First use of sustainable aviation fuel in Saudi Arabia to be at Red Sea International Airport

First use of sustainable aviation fuel in Saudi Arabia to be at Red Sea International Airport
The deal marks a significant step in reducing aviation-related carbon emissions in the Kingdom. Supplied
Updated 26 February 2025
Nour El-Shaeri 
First use of sustainable aviation fuel in Saudi Arabia to be at Red Sea International Airport

First use of sustainable aviation fuel in Saudi Arabia to be at Red Sea International Airport
Updated 26 February 2025
Nour El-Shaeri 
RIYADH: Sustainable aviation fuel will be used in Saudi Arabia for the first time after a deal was struck for airplanes using Red Sea International Airport.

An agreement between Red Sea Global, daa International, and Arabian Petroleum Supply Co. will see the airport supplied with a 35 percent SAF blend, cutting direct aircraft emissions by up to 35 percent. 

The deal marks a significant step in reducing aviation-related carbon emissions in the Kingdom, according to a press release. 

This aligns with the company’s goal to power all operations at the Red Sea with renewable energy. It has already installed over solar panels capable of producing 400 megawatts, which is expected to offset up to 600,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually. 

John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, said that by introducing SAF to the Kingdom, the company is significantly reducing guests’ personal carbon footprints from the moment they arrive and even after they depart. 

“More than this, we’re supporting the wider aviation sector to start making choices that are better for the environment,” he added. 

SAF is a lower-carbon alternative to traditional jet fuel, designed to reduce greenhouse gas lifecycle emissions. It can be produced from renewable sources, waste-derived materials, or synthesized from clean hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide.  

In accordance with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Air Transport Association, SAF must be blended with conventional Jet A1 fuel.  

Aviation fuel significantly impacts sustainability, with the industry contributing about 2.5 percent of global carbon emissions annually.  

SAFs can reduce emissions by up to 80 percent but currently account for less than 0.1 percent of jet fuel used by major US airlines.  

Challenges include high production costs and limited availability, hindering widespread adoption. 

“Introducing sustainable aviation fuel at Red Sea International Airport marks a significant milestone in our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. This groundbreaking initiative not only reduces carbon emissions but also aligns with our broader mission to protect the Red Sea’s unique and fragile ecosystem,” said Michael White, chief commercial officer at RSI. 

RSG’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond aviation fuel. Its subsidiary air operator, Fly Red Sea, will exclusively refuel its seaplane fleet with SAF and lower-carbon aviation fuel.  

Additionally, RSG has committed to planting and restoring 50 million mangroves by 2030 to enhance carbon sequestration and biodiversity in collaboration with the National Center for Vegetation Cover.  

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests in 2023, with five hotels now open. RSI has been receiving regular domestic flights since September 2023, and international flights began in April with a twice-weekly route to Dubai International Airport.  

Upon full completion in 2030, the Red Sea will feature 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and over 1,000 residential properties, alongside marinas, golf courses, entertainment venues, and leisure facilities. 

Topics: Green And Blue sustainable aviation fuel Red Sea International Airport Red Sea Global

Updated 06 March 2025
REEM WALID 
Direct flights from Stuttgart to Jeddah to begin later this year

Direct flights from Stuttgart to Jeddah to begin later this year
Updated 06 March 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Direct flights from Stuttgart, Germany, to Jeddah, will begin in the second half of 2025 and operate twice a week, the Saudi Air Connectivity Program has announced.

Inaugurated in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority and Jeddah Airports Co., the route is set to utilize an A321neo aircraft with a capacity of 224 seats, according to the Kingdom’s press agency.

This move aims to increase the capacity of travelers and visitors from Europe to Saudi Arabia, aligning with the government’s aviation goal of transporting 330 million passengers across over 250 destinations, as well as 4.5 million tonnes of air cargo, by 2030.

Majid Khan, CEO of ACP, said the collaboration with German low-cost carrier Eurowings — a wholly owned subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group — is advancing well in enhancing air connections between Saudi Arabia and Europe.

He further expressed confidence in forming a long-term partnership with the airline to broaden the network of flight routes in the future, offering travelers new opportunities to experience the Kingdom’s historical and cultural sites.

This falls in line with ACP’s goal to boost tourism in Saudi Arabia by enhancing air connectivity between the Kingdom and international destinations, broadening existing flight routes, and establishing connections to new global markets.

As the driving force behind the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi aviation strategy, ACP promotes collaboration and partnerships between crucial public and private sector players in the tourism and aviation sectors. Its objective is to enhance the Kingdom’s status as a premier global hub for air travel connectivity.
 

