug gangs dismantled in Saudi Arabia, interior ministry says

Three criminal networks involved in the smuggling and trafficking of drugs in the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Eastern Province.
  • 15 government employees allegedly involved in the activities of the drug gangs have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution
Updated 10 February 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Three criminal networks involved in the smuggling and trafficking of drugs in the regions of Asir, Jazan, and the Eastern Province have been dismantled, an official source at the Saudi Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The networks were transferring drugs to other parts of the Kingdom and laundered the money they gained, the source said.

19 people involved in the activities of these gangs were arrested, including five Ministry of Interior employees, seven Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority employees, and three Ministry of Defense employees. The necessary legal measures were taken against them and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.

The Ministry of Interior said it announced the arrests to highlight that security authorities are vigilant against all criminal activity targeting the nation and its youth with drugs.

Topics: Saudi Arabia drugs

Boston Dynamics founder not concerned about robot takeover, warns against overregulation

Boston Dynamics founder not concerned about robot takeover, warns against overregulation
Updated 09 February 2025
Hajar AlQusayer
Boston Dynamics founder not concerned about robot takeover, warns against overregulation

Boston Dynamics founder not concerned about robot takeover, warns against overregulation
  • Robots eliminating people is not ‘serious concern’
  • Excessive restrictions could slow progress, says Raibert
Updated 09 February 2025
Hajar AlQusayer

RIYADH: The idea that robots could take over the world is not a “serious concern,” said the founder of advanced robotics company Boston Dynamics, as he warned against excessive regulation at a Riyadh technology conference on Sunday.

“There’s some fear that robots are going to somehow get out of hand and take over the world and eliminate people. I don’t really think that’s a serious concern,” Marc Raibert said during the fourth edition of the LEAP summit.

While regulation is necessary, Raibert believes that excessive restrictions could slow progress.

He expressed his concern about “overregulation stopping us from having the benefits of AI and robotics that could develop because robots can solve problems that we face in addition to causing problems.”

He added that while regulating mature applications makes sense, limiting the technology too early could hinder its potential.

His comments were made during a fireside chat titled “The Future of Robotics and AI,” in which he highlighted the role of artificial intelligence-powered robots in elderly care and assistance for people with disabilities.

“We have a couple of teams working on physical designs, but more importantly on the intelligence and perception needed to be able to do those kinds of tasks,” Raibert said.

Beyond industrial use, robotics is expected to play an important role in healthcare, supporting patient care, people with disabilities, and elderly assistance, according to Raibert, who founded the leading robotics company in 1992.

“I think cognitive intelligence, AI, is going to help us make it a lot easier to communicate with the robot, but also for the robot to understand the world, so that they can do things more easily without having everything programmed in detail,” he added.

Raibert also introduced a project at his AI Institute called “Watch, Understand, Do,” which aims to improve robots’ ability to learn tasks by observing human workers.

The initiative focuses on on-the-job training, where a robot can watch a worker perform a task — such as assembling a component in a factory — and gradually replicate it. While this process is intuitive for humans, it remains a technical challenge for robots, requiring advancements in machine perception and task sequencing.

He pointed out that while humanoid robots are gaining attention, true human-like capabilities go beyond having two arms and two legs. He emphasized that intelligence, problem-solving skills, and the ability to interact effectively with the environment will define the next generation of AI-driven robotics.

Raibert discussed the differences between robotics adoption in workplaces and homes, explaining that industrial environments offer a structured setting where robots can operate more efficiently. He noted that robots are likely to become more common in workplaces before being integrated into homes.

However, integrating robots into homes presents additional challenges, including safety, cost, and adaptability to unstructured environments. He said while home robots will eventually become more common, their widespread adoption will likely follow the expansion of industrial and commercial robotics.

As part of LEAP, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority is gathering global AI leaders at its DeepFest platform during the fourth edition of the summit.

With more than 150 speakers, 120 exhibitors, and an expected attendance of over 50,000 people from around the world, DeepFest showcases a range of cutting-edge AI technology.

