REVIEW: Harrowing drama 'Adolescence' is already this year's best TV

REVIEW: Harrowing drama ‘Adolescence’ is already this year’s best TV
The four-part series tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, accused of the murder of a schoolmate. (Supplied)
Updated 25 sec ago
Matt Ross
REVIEW: Harrowing drama ‘Adolescence’ is already this year’s best TV

REVIEW: Harrowing drama ‘Adolescence’ is already this year’s best TV
  • Netflix show stars Stephen Graham as the father of an accused school kid 
Updated 25 sec ago
Matt Ross
LONDON: It might only be March, but we’ve already been treated to the TV highlight of 2025. And I write this fully aware that shows including “Andor,” “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” “The Bear,” “The Last of Us,” “Stranger Things,” and many more are still to come. None, though, will be better than “Adolescence,” created by actor Stephen Graham and writer Jack Thorne and directed by Philip Barantini. 

The four-part series tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, accused of the murder of a schoolmate. Each episode is shot in real time, in a single take, and follows a different aspect of the investigation and its fallout. Graham plays Jamie’s father Eddie, with Ashley Walters and Faye Marsay as investigating officers Bascombe and Frank, and Erin Doherty (recently seen opposite Graham in “A Thousand Blows”) as child psychologist Briony Ariston. Jamie is played by Owen Cooper, putting in a debut performance that is as astonishing as it is harrowing.  

“Adolescence” is not a whodunnit — Jamie’s guilt is made plain early. Rather, it’s a whydunnit, which also explores the impact it has on his family and friends. Thorne and Graham don’t hold back, hurling viewers into a world that picks at ideas of toxic masculinity (it’s no surprise Andrew Tate gets a namedrop), bullying, parental pressure, and teenage attitudes to dating. It’s a heady mix of horrifying revelations — about modern teenage pressure, about Jamie’s mindset and temper, about the effect it has on his parents as they try to come to terms with the shocking things their beloved son has done. 

Technically, “Adolescence” is a masterpiece. The balletic production processes that must have been involved are simply staggering, but they suck the audience in and refuse to let them go, demanding we share in every uncomfortable second. And the cast are even better. Cooper is terrifyingly convincing, and Graham is astonishing as a father trying to look with love at a son he no longer recognizes. But, across the board, the performances are staggeringly good. 

 “Adolescence” may be one of the most upsetting shows released this year — at times, it’s excruciating — but it is also a remarkable work of art.  

JEDDAH: With its sleek, contemporary design that combines modern luxury with understated elegance, it’s no surprise that the Jeddah Edition won Best Hotel Design at last month’s Saudi Commercial Interior Design Awards. 

The high-ceilinged lobby is gorgeous — its orange acrylic sphere, created by Vincent Leroy, really pops against the sunset and created such a perfect vibe as I walked in.  

The high-ceilinged lobby features an orange acrylic sphere created by Vincent Leroy. (Supplied)

The welcome was as impressive as the surroundings, with Saudi coffee and dates served before I’d even checked in. The check-in process was smooth and efficient, setting the tone for a relaxed and enjoyable stay, throughout which the staff were always friendly and quick to respond to any requests, ensuring visitors feel well taken care of. 

My spacious deluxe room, thoughtfully laid out, instantly made me feel at home. The beige-and-white color scheme, balanced by the perfect lighting, created a calm and comfortable environment, while the bathroom’s freestanding tub and signature Le Labo toiletries added a touch of luxury. 

In the evening, I headed down to the Lobby Bar to grab a light snack. The atmosphere was lively — there’s a snooker table and a selection of games for guests to enjoy — but cozy too, with blankets and shawls draped over the comfortable sofas. I sampled some of the delicious snacks, including vegetable spring rolls and zucchini chips paired with a brinjal sauce dip, before heading out for a stroll around the nearby art promenade.  

The beige-and-white color scheme, balanced by the perfect lighting, created a calm and comfortable environment. (Supplied)

While there are many excellent dining options within the hotel, its location near the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina provides easy access to a variety of great spots, ideal for foodies. 

As night fell, I made my way to the poolside lounge on the Edition’s roof terrace. This quickly became one of my favorite spots, with its panoramic views of the marina and the Formula 1 racetrack. 

In the morning, I indulged myself with a relaxing massage at the hotel’s Aromatic Spa, an experience which began with a refreshing cup of lemon mint tea with a few drops of chamomile. The spa facilities were immaculate, with separate changing rooms and bathrooms. For couples, there’s a special treatment room that includes a private balcony. 

