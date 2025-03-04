You are here

  • Home
  • Tamara Finance approved for credit services, raising Saudi lending companies to 65

Tamara Finance approved for credit services, raising Saudi lending companies to 65

Tamara Finance approved for credit services, raising Saudi lending companies to 65
In December 2023, Tamara became the first Saudi fintech startup to reach a $1 billion valuation. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/jn5dh

Updated 04 March 2025
 Mohammed Al-Kinani
Follow

Tamara Finance approved for credit services, raising Saudi lending companies to 65

Tamara Finance approved for credit services, raising Saudi lending companies to 65
Updated 04 March 2025
 Mohammed Al-Kinani
Follow

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tamara Finance Co. has received approval to provide credit services, increasing the total number of licensed lending companies in the Kingdom to 65.

Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, announced it has granted the company approval to offer consumer finance and buy now, pay later services, emphasizing that this move reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting the growth of the finance sector.

It will also improve the efficiency of financial transactions, and advance innovative solutions that promote financial inclusion across Saudi Arabia, according to a statement.

The approval aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives to strengthen the digital economy, expand financial inclusion as outlined in the country’s Financial Sector Development Program, and increase the share of cashless transactions to 70 percent by 2025, up from 36 percent in 2019.

Tamara became the first Saudi fintech startup to reach a $1 billion valuation after raising $340 million in its series C funding round in December 2023.

The firm’s growth comes as BNPL offerings are being increasingly used throughout the Kingdom.

A 2024 report from leading provider Tabby reveals that 77 percent of Saudi consumers now use such services for essential purchases.

Tabby’s data indicates that first-time BNPL transactions are twice as likely to be for essential items, such as education and medical expenses, rather than discretionary purchases. 

This highlights that a significant portion of use of this service is directed toward essential needs rather than non-essential wants.

Additionally, the report shows that the average value of essential purchases made through BNPL is higher than that of discretionary spending. 

This suggests that while consumers are prioritizing their needs, this financial service provides an accessible and affordable way to acquire high-value necessities, including insurance and home goods.

 

Topics: Tamara buy now pay later Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) fintech

Related

BNPL platform Tamara becomes 1st Saudi fintech unicorn after $340m funding round 
Business & Economy
BNPL platform Tamara becomes 1st Saudi fintech unicorn after $340m funding round 
Saudi Central Bank grants permit to BNPL platform Tamara  
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank grants permit to BNPL platform Tamara  

Aramco’s CEO calls for new global energy model during CERAWeek address

Aramco’s CEO calls for new global energy model during CERAWeek address
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Aramco’s CEO calls for new global energy model during CERAWeek address

Aramco’s CEO calls for new global energy model during CERAWeek address
  • ‘Investments in all sources is needed,’ says Amin Nasser 
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DHAHRAN: Aramco’s president and CEO has called for a fundamental shift in global energy transition planning, warning that the current approach risks severe economic and energy security consequences.

The planning of global energy transitioning needs a fundamental shift as the current approach is a severe economic risk, said Amin Nasser.

Delivering a keynote speech at CERAWeek 2025 in Houston on Monday, Nasser stressed the urgent need for a new global energy model that balanced sustainability, security, and affordability.

He pointed to annual funding needs of up to $8 trillion that would be required for global climate action and cautioned that neglecting conventional energy sources in the transition process could lead to dire outcomes, describing it as a “fast track to dystopia.”

Criticizing the belief that traditional energy sources could be rapidly phased out, Nasser said: “The greatest transition fiction was that conventional energy could be almost entirely replaced, virtually overnight. Hydrocarbons still provide over 80 percent of primary energy in the US, almost 90 percent in China, and even in the EU it is more than 70 percent.”

He added: “New sources add to the energy mix and complement existing sources; they do not replace them. New sources cannot even meet the growth in demand, while the proven sources needed to fill the gap are demonized and discarded. It is a fast track to dystopia, not utopia.”

Nasser also stressed that a new global energy model was essential to meet rising energy demand.

He said: “First, all sources must play a growing role in meeting rising energy demand in a balanced, integrated manner. Certainly, that includes new and alternative energy sources but they will complement conventional energy, not replace it in any meaningful way.

“So, we need investments in all sources. And to further free up such investments globally, we need extensive deregulation and greater incentives for financial institutions to provide unbiased financing. Second, the model must genuinely serve the needs of developed and developing nations alike, as originally promised, especially when it comes to technology. Third, and crucially, this has to be about delivering real results.”

Addressing the importance of reducing emissions, Nasser added that environmental concerns should remain at the forefront but must be approached pragmatically.

He said: “Let me be absolutely clear: This does not mean stepping back from our global climate ambitions. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions must still get the highest possible priority.

