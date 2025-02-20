GymNation sells record-breaking 5,000 memberships within 24 hours of Riyadh launch

You are here

GymNation has announced another record for the Middle East fitness market, selling an unprecedented 5,000 memberships within just 24 hours of its Riyadh launch. 

The two new Riyadh locations — a men’s and a women’s facility, located on Thumamah Road in the Qurtubah District, will open in July, and mark GymNation’s first gyms in the Saudi capital to add to its existing locations across Jeddah and Alkhobar.

Joshua Whiteley, GymNation KSA country director, said: “We are thrilled to see such an incredible initial reception from the residents of Riyadh. Based on the success of our previous launches in Jeddah and Alkhobar, we always expected our launch in the capital to go well, but to surpass 5,000 sales within just 24 hours is not just a new milestone for GymNation, but a clear sign that Saudi Arabia really is embracing fitness and wellness like never before.”

Already the UAE’s No. 1 gym chain, GymNation has quickly made a name for itself in Saudi Arabia within just a year of launching, offering world-class facilities that prioritize affordability, flexibility, and inclusivity.

GymNation’s new Riyadh locations will feature more than 6,000 square meters of state-of-the-art gym space, dedicated to making Riyadh fitter than ever before.

From Saudi Arabia’s first HYROX Performance Center to the country’s largest Reformer Pilates studio, GymNation is raising the bar for what a gym should be. Members have access to the widest selection of group exercise classes, including LES Mills, cycling, yoga, and more, along with premium recovery facilities such as ice baths and dedicated wellness zones — delivering a truly world-class fitness experience for an unmatched, pay-monthly membership price.

Loren Holland, CEO and founder, GymNation, said: “The response to our Riyadh launch further highlights the enormous appetite for high-quality, affordable fitness facilities in Saudi Arabia. The gyms we are about to open in Riyadh are truly next-level, and we can’t wait to show everyone what they’ve been missing.”

GymNation’s successful Riyadh launch also coincides with the opening of its new regional headquarters. Located in Riyadh, this 1,000-square-meter space will support the growth and operations of GymNation both throughout the Kingdom and the wider GCC.

Holland added: “The locations we opened in the Kingdom in 2024 are all performing incredibly well, and we already have a membership base in excess of 30,000 people, 60 percent of whom did not own a gym membership prior to joining GymNation. All of this reinforces the desire to scale our presence rapidly, and we are fully committed to our Saudi Arabia expansion plans, with the significant investment into our Riyadh head office and our Saudi-based management team highlighting this. 

“Fueled by initiatives driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and with the support of the Ministry of Sport and the Ministry of Investment, we are accelerating our mission to make world-class fitness facilities more accessible across the Kingdom. With at least 20 new locations set to open in 2025, we are just getting started.”

Alghanim Industries expands Saudi Arabia’s export power with new Kirby facility

Alghanim Industries expands Saudi Arabia’s export power with new Kirby facility
Updated 20 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Alghanim Industries expands Saudi Arabia’s export power with new Kirby facility

Alghanim Industries expands Saudi Arabia’s export power with new Kirby facility
Updated 20 February 2025
Arab News

Alghanim Industries, one of the MENA region’s largest privately owned companies, has broken ground on a new Kirby Building Systems pre-engineered building and structural steel manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. This strategic investment is set to transform the Kingdom into a global hub for high-quality steel structure exports, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a major industrial player on the world stage.

The new facility in Sudair Industrial City, spanning 256,000 square meters, is designed to bolster Saudi Arabia’s export capabilities, with a planned annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes of structural steel and 100,000 metric tonnes of PEB. This expansion directly supports the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leading exporter of advanced industrial solutions, supplying high-quality steel structures to international markets across the GCC, Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia.

Speaking at the groundbreaking event, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef emphasized the facility’s role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s export economy, aligning with Vision 2030’s industrial diversification goals. The ceremony also saw the presence of Majid Al-Arqoubi, CEO of MODON, alongside top executives from Alghanim Industries and Kirby Building Systems.

With this expansion, Kirby Building Systems solidifies its position as the largest PEB manufacturer outside North America. The new plant will not only serve domestic infrastructure projects but will also be a key supplier to regional and global markets, ensuring that Saudi-made steel structures meet growing international demand.

