REVIEW: Harrowing drama ‘Adolescence’ is already this year’s best TV

High-end design with luxury service: The Jeddah Edition

JEDDAH: With its sleek, contemporary design that combines modern luxury with understated elegance, it’s no surprise that the Jeddah Edition won Best Hotel Design at last month’s Saudi Commercial Interior Design Awards.

The high-ceilinged lobby is gorgeous — its orange acrylic sphere, created by Vincent Leroy, really pops against the sunset and created such a perfect vibe as I walked in.

The welcome was as impressive as the surroundings, with Saudi coffee and dates served before I’d even checked in. The check-in process was smooth and efficient, setting the tone for a relaxed and enjoyable stay, throughout which the staff were always friendly and quick to respond to any requests, ensuring visitors feel well taken care of.

My spacious deluxe room, thoughtfully laid out, instantly made me feel at home. The beige-and-white color scheme, balanced by the perfect lighting, created a calm and comfortable environment, while the bathroom’s freestanding tub and signature Le Labo toiletries added a touch of luxury.

In the evening, I headed down to the Lobby Bar to grab a light snack. The atmosphere was lively — there’s a snooker table and a selection of games for guests to enjoy — but cozy too, with blankets and shawls draped over the comfortable sofas. I sampled some of the delicious snacks, including vegetable spring rolls and zucchini chips paired with a brinjal sauce dip, before heading out for a stroll around the nearby art promenade.

While there are many excellent dining options within the hotel, its location near the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina provides easy access to a variety of great spots, ideal for foodies.

As night fell, I made my way to the poolside lounge on the Edition’s roof terrace. This quickly became one of my favorite spots, with its panoramic views of the marina and the Formula 1 racetrack.

In the morning, I indulged myself with a relaxing massage at the hotel’s Aromatic Spa, an experience which began with a refreshing cup of lemon mint tea with a few drops of chamomile. The spa facilities were immaculate, with separate changing rooms and bathrooms. For couples, there’s a special treatment room that includes a private balcony.

The food at the hotel was excellent. At the Maritime restaurant, which serves a contemporary French-Asian menu, there are breakfast and lunch buffets, while for dinner, the à la carte menu offers a selection of dishes designed for sharing. I was particularly impressed by the monkey bread, shrimp dumplings with lemongrass beurre blanc and caviar, lamb shank, and perfectly cooked beef short ribs. The restaurant’s terrace, framed by pink bougainvillea and 150-year-old olive trees, and with views of the Red Sea, provided an exceptional setting for dining.

After eating, I headed to The Den, a cozy lounge perfect for those looking to unwind with a cigar or enjoy a light drink. With tufted teal velvet banquettes and a classic ambiance, The Den is an intimate setting that contrasts beautifully with the lively energy of the rest of the hotel.

There were several other amenities I made use of, including a well-equipped gym and the rooftop pool. Sadly, the latter, while an excellent spot to relax under the warm Jeddah sun, isn’t really large enough for anyone wanting to get some proper swimming in.

That was a minor gripe, however, and overall my stay at The Edition was an experience I would be happy to repeat. If you’re looking for a relaxing, luxurious stay in Jeddah, it’s hard to beat.