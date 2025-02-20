GymNation sells record-breaking 5,000 memberships within 24 hours of Riyadh launch

GymNation has announced another record for the Middle East fitness market, selling an unprecedented 5,000 memberships within just 24 hours of its Riyadh launch.

The two new Riyadh locations — a men’s and a women’s facility, located on Thumamah Road in the Qurtubah District, will open in July, and mark GymNation’s first gyms in the Saudi capital to add to its existing locations across Jeddah and Alkhobar.

Joshua Whiteley, GymNation KSA country director, said: “We are thrilled to see such an incredible initial reception from the residents of Riyadh. Based on the success of our previous launches in Jeddah and Alkhobar, we always expected our launch in the capital to go well, but to surpass 5,000 sales within just 24 hours is not just a new milestone for GymNation, but a clear sign that Saudi Arabia really is embracing fitness and wellness like never before.”

Already the UAE’s No. 1 gym chain, GymNation has quickly made a name for itself in Saudi Arabia within just a year of launching, offering world-class facilities that prioritize affordability, flexibility, and inclusivity.

GymNation’s new Riyadh locations will feature more than 6,000 square meters of state-of-the-art gym space, dedicated to making Riyadh fitter than ever before.

From Saudi Arabia’s first HYROX Performance Center to the country’s largest Reformer Pilates studio, GymNation is raising the bar for what a gym should be. Members have access to the widest selection of group exercise classes, including LES Mills, cycling, yoga, and more, along with premium recovery facilities such as ice baths and dedicated wellness zones — delivering a truly world-class fitness experience for an unmatched, pay-monthly membership price.

Loren Holland, CEO and founder, GymNation, said: “The response to our Riyadh launch further highlights the enormous appetite for high-quality, affordable fitness facilities in Saudi Arabia. The gyms we are about to open in Riyadh are truly next-level, and we can’t wait to show everyone what they’ve been missing.”

GymNation’s successful Riyadh launch also coincides with the opening of its new regional headquarters. Located in Riyadh, this 1,000-square-meter space will support the growth and operations of GymNation both throughout the Kingdom and the wider GCC.

Holland added: “The locations we opened in the Kingdom in 2024 are all performing incredibly well, and we already have a membership base in excess of 30,000 people, 60 percent of whom did not own a gym membership prior to joining GymNation. All of this reinforces the desire to scale our presence rapidly, and we are fully committed to our Saudi Arabia expansion plans, with the significant investment into our Riyadh head office and our Saudi-based management team highlighting this.

“Fueled by initiatives driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and with the support of the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Investment, we are accelerating our mission to make world-class fitness facilities more accessible across the Kingdom. With at least 20 new locations set to open in 2025, we are just getting started.”