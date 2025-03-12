You are here

Germany's Scholz criticizes US tariffs as 'wrong'

Germany’s Scholz criticizes US tariffs as ‘wrong’
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the European Union Council President Antonio Costa brief the media after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Mar. 12, 2025. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Germany’s Scholz criticizes US tariffs as ‘wrong’

Germany’s Scholz criticizes US tariffs as ‘wrong’
  • “We will react to them appropriately and quickly,” Scholz said
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
BERLIN: Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned sweeping new US steel and aluminum tariffs on Wednesday and said Germany was “studying the suggestions of the European Commission” for retaliatory measures.
“I think the decisions on tariffs by the USA are wrong and we will react to them appropriately and quickly,” Scholz told a press conference in Berlin alongside European Council chief Antonio Costa.

Ukraine’s Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire could be used to draft peace plan

Ukraine’s Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire could be used to draft peace plan
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
Ukraine’s Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire could be used to draft peace plan

Ukraine’s Zelensky says 30-day ceasefire could be used to draft peace plan
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed a meeting between the US and Ukraine this week aimed at ending Russia’s invasion and said a proposed ceasefire could be used to draft a broader peace deal.
The United States said on Tuesday it was
resuming
military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine after US and Ukrainian officials agreed in Saudi Arabia on a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.
“I am very serious (about a ceasefire) and for me it is important to end the war,” Zelensky said during a briefing in Kyiv, where he described the resumption of US aid and intelligence as very positive.
“We are ready for a ceasefire for 30 days as proposed by the American side.”
Zelensky added that the Jeddah meeting had helped “de-escalate” tensions between the US and Ukraine after a White House
clash
between him and President Donald Trump last month.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after the talks in Jeddah that the US would now take the offer to Russia, and that the ball was in Moscow’s court.
The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was
awaiting
details from Washington on the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

India becomes top FDI source in Dubai with $3 billion investment

India becomes top FDI source in Dubai with $3 billion investment
Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
India becomes top FDI source in Dubai with $3 billion investment

India becomes top FDI source in Dubai with $3 billion investment
  • India had the highest FDI capital into Dubai in 2024, accounting for 21.5%
  • Business services, software, IT and real estate were among the top sectors for Indian investment
Updated 19 min 58 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign direct investment into Dubai surged to over $3 billion in 2024, making the South Asian nation its top investor, the latest data shows.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism announced this week that the most populous of the UAE’s seven emirates attracted 52.3 billion dirhams ($14.20 billion) in estimated FDI capital in 2024.

India was “the top source country with the highest total estimated FDI capital into Dubai, accounting for 21.5%,” the main authority for the planning, supervision and development of Dubai’s business and tourism sectors said in a statement.

This amounts to about $3.05 billion, five times more than 2023, when India was Dubai’s fifth largest FDI capital contributor.

Last year, India was followed by the US at 13.7 percent, France with 11 percent, the UK at 10 percent, and Switzerland with 6.9 percent.

India was also the second-largest player in FDI projects to Dubai, accounting for 15 percent and preceded only by the UK at 17 percent.

Business leaders saw a surge of Indian investment not only in Dubai but also in the whole of the UAE. This was facilitated by a series of bilateral agreements, in particular the 2022 UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has eliminated trade barriers, lowered tariffs and eased business operations, making it easier for companies in both countries to access each other’s markets.

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director of LuLu Financial Holdings and chair of the Middle East Council of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said it has enabled “remarkable economic collaboration” and allowed Indians “to take full advantage of this favorable (investment) atmosphere.”

In Dubai, business services, software and IT services, consumer products, food and beverages, and real estate are currently the top sectors representing Indian FDI, according to the FICCI’s data.

“This diversification reflects Indian businesses’ strategic approach to global expansion. The regulatory environment — the 2022 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and 2024 Bilateral Investment Treaty — have significantly reduced barriers, while world-class infrastructure and bilateral agreements have created an ecosystem where Indian enterprises can truly flourish,” FICCI Director-General Jyoti Vij told Arab News on Wednesday.

“This meteoric rise from the fifth to first position as Dubai’s top FDI source demonstrates our growing global ambitions and capabilities.”

Sri Lankan doctors on nationwide strike to demand safety after rape of woman medic

Female medics at the Wathupitiwela Base hospital, some 110 km from Colombo, join a nationwide strike of Sri Lankan doctors.
Female medics at the Wathupitiwela Base hospital, some 110 km from Colombo, join a nationwide strike of Sri Lankan doctors.
Updated 24 min 11 sec ago
Sri Lankan doctors on nationwide strike to demand safety after rape of woman medic

Female medics at the Wathupitiwela Base hospital, some 110 km from Colombo, join a nationwide strike of Sri Lankan doctors.
  • Women make up about 60% of Sri Lanka’s 23,000 public health sector doctors
  • Doctors say incident exposed safety issues for healthcare workers across country
Updated 24 min 11 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Doctors at public health facilities across Sri Lanka went on a nationwide strike on Wednesday to demand better safety measures for healthcare workers following the rape of a woman doctor in the country’s third-largest hospital.

Thousands of doctors and other healthcare workers joined the strike following the incident that took place on Monday at the state-run Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital in the country’s north.

A suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning, but the strike continued as protesters called for greater protections and workplace safety measures.

