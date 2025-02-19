Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa records 500% growth in local, international tourists in 2024

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region saw a 500 percent surge in tourists, surpassing 3.2 million in 2024 compared to 2019, the Kingdom’s tourism minister said.
In a speech at the Al-Ahsa Forum 2025, held from Feb. 19-20, Ahmed Al-Khateeb shared that total tourist spending last year surpassed SR3.3 billion ($897 million), with a growth rate estimated at about 400 percent compared to 2019, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This falls in line with the ministry’s continued efforts to enable investment and qualify national cadres to enhance Al-Ahsa’s position as a prominent tourist destination in Saudi Arabia, the minister highlighted.
The growth also aligns with the qualitative shift in the regional hospitality sector. The number of licensed tourism facilities in the governorate grew by 52 percent compared to 2023, while the total number of licensed rooms reached 2,700 by the end of last year.
During his speech, Al-Khateeb also underlined the efforts made by the tourism sector, indicating that the Tourism Development Fund has financed several qualitative projects in the governorate, most notably the five-star “Hilton Al-Ahsa” hotel, “Radisson Blu” and “Hilton Garden Inn.”
He said the Ministry of Tourism has implemented several initiatives and various exemptions as well as incentive programs aimed at further elevating the investment environment in Al-Ahsa and that several projects have benefited from them, with a total value of SR3 billion in the governorate.
Al-Khateeb added that the ministry has provided more than 5,300 training prospects for national cadres in the governorate from 2023 until today, exceeding 50 percent of the target of training opportunities allocated by the ministry for the region, which was announced in the previous version of the forum.
He also said that the entity will continue working to qualify national cadres by providing the largest possible number of training opportunities for locals.
During a meeting with investors and entrepreneurs as part of his broader tour across Saudi regions in November, Al-Khateeb said that the Kingdom committed over SR3.5 billion to develop 17 tourism projects in Al-Ahsa, positioning the region as a key destination in the nation’s growing travel sector.
At the time, the minister outlined plans to enhance the governorate’s tourism infrastructure while noting that the projects would add more than 1,800 hotel rooms, thereby leveraging Al-Ahsa’s natural and cultural assets to attract domestic and international visitors.