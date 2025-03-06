You are here

War on Gaza

Facing Trump's threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel

Facing Trump’s threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold signs as they gather outside and on the campus of Columbia University in New York City on Mar. 4, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
Facing Trump’s threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel

Facing Trump’s threats, Columbia investigates students critical of Israel
  • The probe is part of a flurry of recent cases brought by a new university disciplinary committee against Columbia students who have expressed criticism of Israel
  • The president of a campus literary club, faces sanction for co-hosting an art exhibition off campus that focused on last spring’s occupation of a campus building
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
NEW YORK: Columbia University senior Maryam Alwan was visiting family in Jordan over winter break when she received an email from the school accusing her of harassment.
Her supposed top offense: writing an op-ed in the student newspaper calling for divestment from Israel.
The probe is part of a flurry of recent cases brought by a new university disciplinary committee — the Office of Institutional Equity — against Columbia students who have expressed criticism of Israel, according to records shared with The Associated Press.
In recent weeks, it has sent notices to dozens of students for activities ranging from sharing social media posts in support of Palestinian people to joining “unauthorized” protests.
One student activist is under investigation for putting up stickers off campus that mimicked “Wanted” posters, bearing the likenesses of university trustees. Another, the president of a campus literary club, faces sanction for co-hosting an art exhibition off campus that focused on last spring’s occupation of a campus building.
In Alwan’s case, investigators said the unsigned op-ed in the Columbia Spectator, which also urged the school to curtail academic ties to Israel, may have subjected other students to “unwelcome conduct” based on their religion, national origin or military service.
“It just felt so dystopian to have something go through rigorous edits, only to be labeled discriminatory because it’s about Palestine,” said Alwan, a Palestinian-American comparative studies major. “It made me not want to write or say anything on the subject anymore.”
The committee informed her that possible sanctions for violating school policy ranged from a simple warning to expulsion.
The new disciplinary office is raising alarm among students, faculty and free speech advocates, who accuse the school of bowing to President Donald Trump’s threats to slash funding to universities and deport campus “agitators.”
“Based on how these cases have proceeded, the university now appears to be responding to governmental pressure to suppress and chill protected speech,” said Amy Greer, an attorney who is advising students accused of discrimination. “It’s operating as a business by protecting its assets ahead of its students, faculty and staff.”
Columbia is under financial pressure
On Monday, federal agencies announced they would consider cutting $51 million in contracts to the school — along with billions more in additional grants — due to its “ongoing inaction in the face of relentless harassment of Jewish students.”
“We are resolute that calling for, promoting, or glorifying violence or terror has no place at our university,” Columbia said in a statement following the announcement.
House Republicans have also launched their own review of Columbia’s disciplinary process. Their most recent letter gave administrators until Feb. 27 to turn over student disciplinary records for nearly a dozen campus incidents, including protests it claimed “promoted terrorism and vilified the US military,” as well as the off-campus art exhibition.
A spokesperson for Columbia declined to specify what, if any, records were turned over to Congress and whether they included the names of students, adding that they could not comment on pending investigations.
The new disciplinary committee was created last summer. According to the university’s updated harassment policy, criticism of another country’s policies could be considered harassment if “directed at or infused with discriminatory comments about persons from, or associated with, that country.” The policy notes that “the use of code words may implicate” it.
Jewish students at Columbia are among those who have received the notices for taking part in pro-Palestinian protests. Other Jewish students have said that rhetoric at protests has crossed into antisemitism and that the administration has been too tolerant of demonstrators who created a hostile environment for people who support Israel.
Disciplinary committee works in secret
Under the office’s policies, students are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement before accessing case materials or speaking with investigators, ensuring the process has remained shrouded in secrecy since it began late last year. Aspect of the committee’s work were first reported this week by the online publication Drop Site News.
Those who have met with investigators say they were asked to name other people involved in pro-Palestinian groups and protests on campus. They said the investigators did not provide clear guidance on whether certain terms — such as “Zionist” or “genocide” — would be considered harassment.
Several students and faculty who spoke with the AP said the committee accused them of participating in demonstrations they did not attend or helping to circulate social media messages they did not post.
Mahmoud Khalil, a graduate student who served as a negotiator for pro-Palestinian protesters during the previous spring’s encampment, said he was accused by the office of misconduct just weeks before his graduation this December. “I have around 13 allegations against me, most of them are social media posts that I had nothing to do with,” he said.
After refusing to sign the non-disclosure agreement, Khalil said the university put a hold on his transcript and threatened to block him from graduating. But when he appealed the decision through a lawyer, they eventually backed down, Khalil said.
“They just want to show Congress and right-wing politicians that they’re doing something, regardless of the stakes for students,” Khalil said. “It’s mainly an office to chill pro-Palestine speech.”
According to some students, the disciplinary push may be reigniting the pro-Palestinian protest movement that roiled campuses last year.
In recent days, students have occupied multiple buildings at Barnard College, an affiliate of Columbia University, to protest the expulsion of two students accused of disrupting an Israeli history class. Several students were arrested following an hourslong takeover of a building Wednesday night.

