Muslim Boxing Awards return to Birmingham this month to honor British Muslim fighters
Amir Khan, a former Olympian and two-time world champion, was awarded the LB Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. (Courtesy: @legalblows)
Muslim Boxing Awards return to Birmingham this month to honor British Muslim fighters
  • The event, now in its second year, is the brainchild of solicitor Adil Hussain, founder of a pro bono legal organization that helps boxers deal with complex business contracts
  • The event will also include a fundraiser in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and a 4-course Ramadan iftar
LONDON: Top British Muslim boxers will be honored at an awards event on March 22 in Birmingham, which organizers describe as a celebration of fighters’ careers and the values of fairness within the sport.

The Muslim Boxing Awards 2025 will take place at the city’s Grand Botanical Suite and be presented by Amir Khan, a former Olympian and two-time world champion, and Johnny Nelson, a former world cruiserweight champion.

This year’s awards ceremony follows the inaugural event in April last year. It is once again organized by Legal Blows, a pro bono legal organization that helps boxers deal with the complexities of business contracts, which said the evening will unite champions, rising stars and boxing legends for a memorable celebration.

“The event will honor the dedication, excellence and values that make Muslim athletes true role models, both inside and outside the ring,” it added.

It will also include a fundraiser in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and a four-course Ramadan iftar.

Legal Blows said the lineup it has assembled for the awards features some of Britain’s top boxers and other leading lights in the sport, including: Shabaz Masoud, holder of the IBO super-bantamweight title; Hamza Uddin, a former Team GB fighter and eight-time national champion; Haseebah Abdullah, England’s first hijab-wearing boxing coach; and Mehek Khalil, an amateur boxer and actress.

The Muslim Boxing Awards is the brainchild of solicitor Adil Hussain, the founder of Legal Blows, in collaboration with renowned boxing figures, including Khan and other top-tier talent.

“Many athletes are unaware that they have the ability to negotiate contracts to obtain more favorable terms,” Hussain said of his work with boxers.

“My goal is to empower them with the tools to protect their interests and maximize their careers.”

Herve Renard announces Saudi Arabia’s lineup for Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Herve Renard announces Saudi Arabia’s lineup for Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
Herve Renard announces Saudi Arabia’s lineup for Asian qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
  • Green Falcons will host China on March 20 before they travel to play against Japan on March 25
  • Frenchman’s list constitutes of 27 players, who will join the Green Falcon’s training camp in Riyadh on Sunday
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s national football team’s French head coach Herve Renard announced on Wednesday the lineup for the seventh and eighth rounds of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
The Green Falcons will host China on March 20 at Al-Awwal Park Stadium before they travel to play against Japan on March 25 at Saitama Stadium 2002.
The Frenchman’s list constitutes of 27 players, who will join the Green Falcon’s training camp in Riyadh, starting March 16, ahead of their two qualifiers.
The list includes Ahmed Al-Kassar, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Hamed Yousef, Mishari Sinior, Hassan Kadesh, Jihad Zekri, Saad Al-Moussa, Ali Lajami, Hassan Al-Tambukti, Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti, Saud Abdulhamid, Nawaf Bushel, Ali Majrashi, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Nasser Al-Dosari, Musab Al-Juwair, Ziad Al-Jahni, Mohammed Kano, Salem Al-Dosari, Turki Al-Ammar, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Ayman Yahya, Muhannad Al-Saad, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Marwan Al-Sahafi, Firas Al-Buraikan and Abdullah Al-Salem.
The Green Falcons are in Group 3 in the third round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, alongside Japan, Australia, Bahrain, China and Indonesia.

Former star Eto’o elected to CAF executive by acclamation

Former star Eto’o elected to CAF executive by acclamation
Former star Eto’o elected to CAF executive by acclamation
  • The 44-year-old became eligible only last week after CAS overturned a CAF ban on the ex-Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea forward
  • Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Eto’o now joins the supreme decision-making body in Africa
JOHANNESBURG: Former Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o was elected to the CAF executive committee by acclamation in Cairo on Wednesday as he was the lone candidate from the central Africa region.
The 44-year-old became eligible only last week after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned a CAF ban on the ex-Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea forward.
His elevation to the executive of the African governing body came at a CAF extraordinary general assembly — an annual meeting of top football officials in the continent.
Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Eto’o now joins the supreme decision-making body in Africa.
The gathering at a hotel overlooking the pyramids also confirmed that South African Patrice Motsepe would serve a second four-year term as CAF president. He was unopposed.
Motsepe was elected by acclamation in Morocco four years ago, succeeding Malagasy Ahmad Ahmad, who had been suspended by FIFA over financial misconduct.
CAF secretary general Veron Mosengo-Omba is among those who have credited Motsepe with improving the finances and governance of the organization.
“Patrice was a gift for African football. In 2021 CAF was a toxic body. He brought good governance to all levels of the organization,” Mosengo-Omba said ahead of the meeting.
The CAF ban of Eto’o came last year after the three-time Champions League winner was found guilty by the Cairo-based organization of an ethics breach.
Last July, CAF said the Cameroonian had “seriously violated the principles of ethics, integrity and sportsmanship” by becoming a brand ambassador for a betting organization.
Apart from the suspension, the four-time African Footballer of the Year was fined $200,000 (EUR185,000). This was later quashed.
Born in the Cameroon port city Douala, Eto’o has been involved in several controversies since becoming FECAFOOT boss in 2021.
He was caught on video assaulting a football supporter outside a stadium after a match at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
He later apologized, saying: “I would like to apologize for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. It was an unfortunate incident.”
Last year, he was banned by FIFA from attending all Cameroon men’s and women’s national team matches for six months after an incident at the Women’s under-20 World Cup in Colombia.
The world body found Eto’o guilty of “offensive behavior, violation of the principles of fair play and misconduct of players and officials.”
When Belgian Marc Brys was appointed national coach of the Cameroon men’s team last year, he clashed regularly with Eto’o.
Eto’o enjoyed a glittering career, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest African footballers.
He helped Cameroon win the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games football tournament and was part of the 2000 and 2002 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)-winning teams.
Eto’o featured at four World Cup and six AFCON tournaments and scored a record 18 goals in the African tournament.