Topics: aviation Saudi Air Connectivity Program Eurowings

Jordan’s move to ease residency rules will attract investment, say experts

Jordan’s move to ease residency rules will attract investment, say experts
Updated 06 March 2025
​NADIN HASSAN
Jordan's move to ease residency rules will attract investment, say experts

Jordan’s move to ease residency rules will attract investment, say experts
Updated 06 March 2025
​NADIN HASSAN

RIYADH: Jordan’s recent move to ease residency requirements for foreign investors is set to drive capital inflows, particularly into real estate, according to industry experts.

A recent decision by the country’s Cabinet will reduce financial barriers for foreign residents and property owners seeking to renew their residency, the Jordan News Agency, also known as Petra, has reported.

Among the key amendments, the government scrapped a 10,000 Jordanian dinar ($14,100) deposit requirement for foreign property owners who have lived in Jordan for more than two years.

Meanwhile, non-property owners applying for a five-year residency will see their required deposit halved to 10,000 dinar.

The changes mark a significant shift in Jordan’s investment strategy, aligning with regional trends that leverage residency incentives to attract long-term foreign capital. The policy adjustments are expected to stimulate real estate activity, benefiting adjacent industries such as construction, legal services, and financial consultancy.

According to Petra, Ali Murad, chairman of the Jordanian-European Business Association stated that the decision is a crucial economic measure that will inject liquidity into the local market and strengthen the real estate sector.

 “Shifting residency requirements from bank deposits to property ownership will incentivize foreign investors to purchase real estate, boosting demand for construction and commercial projects,” Petra reported him saying.

Other experts believe that Jordan’s revised policy could make it a more competitive destination for international buyers looking for investment opportunities beyond traditional financial markets.

Fadi Al-Majali, chairman of the Jordanian Expat Business Association said that removing the deposit hold requirement for property owners enhances the attractiveness of real estate investment in the country, Petra reported.

The statement went on to say that Al-Majali believes  “these amendments will encourage more foreign investors to acquire properties, thereby increasing market demand and supporting the continued development of the real estate and construction sectors.”

Iraqi investors, who have historically played a key role in Jordan’s property market, are also expected to benefit.

Majid Al-Saadi, chairman of the Iraqi Business Council in Amman, welcomed the policy shift according to the Jordan News Agency, emphasizing that it allows investors to allocate more capital into Jordan’s retail, healthcare, and education sectors.

While the new measures are expected to drive investment in the near term, experts argue that Jordan could further enhance its appeal by adopting long-term residency programs similar to the UAE’s “golden visa” initiative. 

Gulf states have successfully used such programs to attract high-net-worth individuals, professionals, and entrepreneurs, creating a stable foreign investor base.

Topics: Jordan Jordan real estate

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,811

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,811
Updated 06 March 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,811

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,811
Updated 06 March 2025
MIGUEL HADCHITY 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Thursday, losing 87.75 points, or 0.74 percent, to close at 11,811.11.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.08 billion ($1.88 billion), as 47 of the listed stocks advanced, while 198 retreated.   

The MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 9.34 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 1,490.08.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu dipped, losing 258.75 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 31,296.73. This comes as 34 of the listed stocks advanced while 49 retreated.

The best-performing stock was Tanmiah Food Co., with its share price surging by 4.7 percent to SR127.

Other top performers included Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., which saw its share price rise by 4.30 percent to SR13.58, and Almasane Alkobra Mining Co., which saw a 3.70 percent increase to SR56.

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. saw the biggest decline of the day, with its share price dropping 9.34 percent to SR75.70.

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 8.02 percent to SR18.82, while Al-Majed Oud Co. dropped 7.42 percent to SR132.20.

On the announcements front, Al-Majed Oud Co. released its financial results for 2024, with net profits reaching SR156.9 million, up by 5.5 percent compared to the previous year.

In a statement on Tadawul, the company attributed the increase to a surge in sales through geographic expansion and opening new stores, as well as launching new products and an uptick in the e-commerce business. 

In another announcement, Jabal Omar Development Co. declared its annual financial results for 2024. 

The company’s net profit in 2024 reached SR200 million, up from SR37.4 million in the previous year, marking a 433.8 percent surge.

The firm said in a statement that this surge was attributed to a growth in revenue by SR575 million, driven by the improved operations of two new hotels, Address Jabal Omar and Jumeirah Jabal Omar, along with a significant rise in hotel occupancy and commercial center revenues. 

Additionally, the company recognized SR748 million in other operating income from the sale of land in the Jabal Omar project. This surge was achieved despite a rise in general and administrative expenses.

The firm’s shares traded 3.07 percent lower on the main market to close at SR25.30.

Basic Chemical Industries Co. also announced its financial results for the previous year, with net profits reaching SR40.3 million, down by 8.1 percent compared to 2023.

In a statement on Tadawul, the company attributed the decrease in profit to an increase in general and administrative expenses, zakat tax, and a drop in profits from the sale of fixed assets and other operating income.