Topics: War on Gaza US President Donald Trump Israel pro-Palestine Columbia University

Indonesian city glows with lanterns for Ramadan festival of light

Indonesian city glows with lanterns for Ramadan festival of light
Updated 9 sec ago
Indonesian city glows with lanterns for Ramadan festival of light

Indonesian city glows with lanterns for Ramadan festival of light
  • Annual festival of lights in Solo was inaugurated in 2022
  • Event is part of various religious celebrations organized by the city
Updated 9 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The streets of Solo, a historic royal capital on the Indonesian island of Java, have lit up with colorful installations for a festival of light that will run until the end of Ramadan.

Also known as Surakarta, the city known for its traditional Javanese culture and history was once the capital of the Mataram Sultanate — the last major independent Islamic kingdom in Java before it was colonized by the Dutch. 

The Ramadan Light Festival is held around the Surakarta City Hall and along one of the city’s main streets.

The lights were first lit on March 1, marking the first day of the fasting month in Indonesia. It is accompanied with a market for food and local products, which are offered for sale after sundown until the end of Ramadan.  

“We organized this Ramadan Light Festival to honor and celebrate the month of Ramadan by installing decorations and lights along the city’s main street,” Aloisius Satmaka Nugraha, who heads the tourism and creative economy development department in the city, told Arab News on Thursday. 

“We hope that this would give some variety to the people of Surakarta.” 

Since it was inaugurated in 2022, the annual festival of lights has been a center of attraction for residents of the city during Ramadan, many of whom take to social media to share photos of the vibrant and colorful installations. 

“We also hold such events regularly to echo the spirit of tolerance among the residents of Surakarta … This event is part and parcel to other religious celebrations in the city,” Nugraha said. 

Surakarta holds regular events in celebration of Indonesia’s ethnic and religious diversity, including during Lunar New Year last month. 

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, with about 87 percent of its 270 million population professing Islam. But the country officially recognizes five other religions: Protestantism, Catholicism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Confucianism. 

The archipelago nation is also home to hundreds of distinct ethnic groups, with some estimates putting the number at about 1,300. 

Topics: Ramadan 2025

UN releases emergency aid reserves after ‘brutal’ cuts from donors

UN releases emergency aid reserves after ‘brutal’ cuts from donors
Updated 06 March 2025
Reuters
UN releases emergency aid reserves after ‘brutal’ cuts from donors

UN releases emergency aid reserves after ‘brutal’ cuts from donors
  • The emergency fund will help neglected crises around the world, including Sudan
Updated 06 March 2025
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations has released $110 million from an emergency fund to help neglected crises around the world, including Sudan, after donors like the United States ordered major cuts.
The UN forecasts that funding levels, which were dwindling long before US President Donald Trump ordered foreign aid frozen in January, are projected to drop to a record low this year.
The Trump administration announced last month it was canceling nearly 10,000 foreign aid grants and contracts worth almost $60 billion, ending about 90 percent of the US Agency for International Development global work.
Other donors like Britain have also announced cuts as countries face growing pressure to boost defense spending.
“For countries battered by conflict, climate change and economic turmoil, brutal funding cuts don’t mean that humanitarian needs disappear,” said Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.
The UN is seeking $45 billion in 2025 to help around 185 million people fleeing conflict and battling starvation in what Fletcher described as “an unprecedented level of suffering.” So far it has received just 5 percent of this.
The money released from the Central Emergency Response Fund will go toward underfunded and neglected crises across Africa, Asia and Latin America, the UN statement said. Around a third of the money will go support Sudan, where nearly two years of civil war has triggered a huge displacement of people and a hunger crisis, and neighboring Chad which has taken in more than a million Sudanese refugees.
Other recipients include Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Niger and Somalia.

Topics: UN

Russia says Macron address ‘detached from reality’

Russia says Macron address ‘detached from reality’
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
AFP
Russia says Macron address ‘detached from reality’

Russia says Macron address ‘detached from reality’
  • Macron called Russia a “threat to France and Europe” and said the French were “legitimately worried”
Updated 8 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Moscow: Russia on Thursday criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for an address this week in which he mulled extending France’s nuclear umbrella to European partners.
In a speech to the French nation on Wednesday, Macron called Russia a “threat to France and Europe” and said the French were “legitimately worried” about the United States shifting its position on the Ukraine conflict under US President Donald Trump.
“Every day, he makes some absolutely... contradictory statements” which are “detached from reality,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said of Macron.
Zakharova compared him to Ole Lukoje, a mythical creature in a Hans Christian Andersen fairytale who holds umbrellas over sleeping children.
“I listened to all this, looked at him and realized who he reminds me of — the nuclear Ole Lukoje,” she said.
Macron said he would launch a debate on extending France’s nuclear deterrent to other European nations, following a phone conversation with Friedrich Merz, likely to be Germany’s next chancellor, on extending that umbrella of protection.

