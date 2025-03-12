Muslim Boxing Awards return to Birmingham this month to honor British Muslim fighters

LONDON: Top British Muslim boxers will be honored at an awards event on March 22 in Birmingham, which organizers describe as a celebration of fighters’ careers and the values of fairness within the sport.

The Muslim Boxing Awards 2025 will take place at the city’s Grand Botanical Suite and be presented by Amir Khan, a former Olympian and two-time world champion, and Johnny Nelson, a former world cruiserweight champion.

This year’s awards ceremony follows the inaugural event in April last year. It is once again organized by Legal Blows, a pro bono legal organization that helps boxers deal with the complexities of business contracts, which said the evening will unite champions, rising stars and boxing legends for a memorable celebration.

“The event will honor the dedication, excellence and values that make Muslim athletes true role models, both inside and outside the ring,” it added.

It will also include a fundraiser in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and a four-course Ramadan iftar.

Legal Blows said the lineup it has assembled for the awards features some of Britain’s top boxers and other leading lights in the sport, including: Shabaz Masoud, holder of the IBO super-bantamweight title; Hamza Uddin, a former Team GB fighter and eight-time national champion; Haseebah Abdullah, England’s first hijab-wearing boxing coach; and Mehek Khalil, an amateur boxer and actress.

The Muslim Boxing Awards is the brainchild of solicitor Adil Hussain, the founder of Legal Blows, in collaboration with renowned boxing figures, including Khan and other top-tier talent.

“Many athletes are unaware that they have the ability to negotiate contracts to obtain more favorable terms,” Hussain said of his work with boxers.

“My goal is to empower them with the tools to protect their interests and maximize their careers.”