“(The woman doctor) was sexually assaulted during her working time while she was fulfilling her duties,” Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, spokesperson of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, which organized the strike, told Arab News.

“This is a brutal and inhumane incident which the whole medical fraternity of the country vehemently objects to … they are in a deeply shocked and saddened situation following this incident.”

On Tuesday, medical staff at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital started a protest to demand action by the administration, before GMOA called on its 23,000 members to join in solidarity.

Wijesinghe told Arab News that the incident has sparked fear among women doctors, who make up about 60 percent of GMOA’s members.

He said: “It’s a teaching hospital and is a bigger hospital in the country. Now the main concern of the lady doctors … is that if the situation in such a hospital is like this, what will be the fate of the doctors, especially the lady doctors who are working in a peripheral hospital, the rural hospitals, with minimum facilities and security?

“We firmly believe that this should create a new platform for us to safeguard the women within our society; not only the doctors, not only the government servants, (but) each and every one.”

The nationwide outrage also led Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa to meet doctors and GMOA representatives at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital on Wednesday.

“We have to get assurance about security in working places … we had a meeting with the minister, and we highlighted what are the things to improve,” GMOA Secretary Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa told Arab News.

“All the lady doctors … they are in fear … they can’t go and work with this condition … so, we have to find a proper solution for this.”

Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, officer says

Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, officer says
Updated 12 March 2025
Reuters
Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, officer says

Somalia hotel siege death toll rises to 10, officer says
  • Attackers from Al-Shabab struck the hotel in Beledweyne with a car bomb
Updated 12 March 2025
Reuters

MOGADISHU: The death toll from an Al-Shabab attack on a hotel in central Somalia where clan leaders were meeting on Tuesday has risen to 10 and most of the victims were civilians, a police officer in the town said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, attackers from the Al-Qaeda-linked group struck the hotel in Beledweyne with a car bomb before its gunmen entered the hotel and engaged in a day-long siege with government forces trying to flush them out.
Clan elders from the Hiran region had gathered in the hotel for a meeting to discuss ways of countering Al-Shabab before the attack, which the Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for.
A clan elder had earlier put the death toll at seven.
“The siege was concluded last night at midnight. Four attackers blew themselves up and the other two attackers were shot dead,” Major Nur Aden, a police officer told Reuters from Beledweyne, which is also the region’s capital.
“Ten people died in the hospital including elders and soldiers, mostly civilians,” he said.
A resident who lives next to the hotel, Ahmed Ismail, said gunfire had died down at around midnight.
Al Shabab often conducts bomb and gun attacks in the fragile Horn of Africa nation as part of a campaign launched nearly two decades ago to topple the government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Al Shabab said in a statement its fighters had killed 20 people including soldiers and elders. It gave no details of its own casualties. The numbers it gives often differ from those of officials and residents.

Portugal’s president holds talks with parties after government falls

Portugal’s president holds talks with parties after government falls
Updated 12 March 2025
AFP
Portugal’s president holds talks with parties after government falls

Portugal’s president holds talks with parties after government falls
  • Luis Montenegro, who came to power last year but without a parliamentary majority, quit on Tuesday following the defeat
  • Further consultations are expected on Thursday with the Council of State, a consultative body made up of high-ranking politicians
Updated 12 March 2025
AFP

LISBON: Portugal’s president was on Wednesday holding talks with political leaders on whether to call fresh elections, after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s government lost a vote of no confidence.
Montenegro, who came to power last year but without a parliamentary majority, quit on Tuesday following the defeat, which was called over a possible conflict of interest row.
Head of state Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will discuss the way ahead in meetings Wednesday with Montenegro’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), the main opposition Socialist Party, the far-right Chega party and others.
Further consultations are expected on Thursday with the Council of State, a consultative body made up of high-ranking politicians, before giving his decision either Thursday evening or Friday.
Rebelo de Sousa last week indicated that he was working on “all scenarios.”
Depending on the discussions with the new parties, he could try to form a new government. Alternatively, he could dissolve parliament and call fresh elections.
New elections are seen as the most likely outcome and if called would be the third such vote since 2022. The president has already said they could be held on May 11 or 18.
The president previously opted for elections after the resignation in November 2023 of the Socialist Antonio Costa, who was implicated in an alleged influence-peddling case.
Costa, who has always denied any irregularities, became president of the European Council in June last year.
The controversy that led to Montenegro’s downfall centered around a services company owned by his wife and children which has contracts with a number of private firms, including one granted state concessions.
The former prime minister has said that the family business would now be owned solely by his children but the opposition insisted he provided further details.
Montenegro has said he would stand for re-election if a ballot was called but some Portuguese voters were not enthralled at the prospect.
“We had elections a year ago and now we have them again? That doesn’t seem very good for the country in my opinion,” one Lisbon resident, Maria Leonor, said.
The financial ratings company DBRS Morningstar said: “This increases political uncertainty in Portugal at a time when external risks have increased significantly and pressures to spend more in defense are building up.
“The prospect that new elections can quickly resolve the political impasse is uncertain. Latest opinion polls suggest a relatively similar distribution of seats if new elections are called.”
An opinion poll published Tuesday in the Diario de Noticias newspaper suggested the Socialists were slightly ahead on voting intentions at 30.8 percent.
The center-right Democratic Alliance grouping headed by Montenegro was on 25.8 percent, followed by Chega at about 17 percent.