“That means prioritizing technologies that drive efficiency, lower energy use, and further reduce greenhouse gas emissions from conventional energy — and AI (artificial intelligence) will clearly be a game-changing enabler. But the future of energy is not only about sustainability; security and affordability must share the stage, with all energy sources working in harmony as one team, delivering real results.”

CERAWeek is one of the world’s most influential energy conferences, bringing together industry leaders, government officials, policymakers, and CEOs to discuss critical issues such as energy security, supply, climate, technology, and sustainability.

More than 10,000 participants from over 2,000 companies and 80 countries are attending this year’s event, which features over 1,400 expert speakers.

Topics: business Aramco ceraweek

Related

Saudi Aramco executive highlights key factors to unlock AI potential
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco executive highlights key factors to unlock AI potential
Saudi Aramco cuts crude oil prices for Asia
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco cuts crude oil prices for Asia

Mideast set for private equity boom amid global market revival: report

Mideast set for private equity boom amid global market revival: report
Updated 10 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Mideast set for private equity boom amid global market revival: report

Mideast set for private equity boom amid global market revival: report
Updated 10 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The Middle East is rapidly emerging as a prime destination for private equity investment, spurred by a global resurgence in dealmaking, according to Bain & Co.’s latest Global Private Equity report.

The report highlights a 37 percent rise in global buyout investment value, reaching $602 billion in 2024, fueled by declining interest rates, renewed investor confidence, and the growing need to deploy idle capital.

As economic diversification accelerates across the Gulf, government-backed initiatives are driving investments in technology, renewable energy, and infrastructure, positioning private equity firms to capitalize on these shifting dynamics.

“The Middle East is entering a dynamic period of growth and transformation, creating unprecedented opportunities for investors,” said Gregory Garnier, head of Bain & Co.’s private equity practice in the region.

He emphasized that success in this market will depend on leveraging local expertise, forming strategic partnerships, and adopting innovative value-creation models.  

This rise in Middle Eastern activity mirrors broader global trends. Public-to-private transactions, for example, are leading the private equity market, accounting for $250 billion in 2024—representing nearly half of transactions over $5 billion in North America.

Global challenges persist

Despite a strong recovery in dealmaking, fundraising remains difficult, with investor caution driven by ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties.

While exit activity rebounded by 34 percent to $468 billion, private equity firms still face a backlog of 29,000 unsold companies, limiting distributions to limited partners.

Rising competition for high-quality deals has kept valuation multiples elevated, and increasing debt costs are complicating traditional leveraged buyouts. However, the Middle East stands out as a key market, with governments actively supporting private equity investments through initiatives like Saudi Vision 2030, the UAE’s economic diversification strategy, and Qatar’s long-term plans.

Sovereign wealth funds in the region have also become major players, acting as key limited partners and co-investors in both local and global deals.

Rising sectors and investment focus

Technology continues to dominate private equity globally, accounting for 33 percent of all buyout deals by value. In the Middle East, key areas of focus for investors include fintech, artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, and sustainable infrastructure projects. These sectors align with a growing trend toward impact investing and sustainability, driven by government efforts to foster long-term, eco-friendly economic growth in the Gulf.

Looking ahead, Bain & Co. forecasts that private equity will continue its recovery through 2025, assuming stable economic policies and trade conditions.

Hugh MacArthur, chairman of Bain’s Global Private Equity practice, noted that despite ongoing challenges such as inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical risks, the overall sentiment in the industry remains one of cautious optimism.

Topics: private equity Economic diversification Middle East

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market sees losses as TASI edges down 0.77%

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market sees losses as TASI edges down 0.77%
Updated 10 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market sees losses as TASI edges down 0.77%

Closing Bell: Saudi stock market sees losses as TASI edges down 0.77%
Updated 10 March 2025
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market closed lower on Monday, with the Tadawul All Share Index falling by 90.89 points, or 0.77 percent, to finish at 11,745.63.

The total trading volume on the benchmark index amounted to SR5.3 billion ($1.4 billion), with 52 stocks advancing and 192 declining.

The parallel market, Nomu, also saw a decline, dropping 300.45 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 31,031.37. Out of the 80 listed stocks, 32 gained while 48 declined.

The MSCI Tadawul Index mirrored the trend, falling by 7.38 points, or 0.49 percent, to close at 1,487.1.

Derayah Financial Co. saw the highest gains on the main index, with its share price surging 30 percent to SR39. Riyad Bank also performed well, rising 4.47 percent to SR30.40, while Alujain Corp. gained 3.59 percent, closing at SR33.20. Saudi Industrial Development Co. also saw an increase, rising 2.66 percent to SR27.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. suffered the largest loss, with its stock price falling 8.11 percent to SR0.34. Rasan Information Technology Co. dropped 7.76 percent, closing at SR72.50, while Riyadh Cables Group Co. fell 7.67 percent to SR118.

