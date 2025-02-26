Firas Maksad joins Eurasia Group as Managing Director for MENA

RIYADH: Accuracy in disaster reporting is paramount, British journalist Juliette Foster said during a panel discussion on day one of KSrelief’s fourth humanitarian forum in Riyadh.
“Technology has made it possible for journalists to operate efficiently in crisis zones while affected communities have a channel, but accuracy in reporting should always be paramount,” Foster said.
In a panel discussion titled “The Evolution of Media and Communication Strategies in Emergency Situations,” Foster, along with other panel members, highlighted
the challenges and opportunities for journalists covering emergency situations, such as the optimization of technology use in reporting.
The panel also discussed the balance between information dissemination and the protection of vulnerable populations.
Foster highlighted concerns over perpetrators using sensitive information to target any vector of a person’s identity, to disgrace and degrade either them or their communities.
“I will even go so far as to say that when you have unsafe information circulating posing as a truth, you potentially put at risk the lives, not just in communities, but also of the people who are trying to help them. Misinformation and rumors complicate emergency response efforts and can create panic,” she said.
Journalists have a duty to verify information, be it from social media platforms or other sources, before making it public, Foster added.
“So, please remember to any reporters who are out there, if you are covering disasters, yes, we want you to find the story and to tell it, but please respect the people who are there at the center of action … there are guidelines on navigating these ethical minefields, and in fairness, most journalists follow them. But in the final analysis, preserving the dignity of disaster victims should be at the heart of your coverage,” she said.
There are significant opportunities for enhancing emergency communications, including collaborative journalism, where media organizations, NGOs and local communities work together or embed, which can amplify both the reach and the impact of crisis reporting, Foster added.
“Reporting partnerships can also facilitate access to on-the-ground information, provide logistical support and ensure comprehensive coverage of complex emergencies,” she said.
The panel discussion also included guest speakers Shalhoub Al-Shalhoub, director of public relations and media, and acting director of international communication and the media center at KSrelief; senior humanitarian adviser Maryann Horne; and Nadine Sanders, editor-in-chief of International Voice News. The panel was moderated by Arab News journalist Lama Alhamawi.