The food at the hotel was excellent. At the Maritime restaurant, which serves a contemporary French-Asian menu, there are breakfast and lunch buffets, while for dinner, the à la carte menu offers a selection of dishes designed for sharing. I was particularly impressed by the monkey bread, shrimp dumplings with lemongrass beurre blanc and caviar, lamb shank, and perfectly cooked beef short ribs. The restaurant’s terrace, framed by pink bougainvillea and 150-year-old olive trees, and with views of the Red Sea, provided an exceptional setting for dining. 

After eating, I headed to The Den, a cozy lounge perfect for those looking to unwind with a cigar or enjoy a light drink. With tufted teal velvet banquettes and a classic ambiance, The Den is an intimate setting that contrasts beautifully with the lively energy of the rest of the hotel. 

There were several other amenities I made use of, including a well-equipped gym and the rooftop pool. Sadly, the latter, while an excellent spot to relax under the warm Jeddah sun, isn’t really large enough for anyone wanting to get some proper swimming in.  

That was a minor gripe, however, and overall my stay at The Edition was an experience I would be happy to repeat. If you’re looking for a relaxing, luxurious stay in Jeddah, it’s hard to beat. 

DUBAI: Israeli actress Gal Gadot, known for her roles in Hollywood films like “Wonder Woman” and the upcoming live action “Snow White,” was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony that was disrupted by both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters.

The event took place on Tuesday near the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, on the same day Israel launched its most intense strikes on the Gaza Strip since a Jan. 19 ceasefire. Gadot was accompanied by family, friends, and colleagues, including "Fast & Furious" co-star Vin Diesel and "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

The ceremony was disrupted by both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters. (AFP)

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators held signs with messages such as "Heroes Fight Like Palestinians" and "Viva Viva Palestina," while chanting slogans like "Up up with liberation, down down with occupation." In contrast, pro-Israeli supporters displayed Israeli flags and expressed solidarity with Gadot. 

The protests led to a delay of approximately 15 minutes before the ceremony commenced. Tensions escalated when a pro-Palestinian protester seized an Israeli flag from a supporter, prompting a brief police chase. And while some protesters were detained, no arrests were reported, according to Variety.

Gadot, who served in the Israel Defense Forces, has been an outspoken supporter of Israel, particularly following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. She has used her platform to advocate for the release of hostages. In her speech at the ceremony, Gadot chose to focus on her personal journey and achievements, stating, “I'm just a girl from a town in Israel. This star will remind me that with hard work, passion, and some faith, anything is possible.” 

The timing of the ceremony coincides with the upcoming release of Disney’s live-action “Snow White,” in which Gadot portrays the Evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler’s Snow White. The film has been embroiled in controversy due to its modern reinterpretation of the classic tale, including the portrayal of the seven dwarfs and the casting choices. Additionally, the contrasting political views of its lead actresses have further fueled debates. Gadot's support for Israel stands in opposition to Zegler’s pro-Palestinian stance, leading to calls for boycotts from both sides.

DUBAI: International filmmakers — including Oscar winners Michael Moore, Laura Poitras, Ezra Edelman and Alex Gibney — have signed an open letter to the city of Miami Beach after Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner sought to shut down the city’s nonprofit art house cinema, O Cinema, following screenings of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land.”
“No Other Land” is a collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers that follows activist Adra as he documents the destruction of his hometown, which Israeli soldiers are tearing down to use as a military training zone, at the southern edge of the West Bank.
On March 13, Miami Beach Mayor Meiner called the film “a false one-sided propaganda attack on the Jewish people that is not consistent with the values of our city and residents.” He introduced legislation to terminate the lease for the O Cinema, a city-owned property. Meiner is also asking the city to “immediately discontinue” approximately $40,000 in city grant funding. 
On Monday, 752 members of the international filmmaking community signed an open letter slamming what they said was “an attack on freedom of expression, the right of artists to tell their stories, and a violation of the First Amendment.”
Alfred Spellman, who co-founded Miami-based media studio Rakontur, signed the letter and spoke to Variety about his motivations for doing so. 
“This is a case that is definitional of what the First Amendment is supposed to protect against, which is government encroachment on speech,” Spellman told Variety. “The Mayor is trying to claim that the content of the documentary is anti-semitic, but that doesn’t matter. So long as it is not legally obscene, the mayor has no business interfering with what the O Cinema chooses to program.
“The problem here is that there is an attempt to shift the discussion to the merits or the demerits of the film and the filmmaking and the issues surrounding it,” said Spellman. “If you are a committed free speech advocate, none of that matters.” 
“This has come as a complete shock and surprise to us,” O Cinema co-founder and chair of the board of directors Kareem Tabsch told Variety. “In the organization’s nearly 15 years, we have never heard from an elected official who has questioned or challenged a film we have shown, and we’ve operated in multiple municipalities.”
Miami Beach commissioners will vote on Meiner’s O Cinema proposal on Wednesday.