Mahmoud Samara, CEO of Alghanim Industries, said: “This new facility is a game-changer for Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector. By significantly increasing our manufacturing capacity, we are positioning the Kingdom as a leading exporter of world-class steel structures. This aligns with our long-term strategy to enhance Saudi Arabia’s role in the global supply chain while creating local employment and expertise in advanced steel fabrication.”

Kirby Building Systems operates a network of manufacturing facilities across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, India, and Vietnam, with an overall production capacity exceeding 585,000 metric tonnes per year. With this latest expansion, Saudi Arabia will play a central role in exporting engineered steel solutions for warehouses, industrial complexes, fulfillment centers, oil and gas infrastructure, and large-scale construction projects worldwide.

“The demand for high-quality, scalable steel structures is rising globally, and Saudi Arabia is well-positioned to meet this need,” said Kutayba Y. Alghanim, executive chairman of Alghanim Industries. “By increasing our exports from the Kingdom, we are not just expanding our footprint — we are contributing to Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation and reinforcing its reputation as a global steel manufacturing hub.”

Kirby’s investment in Saudi Arabia’s industrial ecosystem will directly support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives, fostering job creation, skills development, and economic diversification. The facility will provide employment opportunities for Saudi engineers and manufacturing professionals, contributing to the nation’s growing expertise in steel construction and fabrication.

By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, including CNC laser cutting, plasma cutting, and laser-guided welding, the new plant will ensure precision, durability, and efficiency — all critical factors in delivering world-class steel structures to international clients.

As demand for high-performance construction solutions surges worldwide, Kirby Building Systems’ new Saudi facility will be at the forefront of delivering export-ready, innovative, and sustainable steel structures. The Kingdom is set to emerge as a powerhouse for industrial exports, proving that Saudi-made engineering solutions can compete on the world stage.

With this expansion, Alghanim Industries reaffirms its commitment to positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in global steel manufacturing and export excellence, ensuring that the Kingdom’s industrial sector continues to thrive and expand into new markets.

Saudia Cargo aligns global partnerships for growth

Saudia Cargo aligns global partnerships for growth
Updated 19 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudia Cargo aligns global partnerships for growth

Saudia Cargo aligns global partnerships for growth
Updated 19 February 2025
Arab News

Saudia Cargo has reaffirmed its position as a global air cargo leader following the successful conclusion of its annual global sales agents meeting. The event brought together key partners from around the world to align on the company’s 2025 strategic priorities, address evolving market challenges, and celebrate a year of significant achievements in 2024.

With a focus on scaling operations to meet rising global demand, Saudia Cargo outlined its roadmap to optimize fleet capacity, expand network connectivity, and accelerate digital transformation. Leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic location, the company continues to serve as a vital air bridge connecting East and West, facilitating seamless global trade.

The meeting highlighted Saudia Cargo’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence, with plans to maximize belly capacity on Saudia Airlines flights, strengthen interline partnerships, and enhance cargo handling capabilities to ensure efficient and reliable cargo movement across international markets, solidifying the company’s competitive edge.

Loay Mashabi, CEO and managing director of Saudia Cargo, emphasized the critical role of GSAs in the company’s success: “Our GSAs are integral partners, and this gathering provided an invaluable opportunity to align on our shared vision for growth and innovation.”

He added: “By focusing on customer-centric solutions, operational resilience, and strategic collaboration, we are well-positioned to meet the demands of a rapidly
evolving market.”

Mashabi highlighted Saudia Cargo’s achievements in 2024, including maintaining an industry-leading on-time performance rate of more than 92 percent. “Despite global supply chain disruptions and shifting demand patterns, we prioritized flexibility, capacity expansion, and digital innovation. Our GSAs have played a pivotal role in driving growth, particularly in the e-commerce sector, helping us attract new business while retaining existing customers,” he said.

Aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Saudia Cargo is committed to transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics hub by expanding capacity, strengthening global connectivity, and enhancing trade efficiency. The company aims to scale import, export, and transit volumes by 2030, driving economic growth and solidifying Saudi Arabia’s role as a key player in international supply chains.