The event explores emerging technologies, fosters collaboration, exchanges expertise, and builds partnerships, contributing to innovation and strengthening cooperation among experts across diverse industries.
 

Topics: Eye On AI Boston Dynamics LEAP 2025 Marc Raibert robotics Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA)

Saudi Royal Guards show skills in sports, combat

High-ranking officials, senior Royal Guard officers and members attended the event. (SPA)
High-ranking officials, senior Royal Guard officers and members attended the event. (SPA)
Updated 09 February 2025
SPA
Saudi Royal Guards show skills in sports, combat

High-ranking officials, senior Royal Guard officers and members attended the event. (SPA)
  • This event comes in the framework of the Royal Guard Presidency’s commitment to developing the combat and athletic skills of its members, enhancing their constant readiness to execute assigned duties with efficiency and professionalism
Updated 09 February 2025
SPA

RIYADH: Under the sponsorship of the chief of the Royal Guard, Lt. Gen. Suhail bin Saqr Al-Mutairi, the Royal Guard Presidency celebrated the graduation of security and protection course participants and the conclusion of the second sports league, the fourth shooting championship and the third infantry competition, the SPA reported on Saturday.

High-ranking officials, senior Royal Guard officers and members attended the event, which featured sports performances and competitions in various disciplines, and demonstrations of shooting and marching, showcasing the participants’ high level of readiness and proficiency.

At the end of the event, Al-Mutairi honored the winning teams in the sports league and shooting championship, as well as the top achievers in the infantry competition.

He also honored the graduates of the security and protection courses who successfully completed their training programs, becoming a valuable addition to the Royal Guard Forces.

He stressed the importance of such events in fostering a spirit of competition, discipline and professionalism among members of the Royal Guard and commended the participants’ level of performance in various competitions and training exercises.

This event comes in the framework of the Royal Guard Presidency’s commitment to developing the combat and athletic skills of its members, enhancing their constant readiness to execute assigned duties with efficiency and professionalism.

 

Topics: Saudi Royal Guards Saudi Arabia

Klija festival sheds lights on honey

The festival’s pavilion featured 10 sections with displays of beekeeping, honey, and olive oil products. (SPA)
The festival’s pavilion featured 10 sections with displays of beekeeping, honey, and olive oil products. (SPA)
Updated 09 February 2025
Arab News
Klija festival sheds lights on honey

The festival’s pavilion featured 10 sections with displays of beekeeping, honey, and olive oil products. (SPA)
  • The 16th edition of the Klija Festival in Buraydah has garnered substantial attention with strong support from the region’s emir
Updated 09 February 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Buraydah hosted the 16th Klija Festival from Jan.31 to Feb.9 at King Khalid Cultural Center, which attracted a large number of visitors.

The festival’s pavilion featured 10 sections with displays of beekeeping, honey, and olive oil products, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Visitors were able to explore a wide range of honey types and select their favorites from the diverse range of offerings.

Beekeeper Walid Al-Faifi said that at a young age he inherited the art of beekeeping from his father.

With more than 30 years’ experience, he presented several honey varieties at the festival, including sidr, samar, majra, and talh.

Beekeeper Abdulsalam Al-Muqbel, who has eight years’ experience, discussed the secrets of the profession that allow him to produce various honey types, such as wild sidr, fennel, arugula, citrus, shaflah (caper), talh, samar, and alfalfa honey, as well as pollen, local propolis, and royal jelly.

Beekeeper Mohammed Al-Muhaimid said that he was participating to be able to introduce visitors to the importance of honey, particularly its health benefits.

He highlighted its use as a natural ingredient in many dishes, including klija, and as a healthier alternative to sugar in tea.

Al-Muhaimid said that honey production demands significant time, effort and careful attention to the right conditions to ensure the best quality.

The 16th edition of the Klija Festival in Buraydah has garnered substantial attention with strong support from the region’s emir.

It promotes financial sustainability as an excellent platform for productive families and owners of small and startup businesses, offering them the opportunity to display their products and engage directly with customers.

 

Topics: 16th Klija Festival Saudi Arabia King Khalid Cultural Center