DP World ILT20 to sponsor Ramadan cricket tournament in Dubai

DP World ILT20 to sponsor Ramadan cricket tournament in Dubai
DP World ILT20 to sponsor Ramadan cricket tournament in Dubai
  • Tournament to be held at the ICC Academy Oval 1 and 2 from March 13 to April 3
  • Dubai Capitals lifted the DP World ILT20 Season 3 trophy in February
DUBAI: As a sign of their commitment to develop and support UAE cricket, particularly at the grassroots, DP World ILT20 is set sponsor a Ramadan cricket tournament to be held at the ICC Academy Oval 1 and 2 in Dubai from March 13 to April 3. 

The 22-day tournament will feature 10 domestic teams — the Dubai Cricket Council Starlets, Karwan Cricket Club, Emirates Fly Better, Seven District, Prospero Properties, Dubai Dare Devils, Consolidate Shipping Service, Z Games, Lexington Shot Guns, and GHK Properties — with over 200 players vying for the top prize.

Each team will play nine single round-robin league games followed by semifinals and the final. The tournament will be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Discussing their backing for the event, David White, CEO of DP World ILT20, said: “It is DP World ILT20’s endeavour to support and nurture local talent in UAE. With 220 players turning up for the Ramadan cricket tournament, it’s a great opportunity to see and encourage emerging talent. We stay true to our commitment of developing cricket at the grassroots and I wish all the players the very best.”

The DP World ILT20 season 3 recently concluded with Dubai Capitals emerging as the new champions. While the league has been a global success, the DP World ILT20 continues to support domestic cricket at the grassroots level as part of their commitment to help in the growth and development of emerging local talent.

Libya hires Aliou Cisse as new head coach

Libya hires Aliou Cisse as new head coach
Libya hires Aliou Cisse as new head coach
  • Cisse will lead Libya until 2027, the federation said
  • “We welcome the best coach in Africa“
TUNIS: The Libyan football federation announced Tuesday in a statement posted on Facebook the appointment of AFCON-winner Aliou Cisse as new head coach of the national team.
Cisse, widely regarded as one of Africa’s top coaches and winner of the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal in 2022, will lead Libya until 2027, the federation said.
“We welcome the best coach in Africa,” the statement said, without providing further details on Cisse’s new contract or its value.
He replaces Nasser Al-Hadhiri, who had been appointed in September 2024.
The federation said Cisse, 48, will be officially presented to the media on March 13 in Tripoli, ahead of the start of his tenure.
Libya did not qualify for the upcoming edition of AFCON, which is set to take place in Morocco next winter.
However, they currently sit second in their World Cup qualifying group, and next take on Angola later this month.

Dubai Basketball peaking at the right time after win over Montenegro’s SC Derby

Dubai Basketball peaking at the right time after win over Montenegro’s SC Derby
Dubai Basketball peaking at the right time after win over Montenegro’s SC Derby
  • Team faces Partizan Mozzart in the ABA League on the back of 5 consecutive victories
DUBAI: Dubai Basketball will go into next week’s highly-anticipated game against Partizan Mozzart in the ABA League on the back of five consecutive victories after defeating SC Derby 98-86 at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday night.

Head coach Jurica Golemac was pleased with his team’s performance and says his players are peaking at the right time, with Dubai’s playoff debut looming.

“I must congratulate my players and the fans today, who were our sixth player. I’m satisfied today because we had 23 assists and 10 steals all while playing good basketball,” he said.

“SC Derby is a very good team and had a couple of moments of momentum but we defended well from those moments.”

Golemac added: “The Partizan game is like every other game. We will prepare and practice well. What makes me happy is that all the players are healthy now and everybody is in good condition.

“But we got a lot of room to improve on and we will work hard this week before we face Partizan.”

In front of a loud, near-capacity crowd, Dubai Basketball produced an entertaining performance as they overcame an early deficit to take their ABA League record to 17-5.

Dubai Basketball’s starting shooting guard and fan-favorite, Danilo Andusic, finished as the game’s top scorer with an incredible 22 points in 22 minutes of play.

SC Derby began the game with red-hot offensive intensity, marked by Andrija Grbovic’s two consecutive three-pointers as they raced to a 12-6 lead.

But Dubai answered right back, with Davis Bertans knocking down two clutch jump shots in traffic. Dubai would end the first quarter with a 20-19 lead.

The second quarter began with an emphatic dunk from center Jerry Boutsiele, bringing the Dubai fans to their feet as the home side extended the advantage.

In what some officials were calling the loudest game of the season, Dubai’s fans brought noise decibels inside Coca-Cola Arena to another level after Nemanja Dangubic nailed a three pointer just before half, for a 48-39 lead.

Going into the final quarter with a 76-62 lead, Dubai Basketball kept up the offensive pressure, attacking the basket to secure a 98-86 final outcome.

Dubai Basketball’s contest is at the Coca-Cola Arena on Monday, March 17, against the ABA League leaders and EuroLeague powerhouse, Partizan Mozzart, for a crucial game 23 clash.