The annual GSA meeting underscored Saudia Cargo’s dedication to fostering strategic partnerships that drive service excellence and operational resilience. With a clear roadmap for 2025, the company is poised to lead in key growth markets, advance digital transformation, and reinforce its status as a global air cargo powerhouse.

Kerten Hospitality’s Cloud 7 Hotel Roma redefines hospitality

Kerten Hospitality’s Cloud 7 Hotel Roma redefines hospitality
Updated 19 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

Kerten Hospitality’s Cloud 7 Hotel Roma redefines hospitality

Kerten Hospitality’s Cloud 7 Hotel Roma redefines hospitality
Updated 19 February 2025
Arab News

Cloud 7 Hotel Roma, Kerten Hospitality’s latest destination, is a reinforcement of the group’s commitment to merging art, design, and locality in a way that is entirely unique, creating a hospitality experience that is deeply connected to the cultural fabric of each destination. The expansion in Europe reflects the brand’s ongoing global growth, which has already seen success in Saudi Arabia with Cloud 7 Residence and Dar Tantora House Hotel in AlUla.

“With the launch of Cloud 7 Hotel Roma, we are bringing our signature lifestyle hospitality approach to one of the world’s most iconic cities,” said Marloes Knippenberg, CEO of Kerten Hospitality. “Our focus on authentic local experiences, design-driven spaces, and community-centric hospitality will redefine the way travelers engage with Rome. This expansion in Italy marks an exciting step in our global growth, with plans to further strengthen our presence across Europe and Morocco, introducing our innovative hospitality concepts to new destinations.”

An immersive artistic experience

Agnese Landolfo, Kerten Hosptiality’s art curator, was brought on board from the start to lead the artistic direction of the property. She collaborated closely with Genius Loci Architettura and a curated selection of local artists to craft site-specific pieces exclusively for Cloud 7 Hotel Roma. Each artwork, from large-scale installations to intricate details within the rooms, was created with the hotel in mind, embedding contemporary artistic expression into the very soul of the property.

This is not just a hotel; it is an evolving art gallery, a space where guests live within creativity, enveloped by pieces that tell the story of Rome in a modern voice.

Prime location

Located at the corner of Via del Corso and Via di Pietra, Cloud 7 Hotel Roma is positioned in the cultural heart of Rome, just steps away from the Spanish Steps, the Pantheon, Montecitorio, and Piazza Colonna. More than just a place to stay, the hotel acts as a gateway to the city’s best food and cultural experiences.

Surrounded by some of Rome’s most renowned restaurants and artisanal coffee houses, Cloud 7 Hotel Roma offers curated itineraries and collaborations that immerse guests in the local dining scene. From early-morning espressos at hidden cafés to indulgent Roman feasts, every experience is designed to connect travelers with the soul of the city.

A historic space reimagined

Cloud 7 Hotel Roma has been meticulously repurposed to bring together modernity and heritage in a prime location. The hotel features uniquely designed rooms, where contemporary comfort meets art-infused storytelling.

Rather than a traditional hotel structure, Cloud 7 Hotel Roma seamlessly blends into the cityscape, offering a deeply local experience. The top-floor rooms boast 260-degree views of Rome, creating a breathtaking vantage point that celebrates the city’s timeless charm.

A connecting Social Hub

Cloud 7 Hotel Roma is a lifestyle destination, a central base where guests can interact with Rome’s creative, artistic, and culinary communities.

The first-floor Social Hub is an energetic meeting point, where guests and locals come together over morning coffee, casual work sessions, and intimate bespoke events. Designed to reflect the bustling vibrancy of the neighborhood, the space fosters connections and engagement with the city beyond the hotel walls.

For those on the go, the Grab and Go corner offers a selection of fresh, local bites — perfect for exploring the hidden streets of Rome with a taste of the city in hand.