LONDON: Way back in 1999, “Donkey Kong 64” was a genre-defining release for the Nintendo 64. It was the first 3D Donkey Kong game, a generation apart from the first time the gorilla appeared in computer games in 1981.

The return of “Donkey Kong” in this newly released high-definition title for the Switch, offers nothing as groundbreaking as some of his previous titles but is rather core fun for a new generation of younger players.

Indeed, it offers a rehashed, polished and enjoyable platformer for a console that is about to welcome its first major upgrade in the coming months.

At its essence, “Donkey Kong” is platformer ballet, requiring a combination of timing of directional jumps and a small variety of attacks to proceed. Set against the lush backdrop of a tropical island that takes you across nine worlds: from jungles to ruins, underground mines to factories.

With jaunty music and a storyline no more complicated than trying to rescue stolen bananas, Donkey Kong is very much a pick and play rather than a brain teaser.

The game’s simple premise has a degree of depth within it when it comes to the search for perfection. Completing one setting straight through is one thing, doing it whilst collecting all jigsaw puzzle pieces, Donkey Kong letters and bananas is another entirely.

Charming music and enemies and allies alike make up part of your journey. Diddy Kong is your key ally, in single-player mode he rides on DK’s back providing that extra jump boost, in two-player mode he can take down enemies with his banana throws.

Puzzles are straightforward enough for the younger gamer (the game is advertised as age 3 and over) and the biggest frustration is how far you have to go back if you are felled by a bad guy or in a bottomless pit.

Racing minecarts or buccaneering rhinos offer more variety away from the core jumping and the end-of-level bosses are imaginative.

A nice new touch is the use of perspective, accessed through blasting barrels, to conquer more distant parts of each world. Something that is slightly harder on the handheld versus the console as your character vanishes into a miniature.

DUBAI: Egyptian actress Jamila Awad is the face of Armani Beauty’s latest campaign for the perfume Si Passione Intense. 

In the campaign videos and shots, directed by French filmmaker Woodkid, the actress wore a black suit while holding the perfume bottle. 

Speaking about the collaboration, Awad reflected on the campaign’s central theme in a released statement.

“What makes your heart beat? This question resonates deeply with me — passion is what drives everything I do,” she said. “Si Passione Intense is more than just a fragrance; it’s a reminder to embrace what sets your heart on fire and live boldly.” 

The new scent builds upon the original Si fragrance with a composition that opens with blackcurrant and pear, transitions into a floral heart of rose and jasmine, and concludes with base notes of vanilla and cedarwood. The fragrance is presented in a red ombre bottle.

In the campaign videos and shots, directed by French filmmaker Woodkid, the actress wore a black suit while holding the perfume bottle. (Supplied)

Awad gained widespread recognition for her breakout role in the 2015 television series “Taht El Saytara” (“Under Control”), in which she portrayed the character of Hania, a troubled teenager struggling with addiction. 

Following her debut success, she starred in several acclaimed projects, including the drama series “La Totfe’ Al Shams” in 2017 and the popular film “Hepta: The Last Lecture” in 2016, which further solidified her status as one of Egypt’s rising stars.

Awad is not the only Arab star to collaborate with Italian label Armani Beauty. Lebanese Jordanian actress Andria Tayeh was named the brand’s new Middle East beauty ambassador in February.

Tayeh, known for her roles in Austrian filmmaker Kurdwin Ayub’s “Mond” and Netflix’s hit series “Al Rawabi School for Girls,” expressed her excitement on Instagram at the time and wrote: “I am thrilled and honored to embark on this new journey with Armani beauty.

“This marks a real milestone for me, as the brand embodies values I have always cherished: timeless elegance, dramatic simplicity, and women empowerment,” she added. “Armani beauty reveals one’s charismatic personality in the most subtle and natural way. It’s this pure simplicity that creates an impact, and this is exactly what I hope to bring to the Arab cinema world.” 