The firm’s shares traded 1.56 percent lower on the main market to close at SR28.40.

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock

Saudi Arabia’s M&A market sees 63% rise in Feb

Saudi Arabia’s M&A market sees 63% rise in Feb
Updated 06 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi Arabia's M&A market sees 63% rise in Feb

Saudi Arabia’s M&A market sees 63% rise in Feb
Updated 06 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia approved 26 mergers and acquisitions applications in February, a month-on-month surge of 62.5 percent, highlighting a competitive business climate. 

The Kingdom’s General Authority for Competition confirmed the agreements, spanning acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures, following comprehensive market assessments to ensure fair competition. 

Acquisitions led the approvals, comprising 73 percent of the total, followed by joint ventures at 19 percent, and mergers at 8 percent, according to GAC data. 

Saudi Arabia mandates economic concentration approvals for M&A deals to prevent monopolies and market distortions. 

The rise in approvals aligns with GAC’s broader strategy to foster fair competition, combat anti-competitive practices, and enhance market efficiency, ultimately boosting investor confidence. 

Among the approved acquisition requests, Spark Education Platform secured all stakes in three educational institutes in the UAE and Bahrain. 

The mergers category included UAE-based Aurora Spirit’s consolidation with US-based Berry Global, while London-based law firm Herbert Smith Freehills merged with US-based Kramer Levin. 

In the joint ventures segment, Ajlan & Bros Mining partnered with Moxico KSA Ltd. to launch a zinc-copper project in Khnaiguiyah, southwest of Riyadh. Additionally, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. formed a joint venture with France’s EDF International SAS and Nesma Co. to develop a solar energy project in Madinah.  

This follows a surge in mergers and acquisitions across the country, with 202 economic concentration requests approved in 2024 — the highest on record — marking a 17.4 percent increase and underscoring the Kingdom’s efforts to enhance its competitive business environment. 

The Kingdom’s M&A momentum stands in contrast to the global downturn in deal-making. A December report from GlobalData indicated that worldwide deal volume fell 8.7 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2024, with the Middle East and Africa region experiencing a relatively modest 5 percent decline. 

GAC continues to evaluate economic concentration requests — including mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures — to safeguard competitive market dynamics. It also monitors various sectors for potential competition law violations, ensuring a level playing field for businesses.

Topics: Mergers and Acquisitions General Authority for Competition

Saudi expats transfer nearly $4bn in Jan, bolstering developing economies

Saudi expats transfer nearly $4bn in Jan, bolstering developing economies
Updated 06 March 2025
Dayan Abou Tine
Saudi expats transfer nearly $4bn in Jan, bolstering developing economies

Saudi expats transfer nearly $4bn in Jan, bolstering developing economies
Updated 06 March 2025
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Expatriate remittances from Saudi Arabia rose to SR13.74 billion ($3.66 billion) in January, marking a 32 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to recent data.

Figures from the Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, also show that remittances sent abroad by Saudi nationals reached SR6.1 billion. This reflects an 11.33 percent increase during the same period.

This surge was largely driven by the expansion of Vision 2030 projects, which have fueled economic growth and increased demand for skilled and unskilled foreign labor.

Economic stability, competitive transfer fees, and advancements in fintech services have further facilitated the growth of remittance flows.

Countries with large expatriate communities in the Kingdom— such as Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan, as well as Egypt and the Philippines— remain the primary beneficiaries of these money transfers.

Remittances from wealthier nations play a pivotal role in bolstering the economies of developing countries, serving as a substantial source of income and contributing significantly to their gross domestic product.

In 2022, remittances constituted 3.3 percent of India’s GDP and 4.7 percent of Bangladesh’s GDP, according to a World Bank blog.

These financial inflows often surpass foreign direct investment and official development assistance, underscoring their critical importance. ​

Beyond macroeconomic contributions, remittances have profound impacts on individual households.

Studies have demonstrated that remittances lead to notable reductions in child malnutrition, promoting healthier and stronger growth, according to a report by UNICEF.

Moreover, these funds enable families to access healthcare services, afford medications, and invest in better sanitation, contributing to lower child mortality rates.​

Education also benefits markedly from remittance inflows. Households receiving remittances are more likely to keep their children in school longer, with data indicating increased enrollment across various educational levels.

Research from Ghana shows that families with remittance income enroll their children in both primary and secondary education at higher rates compared to those without such income. ​

The impact of remittances is further amplified by lower transfer fees, with reduced costs enhancing the financial support available for essential needs like nutrition, healthcare, and education.

Saudi Arabia offers some of the lowest remittance transfer fees worldwide, with services like stc pay and Tahweel Al Rajhi providing competitive exchange rates and minimal transaction costs.

Topics: remittances Saudi expatriates