Redefining hospitality in Rome

Cloud 7 Hotel Roma is an intersection of art, design, and local culture, bringing a fresh perspective to the city’s hospitality landscape. By integrating artistic collaborations, immersive experiences, and a location that places guests at the center of it all, Cloud 7 Hotel Roma offers a new way to experience Rome.

stc at LEAP 2025: Global partnerships, new tech launches

stc at LEAP 2025: Global partnerships, new tech launches
Updated 18 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

stc at LEAP 2025: Global partnerships, new tech launches

stc at LEAP 2025: Global partnerships, new tech launches
Updated 18 February 2025
Arab News

stc Group concluded its participation in LEAP 2025, the world’s most-attended tech event, with the launch of several tech initiatives and signing of multiple agreements with global industry leaders.

As the event’s strategic partner, stc set new benchmarks in connecting Saudi Arabia to the world through cutting-edge digital solutions. Recognized with accolades like TM Forum’s Running-on-ODA accreditation, stc is reshaping industry standards across the Middle East.

As part of the group’s mission to drive digital innovation, stc launched “upsource by solutions” at LEAP, a new business process outsourcing subsidiary. upsource will enhance overall efficiency for businesses across the Kingdom, by providing the opportunity to outsource non-core business functions, including operations management, finance, human resources, and customer experience solutions.

Showcasing its leadership in AI innovation, stc unveiled stc.AI, the group’s bespoke AI platform. By integrating the latest smart technology with robust cloud storage and computing capabilities, stc.AI will help businesses operate smarter and more efficiently. stc also partnered with sully.ai to offer autonomous healthcare solutions for citizens across the Kingdom.

At LEAP 2025, stc announced the signing of 75 agreements with industry players and global tech leaders, including:

• AWS: stc Group will accelerate Saudi Arabia’s deployment of cloud-based services and AI infrastructure as a system integrator premier partner, the highest tier in the AWS Partner Network.

• Nokia: The two tech giants formalized their partnership in spearheading 6G development in the MEA region and completed Saudi Arabia’s first proof of concept of software defined access networks over the fiber-to-the-home network, driving unparalleled connectivity across the Kingdom.

• Huawei: stc Group is first in the region to commercially deploy cutting-edge 50 gigabit passive optical network, providing robust, high-capacity digital infrastructure to support the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding 5G network.

• Ericsson: By adopting Ericsson Charging to enhance 5G and network API monetization, trialing the 5G cloud radio access network, and signing an MoU to advance digital business monetization in Saudi Arabia, stc and Ericsson are accelerating digital business opportunities and connectivity solutions across the Kingdom.

• Bridge alliance: This partnership initiates the process to turn telco APIs into digital products, making stc the first MENA operator to commit to API Exchange.

• Kyndryl: Key enterprises will have advanced network services and streamlined connectivity with stc and Kyndryl’s multi-year partnership, establishing enhanced cloud and IT infrastructure capabilities across the MENA region.

• SambaNova: stc, through its AI arm stc.AI launched a large language model sovereign cloud platform, which will run the world’s largest open-source frontier AI model, driving innovation and scalability for Saudi enterprises.

stc also presented its vision for smart, sustainable, and connected urban living through its partnership with the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation to develop Misk City. The group’s centralized data infrastructure, green technologies and inclusive digital solutions, will redefine connected living in the country.

SADAFCO participates in King Abdulaziz University career fair

SADAFCO participates in King Abdulaziz University career fair
Updated 18 February 2025
Arab News
Follow

SADAFCO participates in King Abdulaziz University career fair

SADAFCO participates in King Abdulaziz University career fair
Updated 18 February 2025
Arab News

The Saudi Dairy and Food Products Company participated in the 12th Career Forum at King Abdulaziz University. The event took place from Feb. 2 to 6, under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, deputy governor of Makkah region.

SADAFCO’s participation in the forum emphasizes its ongoing commitment to supporting national talent and providing career opportunities that contribute to building a successful professional future for Saudi youth. The company’s booth allowed visitors to learn about available career paths and engage directly with the recruitment team for valuable advice on advancing their professional journeys.

Nadia Malaika, chief human resources officer at SADAFCO, said: “At SADAFCO, we believe in empowering national talent and supporting the professional aspirations of young people. Our participation in the 12th Career Forum reflects our commitment to providing a stimulating work environment that offers growth and development opportunities, and we look forward to welcoming new talents to our team.”

SADAFCO continues to enhance its efforts in developing human capital and attracting talent that contributes to solidifying its position as one of the leading companies in the Saudi and regional markets.