Molan Steel Co. revealed plans to issue riyal-denominated sukuk, appointing Afaq Financial as the sole arranger for the offering. The sukuk, valued at SR20 million, aims to finance the company’s investment and operational needs. The issuance has already received the necessary approvals from the Finance Authority. Despite this news, Molan Steel’s stock dropped 1.59 percent to SR3.10.

Derayah Financial, a leading digital investment platform, successfully listed its shares on the Saudi Exchange. The SR1.5 billion IPO was priced at SR30 per share, valuing the company at SR7.5 billion. The offering was oversubscribed, with institutional investors subscribing 162 times over, generating SR243 billion in orders. The retail tranche was 15 times oversubscribed, attracting 586,422 investors.

Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. reported a 17.19 percent decline in insurance revenues for the year ending December 31, 2024, dropping to SR694.7 million from SR838.9 million in 2023.

The decline was primarily due to lower motor and medical insurance revenues, although the Engineering insurance segment showed growth.

The company’s net profit fell 0.14 percent, reaching SR30.1 million compared to SR60.5 million last year. This decrease was mainly due to a drop in net insurance results and lower other income, although investment income rose by SR7.2 million. Arabia Insurance’s share price fell 3.35 percent to SR12.10.

Nahdi Medical Co. reported an 8.4 percent increase in revenue for the full year 2024, rising to SR9.45 billion from SR8.71 billion in 2023. The growth was driven by strong retail performance and significant expansion in both the healthcare and UAE markets.

However, the company’s net profit declined by 8.1 percent, reaching SR820.7 million, down from SR892.6 million last year, due to increased operating expenses. Despite the strong revenue growth, Nahdi’s share price decreased by 1.86 percent to SR115.80.

Topics: NOMU TASI MSCI stocks

Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status – UAE official

Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status – UAE official
Updated 10 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status – UAE official

Sharjah’s economy to soar 7.5% in 2025, boosting its sector hub status – UAE official
Updated 10 March 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Sharjah’s economy is projected to grow by up to 7.5 percent in 2025, strengthening its position as a hub for diverse sectors, according to a senior UAE official.

Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al-Qasimi highlighted that the expected expansion will be driven by progressive policies, increased economic integration, and rising foreign investment in strategic industries.

Al-Qasimi underlined the importance of ongoing dialogue with the private sector to strengthen core industries such as manufacturing, trade, agriculture, and environmental sustainability.

“We will be hosting a number of quite frank discussions with the private sector about what the government should be doing better to protect the core industries – manufacturing, trading, agriculture and the environment — that we have,” Al-Qasimi said during the Sharjah Ramadan Majlis 2025.

The event, which was held under the theme “Sharjah: Shaping the Future, Empowering Growth,” was attended by senior officials, including Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al-Qasimi, president of the American University of Sharjah; and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade.

During the gathering, Al-Qasimi said that Sharjah’s economy is evolving at an impressive pace, with the gross domestic product now over 145 billion dirhams ($39.47 billion), and growth of 6.5 percent registered in 2023 — surpassing the global average by 3.5 percentage points. 

“We are immensely proud of the businesses that have found their home in Sharjah, especially those in the private sector, that have been the backbone of our economy for over a decade, and there is a reason why global giants such as Halliburton and Amazon have shown their confidence by investing in our emirate,” he said. 

Al-Qasimi forecasted that continued integration, smarter policymaking, and collaboration with the private sector would contribute to growth ranging between 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent in the coming years.

He added that the automotive industry and vehicle parts trading accounted for 24 percent of the emirate’s economy, with agriculture at 19 percent, at manufacturing on 17 percent — the same level the broader food ecosystem.

Al-Qasimi also pointed to the potential growth in the real estate sector in 2025, citing major developers like Alef Group and Arada, which are making significant investments in the emirate.

Founded by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al-Qasimi and Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, Arada is at the forefront of Sharjah’s expanding real estate market.

To foster this growth, Al-Qasimi stressed the importance of identifying supply chain interdependencies and collaborating closely with the private sector. “We need to identify the adjacencies and interdependencies in supply chains to understand from the private sector what we need to do to move forward,” he said.

Foreign Trade Minister Al-Zeyoudi pointed to Sharjah’s attractiveness to businesses, bolstered by initiatives like “Invest in Sharjah,” the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority, or Shurooq, and Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park.

“Companies are moving here, and we aim to showcase the incentives, markets, and benefits available through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements,” he said during the same event.