Topics: France Russia Russia-Ukraine Conflict

EU leaders open emergency talks on defense and Ukraine aid as US support wanes

EU leaders open emergency talks on defense and Ukraine aid as US support wanes
Updated 06 March 2025
AP
EU leaders open emergency talks on defense and Ukraine aid as US support wanes

EU leaders open emergency talks on defense and Ukraine aid as US support wanes
  • EU gathering underscores sea change that has happened in the two months since Donald Trump took office
Updated 06 March 2025
AP

BRUSSELS: Facing the possibility of a fundamental disengagement under US President Donald Trump, European Union leaders opened a day of emergency summit talks Thursday to beef up their own military defenses and make sure that Ukraine will still be properly protected by its allies.
Friedrich Merz, the likely next chancellor of Germany, was conferring with summit host Antonio Costa over breakfast on how to meet the challenge on a short deadline only days after he and his prospective coalition partner pushed plans to loosen the nation’s rules on running up debt to allow for higher defense spending.
At the same time, the 27-nation bloc was waking up to the news from French President Emmanuel Macron would confer with EU leaders the possibility of using France’s nuclear deterrent to protect the continent from Russian threats.
It all underscored the sea change that has happened in the two months since Trump took office and immediately started questioning the cornerstones of cooperation between the United States and Europe which had been the bedrock of Western security since World War II.
“Given these profound shifts in US policy, and the existential threat of another war on the continent, Europe, must manage its essential defense tasks,” the European Policy Center think tank said in a commentary.
The bloc of 27 will “take decisive steps forward,” Macron told the French nation Wednesday evening. “Member states will be able to increase their military spending” and “massive joint funding will be provided to buy and produce some of the most innovative munitions, tanks, weapons and equipment in Europe.”
Adding to the ebullient message he said that “Europe’s future does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow.”
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to be up to the task and has proposed an 800 billion euro ($840 billion) plan that would allow EU member states to spend much more on defense despite their current budgetary woes and profit from loans to kickstart the process.
Part of any plan is also to protect the increasingly beleaguered position of Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to take part in the talks.
Early this week, Trump ordered a pause to US military supplies to Ukraine as he sought to press Zelensky to engage in negotiations to end the war with Russia, bringing fresh urgency to the EU summit in Brussels.
“Europe faces a clear and present danger on a scale that none of us have seen in our adult lifetime. Some of our fundamental assumptions are being undermined to their very core,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned in a letter to the EU’s 27 leaders, who will consider ways to access more money for defense spending and ease restrictions on it.
But perhaps the biggest challenge for the EU on Thursday will be to take a united stance at a moment when it’s fractured, since much of what the bloc does requires unanimous support.
Even if the challenges are so daunting, Thursday’s summit is unlikely to produce immediate decisions on spending for Ukraine or its own defenses. Another EU summit where the real contours of decisions would be much clearer is set for March 20-21.

Topics: EU Ukraine US

UN report finds women’s rights weakened in quarter of all countries

UN report finds women’s rights weakened in quarter of all countries
Updated 06 March 2025
AFP
UN report finds women’s rights weakened in quarter of all countries

UN report finds women’s rights weakened in quarter of all countries
  • Number of women with social protection benefits increased by a third between 2010 and 2023
  • Though two billion women and girls still live in places without such protections
Updated 06 March 2025
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Women’s rights regressed last year in a quarter of countries around the world, according to a report published by UN Women on Thursday, due to factors ranging from climate change to democratic backsliding.
“The weakening of democratic institutions has gone hand in hand with backlash on gender equality,” the report said, adding that “anti-rights actors are actively undermining long-standing consensus on key women’s rights issues.”
“Almost one-quarter of countries reported that backlash on gender equality is hampering implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action,” the report continued, referring to the document from the 1995 World Conference on Women.
In the 30 years since the conference, the UN said that progress has been mixed.
In parliaments around the world, female representation has more than doubled since 1995, but men still comprise about three-quarters of parliamentarians.
The number of women with social protection benefits increased by a third between 2010 and 2023, though two billion women and girls still live in places without such protections.
Gender employment gaps “have stagnated for decades.” Sixty-three percent of women between the ages of 25 and 54 have paid employment, compared to 92 percent of men in the same demographic.
The report cites the COVID-19 pandemic, global conflicts, climate change and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) as all new potential threats to gender equality.
Data presented by the UN Women report found that conflict-related sexual violence has spiked 50 percent in the past 10 years, with 95 percent of victims being children or young women.
In 2023, 612 million women lived within 50 kilometers of armed conflict, a 54-percent increase since 2010.
And in 12 countries in Europe and Central Asia, at least 53 percent of women have experienced one or more forms of gender-based violence online.
“Globally, violence against women and girls persists at alarming rates. Across their lifetime, around one in three women are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence by a non-partner,” the report said.
The report sets out a multi-part roadmap to address gender inequality, such as fostering equitable access to new technologies like AI, measures toward climate justice, investments to combat poverty, increasing participation in public affairs and fighting against gendered violence.

Topics: UN