Juma Al-Kait, assistant undersecretary for foreign trade at the Ministry of Economy, emphasized the significance of foreign trade, a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic strategy.

He noted that the UAE’s foreign trade grew by 14.6 percent in 2024, hitting 3 trillion dirhams, outpacing the global rate, which recorded 2 percent. “If we look at Sharjah’s foreign trade, it grew 8.1 percent in 2024 compared to last year. There is a huge potential for the private sector to benefit or to utilize important agreements.” Al-Kait said. 

Sharjah is a key destination for manufacturing, services, and finance, with nearly 96 percent of its economy non-oil-based. Home to six specialized free zones, the emirate offers flexible investment opportunities and advanced infrastructure.

Topics: Sharjah Sharjah economy

Related

Sharjah Media City to launch new production studios project
Media
Sharjah Media City to launch new production studios project
Pakistan president thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for support through economic crisis video
Pakistan
Pakistan president thanks Saudi Arabia, UAE for support through economic crisis

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 
Updated 10 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 

Saudi Arabia’s industrial output rises in Jan., driven by manufacturing 
Updated 10 March 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s industrial production index grew 1.3 percent year on year in January, supported by an expansion in manufacturing and waste management activities, official data showed. 

According to the General Authority for Statistics, the index remained steady month on month at 103.9, maintaining levels seen in December. 

The manufacturing sub-index climbed 4 percent annually, driven by a 4.3 percent increase in the production of coke and refined petroleum products and a 4.2 percent rise in chemicals and chemical products. 

In contrast, mining and quarrying activity fell 0.4 percent from January 2024, reflecting a reduction in oil production to 8.92 million barrels per day from 8.96 million a year earlier. 

Saudi Arabia has been accelerating efforts to diversify its economy under Vision 2030, with the industrial and manufacturing sectors playing a key role in reducing reliance on oil. Initiatives such as the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program aim to establish the Kingdom as a regional hub for advanced manufacturing, focusing on petrochemicals, mining, and renewable energy. 

On a monthly basis, the manufacturing sub-index rose 0.3 percent, driven by a 0.1 percent increase in coke and refined petroleum products and a 0.5 percent rise in chemicals and chemical products. Meanwhile, the mining and quarrying sub-index edged up 0.1 percent. 

Other manufacturing segments posted mixed results. The non-metallic mineral products sector saw a 6.9 percent annual increase and a 1.7 percent rise from December, while basic metals manufacturing dipped by 0.7 percent year on year but surged by 0.5 percent compared to the previous month. 

The manufacture of paper and paper products recorded an annual increase of 5.1 percent and a slight monthly dip of 0.1 percent, while electrical devices manufacturing grew by 9.2 percent year on year and 0.7 percent month on month. 

Furniture manufacturing declined by 1.5 percent year on year and 0.4 percent month on month. 

Other economic activities within the manufacturing sector saw an annual rise of 0.6 percent, but a 0.3 percent month-on-month dip. 

The sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply fell by 1.7 percent, while the sub-index for water supply, sewerage, and waste management activities saw an 8.7 percent annual increase. 

In January, oil-related activities grew by 0.4 percent year on year and 0.1 percent compared to the previous month.

Non-oil activities also recorded growth, increasing by 3.6 percent annually and 0.2 percent on a monthly basis. This diversification reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to expanding its non-oil industrial base in line with Vision 2030. 

The Industrial Production Index measures changes in industrial output based on the International Standard Industrial Classification framework, covering mining, manufacturing, utilities, and waste management sectors. 

Topics: General Authority for Statistics industry Saudi industrial sectors

Related

Over 1,300 Saudi industrial licenses awarded in 2024, attracting $13.3bn investment, latest figures show
Business & Economy
Over 1,300 Saudi industrial licenses awarded in 2024, attracting $13.3bn investment, latest figures show
Saudi Arabia to export industrial robots by May: Alat CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to export industrial robots by May: Alat CEO

Latest updates

Aramco’s CEO calls for new global energy model during CERAWeek address
Aramco’s CEO calls for new global energy model during CERAWeek address
Saudi envoy chairs landmark global conference, says barriers denying women equal rights must fall
Saudi envoy chairs landmark global conference, says barriers denying women equal rights must fall
Al-Qahtani and Al-Saif ready to battle in PFL MENA’s second season
Al-Qahtani and Al-Saif ready to battle in PFL MENA’s second season
A home away from home: Saudi students enjoy special London iftar
A home away from home: Saudi students enjoy special London iftar
Man who scaled London’s ‘Big Ben’ clock tower appears in court
A protester holding a Palestinian flag gestures from the side of the Elizabeth Tower at the Palace of Westminster.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.